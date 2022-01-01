A map showing the location of Jb Malones Bar And GrillView gallery

Jb Malones Bar And Grill

432 Reviews

$$

1727 W Scenic Rivers Blvd

Salem, MO 65560

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

SHAREABLES

Fried Pickles

$8.00

Fried Mushrooms

$8.00

Potato Skins

$10.00

Fried Green Tomatoes App

$5.00

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$9.00

Reuben Bites

$11.00

Them Cheese

$8.00

Bread Basket

$5.00

Cheese Ravioli

$8.00Out of stock

Meat Ravioli

$8.00Out of stock

Fried Green Beans

$8.00Out of stock

Wagyu Meatballs

$12.00Out of stock

Stuffed Mushrooms

$9.00Out of stock

Coconut Shrimp

$8.00Out of stock

Steamed Mussels

$8.00Out of stock

SIGNATURE SANDWICHES

Turkey Melt

$11.00

Patty Melt

$11.00

Fried Green Tomato BLT

$9.00

Hand-Breaded Pork Loin

$11.00

Chicken Philly

$12.00

Club Sandwich

$12.00

Big Fat Hen

$16.00

Reuben

$12.00

Regular B.L.T. Sandwich

$9.00

BYO SANDWICH

BYO Sandwich

$11.00

BYO Wrap

$9.00

WINGS

Traditional Wings

$12.00+

Boneless Wings

$9.00+

ENTREES

Smothered Chicken

$15.00

Smokehouse Chicken

$16.00

Seared Yellow Fin Tuna

$18.00

Grilled Pork Loin Chops

$17.00

Steak Tips

$17.00

Sirloin Steak

$20.00

12oz Ribeye

$26.00

16oz Strip

$27.00

PASTA

Fettuccini Alfredo

$15.00

Chicken Carbonara

$16.00

Tuscan Garlic Chicken

$16.00

Mac & Cheese Dinner

$9.00

RABBIT FOOD

Chef's Salad

$11.00

Caesar Salad

$7.00

Spinach Salad

$9.00

Garden Salad

$6.00

BASKETS

Chicken Strips Basket

$10.00

Grilled Shrimp Basket

$10.00

Breaded Shrimp Basket

$10.00

Catfish Basket

$10.00

DESSERTS

Bread Pudding

$6.00

Chocolate Lava Cake

$6.00

Carrot Cake

$6.00

Banana Pudding Cheesecake

$5.00

Pumpkin Bread

$5.00

Scoop of Ice Cream

$1.50

Tiramisu

$7.00

Strawberry Shortcake

$5.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie and Milk Cake

$6.00

SIDES

Premium Side

$3.00

Baked Potato

$3.00

Buffalo Fries

$3.00

French Fries

$3.00

Cottage Cheese

$3.00

Onion Rings

$3.00

Roadhouse Chips Side

$3.00

Cole Slaw

$3.00

Salad

$3.00

Steamed Vegetables

$3.00

No Side

Applesauce

$3.00

Cajun Fries

$3.00

Pasta Salad

$3.00Out of stock

KIDS MENU

Kids Chicken Strips

$6.00

Kids Mini Corn Dogs

$6.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Kids Quesadilla

$5.00

Kids Catfish Basket

$6.00

Kids Grilled Shrimp Basket

$6.00

Kids Breaded Shrimp Basket

$6.00

Kids Mac and Cheese

$6.00

Kids Cheese Burger

$7.00

Kids Drink

$2.00

SOFT DRINKS

Water

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Mello Yello

$2.00

Root Beer (No Refill)

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Club Soda

$2.00

Coffee

$1.75

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Regular Tea

$2.00

Half-Cut Tea

$2.00

Arnold Palmer

$2.00

Redbull

$2.58

No Drink

Milk (No Refill)

$2.00

Extras

Extra Bread

$1.00

Extra Boiled Egg

$2.00

Ex Sauces

Cup of Soup

$3.00

Cup of Salad Dressing

$5.00

SPECIALS

Salmon Special

$18.00

Shrimp Scampi

$18.00

Breaded Pork Reuben Special

$12.00

Prime Rib Sandwich

$10.00Out of stock

Prime Rib

$27.00

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$12.00

3 Meat Cajun Fettuccine

$18.00

Shrimp Lettuce Wrap

$10.00

Hawiian Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Jalapeno popper pita pizza

