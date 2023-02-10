Restaurant header imageView gallery

Jazzy Cheesecakes Northlake

No reviews yet

9402 Northlake W Dr

#102

Charlotte, NC 28216

Brownies/Blondies

Brookie Cookie Brownie

Brookie Cookie Brownie

$5.25+

The best of both worlds!! Our fudge brownies and chocolate chip cookie dough all in one.

Brown Butter Bourbon Blondie

Brown Butter Bourbon Blondie

$5.75+

A rich chewy blondie with pecan, white chocolate chips, and bourbon pecans with a salted caramel drizzle

Cheesecake Brownie

Cheesecake Brownie

$5.25+

Our fudge brownie swirled with our creamy cheesecake to perfection.

Double Fudge Brownie

$5.25+

Our Fudge brownie with chocolate chips and more chocolate goodness.

M&M Brownie

M&M Brownie

$5.25+

Our fudge brownie full of M&M candies and drizzled with chocolate.

Peanut Butter Brownie

Peanut Butter Brownie

$5.25+

Our Fudge brownie mixed with creamy peanut butter and topped with Reese cup pieces.

Red Velvet Oreo Brownie

Red Velvet Oreo Brownie

$5.45+

Our rich brownie batter and red velvet cake batter combined, topped with cream cheese icing and red velvet cake crumbs.

Salted Carmel Walnut Blondie

Salted Carmel Walnut Blondie

$5.25+

Our Rich brown sugar blondes infused with salted caramel and walnuts to make your taste buds crave one more bite!

Strawberry Crunch Blondies

$5.25+

S’mores Brownie

$5.25+
Turtle Brownie

Turtle Brownie

$5.25+

Our Fudge brownie with caramel, pecans and chocolate drizzle, perfection!

Celebration Cakes

Amusement Park

$85.00+

Black Tie Affair

$100.00+

Boho-Chic

$85.00+

Classy but not Sassy

$95.00+

Holiday Cake

$85.00+

Party Theme

$90.00+

Slumber Bash

$85.00+

Spring Fields

$90.00+

Cheesecake

Almond Joy Cheesecake

$8.49+

A chocolate graham cracker crust with our creamy cheesecake swirled with coconut and chocolate. Topped with whipped cream, almond Joy candies, chocolate and toasted coconut

Amaretto Cheesecake

Amaretto Cheesecake

$8.49+

Our creamy cheesecake infused with Disaronno, topped with an almond whipped cream and sliced almonds atop an almond graham cracker crust

Apple Pie Cheesecake

Apple Pie Cheesecake

$8.49+

Our creamy cheesecake infused with sweet apple pie filling, caramel and cinnamon. Topped with fresh apple pie filling with a graham cracker crust

Apple Pie Snickerdoodle Cheesecake

$8.59+

A sinker doodle cookie crust with apple pie cheesecake, topped with apple pie filling and whipped cream. Sprinkled with cinnamon and drizzle with caramel.

Bacon Salted Caramel Brownie Cheesecake

Bacon Salted Caramel Brownie Cheesecake

$8.79+

Our creamy cheesecake swirled with bacon and salted caramel. Topped with whipped cream, crispy bacon and drizzled with sweet and savory caramel with a fudge brownie crust

Baileys Hot Chocolate Cheesecake

$8.59+

Our creamy cheesecake infused with Baileys Irish Liquor and homemade hot cocoa mix, topped whipped cream, chocolate drizzle, marshmallows cream and light dusting of more hot cocoa

Baileys Salted Caramel Cheesecake

Baileys Salted Caramel Cheesecake

$8.69+

Our creamy cheesecake infused with Baileys Salted Caramel liquor topped with a Baileys Salted Caramel whipped cream and drizzled with chocolate and salted caramel with a devil food cake crust

Banana Pudding Cheesecake

$8.69+

A Nila cookie crust, topped with fresh bananas and creamy vanilla cheesecake. Topped with fresh whipped cream, banana pudding and more Nila cookies.

Birthday Cake Cheesecake

$8.69+

Sweet birthday cake crust topped with confetti cheesecake and topped with whipped cream, marshmallow cream and more sprinkles

Biscoff Cheesecake

Biscoff Cheesecake

$8.69+

Our creamy cheesecake infused with Lotus Biscoff, topped with creamy Bisoff butter and whipped cream atop a Biscoff cookie crust.

Black Forest Cheesecake

Black Forest Cheesecake

$8.69+

Our creamy chocolate cheesecake swirled with sweet cherries topped with fudge icing, cherry compote and drizzled with chocolate atop an Oreo crust

Blackberry Cheesecake

Blackberry Cheesecake

$8.89+

A graham cracker crust topped with our creamy vanilla cheesecake topped with homemade blackberry compote and whipped cream

Blue Velvet Cheesecake

Blue Velvet Cheesecake

$8.69+

Our infamous Blue velvet cake topped with creamy vanilla cheesecake swirled with more blue velvet and topped with homemade cream cheese icing and blue velvet cake crumbs

Blueberry Cheesecake

Blueberry Cheesecake

$8.69+

A graham cracker crust topped with our creamy vanilla cheesecake topped with homemade blueberry compote and whipped cream!

Butter Pecan Cheesecake

$8.69+

A vanilla cake crust topped with butter pecan cheesecake topped with whipped cream, salted caramel and pecans

Butterfinger Cheesecake

Butterfinger Cheesecake

$8.79+

Our creamy cheesecake swirled with Butterfinger pieces, topped with whipped cream and more butterfingers then drizzled with chocolate all atop a chocolate graham cracker crust

Caramel Apple Cheesecake

Caramel Apple Cheesecake

$8.69+

Our creamy cheesecake infused with tart granny smith apples and cinnamon, topped with sweet caramel whipped cream and a light dusting of cinnamon, with a graham cracker crust

Caramel Swirl Cheesecake

$8.69+

A graham cracker crust with creamy vanilla cheesecake and swirled with sweet caramel, topped with whipped cream and drizzled with caramel

Caramel White Chocolate Macadamia Nut

$8.89+

Our creamy cheesecake swirled with white chocolate and caramel atop a white chocolate macadamia nut cookie crust, topped with whipped cream, caramel and additional white chocolate macadamia nut cookies

Carrot Cake Cheesecake

$8.69+

Our infamous carrot cake topped with creamy cheesecake and swirled with more carrot cake, topped with cream cheese and pecans *Does contain Coconut, Walnuts, Pecans and Raisins

Cherry Cheesecake

Cherry Cheesecake

$8.89+

A graham cracker crust topped with our creamy vanilla cheesecake topped with cherry compote and whipped cream

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Cheesecake

$8.89+

Fresh baked chocolate chip cookie crust topped with creamy vanilla cheesecake and chunks of fresh cookie dough and chocolate sauce, topped with whipped cream, chocolate chips and drizzled with more chocolate

Chocolate Overload Cheesecake

$8.69+

Our devils food cake topped with chocolate cheesecake and topped with creamy chocolate fudge, Oreo crumbs and drizzled with more chocolate

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cheesecake

$8.69+

Our creamy cinnamon sugar cheesecake with whipped cream and loaded with more Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal, with a graham cracker crust

Coconut Pineapple Cheesecake

$8.79+

Our creamy cheesecake infused with fresh pineapple and coconut and topped with candied pineapple, whipped cream and toasted coconut

Crème Brûlée Cheesecake

$8.89+

A classic vanilla cheesecake with a sugar topping that is iconic to all things creme brûlée.

Double Chocolate Oreo Cheesecake

$8.89+

A Oreo cookie crust with double chocolate Oreo cheesecake, covered with chocolate ganache, fudge and Oreo cookies

Egg Nog Cheesecake

$8.89+

A gingersnap crust topped with our creamy Egg Nog cheesecake infused with Southern Comfort Egg Nog topped with egg nog cream and dusted with nutmeg

Fruity Pebble Cheesecake

$8.69+

Our creamy cheesecake overloaded with Fruity Pebbles, topped with whipped cream and more Fruity Pebbles with a graham cracker crust!

German Chocolate Cheesecake

$8.89+

Our rich chocolate cheesecake infused with coconut and topped with homemade coconut pecan icing, chocolate fudge and crunchy toasted coconut

Girl Scout Caramel Delight Cheesecake

$8.89+

A Nila cookie crust topped with our creamy cheesecake infused with coconut, chocolate and caramel, topped with a layer of creamy caramel, whipped cream, toasted coconut and drizzled with chocolate

Girl Scout Lemonade Cheesecake

$8.89+

A sugar cookie crust with tangy lemon cheesecake, topped with a lemon custard, whipped cream and a Girl Scout Lemonade Cookie

Girl Scout Thin Mint

$8.89+

Godiva Dark Chocolate Cheesecake

$8.99+

A double fudge cookie crust topped with our creamy chocolate cheesecake infused with Godiva Dark Chocolate liquor. Topped with dark chocolate ganache and garnished with chocolate curls

Golden Oreo Cheesecake

$8.89+

A golden Oreo cookie crust with our creamy vanilla cheesecake infused with golden Oreos and topped with whipped cream and additional Oreos

Heath Toffee Crunch Cheesecake

$8.89+

A graham cracker crust topped with our creamy vanilla cheesecake swirled with creamy caramel and heath toffee bits, topped with whipped cream, heath toffee bits and additional caramel

Kaluha Cheesecake

$8.89+

A chocolate cake crust with creamy Kaluha infused cheesecake and topped with whipped cream and chocolate drizzle

Key Lime Cheesecake

$8.89+

A graham cracker crust with sweet and tangy key lime cheesecake, topped with whipped cream, key lime cream and graham cracker crumbs

Lemon Cheesecake

$8.89+

Our sweet and tangy lemon cheesecake topped with a lemon cream and whipped cream, atop a graham cracker crust

Lemon Raspberry Cheesecake

$8.89+

A sweet vanilla cake crust topped with tangy lemon cheesecake swirled with ripe raspberries and topped whipped cream and drizzled with raspberry

Mango Strawberry Cheesecake

$8.79+

A graham cracker crust topped with our creamy vanilla cheesecake swirled with fresh mango strawberry puree, topped with whipped cream and more mango strawberry puree

Mint Chocolate Chip Cheesecake

$8.89+

A Oreo cookie crust with mint chocolate cheesecake, topped with whipped cream, chocolate chips, Andes mints and drizzled with chocolate.

Oreo Cheesecake

$8.89+

Americas Favorite Cookie! An Oreo cookie crust topped with Oreo cheesecake topped with whipped cream and additional Oreo

Panther Pride Cheesecake

$8.89+

Oreo cookie crust topped with a white chocolate blueberry cheesecake, topped with whipped cream blueberry compote and drizzled with white chocolate

Peach Cobbler Cheesecake

Peach Cobbler Cheesecake

$8.89+

Our sweet vanilla cake topped with our creamy vanilla cheesecake infused with a brown sugar peach compote, topped with a cinnamon sugar streusel and drizzled with caramel

Peppermint Cheesecake

$8.89+

Creamy peppermint cheesecake with a graham cracker crust and topped with whipped cream ad peppermint.

Pina Colada Cheesecake

$8.89+

A coconut graham cracker crust topped with coconut pineapple cheesecake topped with whipped cream, rum infused pineapple and toasted coconut

Pistachio White Chocolate Cheesecake

Pistachio White Chocolate Cheesecake

$8.89+

An Oreo cookie crust topped with a pistachio white chocolate cheesecake, topped with whipped cream, pistachios and drizzled with white chocolate

Plain Cheesecake

$7.99+

A graham cracker crust with creamy vanilla cheesecake and topped with whipped cream

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$8.89+

A gingersnap cookie crust with a creamy pumpkin cheesecake and topped with whipped cream and gingersnaps

Raspberry Swirl Cheesecake

Raspberry Swirl Cheesecake

$8.89+

A graham cracker crust topped with creamy vanilla cheesecake and swirled with raspberry compote, topped with whipped cream and raspberry drizzle

Red Velvet (not Duo) Cheesecake

$8.89+

Our infamous red velvet cake infused with creamy vanilla cheesecake and topped with cream cheese icing and red velvet cake crumbs

Reese’s Cheesecake

$8.89+

A chocolate graham cracker crust topped with a creamy peanut butter cheesecake swirled with a chocolate drizzle and topped with whipped cream Reese candy and drizzled with chocolate

Ricotta Cheesecake

$32.00+

Our famous cheesecake mixed with Ricotta cheese and topped with a ricotta cheese sauce.

Salted Caramel Cheesecake

$8.89+

Our creamy cheesecake swirled with salted caramel topped with whipped cream and drizzled with salted caramel with a graham cracker crust.

Snickerdoodle Cheesecake

$8.89+

A snickerdoodle cookie crust topped with cinnamon-sugar cheesecake topped with whipped cream, caramel and dusted with cinnamon sugar

Snickers Cheesecake

$8.89+

A chocolate graham cracker crust topped with our creamy vanilla cheesecake swirled with caramel and chocolate, topped with snickers candy pieces and whipped cream, finished with caramel and chocolate.

Strawberry Cheesecake

$8.89+

Our classic strawberry cheesecake!! Graham Cracker crust topped with creamy vanilla cheesecake topped with a fresh strawberry topping

Strawberry Shortcake Cheesecake

$8.89+

Sweet Vanilla cake topped with sweet and creamy strawberry cheesecake, topped with strawberry topping, whipped cream and graham cracker crumbs

Sweet Potato Cheesecake

$8.89+

A magic combination of our sweet potato pie and our creamy vanilla cheesecake, topped with pecans and drizzled with caramel

S’mores Cheesecake

$8.89+

A chocolate graham cracker crust topped with creamy vanilla cheesecake, swirled with marshmallow and chocolate, topped with chocolate, marshmallow and graham cracker

The Original

$34.00+

Our very 1st Cheesecake creation! Our original cheesecake topped with strawberry, cherry and pineapple.

Tiramisu Cheesecake

$8.89+

Vanilla sponge cake soaked in rich coffee topped with a coffee cheesecake, finished with a mascarpone cream, dusted with cocoa and whipped cream

Turtle Cheesecake

$8.89+

A rich Oreo cookie crust topped with our creamy vanilla cheesecake swirled with caramel and chocolate and topped with more caramel, chocolate and pecans

Twix Cheesecake

Twix Cheesecake

$8.89+

Our creamy vanilla cheesecake swirled with caramel and chocolate, topped with a layer of creamy caramel and topped with chocolate fudge and Twix candies all atop a sugar cookie crust

Vanilla Bean Cheesecake

Vanilla Bean Cheesecake

$8.89+

A rich vanilla bean cheesecake topped with a French vanilla cream atop and vanilla sponge cake crust

Variety 10 Cheesecake

$64.00

Your Choice of 3 Cheesecake Flavors all in one. *does not include cheesecake duos

White Chocolate Blueberry Cheesecake

$8.89+

A graham cracker crust topped with creamy white chocolate blueberry swirl cheesecake, topped with blueberry compote and drizzled with white chocolate

White Chocolate Raspberry Cheesecake

$8.89+

A Oreo cookie crust topped with white chocolate raspberry swirled cheesecake topped with whipped cream, raspberry and white chocolate

White Chocolate Strawberry Cheesecake

White Chocolate Strawberry Cheesecake

$8.89+

Our creamy vanilla cheesecake swirled with white chocolate and strawberry atop a graham cracker crust, topped with whipped cream and drizzled with white chocolate and strawberry

Cheesecake Bar

Apple Delight Cheesecake Bar

$10.69

Banana Pudding Madness Cheesecake Bar

$10.69

Nila cookie crust with banana cheesecake topped with banana pudding and topped with whipped cream and nila cookies

Birthday Cake Cheesecake Bar

$10.69

Bourbon Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake Bar

$10.69

Key Lime Cheesecake Bar

$10.69
Oreo Blast Cheesecake Bars

Oreo Blast Cheesecake Bars

$10.69

Oreo cookie crust with oreo overload cheesecake and topped with whipped cream and more oreos

Peach Cobbler Cheesecake Bar

$10.69
Peanut Butter Chip Cheesecake Bar

Peanut Butter Chip Cheesecake Bar

$10.69

A peanut butter chocolate chip cookie crust with peanut butter cheesecake topped with chopped reeses cups and drizzled with peanut butter cream and chocolate.

Pineapple Upside Down Bar

Pineapple Upside Down Bar

$10.69

A layer of pineapple upside down cake with pineapple cherry cheesecake and topped with whipped cream. crushed pineapple, brown sugar and drizzled with caramel

Raging Red Velvet Bars

Raging Red Velvet Bars

$10.69

Red Velvet cake crust topped red velvet swirled cheesecake, then topped with cream cheese and red velvet cake crumbs.

Snickers Cheesecake Bars

$10.69
Strawberry 2.0 Explosion Cheesecake Bars

Strawberry 2.0 Explosion Cheesecake Bars

$10.69

Strawberry cheesecake with graham cracker crust, topped with fresh strawberries, whipped cream and strawberry krunch topping.

Strawberry Lemonade Paradise Cheesecake Bar

Strawberry Lemonade Paradise Cheesecake Bar

$10.69

A strawberry cake crust with lemon cheesecake topped with lemon cream, fresh strawberries and strawberry lemonade cake krunch.

Sweet Potato Souffle Cheesecake Bar

$10.69

Cheesecake Cupcakes

24- Variety Pack

$68.00

Bakers Choice- Cheesecake Cupcakes

$17.00+

Breakfast for Dessert- Cheesecake Cupcakes

$17.00+

Candy Overload- Cheesecake Cupcakes

$17.00+

Classic Pack- Cheesecake Cupcakes

$17.00+

Cookie Crunch- Cheesecake Cupcakes

$17.00+

Fan Favorite- Cheesecake Cupcakes

$17.00+

Fruity Fan- Cheesecake Cupcakes

$17.00+

Seasonal - Cheesecake Cupcakes

$17.00+

Summer Citrus- Cheesecake Cupcakes

$17.00+

Cheesecake Duos

Animal Kingdom Crunch Cheesecake Cake

$9.79+

Remember those fun animal cookies you use to eat as a child? Well we remixed them into a cheesecake and it’s delicious!! Imagine a sugar cookie crust loaded with colorful sprinkles and creamy cheesecake filled with more sprinkles and animal cookies. Topped with whipped cream, and of course more sprinkles and animal cookies.

Apple Dulce De Leche

Apple Dulce De Leche

$9.69+

A amazing flavor combination! 2 layers of caramel cake with a apple pie cheesecake, covered in a caramel whipped icing and covered in dulce de leche.

Apple Pie Cheesecake Duo

$9.69+

Apple, Cinnamon and caramel all in one! Cinnamon Cake with apple pie cheesecake with cinnamon buttercream and apple pie topping.

Baileys Red Velvet Strawberry

$9.69+

Red velvet cake with baileys strawberry red velvet cheesecake. Covered with baileys red velvet cream cheese and strawberries.

Banana Pudding Cheesecake Duo

$9.89+

Banana Pudding Cake with Nila wafer cheesecake, covered in whipped cream and more Nila wafers, just enough for our banana pudding lovers!!!

Birthday Cake Cheesecake Duo

$9.89+

Doesn’t have to be your birthday to celebrate!! A layer of sweet vanilla cheesecake sandwiched between 2 layers of birthday cake and covered in buttercream icing and sprinkles.

Black & White Cheesecake

$9.89+

Layers of brownie and milk chocolate & white chocolate cheesecake. Topped with chocolate ganache and white chocolate curls. Drizzled with chocolate sy

Blue Velvet Cheesecake Duo

$9.89+

Enjoy a slice of this delicious duo! Our famous plain cheesecake sandwich between two layers of Blue Velvet cake. Topped with Blue Velvet crumbles.

Blueberry Lemonade Cheesecake Duo

$9.89+

Summertime Madness!!! Two layers of lemon cake with delicious blueberry cheesecake covered in whipped icing. Topped with blueberries and white chocolate drizzle.

Brown Butter Bourbon Cheesecake Dup

$9.99+

A must have! This fan favorite consists of two moist layers of vanilla cake layered with brown butter bourbon pecans and butter pecan cheesecake covered in cream cheese icing made from scratch. Topped with more brown butter bourbon pecans and caramel drizzle!

Brownie Caramel Turtle Cheesecake Duo

$9.79+

Chocolate Paradise! A Caramel and Chocolate cheesecake with a fudge brownie base. Topped with a thick layer of caramel and a drizzle of chocolate. Accompanied by pecans and brownie pieces. Just enough to make your taste buds go insane!

Brownie Oreo Explosion

$9.69+

A layer of brownie and Oreo cheesecake and another layer of brownie, then covered in chocolate ganache.

Caramel Blondie Cheesecake Duo

$9.69+

Are buttery blondie topped with caramel cheesecake and more blondies then drizzled with caramel.

Carrot Cake Cheesecake Duo

$9.69+

Our Famous Jazzy carrot cake combined with carrot cake cheesecake. Two delicious layers of carrot cake in between a creamy layer of carrot cake cheesecake.

Cherry Limeade Cheesecake Duo

$9.69+

2 layers of sweet cherry cake with a layer of key lime cheesecake, covered with key lime buttercream and cherry cake krunch.

Cinnabon Cheesecake

$9.69+

Cinnabon Roll crust with cinnamon vanilla cheesecake topped with cream cheese, Cinnabon's and drizzled with more cream cheese.

Cookie Monster Cheesecake

$9.89+

A Chocolate chip cookie crust with Cookie monster blue cheesecake with cookie dough pieces and chocolate chips

Double Chocolate Godiva Cheesecake Cake

$9.99+

Think a Godiva Chocolate OVERLOAD!!!!! A layer of white chocolate Godiva cheesecake sandwiched between two layers of dark chocolate Godiva cake. Covered with chocolate whipped icing, milk & white chocolate curls.

Double Fudge Cookie Dough Cheesecake Cake

$9.69+

2 layers of moist chocolate cake layered with cookie dough cheesecake and covered with chocolate fudge and chocolate chips

Double Fudge Oreo Cheesecake Cake

$9.69+

Two layers of chocolate cake with a layer of Oreo cheesecake covered in fudge icing and more Oreos.

Dutch Apple Walnut Cheesecake Duo

$9.69+

A sugar cookie crust layered with apple and cinnamon caramel cheesecake, then topped with more apple pie filling and walnut streusel.

Honeybun Cheesecake

$9.59+

Sponge cake and Honey buns topped with cinnamon cheesecake and topped with butter vanilla glaze, whipped cream and honeybuns

Lemon Crunch Cheesecake

$9.69+

Lemon cake and lemon cheesecake, drizzled with lemon cream and lemon crunch.

Lemon Raspberry Cheesecake Cake

$9.69+

Two layers of lemon cake with a layer of raspberry cheesecake covered with whipped cream and drizzled with raspberry puree

Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cake

$9.69+

Red & Green Velvet Cake layered with Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes and our creamy cheesecake. Topped with vanilla bean cream and Little Debbie Cakes & whipped cream.

Little Debbie Cosmic Brownie

$9.69+

A layer of creamy brownie topped with chocolate cheesecake and nerds, topped with chocolate ganache and fudge.

Little Debbie Nutty Buddy

$9.69+

Creamy peanut butter cheesecake swirled with chocolate, with graham cracker crust topped with fudge, Nutty buddies and creamy peanut butter

Little Debbie Oatmeal Cream Pie

$9.69+

A Oatmeal cookie crust with marshmallow molasses cheesecake topped with whipped cream and pilled with oatmeal cream pie pieces.

Little Debbie Star Crunch

$9.69+

A chocolate graham cracker crust with chocolate cheesecake topped with caramel chocolate Krispie's. Drizzled with chocolate and more Star crunch candies.

Little Debbie Strawberry Shortcake

$9.69+

A vanilla cake crust with strawberry and cream cheesecake, topped with marshmallow, strawberry drizzle and strawberry shortcake rolls.

Little Debbie Swiss Roll

$9.69+

A devils food crust with chocolate swirl marshmallow cheesecake, covered in chocolate ganache, whipped cream and Swiss Rolls

Little Debbie Zebra Cake

$9.69+

Marble cake crust with marble cheesecake topped with marshmallows cream, chocolate and Zebra cakes.

Neapolitan Cheesecake Cake

$9.69+

A American classic, a layer of strawberry cake with a layer of chocolate cheesecake and vanilla cake, covered in buttercream and topped with strawberries and drizzled with chocolate.

Peach Cobbler Cheesecake Cake

$9.89+

Imagine warm peach cobbler with a Jazzy Cheesecake Twist! Two layers of Cinnamon Cake Layered with peach cobbler cheesecake and covered with buttercream icing and peach cobbler cake krunch and brown sugar peaches

Pecan Pie Cheesecake

$9.69+

A perfect combination!! A whole pecan pie stuffed into a cheesecake, with graham cracker crust and topped with pecan pie topping.

Pineapple Upside Down

Pineapple Upside Down

$9.69+

A layer of pineapple upside down cake topped with a cherry pineapple cheesecake, then topped with another layer of pineapple upside down cake, brown sugar glazed pineapples and cherries… to top it all off we then drizzle it with sweet caramel.

Pumpkin Cinnabon Cheesecake

Pumpkin Cinnabon Cheesecake

$9.69+

Pumpkin Cinnamon rolls topped with pumpkin cheesecake and topped with cream cheese, cinnamon glaze, and pumpkin cinnamon rolls.

Red Velvet Cheesecake Cake

$9.89+

Two layers of red velvet cake layered with cheesecake and covered in cream cheese icing and red velvet cake crumbs

Spring Forward Cheesecake

$9.69+

A sugar cookie crust with strawberry lemonade cheesecake and drizzled with strawberry drizzle, Strawberry lemonade cake Krunch and whipped cream.

Strawberry & Cream Baileys Cheesecake

$9.69+

Who doesn’t love strawberries and cream?? White Chocolate Godiva Cake with strawberries and cream baileys cheesecake, covered with white chocolate ganache. Then topped with whipped cream and strawberries.

Strawberry Crunch Cheesecake Cake

$9.89+

Sweet and Fluffy Butter Vanilla Cake with a layer of strawberry cheesecake covered in buttercream icing and Strawberry & Cream Cake Krunch. Topped with buttercream rosettes and strawberries

Strawberry Lemonade Cheesecake Cake

$9.69+

Two layers of strawberry cake with a layer of tangy lemon cheesecake, covered in buttercream icing and Strawberry lemonade Cake Krunch

Strawberry Overload Cheesecake

$9.69+

Strawberry cake with strawberry cheesecake, topped with strawberry cream rosettes, strawberry bloodies, Strawberry & Cream Cake Krunch & more Strawberry

Strawberry Red Velvet Cheesecake Cake

$9.89+

A Jazzy Twist to our iconic cheesecake cake…. Strawberry cake then vanilla cheesecake then red velvet cake covered in buttercream and covered in strawberry red velvet cake krunch

Strawberry Shortcake Cheesecake Cake

$9.69+

Two layers of vanilla cake with strawberry cheesecake covered with whipped cream icing and strawberries.

Sweet Potato Praline Cheesecake

Sweet Potato Praline Cheesecake

$9.89+

Our creamy cheesecake paired with our southern sweet potato pie, topped with New Orleans style pralines on a graham cracker crust.

White Chocolate Red Velvet Oreo Cheesecake Cake

White Chocolate Red Velvet Oreo Cheesecake Cake

$9.89+

Two Layers of Red Velvet cake with a layer of white chocolate Oreo cheesecake covered in cream cheese and white chocolate cake crumbs, Oreos and white chocolate drizzle.

White Chocolate Mocha Cheesecake Cake

$9.89+

Mocha and White Chocolate!! Two layers White Chocolate Cake and a layer Mocha cheesecake sandwiched between chocolate whipped icing and white & dark chocolate curls.

White Chocolate Strawberry Cheesecake Cake

$9.89+

Ghirardelli White Chocolate Cake and white chocolate strawberry cheesecake layered with Golden Oreos, then we cover it all in whipped cream icing, white chocolate curls and drizzled with strawberry.

Strawberry Churro Duo

$9.89

Cheesecake stuffed apples

Apple Pie Cheesecake Stuffed Apple

$8.69

Banana Pudding Cheesecake Stuffed Apple

$8.69

Birthday Cake Cheesecake Stuffed Apple

$8.69

Butterfinger Cheesecake Stuffed Apple

$8.69

Cookie Dough Cheesecake Stuffed Apple

$8.69

Fruity Pebble Cheesecake Stuffed Apple

$8.69

Oreo Cheesecake Stuffed Apple

$8.69

Red Velvet Cheesecake Stuffed Apple

$8.69

Smores Cheesecake Stuffed Apple

$8.69

Snickers Cheesecake Stuffed Apple

$8.69

Strawberry Lemonade Cheesecake Stuffed Apple

$8.69

Cobbler & Pudding

Apple Bourbon Pecan Cobbler

$5.25+

Apple Cobbler

$5.25+

Take a trip with our Fuji and granny smith apples baked with cinnamon sugar and a thick cobbler crust that leaves you hungry for another bite!

Banana Pudding

$5.00+

Our classic banana pudding with a pile of Nila Wafers and bananas. Topped with more Nila Wafers and our classic Banana Pudding drizzle.

Blackberry Cobbler

$5.25+

A great combination of ripe & sweet blackberries with a thick cobbler crust that keeps you smiling.

Blueberry Cobbler

$5.25+

A great combination of ripe & sweet blueberries with a thick cobbler crust that keeps you smiling.

Hennessy Apple Cobbler

$5.25+

One of our most popular cobblers yet! Juicy Fuji and Granny Smith Apples infused with Hennessy and cinnamon under a thick cobbler crust.

Oreo Banana Pudding

$5.25+

America's favorite Oreo Cookie paired with our banana pudding, topped with whipped cream, Nila Wafers and a rich chocolate drizzle.

Peach Cobbler

$5.00+

Try our traditional peach cobbler baked in brown sugar, cinnamon and vanilla under a thick cobbler crust made to perfection.

Red Velvet Banana Pudding

$5.25+

Flavors united! Our famous Red velvet cake pairs best with our famous banana pudding. Topped with red velvet crumbs and Nila Wafers.

Strawberry Banana Pudding

$5.25+

Flavors united! Delicious fresh picked strawberries unite with our famous banana pudding. Topped with more strawberries, Nila wafers and a savory strawberry drizzle.

Strawberry Cobbler

$5.35+

Fresh picked and ripe brown sugar strawberries under a thick cobbler crust that is irresistible to your taste buds.

Sweet Potato Cobbler

$5.25+

Imagine a combination of sweet potato pie and cobbler! Chunks of sweet potatoes with cinnamon brown sugar and butter with a thick cobbler crust. Did we just do that? YES, we did!

Cookies

Butter Pecan

$1.55

Chocolate Chip

$1.55

Chocolate Chip w/ Pecans

$1.55

Double Chocolate Chip

$1.55

M&M

$1.55

Oatmeal Caramel Apple

$1.55

Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip

$1.55

Snickerdoodle

$1.55

Sugar

$1.55

White Chocolate Macadamia Nut

$1.55

Dessert Cakes

Almond Cake

$5.00+

A light & fluffy almond cake with a almond buttercream and covered with sliced almonds.

Banana Pudding Cake

$5.00+

Banana cake filled with whipped cream icing and nila wafers.

Birthday Cake

$5.00+

Birthday cake or Funfetti Cake combines our buttery vanilla cake with colorful sprinkles, filled with sweet buttercream icing.

Black Forest Cake

$5.25+

Our rich and decadent devils' food chocolate cake filled with cherries and creamy fudge icing. Topped with more cherries, fudge and Oreo crumb.

Blue Velvet Cake

$5.00+

A sister to our classic Red Velvet cake but blue. Covered in cream cheese and blue velvet cake crumbs.

Caramel Apple Cake

$5.00+

Cinnamon cake with sweet apple filling and a cinnamon buttercream

Caramel Cake

$5.00+

Layers of sweet caramel cake with buttercream icing and drizzles with more sweet caramel

Carrot Cake

$5.00+

A southern classic! Our infamous carrot cake with walnuts, raisins and coconut and creamy cream cheese icing, then garnished with pecans.

Christmas Velvet Cake

Cinnabon Cake

$5.00+

Our cinnamon cake with cream cheese icing

Coconut Cake

$5.00+

Our classic coconut cake filled with whipped icing and toasted coconut.

Coconut Pineapple Cake

$5.00+

Layers of coconut pineapple cake covered with whipped icing and coconut.

Cookie & Cream Cake

$5.00+

Our rich Devils food cake filled with homemade cookie and cream filling, covered with whipped icing and Oreo cookies.

Double Fudge Cake

$5.00+

Layers of rich Devils food cake and creamy double chocolate fudge icing

German Chocolate Cake

$5.10+

German chocolate cake with coconut pecan icing

Hummingbird Cake

$5.00+

Spice cake with coconut, pineapple and pecans with cream cheese icing

Key Lime Cake

$5.00+

Tangy key lime cake with a whipped cream icing and key lime crunchies

Lemon Supreme

$5.00+

Layers of lemon cake filled and covered with cream cheese icing

Marble Cake

$5.00+

Vanilla and chocolate swirl cake with buttercream icing and chocolate.

Old Fashion Cake

$5.00+

A Southern classic, buttery vanilla cake with chocolate fudge icing

Orange Creamsicle Cake

$5.00+

Our orange cream cake with buttercream icing and orange creamsicle crunchies

Pineapple Cake

$5.00+

Sweet Pineapple cake with buttercream icing and pineapple topping.

Pineapple Upside Down Cake

$3.50+

Classic pineapple upside down cake

Pink Velvet Cake

$5.00+

Pistachio Cake

$5.00+

A mild, nutty pistachio flavor with buttercream and pistachios

Red Velvet Cake

$5.00+

The best Red Velvet cake you will ever taste! 2 layers of Red velvet cake covered in cream cheese icing and red velvet cake crumbs.

Strawberry Cake

$5.00+

Layers of Strawberry Cake with buttercream icing

Strawberry Crunch Cake

$5.25+

Vanilla and Strawberry Cake with buttercream icing and Strawberry & Cream Krunch

Strawberry Lemonade Cake

$5.00+

Layers of strawberry and lemon cake covered in buttercream and strawberry lemonade crunchies

Strawberry Red Velvet Cake

$5.00+

Layers of strawberry and red velvet cake and buttercream icing, covered with strawberry red velvet cake crumbs

Strawberry Shortcake Cake

$5.00+

Vanilla Cake with strawberry filling and covered in whipped icing.

Sweet Potato Cake

$5.00+

Brown sugar sweet potato cake with cream cheese icing

Turtle Cake

$5.25+

Vanilla Bean Cake

$5.00+

Sweet vanilla bean cake with sweet buttercream icing

White Chocolate Strawberry Godiva Cake

$5.25+

White chocolate cake infused with Godiva White Chocolate liquor and strawberry with buttercream icing and covered with strawberry crunch and white chocolate curls

Dipped Treats

Birthday Cake Push Pop

$4.00+

Cake Pops

$3.75+

Red Velvet Push Pop

$4.00+

Strawberry Push Pop

$4.00+

Cheesecake on a Stick

$10.29

Chocolate Dipped Oreos

$6.00+

Chocolate Dipped Pretzels (Rods)

$3.50+

Rice Krispie Treats

$4.25+

Candy Apples

$5.25+

Caramel Apple

$6.50+

Chocolate Dipped Apple

$6.50+

Dipped Pineapple

$18.00+

Gourmet Dipped Berries

$24.00+

Cheesecake Stuffed Berries

$8.99+

Chocolate Dipped Berries

$14.00+

Drinks

Coke

$1.89

Pepsi

$3.78

Snapple Fruit Punch

$3.98

Water

$1.00

Foutain Drink

$2.99

Orange Juice

$3.49

Apple Juice

$3.49

Hot Chocolate

$3.99

Coffee