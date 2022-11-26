- Home
Jaywalker Restaurant 10188 US Hwy 12
10188 US Hwy 12
White Pigeon, MI 49099
Baskets
Burgers
B.A. Burger
Bacon, cheddar cheese, sautéed mushrooms. Served deluxe
Bacon Bleu Burger
Our half-pound burger paired with bleu cheese and bacon. Served deluxe
Beer Cheese Burger
Juicy, Angus burger with bacon, hand dipped onion ring and our signature beer cheese sauce, served on a pretzel bun
Burger
Cheeseburger
Toppings of your choice
Mushroom Swiss
Grilled to your liking with mushrooms and melted Swiss cheese
Veggie Burger
Veggie patty with your choice of cheese
Desserts
Dinner Feature
Bahama
Beer Battered Cod
Bleu Cheese Trotter
Blue Gill
Bourbon Glazed Salmon
Chicken Pot Pie
Cod Dinner
Corned Beef and Cabbage
Mac and Cheese
Pecan Crusted Walleye
Perch
Pesto Salmon
Pork Loin
Pork Ribeye
Potato Crusted White Fish
Ribeye
Ribs and Chicken
Ruby Red Trout
Sizzler
Steak and Jumbo
Steak and Lobster
Steak and Potato
Entrees
1/2 Rack Ribs
Baby back ribs soaked in BBQ sauce. They fall off the bone!
12 oz Prime Rib
16 oz Prime Rib
All Dark Chicken
All White Chicken
Chicken Dinner
Hand dipped, 4 pieces of fried chicken
Pasta
Creamy Alfredo sauce, sautéed shrimp or grilled chicken and Parmesan cheese all over penne noodles. Served with a salad
Frog Legs
Five saddles of Japanese frog legs, breaded and fried. Served with butter
Jumbo Shrimp
Breaded, butterflied, jumbo shrimp. Yum!
New York Strip
14 oz. grilled New York strip mounded with sautéed mushrooms
Porterhouse
16 oz. juicy porterhouse, grilled to perfection
Salmon
Grilled North Atlantic Salmon, slightly Cajun and springing with flavor
Steak & Shrimp
Grilled 8 oz. Trotter sirloin, accompanied by 21 pieces of tender fried shrimp
Trotter Steak
8 oz. tender grilled sirloin blanketed in sautéed mushrooms
Walleye
Prepared to your liking, served with tartar sauce
White Fish
A generous portion of white fish, grilled and seasoned with lemon pepper or Cajun, served with tartar sauce
Whole Rack Ribs
Baby back ribs soaked in BBQ sauce. They fall off the bone!
Extras
$1
1/2 Rack no Side
21 pc shrimp
4 oz Steak
Add Loaded to Mash
Apple Sauce
Bacon
Baked Potato
Bar Chicken
Bar Chicken Finger
Bar Fish
Beer Cheese Side
Bowl of Soup
Broccoli
Burger Patty
CCF
Chicken Breast
Chicken Strip Each
Chips
Chips and Cheese
Chips and Salsa
Corking Fee
Cottage Cheese
Creamy Horse
Crumb Bleu
Cup of Soup
Drumstick
Egg
Extra Cheese
French Onion Soup
Fried Avocado
Frog Legs Only
Full Rack
Half pc Salmon
Ham
Horseradish
Hot Sauce
House Salad
Jalapeno
Jumbo Shrimp
Large Slaw Dressing
Loaded Baked Potato
Loaded Fries
Loaded Mashed Potato
Lobster Tail
Mashed Potato
Mojos
Ranch
Refried Beans
Rice
Salsa
Sauteed Mushrooms
Sauteed Onion
Scoop of Ice Cream
Side Aujus
Side Caesar
Side Fried Green Beans
Side Salad
Slaw
Small Slaw Dressing
Sour Cream
SPF
Sub 1/2 Wedge
Sub Wedge Salad
Tort Chips
Turkey
Lunch Feature
A1 Bacon CZBG
Asian Chicken Wrap
Bacon CZBG
Bacon Pepperjack BG
BBQ Bacon CZBG
BLT
BLT no side
BLT w/ Soup
Blue Gill Basket
Bourbon Pork Tacos
Buff Chicken Wrap
Buffalo Ckn Salad
Chicken Ceaser Wrap
Chicken Club
Chicken Club Wrap
Chicken Cordon Bleu
Chicken Philly Wrap
Corned Beef and Cabbage
Crispy Chicken Salad
Fish Wrap
Gr Cheese w/bowl soup
Gr Cheese w/cup soup
Gr Ham Chz/Bowl soup
Gr Ham Chz/Cup soup
Grill Cheese
Grill Cheese w/ FF
Grilled Buff Ckn Wrap
Honey Mustard Ckn Sand
Jalp Crunch BG
Lunch White Fish
Olive Burger
Patty Melt
Perch Basket
Philly Wrap
Pizza Burger
Pork Tbone
Pot Pie
Pulled Pork Ques
Rueben Wrap
Salmon BLT
Scallop Potato and Ham
Shrimp Tacos
Shrimp Wrap
Steak Quesidilla
Turk Swiss Rye
Turkey Rueben
Walleye Burger
Western Burger
Mexican
Burrito
A flour tortilla stuffed with ground beef, refried beans, burrito sauce, smothered in cheese and topped with lettuce, black olives, homemade salsa and sour cream -
Ckn Burrito
Ckn Quesidilla
Fish Tacos
Crusted Tilapia enveloped in mixed greens, mozzarella cheese, tomato, green onions, and a chipotle mayo, served with rice and flour tortillas
Hard Chicken Taco
Hard Taco
Soft Chicken Taco
Soft Taco
Salads
1/2 Chopp
Alabama Salad
Bed of greens with cheese, tomato, sautéed onions and mushrooms, topped with chunks of steak and mojo
Chopped Chicken
Grilled chicken, tomatoes, carrots, fresh greens, bacon cheddar cheese, onions and croutons all chopped and served with your favorite dressing
Leenie Caesar
A 6 oz. grilled chicken breast on top of freshly tossed romaine, Parmesan cheese, onion, egg, croutons and Caesar dressing -
Salmon Salad
A 4 oz. piece of North Atlantic Salmon nestled on a bed of greens with bacon, crumbled bleu cheese, tomato onions and croutons
Southwest Salad
6 oz. grilled chicken breast resting on a bed of greens with black beans, corn, tomato, onions, cheese, fried avocado with avocado ranch
Taco Salad
Turkey Chef Salad
Crisp bed of lettuce, topped with sliced turkey, egg, bacon, croutons, tomato, cheese, and onion. Choice of dressing
Wedge Salad
Wedge of iceberg lettuce, bacon crumbles, tomato, onion mounted with fresh crumbled bleu cheese and bleu cheese dressing
Sandwiches
Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast topped with hickory bacon, BBQ sauce, pepper jack cheese. Served deluxe
Chicken Wrap
Crispy chicken tenders, cheese, ranch, lettuce and green onions, all wrapped in a flour tortilla
French Dip
Shaved prime rib and Swiss cheese on ciabatta bread. Served with au jus for dipping
Grouper Sandwich
Battered grouper on a kaiser bun with tartar sauce. Served deluxe
Philly Beef
A secret sauce, with shaved prime, sautéed onion, peppers and melted mozzarella cheese
Pork Tenderloin
A breaded tenderloin, served on a kaiser bun with your choice of toppings
Pulled Pork
The best pulled pork in town, served on an onion bun
Reuben
Rye bread loaded with corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and thousand island
Turkey Club
Turkey, pepper jack cheese, crispy bacon, fried avocado with avocado ranch on a pretzel bun
Turkey Wrap
Turkey and bacon wrapped with honey mustard, lettuce, cheese, tomato, and green onion
Sides
Starters
1 lb Peel & Eat Shrimp
1/2 lb Peel & Eat Shrimp
Boneless Wings
Chicken Wings
Fried Green Beans
Fried Pickles
Gizzards
Jalp Chz Balls
Mozz Sticks
Mushrooms
Nacho Supreme
Onion Rings
Pretzel W/ Beer Cheese
Sampler Platter
Sautéed Livers
Scallops
Shrimp Cocktail
Skins
Bottled Beer
BTL Angry Orchard
BTL Alaskan Amber
BTL Blue Moon
BTL Bud Light
BTL Budweiser
BTL Bush Light
BTL Coors Light
BTL Corona
BTL Dragon's Milk
BTL Guiness
BTL Heineken
BTL Heineken 0.0
BTL HIgh Noon
BTL MGD
BTL Michelob Ultra
BTL Miller High Life
BTL Miller Light
BTL Modelo
BTL Natural Light
BTL Sam Adams
BTL Stella
BTL Two Hearted
BTL White Claw
6 pack Domestic To Go
Bucket of Domestic
Bucket of Import
Brandy
Cordials
Vodka
Whiskey
Drinks
Amaretto Sour
Appletini
Bahama Mama
Bay Breeze
Blk Russian
Bloody Mary
Brandy Alexander
Chocolate Martini
Cosmo
Daiquiri
Debo Coffee
Drink Feature
Electric Punch
Fuzzy Navel
Grasshopper
Irish Coffee
Jager Bomb
Jamie Bomb
Lemon Drop
Long Beach
Long Island
Mai Tai
Margarita
Moscow Mule
Oatmeal Cookie
Pina Colada
Pineapple Upside
Rob Roy
Rum Runner
Rusty Nail
Salty Dog
Screwdriver
Sea Breeze
Sex on the Beach
Tequila Sunrise
Top Shelf Long Island
Virgin Mary
White Russian
Old Fashioned
GLS Wine
BTL Wine
N/A Beverages
Apple Juice
Arnold Palmer
Chocolate Milk
Coffee
Coke
Cranberry Juice
Decaf Coffee
Diet Coke
Ginger Beer
Hot Chocolate
Hot Tea
Lemonade
Mello Yellow
Milk
Mr. Pibb
Orange Juice
Red Bull
Root Beer
Soda
Sprite
Tea
Tonic
Water
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
10188 US Hwy 12, White Pigeon, MI 49099