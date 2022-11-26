Main picView gallery

Jaywalker Restaurant 10188 US Hwy 12

10188 US Hwy 12

White Pigeon, MI 49099

Order Again

Baskets

Served with fries and specialty slaw

All Dark Ckn Basket

$16.29

All White Ckn Basket

$16.29

Chicken Basket

$15.29

Ckn Strip Basket

$12.29

Fish Basket

$12.29

Gizzard Basket

$13.29

Liver Basket

$13.29

Shrimp Basket

$12.29

Bottomless Fish

$15.29

Fish Fill

Burgers

Served with fries

B.A. Burger

$14.29

Bacon, cheddar cheese, sautéed mushrooms. Served deluxe

Bacon Bleu Burger

$14.29

Our half-pound burger paired with bleu cheese and bacon. Served deluxe

Beer Cheese Burger

$14.29

Juicy, Angus burger with bacon, hand dipped onion ring and our signature beer cheese sauce, served on a pretzel bun

Burger

$12.29

Cheeseburger

$13.29

Toppings of your choice

Mushroom Swiss

$14.29

Grilled to your liking with mushrooms and melted Swiss cheese

Veggie Burger

$13.29

Veggie patty with your choice of cheese

Desserts

Carrot Cake

$8.29

Cheesecake

$6.29

Cookie Sundae

$8.29

Giant Reeses

$5.69

Root Beer Float

$7.69

Scoop of Ice Cream

$2.75

Dinner Feature

Bahama

$26.29

Beer Battered Cod

$16.29

Bleu Cheese Trotter

$21.29

Blue Gill

$20.29

Bourbon Glazed Salmon

$20.29

Chicken Pot Pie

$13.29

Cod Dinner

$16.29

Corned Beef and Cabbage

$14.29

Mac and Cheese

$13.29

Pecan Crusted Walleye

$21.29

Perch

$20.29

Pesto Salmon

$20.29

Pork Loin

$19.29

Pork Ribeye

$19.29

Potato Crusted White Fish

$21.29

Ribeye

$26.29

Ribs and Chicken

$23.29

Ruby Red Trout

$21.29

Sizzler

$16.29

Steak and Jumbo

$25.29

Steak and Lobster

$35.29

Steak and Potato

$16.29

Entrees

All entrées are served with your choice of side item and a house salad, Caesar salad or our specialty coleslaw. All steaks and prime rib are prepared to your specification.

1/2 Rack Ribs

$20.29

Baby back ribs soaked in BBQ sauce. They fall off the bone!

12 oz Prime Rib

$29.29

16 oz Prime Rib

$31.29

All Dark Chicken

$19.29

All White Chicken

$19.29

Chicken Dinner

$18.29

Hand dipped, 4 pieces of fried chicken

Pasta

$17.29

Creamy Alfredo sauce, sautéed shrimp or grilled chicken and Parmesan cheese all over penne noodles. Served with a salad

Frog Legs

$22.29

Five saddles of Japanese frog legs, breaded and fried. Served with butter

Jumbo Shrimp

$20.29

Breaded, butterflied, jumbo shrimp. Yum!

New York Strip

$28.29

14 oz. grilled New York strip mounded with sautéed mushrooms

Porterhouse

$27.29

16 oz. juicy porterhouse, grilled to perfection

Salmon

$20.29

Grilled North Atlantic Salmon, slightly Cajun and springing with flavor

Steak & Shrimp

$25.29

Grilled 8 oz. Trotter sirloin, accompanied by 21 pieces of tender fried shrimp

Trotter Steak

$21.29

8 oz. tender grilled sirloin blanketed in sautéed mushrooms

Walleye

$21.29

Prepared to your liking, served with tartar sauce

White Fish

$20.29

A generous portion of white fish, grilled and seasoned with lemon pepper or Cajun, served with tartar sauce

Whole Rack Ribs

$29.29

Baby back ribs soaked in BBQ sauce. They fall off the bone!

