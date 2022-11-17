Restaurant header imageView gallery
Food Trucks
Barbeque
Seafood

Jazzy B's @ Arcade Alley

review star

No reviews yet

316 Southeast Douglas Street

Lees Summit, MO 64063

Popular Items

1lb Burnt Ends
Jazzy Fries
(3)Tacos (GF)

Apps

Fried Mushrooms

Fried Mushrooms

$9.00

Smoked portabella mushrooms hand battered served with your choice of dressing

Fried Pickles

$6.00

Fried Jalapenos

$6.00

Crab Balls

$7.00
Bruschetta & Bread

Bruschetta & Bread

$7.00

Tomatoes, red onions, basil, mozzarella marinated in olive oil and balsamic vinegar

Armadilla Eggs

$7.00+Out of stock

Queso & Chips

$7.00

House made Creamy Cheese Queso with Jazzy chips Sour cream

(3)Tacos (GF)

$10.00

Jazzy Nachos

$9.00

Jazzy Chips, melted cheese, pico and our house sour cream. Now all you have to do is choose a meat

Smoked Burgers

Surf & Turf

$14.00

Our signature smoked burger topped with Crab, marinated shrimp arugula, muenster cheese and Jazzy sauce

Classic smoked burger

Classic smoked burger

$12.00

Traditional Smoked 8oz burger with fixings

Black & Blue Burger

$13.00

Smoked 8oz burger with bacon, blue cheese crumble arugula and muenster

Bruschetta burger

Bruschetta burger

$13.00

Smoked burger topped with our balsamic bruschetta and cheese

Veggie Burger

$12.00Out of stock

This Veggie burger is loaded with Smoked portabella, black bean and chick pea topped with all the garden

Salads

House Salad

House Salad

$7.00Out of stock

mixed greens, tomatoes, onion your choice of dressing

Chicken salad

$12.00Out of stock

grilled or fried chicken salad mix , cheese, tomatoes, onion, bacon your choice of dressing

Blackened Fish

$14.00Out of stock

Blackened Swai filet salad mix, cheese, tomatoes, onion your choice of dressing

Shrimp Salad

$13.00Out of stock

Grilled Shrimp, Salad mix, cheese, tomatoes, onions your choice of dressing

Wraps

Curry Fish Wrap

Curry Fish Wrap

$13.00

Grilled fish with our curry seasoning, arugula, tomato, onion, pickle and Jazzy sauce

Brisket Wrap

Brisket Wrap

$16.00

Our slow smoked brisket with arugula , tomato, Pickled onion/ jalapeno, cheese and BBQ mayo

Turkey Club

Turkey Club

$16.00

Smoked turkey with bacon, tomato, arugula, onion and our house Aioli

Banh Mi Wrap

$15.00Out of stock

Your traditional Vietnamese Banh Mi wrapped in a tortilla with our house garlic mayo!

Fish & Chips

$13.00

Beer batter golden brown Swai served with our house Jazzy sauce and your choice of side!

Smoked Chicken Wings

3 Whole Wings

3 Whole Wings

$9.00
6 Wings

6 Wings

$16.00
12 Wings

12 Wings

$30.00

Kids Meals

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$6.99

Grilled Cheese

$6.50

Burger sliders (2)

$9.50

Beef Hotdogs

$6.00Out of stock

Sides

Jazzy Fries

Jazzy Fries

$4.00

Brown Sugar Cinnamon seasoning dusted over the fries

Tater Tots

Tater Tots

$4.00
Side Salad

Side Salad

$5.00Out of stock

Salad Mix with cheese and tomato your choice of dressing

BBQ By the Pound (Copy)

1lb Burnt Ends

$19.00

1lb Brisket

$17.00

1lb Pork Tenderloin

$16.00Out of stock

Turkey

$17.00Out of stock

Half Slab Ribs

$15.99Out of stock

Full Slab Ribs

$29.00

1lb Sausage

$16.75Out of stock

1lb Fish

$15.00

Burgers

Classic Burger

$11.00

Black & Blues

$12.00

8oz non smoked burger with blue cheese, bacon and more cheese with your choice of side

Surffin & turf burger

$13.00

8oz Burger topped with Crab, marinated shrimp, Cheese and Jazzy sauce. As seen on TV

Naked wings

3 Wings

$9.00Out of stock

(6) Wings

$15.00Out of stock

(12) Wings

$29.00Out of stock

(50) Wings

$105.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

316 Southeast Douglas Street, Lees Summit, MO 64063

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Jazzy B's Diner image
Jazzy B's Diner image

