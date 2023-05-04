Restaurant header imageView gallery
Soul Food
Latin American
Bars & Lounges

Jazzy's Cabaret

review star

No reviews yet

4 Orange St.

New Haven, CT 06510

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Macaroni & Cheese

$6.99
The "Outkast" (Southern Classic)

The "Outkast" (Southern Classic)

$25.95

Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Turkey Collard Greens, Candied Yams, Cornbread

Food

Choose Your Plate

Roasted Chickpea Caesar Salad

$12.99Out of stock

Mixed Greens, Shaved Parmesan, & Roasted Chickpeas

House Salad

$10.99Out of stock

Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Carrots, and Red Onion.

The "Def Jam" (Vegetarian)

The "Def Jam" (Vegetarian)

$23.95

Lentil Patties drizzled with Garlic Aioli, Stir-Fried Broccoli, Stir Fried Rice & Baked sweet Plantains.

The "Beres Hammond” (Caribbean) *

$31.95

Fresh Cut Salmon with a Caribbean Pineapple Salsa & Grilled Asparagus

The "Marley" (Jamaican)

The "Marley" (Jamaican)

$25.95

BBQ Jerk Chicken, Caribbean Cabbage, Rice & Peas, & Fried Sweet Plantains

The "Outkast" (Southern Classic)

The "Outkast" (Southern Classic)

$25.95

Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Turkey Collard Greens, Candied Yams, Cornbread

The "Wu-Tang" (Asian)

The "Wu-Tang" (Asian)

$23.95

Asian Orange & Ginger Glazed Chicken over Vegetable Fried Rice, Garlic Broccoli, & Marinated Cucumbers.

The "Wyclef" (Haitian)

The "Wyclef" (Haitian)

$25.95Out of stock

Griot (Fried Pork) with a side of Sexy Sauce, Rice & Peas, Pikliz, Sweet Plantains

The "Firehouse" (Jamaican) *

$27.95

Jerk Chicken Strips over Spicy Alfredo Sauce

The "Batiste" (Creole) *

$35.95

Sauteed Chicken & Shrimp, with Red & Green Bell Peppers in a Cajun Cream Sauce served with Garlic Bread

Sides

Baked Sweet Plantains

Baked Sweet Plantains

$4.99
Candied Yams

Candied Yams

$5.99
Caribbean Cabbage

Caribbean Cabbage

$5.99
Haitian Picklz

Haitian Picklz

$5.99Out of stock
Honey Butter Cornbread

Honey Butter Cornbread

$3.99

Macaroni & Cheese

$6.99
Marinated Cucumbers

Marinated Cucumbers

$5.99
Palm Oil Stir-Fried Broccoli

Palm Oil Stir-Fried Broccoli

$5.99
Rice & Peas

Rice & Peas

$5.99

Sd Asian Orange Sauce

$1.00

Sd Bbq Jerk Sauce

$1.00

Sd Honey Jerk Sauce

$1.00

Sd Sexy Sauce

$1.00
Seasoned Fries

Seasoned Fries

$4.99
Vegetable Stir-Fried Rice

Vegetable Stir-Fried Rice

$5.99
Smoked Turkey Collard Greens

Smoked Turkey Collard Greens

$5.99

Side of Protein

Fried 1/4 Chicken

$14.99

Jerk Chicken 1/4 Chicken

$14.99

New Orleans Blackened Shrimp (6)

$13.99

Griot (Pork)

$12.99Out of stock

Lentil Patties

$11.99

Blackened Salmon

$15.99

Grilled Chicken Breast

$13.95

Appetizers

APP Caesar Salad

$12.99Out of stock

Mixed Greens, Shaved Parmesan, Garlic Croutons, & Roasted Chickpeas

APP Lentil Patties

$11.99

House Blend of Lentils, Scallions, & Garlic

APP Jazzy’s Deviled Eggs

$9.99Out of stock

APP Chicken Tenders

$14.95

APP Jerk & Cabbage Egg Empanadas(2)

$12.99

APP Jazzy's Soul Empanadas(2)

$14.99

BBQ Chicken, Mac & Cheese, & Collard Greens

App Seasoned Fries

$6.99

Bar

Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Cranberry

$3.00

Diet

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Mocktail

$10.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pinneapple

$4.00

Poland Spring Water

$2.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Soda

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Beer

Bud Light

$6.00

Budweiser

$6.00

City Steam Naughty Nurse Amber Ale

$7.00

Corona BTL

$6.00Out of stock

Heineken BTL

$6.00

NTRL Spiked Watermelon Seltzer

$6.00Out of stock

Waypoint Mint lemonade

$9.00

Waypoint Tea lemonade

$9.00

Cocktails

Bay Breeze

$12.00

Billie Holiday

$15.00

Smooth ginger spiced cocktail with a balance of fresh cucumber made with Cucumber Splash Vodka, Ginger, & Lime

Buddy Bolden

$15.00

Bold citrus tropical martini made with Pineapple, Lime, B&B, Bombay Blackberry Gin

Craft Cocktails

$12.00

Dorthy Dandridge

$15.00Out of stock

Refreshing Passion fruit lemonade made with Lemon Vodka, Passionfruit, & fresh Lemon Juice

Hector Lavoe

$15.00Out of stock

Tropical smooth margarita slightly sour, with a touch of guava made with Mi Campo Tequila, Guava, and Lime

Jack Apple Cranberry

$10.00

Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Apple, Cranberry Juice, Lime

Jack Fire & Ginger

$13.00

Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire, Ginger Beer, Lime

Long Island

$16.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Nina Simone

$15.00

Light and bubbly peach kiwi cocktail made with Peach Vodka, Kiwi, & Lime

Roy Hargrove

$15.00

Rich berry cocktail with a smooth spiced bourbon made with Legent Bourbon, Lemon, & Black Cherry

Rum Punch

$13.00

Selena

$15.00Out of stock

Sweet and spicy margarita with a hint of peach made with St. Germaine, Peach Puree, Lime, and homemade Jalapeño Tequila

The Calloway

$15.00

Earthy coconut cocktail with island flair made with Tito's Handmade Vodka, Coconut, & Lime

The Coltrane

$14.00

Lychee rum explosion with a touch of lime made with Castillo Rum, Lychee, & Lime

Waypoint

$9.99

Wine

Bosso Pinot Grigio

$9.00

PINOT GRIGIO, DELLE VENEZIE, ITALY

CK Mondavi Moscato

$10.00Out of stock

MOSCATO, CALIFORNIA

Nobilo Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00

SAUVIGNON BLANC, MARLBOROUGH, NZ

Washington Hills Riesling

$10.00

RIESLING, WASHINGTON

19 Crimes Snoop Red Blend

$11.00

CALI-RED BLEND, CALIFORNIA

Diora ROSE pinot Noir

$10.00

PINOT NOIR ROSÉ, MONTEREY, CA

Backhouse Pinot Noir

$10.00

PINOT NOIR, CALIFORNIA

Portillo Malbec

$10.00

MALBEC, UCO VALLEY, ARGENTINA

Wycliff Brut

$8.00

Wycliff Sparkling

$8.00Out of stock

Mimosa

$8.00

Noble Vines 181 Merlot

$10.00

MERLOT, LODI, CALIFORNIA

Prima Perla Prosecco

$10.00

Prima Perla Sparkling Rose

$11.00

House "Gato Negro" Cabernet Sauvignon

$9.00

House "Gato Negro" Pinot Noir

$9.00

House "Gato Negro" Chardonnay

$9.00

House "Gato Negro" Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00

Bel Air

$12.00

Opp Pinot Noir

$13.00

Noble Vines Caberenet

$10.00

Fruity Red Sangria

$12.00Out of stock

Fruity White Sangria

$12.00Out of stock

Starborough Sauvignon Blanc

$12.00

Bosso Pinot Grigio BTL

$32.00

PINOT GRIGIO, DELLE VENEZIE, ITALY

CK Mondavi Moscato BTL

$37.00

MOSCATO, CALIFORNIA

Nobilo Sauvignon Blanc BTL

$37.00

SAUVIGNON BLANC, MARLBOROUGH, NZ

Washington Hills Riesling BTL

$37.00

RIESLING, WASHINGTON

19 Crimes Snoop Red Blend BTL

$39.00

CALI-RED BLEND, CALIFORNIA

Diora Pinot Noir Rose BTL

$37.00

PINOT NOIR ROSÉ, MONTEREY, CA

Papi Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$37.00

Backhouse Pinot Noir BTL

$37.00

PINOT NOIR, CALIFORNIA

Wycliffe Brut BTL

$28.00

Wycliffe Sparkling BTL

$28.00

Noble Vines Merlot BTL

$37.00

MERLOT, LODI, CALIFORNIA

Portillo Malbec BTL

$37.00

MALBEC, UCO VALLEY, ARGENTINA

Belaire BTL

$100.00

Spirits

Concierge Vodka

$8.00

Effen Cucumber

$11.00

Grey Goose

$13.00

Ketel One

$12.00

Plume & Petal Cucumber Splash

$11.00

Plume & Petal Lemon Drift

$11.00

Plume & Petal Peach Wave

$11.00

Reyka

$12.00

Titos

$12.00

Finlandia

$11.00

Bombay Blackberry Raspberry

$12.00

Bombay Sapphire

$12.00

Concierge Gin

$8.00

Empress 1908

$12.00

Hendrick's Gin

$14.00

Sipsmith Strawberry Smash

$12.00

Tanqueray

$12.00

Waypoint

$11.00

Appleton Estate

$12.00

Bacardi

$10.00

Brutal 1888

$12.00

Bumbu

$11.00

Caravedo pisco

$10.00

Castillo

$8.00

Diplomatic

$11.00

Kraken Rum

$11.00

Leblon caçhaca

$11.00

Ron Zacapa 23 Yr

$13.00

Malibu

$12.00

Captain Morgan

$11.00

Zacapa

$12.00

Wray and Nephew

$10.00

Banhez Mezcal

$12.00

Casadores Reposado

$16.00

Casamigos Blanco

$16.00

Class Azul Reposado

$28.00

Concierge Tequila

$8.00

Espolon Blanco

$12.00

Ilegal Mezcal

$12.00

Mi Campo Blanco

$12.00

Patron Silver

$13.00

Jalapeno Tequila

$12.00

Siempre Resposado

$13.00

Coramino

$14.00

Basil Hayden Bourbon

$14.00

Concierge Whiskey Blend

$8.00

Crown Apple

$12.00

Crown Royal

$12.00

Four Roses Bourbon

$10.00

Glenfiddich 12 Yr

$16.00

Glenlivet 12 Scotch

$15.00

High West Bourbon

$15.00

Jack Daniels

$12.00

Jack Daniels Apple

$12.00

Jack Daniels Fire

$12.00

Jack Daniels Honey

$12.00

Jameson

$11.00

Johnny Walker Black

$13.00

Legent Bourbon

$11.00

Makers Mark Bourbon

$12.00

Woodford Bourbon

$14.00

Woodford Rye

$14.00

Jameson Orange

$11.00

Old Forester

$13.00

Courvoisier VS

$13.00

Dusse

$15.00

Hennessy

$14.00

Remy VSOP

$14.00

Amaro Montenegro

$10.00

Aperol

$10.00

B&B

$10.00

Baileys

$11.00

Campari

$12.00

Caravedo

$9.00

Carpano Antica

$8.00

Carpano bianco

$8.00

Chambord

$11.00

Chartreuse Green

$13.00

Chartreuse Yellow

$13.00

Cinzano bianco

$5.00

Cinzano rosso

$5.00

Cointreau

$11.00

Combined pamplemousse

$10.00

Creme De Banane

$10.00

Creme de Violette

$8.00

Disaronno

$10.00

Drambuie

$11.00

Fernet Branca

$12.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Italicus

$11.00

Khalua

$10.00

Luxardo Apricot Liqueur

$9.00

Luxardo Maraschino

$10.00

Mansithe Absinthe

$13.00

Midori

$10.00

Molinari samboca

$11.00

Priqly Pear

$7.00

Pucker Sour Apple

$6.00

Pucker Sour Apple

$6.00

Saint Germain

$9.00

Select Aperitivo

$9.00

St. Elizabeth Allspice Dram

$9.00

Tia Maria cold brew

$12.00

Tuaca brandy

$11.00

Velvet Falernum liqueur

$8.00

Peach Tree

$8.00

Martinis

Cosmo Martini

$14.00

Espresso Martini

$14.00

Apple Martini

$14.00

Classic French Martini

$14.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$14.00

Peach Martini

$14.00

Lychee Martini

$14.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Jazzy's Cabaret is Connecticut's Premiere Supper Club & Lounge featuring a variety of entertainment & ethnic cuisine.

Location

4 Orange St., New Haven, CT 06510

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Te Amo Tequila Bar & Tacos
orange star4.2 • 1,078
182 Temple St New Haven, CT 06510
View restaurantnext
Olives And Oil - Olives New Haven
orange starNo Reviews
124 Temple Street New Haven, CT 06510
View restaurantnext
Jack's Bar Steakhouse - New Haven
orange starNo Reviews
212 College Street New Haven, CT 06510
View restaurantnext
Pacifico - New Haven
orange star3.9 • 1,353
220 College Street New Haven, CT 06510
View restaurantnext
Mecha - New Haven
orange starNo Reviews
201B Crown Street New Haven, CT 06511
View restaurantnext
BAR
orange starNo Reviews
254 Crown Street New Haven, CT 06511
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in New Haven

Sandra's Next Generation
orange star4.5 • 2,166
636 Congress Ave New Haven, CT 06519
View restaurantnext
Soul de Cuba Cafe - New Haven, CT
orange star4.2 • 1,487
283 Crown St New Haven, CT 06511
View restaurantnext
Bella's Cafe
orange star4.6 • 1,094
896 Whalley Avenue New Haven, CT 06515
View restaurantnext
Te Amo Tequila Bar & Tacos
orange star4.2 • 1,078
182 Temple St New Haven, CT 06510
View restaurantnext
Sherkaan Indian Street Food
orange star4.5 • 791
65 Broadway New Haven, CT 06511
View restaurantnext
Pitaziki
orange star4.6 • 791
170 Temple St New Haven, CT 06510
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near New Haven
East Haven
review star
No reviews yet
West Haven
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Hamden
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Orange
review star
Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)
North Haven
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Branford
review star
Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)
Ansonia
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Milford
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Wallingford
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston