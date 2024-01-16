- Home
Jazz Sushi Bar - NEW
201 St Charles Ave #212
New Orleans, LA 70170
Sushi Rolls
- Alaska Roll$8.99
Fresh salmon, fish eggs, freshly cut avocado 8 pcs
- Avocado Roll$8.99
Freshly cut avocados and rice, seaweed
- BBQ Eel Roll$10.99
Cooked eel, avocado, cucumbers and eel sauce. 8 pcs
- Cajun Roll$11.99
Tuna and salmon mixed in spicy 🌶 sauces with cucumbers. 8 pcs
- California Roll$8.99
Imitation crab stick, cucumbers and avocados. 8 pcs
- Crawfish Roll$9.99
Cooked crawfish mixed with house spices , snow crab salad and cucumbers with spicy mayo and eel sauce on top. 8 pcs
- Crunchy Roll$9.99
snow crab, rice, tempura crispy crunchy and spicy mayo and eel sauce. 8 pcs
- Crunchy Dynamite Roll$10.99
Raw tuna mixed with spicy sauces and topped with tempura crispy. Spicy and crunchy. 8 pcs
- Crunchy Shrimp Roll$10.99
Cooked shrimp with spicy sauces and topped with tempura crispy. 8 pcs
- Cucumber Roll$8.99
Freshly cut cucumbers with rice. Nice and crisp. 8 pcs
- Dynamite Roll$10.99
Raw tuna mixed in spicy and little sweet sauces and cucumbers. 8 pcs
- Green River Roll$11.99
Raw yellowfin tuna and salmon with freshly cut avocado and topped with orange fish eggs with little eel sauce. Rich in proteins. 10 pcs
- Grilled Fish Roll$10.99
Grilled seasoned salmon freshly cut cucumbers and house made eel sauce on top. 8 pcs
- King Crab Roll$13.99
- Louisiana Roll$11.99
Crawfish, tuna, salmon, little snow crab, cucumbers and special sauces
- Medium Roll$11.99
Rich in tuna and salmon, snow crab, avocado with eel sauce and spicy mayo
- Miami Roll$12.99
Fresh salmon, cream cheese, snow crab, avocado, fish eggs, jazz sauce.
- Philadelphia Roll$10.99
Fresh salmon, cream cheese, avocado. 8 pcs
- Rice Paper Roll$12.99
Snow crab, crawfish, cream cheese, avocado, cucumbers wrapped in rice paper. No rice . Eel sauce, spicy mayo. 8 pcs
- Rock and Roll$10.99
Fried shrimp, snow crab, avocado, tempura crispy, spicy mayo, eel sauce. 10 pcs
- Salmon Roll$10.99
Raw salmon wrapped in rice and seaweed
- Salmon Avocado Roll$10.99
Fresh salmon, avocado wrapped in rice and seaweed . 8 pcs
- Shrimp Tempura Roll$10.99
Fried shrimp, snow crab, cucumbers with spicy mayo and eel sauce. 8 pcs
- Snow Crab Roll$8.99
Snow crab and avocado, 8 pcs
- Soy Paper Roll$12.99
High in proteins Tuna, Salmon, snow crab, freshly cut avocados, wrapped in soy paper with spicy mayo and eel sauce. 10 pcs
- Special BBQ Eel Roll$10.99
Cooked eel, snow crab, avocado, cucumbers with eel sauce. 8 pcs
- Special Tuna Avocado Roll$10.99
Yellow Fin tuna, snow crab, freshly cut avocados with spicy mayo and eel sauce. 10 pcs
- Spicy Crunchy roll$10.99
Spicy snow crab with tempura crispy. Eel sauce and spicy mayo . 8 pcs
- Spicy Salmon Roll$10.99
Fresh salmon mixed in house spicy sauces with cucumbers topped with spicy mayo.8 pcs
- Spicy Shrimp Roll$10.99
Jumbo shrimp mixed in house spicy sauces with cucumbers and spicy mayo on top. 8 pcs
- Spicy Tuna Roll$10.99
Tuna mixed in house spicy sauces with cucumbers and spicy mayo on top. 8 pcs
- Tuna Roll$10.99
Yellowfin Tuna wrapped in rice and seaweed. 8 pcs
- Tuna Avocado Roll$10.99
Yellowfin Tuna with freshly cut avocados. 8 pcs
- Tuna Tataki Roll$12.99
Seared tuna, cucumbers, avocado with ponzu sauce. 8 pcs
- Tuna Tempura Roll$12.99
Lightly battered fried tuna , little snow crab with spicy mayo and eel sauce on top. 8 pcs
- Veggie Philly Roll$8.99
Fresh cut avocados, crisp cucumbers, hand cut carrots with Philadelphia cream cheese. 8 pcs
- Vegetable Roll$8.99
Hand cut Carrots, freshly cut Avocado, crip cucumbers. 8 pcs
- Tofu roll$8.99
- Crawfish roll$10.99
- Salmon skin Roll$10.99
- Spicy crab Roll$9.99
- Spicy crunch Roll$10.99
- Pizza$7.99
- Jambalaya$7.99
- X pizza$14.99
- Smart water$3.99
- Water 16.9 floz$2.59
- Coke$2.79
- Diet coke$2.79
- Coke (zero sugar)$2.99
- Dr.pepper$2.79
- Dr.pepper(diet)$2.79
- Fanta$2.79
- Sprite$2.79
- Gold peak$2.79
- Ramnue$3.49
- Dasani water$2.99
- Minute$2.79
- Redbull$3.99
- Ginger ale$2.49
- Monster$3.49
- Green tea$2.99
- Arizona tea$2.99
- Gatorate(G)$2.99
- Vitamin water$2.99
- Bodyarmor$2.99
- Apple juice$2.99
- Orange juice$2.99
- Alkaline water$3.99
- Powerrade$2.99
- Rainbow$11.99