Extras

$1

$1.00

1/2 Rack no Side

$14.99

21 pc shrimp

$5.59

4 oz Steak

$6.50

Add Loaded to Mash

$1.50

Apple Sauce

$3.00

Bacon

$2.00

Baked Potato

$4.00

Bar Chicken

$9.29

Bar Chicken Finger

$8.29

Bar Fish

$8.29

Beer Cheese Side

$1.59

Bowl of Soup

$4.75

Broccoli

$3.59

Burger Patty

$5.59

CCF

$3.59

Chicken Breast

$5.59

Chicken Strip Each

$2.29

Chips

$3.00

Chips and Cheese

$6.00

Chips and Salsa

$3.75

Corking Fee

$12.50

Cottage Cheese

$3.29

Creamy Horse

$0.99

Crumb Bleu

$0.99

Cup of Soup

$3.75

Drumstick

$2.00

Egg

$1.00

Extra Cheese

$1.50

French Onion Soup

$5.75

Fried Avocado

$1.59

Frog Legs Only

$15.00

Full Rack

$19.99

Half pc Salmon

$6.00

Ham

$3.50

Horseradish

$0.99

Hot Sauce

$0.75

House Salad

$5.50

Jalapeno

$0.85

Jumbo Shrimp

$9.50

Large Slaw Dressing

$6.00

Loaded Baked Potato

$3.85

Loaded Fries

$4.50

Loaded Mashed Potato

$4.00

Lobster Tail

$15.00

Mashed Potato

$3.59

Mojos

$3.59

Ranch

$0.75

Refried Beans

$2.00

Rice

$3.29

Salsa

$0.75

Sauteed Mushrooms

$1.50

Sauteed Onion

$1.50

Scoop of Ice Cream

$2.75

Side Aujus

$0.99

Side Caesar

$5.50

Side Fried Green Beans

$4.00

Side Salad

$5.50

Slaw

$3.29

Small Slaw Dressing

$3.00

Sour Cream

$0.75

SPF

Sub 1/2 Wedge

$2.50

Sub Wedge Salad

$4.99

Tort Chips

$1.50

Turkey

$3.50

Kids Menu

Corn Dog

$6.75

Grilled Cheese

$6.75

Quesdilla

$6.75

Kid Chicken Finger

$6.75

Kid Pasta

$6.75

Lunch Feature

A1 Bacon CZBG

$13.29

Asian Chicken Wrap

$12.29

Bacon CZBG

$13.29

Bacon Pepperjack BG

$13.29

BBQ Bacon CZBG

$13.29

BLT

$10.29

BLT no side

$8.29

BLT w/ Soup

$11.29

Blue Gill Basket

$13.29

Bourbon Pork Tacos

$14.29

Buff Chicken Wrap

$12.29

Buffalo Ckn Salad

$12.29

Chicken Ceaser Wrap

$12.29

Chicken Club

$12.29

Chicken Club Wrap

$12.29

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$12.29

Chicken Philly Wrap

$12.29

Corned Beef and Cabbage

$13.29

Crispy Chicken Salad

$12.29

Fish Wrap

$12.29

Gr Cheese w/bowl soup

$11.29

Gr Cheese w/cup soup

$9.29

Gr Ham Chz/Bowl soup

$12.29

Gr Ham Chz/Cup soup

$11.29

Grill Cheese

$5.30

Grill Cheese w/ FF

$7.30

Grilled Buff Ckn Wrap

$12.29

Honey Mustard Ckn Sand

$12.29

Jalp Crunch BG

$13.29

Lunch White Fish

$13.29

Olive Burger

$13.29

Patty Melt

$13.29

Perch Basket

$13.29

Philly Wrap

$13.29

Pizza Burger

$13.29

Pork Tbone

$12.29

Pot Pie

$13.29

Pulled Pork Ques

$11.29

Rueben Wrap

$12.29

Salmon BLT

$12.29

Scallop Potato and Ham

$11.29

Shrimp Tacos

$15.29

Shrimp Wrap

$12.29

Steak Quesidilla

$13.29

Turk Swiss Rye

$12.29

Turkey Rueben

$12.29

Walleye Burger

$12.29

Western Burger

$13.29

Mexican

Burrito

$15.29

A flour tortilla stuffed with ground beef, refried beans, burrito sauce, smothered in cheese and topped with lettuce, black olives, homemade salsa and sour cream -

Ckn Burrito

$16.29

Ckn Quesidilla

$10.29

Fish Tacos

$15.29

Crusted Tilapia enveloped in mixed greens, mozzarella cheese, tomato, green onions, and a chipotle mayo, served with rice and flour tortillas

Hard Chicken Taco

$1.99

Hard Taco

$1.69

Soft Chicken Taco

$1.99

Soft Taco

$1.69

Salads

1/2 Chopp

$8.29

Alabama Salad

$15.29

Bed of greens with cheese, tomato, sautéed onions and mushrooms, topped with chunks of steak and mojo

Chopped Chicken

$13.29

Grilled chicken, tomatoes, carrots, fresh greens, bacon cheddar cheese, onions and croutons all chopped and served with your favorite dressing

Leenie Caesar

$13.29

A 6 oz. grilled chicken breast on top of freshly tossed romaine, Parmesan cheese, onion, egg, croutons and Caesar dressing -

Salmon Salad

$14.29

A 4 oz. piece of North Atlantic Salmon nestled on a bed of greens with bacon, crumbled bleu cheese, tomato onions and croutons

Southwest Salad

$13.29

6 oz. grilled chicken breast resting on a bed of greens with black beans, corn, tomato, onions, cheese, fried avocado with avocado ranch

Taco Salad

$13.29

Turkey Chef Salad

$13.29

Crisp bed of lettuce, topped with sliced turkey, egg, bacon, croutons, tomato, cheese, and onion. Choice of dressing

Wedge Salad

$12.29

Wedge of iceberg lettuce, bacon crumbles, tomato, onion mounted with fresh crumbled bleu cheese and bleu cheese dressing

Sandwiches

Served with fries

Chicken Sandwich

$12.29

Grilled chicken breast topped with hickory bacon, BBQ sauce, pepper jack cheese. Served deluxe

Chicken Wrap

$12.29

Crispy chicken tenders, cheese, ranch, lettuce and green onions, all wrapped in a flour tortilla

French Dip

$15.29

Shaved prime rib and Swiss cheese on ciabatta bread. Served with au jus for dipping

Grouper Sandwich

$14.29

Battered grouper on a kaiser bun with tartar sauce. Served deluxe

Philly Beef

$15.29

A secret sauce, with shaved prime, sautéed onion, peppers and melted mozzarella cheese

Pork Tenderloin

$12.29

A breaded tenderloin, served on a kaiser bun with your choice of toppings

Pulled Pork

$12.29

The best pulled pork in town, served on an onion bun

Reuben

$12.29

Rye bread loaded with corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and thousand island

Turkey Club

$12.29

Turkey, pepper jack cheese, crispy bacon, fried avocado with avocado ranch on a pretzel bun

Turkey Wrap

$12.29

Turkey and bacon wrapped with honey mustard, lettuce, cheese, tomato, and green onion

Sides

Loaded Baked Potato

$3.85

SLAW

$3.59

River Rice

$3.29

Broccoli

$3.59

Cottage Cheese

$3.59

SPF

$3.29

FF

$3.29

Redskin Smashed Potatoes

$3.59

Fried Green Beans

$4.00

House Salad or Side Caesar

$5.50

French Onion Soup

$5.75

Starters

1 lb Peel & Eat Shrimp

$16.29

1/2 lb Peel & Eat Shrimp

$11.29

Boneless Wings

$10.29

Chicken Wings

$10.29

Fried Green Beans

$9.29

Fried Pickles

$9.29

Gizzards

$9.29

Jalp Chz Balls

$9.29

Mozz Sticks

$9.29

Mushrooms

$9.29

Nacho Supreme

$11.29

Onion Rings

$9.29

Pretzel W/ Beer Cheese

$9.29

Sampler Platter

$14.29

Sautéed Livers

$9.29

Scallops

$12.29

Shrimp Cocktail

$9.29

Skins

$10.29

Beer on Tap

Bud Light

$3.55

IPA

$5.10

Miller Light

$3.55

SEASONAL

$5.10

Bottled Beer

BTL Angry Orchard

$4.55

BTL Alaskan Amber

$4.55

BTL Blue Moon

$4.55

BTL Bud Light

$3.95

BTL Budweiser

$3.95

BTL Bush Light

$3.95

BTL Coors Light

$3.95

BTL Corona

$4.55

BTL Dragon's Milk

$4.55

BTL Guiness

$4.55

BTL Heineken

$4.55

BTL Heineken 0.0

$4.55

BTL HIgh Noon

$4.55

BTL MGD

$3.95

BTL Michelob Ultra

$3.95

BTL Miller High Life

$3.95

BTL Miller Light

$3.95

BTL Modelo

$4.55

BTL Natural Light

$1.65

BTL Sam Adams

$4.55

BTL Stella

$4.55

BTL Two Hearted

$4.55

BTL White Claw

$4.55

6 pack Domestic To Go

$12.00

Bucket of Domestic

$15.00

Bucket of Import

$20.00

Brandy

Christian Bros

$5.85

Cordials

Amaretto

$5.10

Baileys

$5.50

Buttershots

$4.90

Drambuie

$6.20

Frangelico

$5.95

Jager

$5.95

Kahula

$5.45

Peppermint

$4.85

Schnapps

$4.85

Gin

Well Gin

$5.60

Bombay

$5.85

Beefeater

$5.85

Tanqueray

$6.35

Rum

Well Rum

$5.60

Bacardi

$5.85

Myers Dark

$5.95

Banana

$5.55

Malibu

$5.75

Captain Morgan

$5.80

Scotch

Well Scotch

$5.60

Chivas

$6.55

Dewars

$6.10

Macallan

$8.00

Tequila

Well Tequila

$5.60

Jose

$5.85

Patron

$7.05

Vodka

Well Vodka

$5.60

Goose

$7.15

Kettle

$7.15

Titos

$6.80

Absolute

$6.05

Smirnoff

$5.65

Smirnoff Citrus

$5.65

Smirnoff Cherry

$5.65

Smirnoff Vanilla

$5.65

Whiskey

Well Whiskey

$5.60

Jack

$6.05

Jim

$6.05

Cc

$5.80

So Co

$5.80

Seagrams 7

$6.05

Seagrams Vo

$6.05

Crown

$6.85

Crown Apple

$6.85

Crown Peach

$6.85

Makers

$7.05

Knob Creek

$7.55

Fireball

$5.60

Jw Black

$7.05

Jw Red

$6.85

Jameson

$6.55

Bullit

$7.20

Drinks

Amaretto Sour

$5.95

Appletini

$6.55

Bahama Mama

$6.55

Bay Breeze

$6.55

Blk Russian

$6.55

Bloody Mary

$6.55

Brandy Alexander

$7.05

Chocolate Martini

$7.05

Cosmo

$6.55

Daiquiri

$6.45

Debo Coffee

$6.35

Drink Feature

$6.05

Electric Punch

$6.65

Fuzzy Navel

$5.55

Grasshopper

$7.05

Irish Coffee

$7.05

Jager Bomb

$6.65

Jamie Bomb

$6.65

Lemon Drop

$6.95

Long Beach

$7.15

Long Island

$7.15

Mai Tai

$6.55

Margarita

$6.45

Moscow Mule

$6.55

Oatmeal Cookie

$5.80

Pina Colada

$6.35

Pineapple Upside

$5.35

Rob Roy

$6.45

Rum Runner

$6.55

Rusty Nail

$6.55

Salty Dog

$6.05

Screwdriver

$6.50

Sea Breeze

$6.65

Sex on the Beach

$6.65

Tequila Sunrise

$5.85

Top Shelf Long Island

$9.15

Virgin Mary

$4.25

White Russian

$6.65

Old Fashioned

$7.95

GLS Wine

1/2 Glass

$5.00

Cabernet Sauvignon

$6.85

Chardonnay

$6.85

J Lohr Cab

$7.50

Kendall Jackson

$7.50

Lambrusco

$6.85

Melbec

$7.50

Merlot

$6.85

Moscato

$6.85

Pinot Grigio

$6.85

Pinot Noir

$7.50

Prosecco

$6.85

Reisling

$6.85

Sav Blanc

$6.85

White Zinfandel

$6.85

BTL Wine

Chardonnay Bottle

$21.00

Pinot Noir Bottle

$23.00

Cabernet Bottle

$21.00

J Lohr Bottle

$24.00

Kendall Jackson Bottle

$24.00

Big Bottle

$24.00

Moscato Bottle

$21.00

White Zin Bottle

$21.00

Sav Blanc Bottle

$23.00

$12.50 Bottle

$12.50

N/A Beverages

Apple Juice

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$2.75

Chocolate Milk

$3.15

Coffee

$2.44

Coke

$2.75

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$2.44

Diet Coke

$2.75

Ginger Beer

$3.15

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Hot Tea

$2.95

Hot Tea

$3.15

Lemonade

$2.75

Mello Yellow

$2.75

Milk

$3.00

Mr. Pibb

$2.75

Orange Juice

$3.00

Red Bull

$3.50

Root Beer

$3.15

Soda

Sprite

$2.75

Tea

$2.75

Tonic

$2.75

Water

Open Items

Half Carrot Cake

$55.00

JW glass

$2.50

JW shirt

$25.00

Quarter Carrot Cake

$35.00

Whole Carrot Cake

$120.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

10188 US Hwy 12, White Pigeon, MI 49099

