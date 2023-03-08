Restaurant header imageView gallery

Jazzy Steakburger - Monroe

546 S Telegraph Rd

Monroe, MI 48161

Popular Items

Lil Jazzy
Regular Fries
Large Fries

Food

Big Jazzy

Big Jazzy

$12.99

1/2lb of Premium Steakburger With The Works: Jazzy Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onions,

Philly Cheesesteak

Philly Cheesesteak

$12.99

Philly Cheesesteak, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, and Cheese

Lil Jazzy

Lil Jazzy

$7.99

1/3lb of Premium Steakburger With The Works: Jazzy Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onions,

Chicken Philly

Chicken Philly

$12.99

Chicken, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, and Cheese

Greek Gyro

Greek Gyro

$12.99

Gyro Meat, Tomato, Red Onion, Tzatziki

Fish Sub

Fish Sub

$13.99

Fish, Lettuce, Tomato, and Famous Tartar

Falafel

Falafel

$9.99

Falafel, Hummus, Pickled Turnip, and Middle Eastern Salad, Shatta

Build A Bowl

Build A Bowl

$12.99
Chicken Nuggets 8pc

Chicken Nuggets 8pc

$5.99

Sides

Homemade Fries

Regular Fries

Regular Fries

$4.99
Large Fries

Large Fries

$5.99

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$6.99

Sauces

Side of Jazzy Sauce

Side of Jazzy Sauce

$0.50
Side of Ranch

Side of Ranch

$0.50
Side of Steak Sauce

Side of Steak Sauce

$0.50
Side of BBQ Sauce

Side of BBQ Sauce

$0.50
Side of Shatta

Side of Shatta

$0.50
Side of Hummus

Side of Hummus

$0.50
Side of Tartar

Side of Tartar

$0.50
Side of Tzatziki

Side of Tzatziki

$0.50

Drinks

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

$5.00
Chocolate Shake

Chocolate Shake

$5.99
Vanilla Shake

Vanilla Shake

$5.99
Strawberry Shake

Strawberry Shake

$5.99
Medium Fountain

Medium Fountain

$2.75
Large Fountain

Large Fountain

$2.99Out of stock
Water Bottles

Water Bottles

$1.99
Bottle Drinks

Bottle Drinks

$2.50

Desserts

Various Cakes

Various Cakes

$6.99
Baklava

Baklava

$2.49

Kids

Kids Jazzy

Kids Jazzy

$7.99
Kids Nuggets

Kids Nuggets

$7.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come experience the best steakburger in the world!

546 S Telegraph Rd, Monroe, MI 48161

