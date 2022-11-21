Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Burgers

JB Lovedraft's Micro Pub

962 Reviews

$$

225 N 2nd St

Harrisburg, PA 17101

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Sandwiches

BASIC BITCH (BYO)

$11.00

The Lovedraft

$14.00

Whiskey BBQ

$14.00

Beelzeburger

$15.00

Boba Fetta

$12.00

Raging Bullwinkle

$14.00

Brinner

$14.00

Ifrit

$14.00

Dillzburger

$14.00

The Classic

$5.00

Trash Fire

$8.00

You Were Sweet

$10.00

Chicken Sandwich, Carl!

$11.00

Phoenix

$10.00

Mother Klucker

$10.00

Mason Verger

$9.00

Cuban B

$11.00

Aporkalypse

$16.00

Leaning Tower of Cheeza

$14.00

Hail Cthulhu

$22.00

Fungus Among-Us

$13.00

Fat Tony

$10.00

The Professional

$10.00

Triple BLT

$8.00

Grilled Cheesus

$5.00

Upstairs

Parlour

Special

$8.00

Baskets

Fry Basket

$5.00

Tater Tots

$6.00

Junkyard Fries

$8.00

Junkyard Tots

$9.00

Hey, Bub Fries

$8.00

Hey, Bub Tots

$9.00

Poultry Fries

$9.00

Poultry Tots

$10.00

Fried Mozzarella

$7.00

Black And Tan Onion Rings

$7.00

Dessert Du Jour

$8.00

Fried Kielbasa Bites

$7.00

Chicken Fingers

$8.00

Chili

$4.00

Peter Porker Fries

$9.00

Peter Porker Tots

$10.00

Pizza Rolls

$7.00

Fried Pickles

$7.00

White Chicken Chili

$5.00

Cheese Steak Eggroll

$8.00

Jalepeno Popper

$7.00

Cauliflower Nuggets

$8.00

Oreos

$7.00

Upstairs

Cheesecake

$9.00

Brownie

$6.00

Salad

House Salad

$5.00

Lovedraft Salad

$14.00

Whiskey Salad

$14.00

Beelzeburger Salad

$15.00

Boba Fetta Salad

$12.00

Bullwinkle Salad

$14.00

Brinner Salad

$14.00

Ifrit Salad

$14.00

Dillzburger Salad

$14.00

You Were Sweet Salad

$10.00

Chx Carl Salad

$11.00

Phoenix Salad

$10.00

Mother Klucker Salad

$10.00

Cuban B Salad

$11.00

Aporkalypse Salad

$16.00

Upstairs

Basic Bitch Salad

$10.00

Brunch

Egg Sandwich

$5.00

Loaded Scramble

$8.00

Brunch Burger

$14.00

Black Bean Quesadilla

$10.00

Ifrit

$14.00

Meatsweats

$10.00

Its Dippy

$9.00

Sausage Gravy Poutine

$9.00

Guinness Bread Pudding

$7.00

Fruit Cup

$3.00

SD Sausage Gravy

$4.00

SD Sausage Patty

$3.00

SD Bacon

$3.00

SD Homefries

$3.00

Merch

Gym Shorts

$30.00

End Racism

$25.00

T- Shirt

$25.00

T Shirt 3XL

$30.00

Tanktop

$20.00

Hoodie

$50.00

Fanny Pack

$35.00

Back Patch

$15.00

1 Sticker

$2.00

3 Stickers

$5.00

Enamel Pin

$20.00

Button Pin

$3.00

Beer Koozie

$5.00

Sanitizer

$5.00

Sani Spray

$3.00

Rubber

$1.00

Candle

$7.00

Long Sleeve

$30.00

Fuck Cancer Shirt

$25.00

Beanie

$25.00

Trucker Hat

$30.00

Filthy Trash

$25.00

Poster

$5.00

Clearance

$10.00

Anniversary Shirt

$25.00

Anniversary Shirt 3xl

$30.00

Brewery Anniversary

$30.00

Brewery Anniversary 3x

$35.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

To cultivate, provide, maintain, and proliferate a safe environment focusing on: the arts, live music, libations, and overall alternative atmosphere. To grow from our original concept and adapt in an ever maturing community. To always offer exceptional products and service to our ever growing guild.

Website

Location

225 N 2nd St, Harrisburg, PA 17101

Directions

Gallery
JB Lovedraft's Micro Pub image
JB Lovedraft's Micro Pub image
JB Lovedraft's Micro Pub image

Similar restaurants in your area

BurgerIM - PA003 - Harrisburg PA
orange star3.6 • 47
209 N Second Street Harrisburg, PA 17101
View restaurantnext
Lovedrafts Canteen
orange starNo Reviews
225 N 2nd St Harrisburg, PA 17101
View restaurantnext
Your Place Restaurant Harrisburg
orange starNo Reviews
2270 Kohn Rd, Harrisburg, PA 17110
View restaurantnext
Your Place Restaurant - Mechanicsburg
orange starNo Reviews
6035 Carlisle Pike. Mechanicsburg, PA 17050
View restaurantnext
Grill 22
orange star4.1 • 449
6197 Allentown Blvd Harrisburg, PA 17112
View restaurantnext
Hops & Barleys - Mechanicsburg
orange starNo Reviews
398 N York St #6260 Mechanicsburg, PA 17055
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Harrisburg

Boro Bar & Grill RiverView
orange star4.0 • 1,205
4425 N Front St Harrisburg, PA 17110
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Harrisburg PA
orange star4.5 • 1,185
3350 Paxton Street Harrisburg, PA 17111
View restaurantnext
The Wild Tomato Pizzeria & Catering
orange star4.6 • 923
4315 Jonestown Rd Harrisburg, PA 17109
View restaurantnext
Two Brother's Pizzeria of Midtown
orange star4.5 • 711
1426 N 3rd St Harrisburg, PA 17101
View restaurantnext
Grill 22
orange star4.1 • 449
6197 Allentown Blvd Harrisburg, PA 17112
View restaurantnext
Simply Turkey & More - Front Street
orange star4.8 • 165
4455 N Front St Harrisburg, PA 17101
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Harrisburg
Camp Hill
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Mechanicsburg
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Hershey
review star
Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)
Palmyra
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Elizabethtown
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
York
review star
Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)
Lebanon
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Lititz
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Hanover
review star
Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston