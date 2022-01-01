Main picView gallery

Jay's Indian Kitchen

59 North Washington Street

North Attleborough, MA 02760

Order Again

Popular Items

Garlic Naan
Chicken T Masala
Vegetable Samosa

Appetizers

Vegetable Samosa

$7.50

Handmade turnovers stuffed with

Lamb Samosa

$7.95

Handmade turnovers stuffed with

Crispy Shrimp

$11.00

Shrimp with hot garlic sauce

Vegetable Pakora

$6.95

Assorted Vegetables gram flour and

Gobi Pakora

$6.95

Cauliflower gram flour spices

Chicken pakora

$8.95

Boneless white meat chicken gram

Gobi Manchurian

$11.00

Cauliflower Florets tossed in soy sauce

Samosa Chaat

$11.00

Vegetable samosa Crushed and topped

Chicken Tandoori

$18.95

Marinated spring chicken garlic ginger

Kali mirch Tikka

$18.95

Boneless Chicken sour cream black

Tandoori (clay oven)

Chicken Tikka

$18.95

Chicken breast, garlic, ginger paste yogurt, spices

Shrimp Tandoori

$19.95

Jumbo Shrimp, marinated, yogurt, garlic, ginger, paprika

Kali Mirch Tikka

$18.95

Chicken Tandoori

$18.95

Soups & Salads

Tomato Soup

$5.95

Garlic, basil

Mulligatwani Soup

$5.95

Lentil Soup flavored with herbs, mid spices and touch of garlic

Chicken Soup

$6.95

Desi Salad

$2.99

Onion, Lemon, Chillies

Chicken Choice

Chicken Curry

$17.95

Tomato, onion, ginger, spices

Chicken T Masala

$18.95

Chicken Breast, tomato, cream gravy, spices

Chicken Korma

$18.95

Onion, cream gravy, nuts, raisins, spices

Chicken Saag

$16.95

Chicken, Spinach, garlic, ginger, spices

Butter Chicken

$18.95

Boneless Chicken, tomato, cream gravy, spices

Chicken Kofta Makhani

$17.95

Minced Chicken Ball, tomato, cream gravy, spices

Methi Chicken

$17.95

Chicken, fenugreek leaves, cream gravy, spices

Chicken Vindaloo

$17.95

Chicken, Chili pepper, potato, vinegar, spices

Mango Chicken

$17.95

Bell pepper, onion, mango sauce, spices

Chcken Kadahi

$17.95

Chicken, green chili sauce, tomato, onion, spices

Vegetarian Choice

Tarka Daal

$15.95

yellow lentils, tomato, onion, ginger, garlic, spices

Daal Makhani

$15.95

Slow Cooked black lentil, garlic, butter, spices

Paneer Makhani

$16.95

Cottage cheese, tomato cream, spices

Methi Matar Masala

$16.95

Freash Green peas, fenugreek leaves, tomato cream, spices

Paneer Pasanda

$16.95

Cottage Cheese, pepper, onion, spices

Gobi Masala

$15.95

Cauliflower florets cooked with tomato, herbs, spices

Kadahi Chole

$15.95

Chickpea cooked with ginger, garlic, tomatoes, onion, spices

Baingan Bhartha

$16.95

Eggplant, green peas, onion, ginger, garlic, spices

Malai Kofta

$16.95

Minced Vegetables, Tomatoes, onion cream sauce, spices

Paneer Veg Masala

$16.95

Cottage Cheese, vegetables, tomatoes, cream sauce, spices

Palak Paneer

$15.95

Navratan Korma

$16.95

Diwani Handi

$15.95

SeaFood Choice

Fish Curry

$18.95

Onion, tomato, ginger, garlic, spices

Coconut Fish Curry

$18.95

Sweet & spicy Sauce, Garlic, Coconut Milk

Shrimp Saag

$18.95

Spinach, Garlic, Ginger, Corn Flour

Shrimp Curry

$18.95

Onion, tomato, ginger, garlic, spices

Shrimp Vindaloo

$18.95

Chili pepper, potato, vinegar, spices

Shrimp Korma

$18.95

Onion, cream gravy, nuts, raisins, spices

Lamb Choice

Lamb Curry

$18.95

Lamb, Tomato, Onion, ginger, spices

Lamb Vindaloo

$18.95

Lamb, Chili pepper, Vinegar, potato, spices

Lamb Rogan Josh

$17.95

Lamb, Yogurt, Onions, spices

Lamb Boti Masala

$19.95

Lamb, Tomato, Cream gravy, spices

Lamb Musallam

$18.95

Tender piece of lamb, onion, almonds

Lamb korma

$19.95

Onion, cream gravy, nuts, raisins, spices

Lamb Saag

$18.95

Spinach, garlic, ginger, Corn Flour, spices

Lamb Keema Matar

$18.95

Minced lamb, green Peas, chef special sauce, spices

Goat Choice

Goat Curry

$19.95

Goat with Bone, onion, tomato, ginger, spices

Goat Vindaloo

$19.95

Goat with bone, Chili pepper, potato, Vinegar

Goat Mirch Masala

$19.95

Goat with Bone, Tomato, green chili, sauce

Rice Choice

Basmati Rice

$4.95

Jeera Rice

$6.95

Lemon Rice

$11.95

Mustard seeds, curry leaves, lentil, onion

Matar Pulao

$9.95

Peas, onion

Biryani

Vegetable Biryani

$16.95

Indian Basmati Rice cooked with fresh herbs, spices, served with Raita

Chicken Biryani

$17.95

Indian Basmati Rice cooked with fresh herbs, spices, served with Raita

Lamb Biryani

$18.95

Indian Basmati Rice cooked with fresh herbs, spices, served with Raita

Shrimp Biryani

$18.95

Indian Basmati Rice cooked with fresh herbs, spices, served with Raita

Goat Biryani

$19.95

Indian Basmati Rice cooked with fresh herbs, spices, served with Raita

Tandoori Bread

Naan

$4.00

Homemade bread baked in our clay oven

Butter Naan

$4.50

Homemade bread with butter on Top

Garlic Naan

$5.00

Topped with fresh garlic & cilantro

Ginger Honey Naan

$6.00

Topped with fresh ginger & Honey

Peshawari Naan

$6.00

Topped with nuts & raisins

Chili Naan

$5.00

Toppped with Fresh chili & Cilantro

Tandoori Roti

$3.50

Whole wheat made in clay oven

Tandoori Butter Roti

$4.00

Whole wheat bread topped with butter

side

papad 2 pec

$2.95

Mix pickle

$2.95

mango chutney

$3.95

Raita

$3.95

onion chutney

$4.95

8.oz

tamarind sauce

$4.95

8 oz

Mint chutney

$4.95

8 oz

Desserts

Kheer

$4.95

Gulab Jamun ( 2 pcs)

$4.95

Ras Malai

$4.95

Drink

Mango Lassi

$4.95

Sweet Lassi

$3.95Out of stock

salted Lassi

$3.95Out of stock

Soda

$2.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

59 North Washington Street, North Attleborough, MA 02760

Directions

Main pic

