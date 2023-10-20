- Home
- /
- Mount Olive
- /
- Jay's 108 - Kinston
Jay's 108 - Kinston
No reviews yet
108-B West North St
Kinston, NC 28365
Popular Items
Classic Hibachi Style Chicken Grilled in our Homemade Teriyaki Sauce served with Rice and a Sunny-Side-Up Egg.
A staple of Korean cuisine, this pork is thinly sliced and marinated in our special Spicy Pork Gochujang Sauce and served with Rice and a Sunny-Side-Up Egg.
Korean influenced, hand-cut and hand-battered boneless chicken thigh, fried, and tossed in our homemade Gochujang Sauce, better known as Crack Sauce.
Appetizer
Kitchen Appetizer
Steak Fries topped with Bulgogi, Nacho and Parmesan Cheese, Pickled Jalapeno, and Shaved Red Onion then drizzled with Ranch Dressing. One of Jay's biggest recommendations!
Pan fried or Deep fried style dumplings. Japanese Classic.
Boiled Soybeans Lightly Tossed with Salt. Great Snack with Drinks!