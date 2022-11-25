Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

JB Boondock's Bar & Grill 704 South Lakeshore Boulevard

review star

No reviews yet

704 South Lakeshore Boulevard

Howey In The Hills, FL 34737

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

HOWEY BURGER
BUILD A BURGER
MAHI MELT

STARTERS, SALADS & SOUPS

FRIED GREEN BEANS

$8.99

Green beans in a toasted onion batter fried crispy. Served with horseradish petal sauce.

FRIED CALAMARI

$16.99

Tender Calamari tubes and tentacles dusted with seasoned flour, deep fried, served with banana pepper vinaigrette or marinara sauce.

PEEL & EAT SHRIMP

$19.99

FULL MOON CHEESE

$9.99

Hand breaded and deep fried moon shaped provolone, served with marinara dipping sauce.

SMOKED FISH DIP

$10.99

Made with smoked Mahi Mahi and Wahoo, served with gourmet flat crackers.

STEAMED CLAMS

$14.99

A dozen plus middle neck clams steamed with garlic, white wine and marinara sauce, served with garlic toast.

BONELESS WINGS

$13.99

All white meat, lightly breaded served in hot buffalo sauce, Smoky BBQ sauce or Honey ginger sauce.

SWAMP BITES

$15.99

Gator Tail strips lightly battered, served with creamy horseradish sauce.

CHICKEN COBB SALAD

$16.99

Tender chicken breast grilled or fried, served over a medley of lettuce with chopped eggs, bacon, tomato, shredded white cheddar cheese and ranch dressing.

SPINACH STEAK SALAD

$17.99

Fresh baby spinach leaves topped with sliced grilled beef, crumbled bleu cheese, pickled red onions, candied pecans and dried cranberries. Drizzled with a smoky chipotle ranch dressing.

$8.99 CAESAR SALAD

$8.99

Crisp romaine lettuce tossed with croutons, romano cheese and our signature Caesar salad dressing. Add grilled Shrimp, Chicken Breast or Salmon to Caesar salad......7.99 Extra

CUP OF SOUP OF THE DAY

$5.99

Chef's featured soup of the day.

BOWL OF SOUP OF THE DAY

$7.99

BONE IN CHICKEN WINGS

$13.99

PRETZEL TWISTS

$7.99

CHEESE CURDS

$8.99

ENTREES

FRIED SHRIMP PLATTER

$19.99

Jumbo white shrimp hand breaded, deep fried, served with cocktail sauce, coleslaw and a choice of corn fritters or fries.

SHRIMP & GRITS

$19.99

Lightly blackened shrimp served over stone ground cheese grits in a spicy broth with andouille sausage, bell peppers and onions. • Grouper & Grits. --- $23.99 • Mahi Mahi & Grits. --- $23.99

SEAFOOD PLATTER

$23.99

Filet of tender white fish lightly dusted with seasonings, fried, served with a stuffed crab and golden fried shrimp, coleslaw and a choice of fries or corn fritters.

CAJUN MAHI MAHI

$24.99

Filet of Mahi Mahi pressed in Cajun seasonings and a light breading, pan fried, served with rice pilaf and seasonal vegetables.

EGGPLANT ROLLATINI

$17.99

Sliced breaded eggplant stuffed with ricotta, mozzarella and romano cheeses, baked in our signature marinara sauce.

CHICKEN TENDERS

$15.99

Adult size chicken tenders served with fries and a choice of dipping sauce.

CHICKEN PRIMAVERA

$18.99

Breast of chicken cutlet served over cavatappi pasta in a casserole style, creamy, three cheese sauce with a medley of vegetables.

BEEF STROGANOFF

$21.99

Tender strips of beef sirloin seared, tossed in a rich mushroom wine sauce with onions, served over pasta with a dollop of sour cream.

GRANDMAS' MEATLOAF

$18.99

An old family recipe made with love, served with mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables. *Available After 4:00 PM

FISH FRY

$15.99

A generous serving of fried crisp filet of fresh catch in season, served with coleslaw and a choice of corn fritters or fries.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT PRIME RIB

$32.99

Haddock Platter

$17.99Out of stock

Prime Rib End Cut

$32.99

SALMON ORREGANATA 8 OZ

$25.99Out of stock

BLACK & BLEU PRIME RIB

$29.99Out of stock

BURGERS & SANDWICHES

BUILD A BURGER

$12.99

Sirloin burger grilled, topped with lettuce, tomato and pickles, served on a toasted kaiser roll. Add Cheese.....99. --- Add Applewood Smoked Bacon......$2.29 --- Add Sautéed Onions OR French Fried Onions...99.

HOWEY BURGER

$14.99

Sirloin burger grilled, topped with melted cheddar cheese, baked beans and apple wood smoked bacon, served on a toasted kaiser roll.

BOONDOCK BURGER

$14.99

Sirloin burger lightly blackened, topped with melted bleu cheese and fried onion strings, served on a toasted kaiser roll.

SHAVED STEAK SUB

$16.99

Shaved Certified Angus roast beef piled high with french fried onions and provolone cheese, served on a toasted sub roll.

REUBEN

$14.99

Thin sliced corned beef grilled, served on marbled rye bread with melted swiss cheese, sauerkraut and thousand island dressing.

SMOTHERED CHICKEN

$13.99

Breast of chicken marinated and grilled, topped with sautéed mushrooms, onions and provolone cheese, served on a toasted kaiser roll.

CHICKEN FRIED CHICKEN BLT

$13.99

Boneless breast of chicken double dipped, fried golden, topped with Applewood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo, served on a kaiser roll.

TURKINATOR

$12.99

Sliced premium oven roasted turkey breast topped with smoked gouda cheese, lettuce and tomato, served on a butter croissant. • (cold sandwich)

CHICKEN SALAD WRAP

$11.99

Roasted chicken breast pieces tossed with pecans, apples, golden raisins, coconut, celery, onion and mayo, rolled in a flour tortilla with lettuce.

FILET O FISH PO BOY

$12.99

Fried fish strips served on a warm sub roll with chopped lettuce, tomatoes and creole tartar sauce.

MAHI MELT

$17.99

Filet of Mahi Mahi lightly blackened, topped with melted swiss cheese, served on a warm bun topped with Creole tartar sauce, lettuce and tomato.

DANNY CHICKEN SANDWICH

$13.99

SIDES

FRIES

$4.99

COLE SLAW

$2.99

CHIPS

$4.99

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$5.99

BAKED BEANS

$2.99

EXTRA DRESSING

$0.99

CHEESE GRITS

$4.99

RICE PILAF

$3.99

GARDEN SALAD

$5.99

CORN FRITTERS

$4.99

MASHED POTATOES

$4.99

SEASONAL VEGETABLES

$4.99

EXTRA PIECE OF FISH WITH FISH FRY ONLY!!!!

$4.99

$7.99 SIDE CAESAR SALAD

$7.99

SEASONAL SALAD SIDE

$3.99

Share Charge

$2.99

Gluten Free Bun

$2.29

Fish Dip Crackers

$1.99

Bleu Ch Crumb

$1.99

FRENCH FRIED ONION STRAWS

$7.99

DESSERTS

CHOC'LATE LOVIN' SPOON CAKE

$7.99

A giant mouthfull of chocolate pudding between two layers of dark, moist chocolate drenched chocolate cake.

CARROT CAKE

$8.99

Triple layered moist carrot cake stuffed with raisins, walnuts and pineapple.Cream cheese icing and white chocolate ganache.

KEY LIME PIE

$7.99

Island style Key Lime Pie with a graham cracker crust and Key Lime filling made with pasteurized egg yolks, condensed milk and key lime juice.

BOURBON PECAN PIE

$7.99

Warm pecan pie topped with caramel sauce and whipped cream.

SEASONAL CHEESECAKE

$8.99

Ask your server which homemade seasonal cheesecake we are featuring.

ICE CREAM

$3.99

Banana Foster Cake

$7.99

Lemon Berry Indivials

$4.99Out of stock

Orange Sunshine

$8.99

Ala Mode

$2.99

Blondie ala mode

$8.99

Cake Serv Charge

$1.00

SPECIALS

Bone In Chicken Wings

$13.99

Snapper Basket

$15.99

Frog Legs

$16.99

WHALER

$16.99Out of stock

KIDS MENU

KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS

$7.99

KIDS BURGER

$7.49

KIDS CHEESEBURGER

$7.99

KIDS CORN DOG

$6.99

KIDS GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$7.99

KIDS GARDEN SALAD

$6.99

KIDS PEPPERONI PIZZA

$8.99Out of stock

DOGGIE MENU

DOGGIE BURGER

$6.99

DOGGIE CHICKEN

$6.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Casual waterfront dining on Little Lake Harris in Beautiful Howey In The Hills, Florida

Location

704 South Lakeshore Boulevard, Howey In The Hills, FL 34737

Directions

Gallery
JB Boondock's Bar & Grill image
JB Boondock's Bar & Grill image
JB Boondock's Bar & Grill image

Similar restaurants in your area

Beef 'O' Brady's - Leesburg FL #025
orange starNo Reviews
27405 US HIGHWAY 27 Leesburg, FL 34748
View restaurantnext
San Jose's Original Mexican Restaurant - Leesburg
orange star4.4 • 800
1341 South 14th St Leesburg, FL 34748
View restaurantnext
The Southern
orange starNo Reviews
801 W Montrose St. Clermont, FL 34711
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - Clermont FL
orange star4.1 • 763
1642 E Highway 50 Clermont, FL 34711
View restaurantnext
Urban on Plant Kitchen & Bar
orange star4.4 • 1,879
132 w plant st Winter Garden, FL 34787
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - Apopka FL
orange star4.5 • 1,287
1410 Rock Springs Rd Apopka, FL 32712
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Howey In The Hills
Clermont
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
Leesburg
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Mount Dora
review star
No reviews yet
Clermont
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
Winter Garden
review star
Avg 4.7 (19 restaurants)
Apopka
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
The Villages
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Ocoee
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Windermere
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston