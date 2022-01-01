Jay's Indian Kitchen
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
59 North Washington Street, North Attleborough, MA 02760
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Fresh Catch Seafood & Deli - North - 463 East Washington Street
No Reviews
463 East Washington Street North Attleborough, MA 02760
View restaurant
Box Seats Restaurant & Bar - North Attleboro
3.2 • 208
500 E Washington St North Attleboro, MA 02760
View restaurant
The Chieftain Pub - 23 Washington Street
No Reviews
23 Washington Street Plainville, MA 02762
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in North Attleborough
Los Antojitos Restaurant & Bar - 45 N Washington st North Attleboro
4.4 • 392
45 N Washington St North Attleboro, MA 02760
View restaurant
More near North Attleborough