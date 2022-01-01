Restaurant header imageView gallery

Jazz it up

5215 Mount Baker Highway

Deming, WA 98244

Order Again

Popular Items

Lotus
Turkey Pesto
Burger Dip

Lunch/Dinner

All served with side of French Fries or Soup

Chicken Burger

$12.00

Lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo

Hamburger

$10.00

Lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo

Ruben

$12.00

Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, corn beef, thousand island

Patty Melt

$11.00

Grilled bread with Swiss cheese, grilled onions, beef patty

Roast Beef

$10.00

Grilled bread with roast beef, onions, tomato, American cheese

Turkey Pesto

$11.00

Thin slices turkey, provolone cheese, pesto sauce, purple onion, tomato

Burger Dip

$12.00

Two beef patties, Swiss cheese served with side of Au Jus sauce

French Dip

$12.00

Roast beef served with side of Au Jus sauce

Cold Coffee

Iced Latte

$3.60+

Iced Mocha

$4.20+

Iced Caramel Macchiato

$4.20+

Iced Americano

$2.65+

Iced Tea

$1.95+

Iced Chai Tea Latte

$3.65+

Hot Coffee

Latte

$3.60+

Mocha

$4.20+

Caramel Macchiato

$5.10+

Cappuccino

$3.60+

Americano

$2.65+

Chai Tea Latte

$3.65+

Tea

$1.95+

Hot Chocolate/ steamers

$3.25+

Drip Coffee

$1.95+

Blended

Smoothies

$6.00+

Frappe

$5.00+

Milkshakes

$5.00+

Dazzling Drinks

Select up to 3 flavors

Lotus

$5.00+

Italian Soda

$2.42+

Red Bull

$5.00+
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
