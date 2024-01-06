Jayna Gyro - Sacramento
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info
Jayna Gyro is a fast-casual restaurant with grab-and-go options, in addition to made-to-order menu items at approachable prices for the locals and tourists who flock to the busy Market. The menu features culturally inspired Mediterranean cuisine deeply rooted in Greek and Turkish traditions. Everything will be made fresh daily, including all of the meats using an on-site Gyro broiler, all in an open kitchen concept where guests can see exactly where their food is coming from.
Location
1132 Galleria Blvd, Suite 100, Roseville, CA 95678