$7.00Out of stock

Chicken Fried Chicken

$13.00

Rainbow Trout Special

$18.00

Italian Summer Salad

$9.00

Cod Sandwich

$9.00

Tuscan Chicken Sandwich

$12.00
Pork Steak Special

Pork Steak Special

$18.00

BBQ Pork Steak served with corn on the cob and baked beans

Chicken Parmesan

$18.00

Cheese Ravioli Special

$18.00

Rib Dinner Special

$16.00

Salmon special

$20.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad

$12.00

PULLED PORK NACHOS

$12.00Out of stock

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.00

Side Cornbread

$2.00

BEEF STEW W/ CORNBREAD

$12.00

SMALL BEEF STEW BOWL

$4.00

Ribeye Special

$26.00

Cornbeef and Cabbage

$14.00

Scottish Egg

$4.00

Irish Bread Pudding

$5.00

Hamburger Steak

$12.00

Crawfish Bucket

$22.00

Scallop App

$14.00

Filet Special

$26.00

Crab Mac-n-cheese

$15.00

Pork Chop Special

$18.00Out of stock

Seafood tortellini

$19.00

Gouda Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Pan Seared Filet

$28.00

Cowboy Burger

$12.00

Chili Cheese Fries

$8.00

Pot Roast Special

$17.00

Honey Bourbon Ribeye Special

$26.00

10 oz. Sirloin Special

$20.00

Roasted Chicken Special

$16.00

Blackened Salmon Special

$15.00

Blackberry Balsamic Pork Chops

$16.00

Openfaced roast beef

$13.00

Crab Cake App

$9.00

Salisbury Steak Special

$14.00

Lobster Mac & cheese

$16.00

Fried Green Frisco Burger

$10.00

Sweet Heart Special 2021

$100.00

Strip Steak Special

$23.00

Breaded Chicken Special

$14.00

Chicken Tenderloin Special

$10.00

Soup Special & Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Cheese Steak Special

$10.00

16 oz Mushroom Swiss Strip Special

$23.00

Italian Beef Special

$10.00

Grilled Salmon

$15.00

Bison Burger

$12.00

Roast Beef Sliders

$11.00

Mozzarella Chicken Special

$11.00

Peppercorn Sirloin Special

$19.00

Grilled Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

White Bean Chicken Chili

$9.00

Spinach Mozz Chicken

$10.00

SmashBurger

$10.00

Pulled Pork Burger Special

$12.00

Fried Chicken Breast

$10.00

Hamburger Steak

$11.00

Turkey Club Wrap

$10.00

Steak Salad

$12.00

Mozzarella stuffed Italian Burger

$12.00

Late Night

Sampler Platter

$14.00

Mac-N-Cheese Bites

$8.00

Deli Sandwich (no side)

$8.00

Valentine's Day!

Sweet Heart Appetizer

Sweet Heart Special 2022

$110.00

Sweet Heart Champagne

TEST SIDE MENU

TEST CHEAPER SIDE ITEM

$3.00

TEST EXPENSIVE SIDE ITEM

$4.00

Merchandise

JB T-Shirt

$15.00

JB TShirt 2XL

$17.00

JB TShirt 3XL

$17.00

JB V-Neck

$15.00

JB VNeck 2XL

$17.00

JB VNeck 3XL

$17.00

JB Hoodie

$40.00

JB Hoodie 2XL

$42.00

JB Hoodie 3Xl

$42.00

JB Tank Top

$15.00

JB Hat

$20.00

JB Koozie

$5.00

Beanies

$10.00

Logo Glass

$5.00

Harold's Sauce

$5.00

Employee T-Shirt

$10.00

Employee TShirt 2xl

$12.00

Employee TShirt 3xl

$12.00

Employee Hoodie

$35.00

Employee Hoodie 2xl

$37.00

Employee Hoodie 3xl

$37.00

Tickets

Cody Canada Ticket

$28.18

Catering

BBQ Catering Plate

$12.99

Traditional Catering

$12.99

Southern Catering

$11.99

Deluxe Catering

$15.99

Custom Catering Plate

$9.00

Bar

Beer

$4.00

Wine

$4.00

Mixed drink

$5.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1727 W Scenic Rivers Blvd, Salem, MO 65560

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

The Locker Room Sports Bar & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
1505 N Bishop Ave, Rolla Rolla, MO 65401
View restaurantnext
SCRUFF'S GRILL
orange starNo Reviews
1732 N Bishop Ave Rolla, MO 65401
View restaurantnext
American Taco Company - Missouri's First
orange star4.1 • 69
1732 N. Bishop Ave., Suite D Rolla, MO 65401
View restaurantnext
Sybill's Saint James Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
1100 N Jefferson St Saint James, MO 65559
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Salem
Saint Robert
review star
Avg 3.5 (9 restaurants)
Jefferson City
review star
No reviews yet
Eureka
review star
No reviews yet
Ballwin
review star
Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)
Chesterfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Wentzville
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
O Fallon
review star
No reviews yet
Saint Peters
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Saint Charles
review star
Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston