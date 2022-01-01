Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
Bars & Lounges

JB's Fish Camp

3 Reviews

$$

859 Pompano Ave

New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169

Soup / Salad

Southern Style Clam Chowder

Southern Style Clam Chowder

$7.00

A robust, white-based chowder loaded with clams and red-skin potatoes

Bethune Spiced Seafood Gumbo

Bethune Spiced Seafood Gumbo

$8.75

A delicious tomato-based gumbo brimming with seafood that packs just the perfect amount of heat

Tossed Salad - Only

Tossed Salad - Only

$7.00

Spring mix with tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded cheese, and croutons (with your choice of ranch, blue cheese, Italian, or honey mustard dressings)

Tossed Salad - Add On Protein

Tossed Salad - Add On Protein

$7.00

Our traditional tossed salad with your choice of mahi, grouper, shrimp, or chicken (blackened or grilled)

Appetizers

Crab Stuffed Jumbo Mushrooms

Crab Stuffed Jumbo Mushrooms

$10.25

Jumbo mushrooms stuffed with our famous crab cake batter, topped with creamy, melted cheese

JBs Famous Crab Cake (1)

JBs Famous Crab Cake (1)

$9.75

One of our classic grilled crab cakes

Rock Cake (1)

Rock Cake (1)

$10.75

One of our all-time customer favorites. Like a crab cake, except it’s made with chunks of decadent rock shrimp instead! Topped with a drizzle of boom boom sauce

Fried Calamari (½ lb)

Fried Calamari (½ lb)

$10.50

Fried regular or cajun to perfection, served with your choice of dipping sauce

Smoked Fish Dip

Smoked Fish Dip

$9.00

Bursting with flavor and served with pickled jalapenos and captain’s wafers

Crab Balls (3)

Crab Balls (3)

$11.00

Deep fried balls of crab cake batter, another one of our menu favorites!

Alligator

Alligator

$15.00

Crispy fried gator tail, your choice of cajun or regular fried

Alligator BLKN

$15.00

Blackened gator tail bites, served with your choice of dipping sauce

Fried Clam Strips

Fried Clam Strips

$7.00

Perfectly crisp fried clam strip appetizer

Yo's Style Buffalo Shrimp

Yo's Style Buffalo Shrimp

$12.00

Chef Johan’s crispy fried buffalo shrimp are sure to start your meal off just right! Served with your choice of ranch or blue cheese for dipping

Buffalo Chicken Wings (6)

Buffalo Chicken Wings (6)

$9.50

Classic fried chicken wings tossed with your choice of medium, hot, or, our house favorite, Kelley sauce. Served with ranch or blue cheese

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail (5)

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail (5)

$9.00

Classic shrimp cocktail served with 5 chilled jumbo shrimp

SM Steamed Fresh Veggie Platter

SM Steamed Fresh Veggie Platter

$8.00

Delicious assortment of steamed zucchini, squash, broccoli, and cauliflower, topped with gooey melted cheese. You can add crab meat if you’re looking to get your seafood fix!

Fried Jumbo Soft Shell

Fried Jumbo Soft Shell

$12.00

Classic whole deep-fried soft-shell crab, your choice of cajun or regular fried

JB's Original Blackened Tuna Tips

JB's Original Blackened Tuna Tips

$16.00

Large bites of delicious tuna, blackened in our famous blackening seasoning and cooked to your preferred temperature. Paired with our spicy horseradish TT dipping sauce

Mini Corn Dogs (7)

Mini Corn Dogs (7)

$7.00

7 mini corn dogs golden fried to perfection

Key West Cake (1)

$9.25Out of stock

Fish Bites

$10.00Out of stock

Fried Baskets

Shrimp Basket

Shrimp Basket

$13.00

Jumbo fried shrimp with fries and coleslaw, get it cajun or regular fried!

Scallop Basket

Scallop Basket

$14.00

A basket of bay scallops, cajun or regular fried. Served with fries and coleslaw

Gator Basket Fried

$10.00Out of stock
Chicken Tenders Basket

Chicken Tenders Basket

$12.00

Crispy chicken tenders served with fries and coleslaw

Clam Strips Basket

$9.00Out of stock
Oyster Basket

Oyster Basket

$14.00

Oysters fried regular or cajun, served with fries and coleslaw

Fish Basket

Fish Basket

$12.00

Tender filets of white fish, regular or cajun fried to perfection. Served with fries and coleslaw

From the Steamside

Snow Clusters

Snow Clusters

Choose between a ½ pound or a pound of steamed snow crab legs, served with drawn butter

Oysters

Oysters

You can get a half dozen or a dozen fresh oysters, raw on the half shell or steamed and unshucked!

Clams Dozen

Clams Dozen

$10.50

A dozen little neck clams, served steamed or raw

Bay Scallops Steamed

Bay Scallops Steamed

$13.00

½ pound of our tasty bay scallops, you can get them garlic or plain!

Medium Shrimp

Medium Shrimp

½ pound or a pound of medium peel-and-eat steamed shrimp, served hot or cold. You choose between light, medium, or heavy spice

Jumbo Shrimp

Jumbo Shrimp

½ pound or a pound of jumbo peel-and-eat steamed shrimp, served hot or cold. You choose between light, medium, or heavy spice

Rock Shrimp

Rock Shrimp

½ pound or a pound of peel-and-eat steamed rock shrimp. Seasoned with light, medium, or heavy spice

Turtle Mound Steamed Sampler

Turtle Mound Steamed Sampler

$36.00

Enjoy a variety of your favorite steamed seafoods! The Turtle Mound is shucked, picked, and peeled by you and includes oysters, clams, snow crab, shrimp, and corn on the cob. Your choice of light, medium, or heavy spice

Sandwiches

Grouper Fried

Grouper Fried

$17.00

Filet of grouper (regular or cajun fried) on a bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, and a pickle on the side. Served with your choice of fries, chips, or coleslaw

Grouper Blackened

Grouper Blackened

$17.00

Filet of grouper (blackened or grilled) on a bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, and a pickle on the side. Served with your choice of fries, chips, or coleslaw

Mahi Fried

Mahi Fried

$15.00

Filet of mahi (regular or cajun fried) on a bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, and a pickle on the side. Served with your choice of fries, chips, or coleslaw

Mahi Blackened

$15.00

Filet of mahi (blackened or grilled) on a bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, and a pickle on the side. Served with your choice of fries, chips, or coleslaw

JB's Fish Fried

JB's Fish Fried

$13.00

Filet of JB’s fish (basa), regular or cajun fried, on a bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, and a pickle on the side. Served with your choice of fries, chips, or coleslaw

JB's Fish Blackened

JB's Fish Blackened

$13.00

Filet of JB’s fish (basa), blackened or grilled, on a bun with lettuce, tomato, cheese, and a pickle on the side. Served with your choice of fries, chips, or coleslaw

Crabulous

Crabulous

$15.75

A generous scoop of lump white crab meat, topped with a dollop of mayo, served on a bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, and a pickle on the side. You can add a fried soft-shell crab for $12. Served with your choice of fries, chips, or coleslaw

Grilled Crabcake

Grilled Crabcake

$13.75

One of our famous grilled crab cakes, on a bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, and a pickle on the side. Served with your choice of fries, chips, or coleslaw

Rock Cake

Rock Cake

$14.75

A delicious rock cake (made with rock shrimp) drizzled with boom boom sauce, on a bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, and a pickle on the side. Served with your choice of fries, chips, or coleslaw

Fried Jumbo Soft Shell Crab

Fried Jumbo Soft Shell Crab

$16.00

A jumbo soft shell crab, deep fried regular or cajun, on a bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, and a pickle on the side. Served with your choice of fries, chips, or coleslaw

Flounder

Flounder

$14.00

Filet of flounder, regular or cajun fried, on a bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, and a pickle on the side. Served with your choice of fries, chips, or coleslaw

Chicken Breast

Chicken Breast

$12.50

You can get your chicken sandwich blackened or grilled, served on a bun, with lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, and a pickle on the side. Served with your choice of fries, chips, or coleslaw

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$10.50

A classic ½ lb char-broiled cheeseburger served on a bun, with lettuce, tomato, onion, and a pickle on the side. You can add bacon for $3! Served with your choice of fries, chips, or coleslaw

Hot Dog

Hot Dog

$5.00

Grilled hot dog served on a bun with fries, chips, or coleslaw on the side

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

A classic grilled cheese served with fries, chips, or coleslaw on the side. You can add grilled beef baloney to your sandwich for $3!

Grilled Beyond Burger

Grilled Beyond Burger

$12.00

A char-broiled vegetarian burger patty served on a bun, with lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, and a pickle on the side. Served with your choice of fries, chips, or coleslaw

Hamburger

Hamburger

$10.50

A classic ½ lb char-broiled hamburger served on a bun, with lettuce, tomato, onion, and a pickle on the side. You can add bacon for $3! Served with your choice of fries, chips, or coleslaw

Key West Cake

$11.75Out of stock

Add Ons

Side Salad

$5.00

Side tossed salad

SM Fish Camp Fries

SM Fish Camp Fries

$2.00

A small order of our crispiest cajun fries

LG Fish Camp Fries

$3.50

A large order of our crispiest cajun fries

Hushpuppies Sm (3)

$3.00

An order of 3 of the best hushpuppies around

Hushpuppies Lg (6)

Hushpuppies Lg (6)

$6.00

An order of 6 of the best hushpuppies around

Dirty Rice

$2.50

Our customer favorite cajun style dirty rice

Cole Slaw

$2.00

Our house coleslaw is made fresh daily

Yo's Cajun Onion Strings

Yo's Cajun Onion Strings

$5.00

The crispiest cajun fried onion strings

Fresh Corn on the Cob

Fresh Corn on the Cob

$2.75

Our corn is freshly shucked each morning

Real Butter

$1.25

Garlic Butter

$1.25

DRESSING & SAUCES

Jalapenos

$0.50

Add Celery

$0.50

Add Bun

$0.50

Add L/T/O

$0.75

Add Cheese

$0.50

Add Lettuce

$0.25

Add Onion

$0.25

Add Tomato

$0.25

Add Pickle

$0.50

Potato Chips

$2.00

Side Bacon

$3.00

JB's Specialty Dinners

Captain's Platter

Captain's Platter

$28.00

A seafood platter, fried regular or cajun, that includes JB’s fish, oysters, clams, shrimp, scallops, and a mini crab cake. Served with a hushpuppy and your 2 choices of fries, dirty rice, coleslaw, or corn on the cob. You can substitute JB’s fish for mahi ($6) or grouper ($8)!

Blackened Sampler

Blackened Sampler

$29.00

A blackened seafood platter that includes JB’s fish, shrimp, and alligator. Served with your 2 choices of fries, dirty rice, coleslaw, or corn on the cob. You can substitute JB’s fish for mahi ($6) or grouper ($8)!

JB's Famous Crab Cake (2)

JB's Famous Crab Cake (2)

$24.00

Two of our famous grilled crab cakes, served with your 2 choices of fries, dirty rice, coleslaw, or corn on the cob

Seafood Scampi

Seafood Scampi

$26.00

A delicious combination of JB’s fish, bay scallops, and shrimp prepared in a decadent garlic butter sauce. Served with your 2 choices of fries, dirty rice, coleslaw, or corn on the cob. You can substitute JB’s fish for mahi ($6) or grouper ($8)!

Jumbo Coconut Shrimp (8)

Jumbo Coconut Shrimp (8)

$23.00

8 fried jumbo butterflied coconut shrimp with a side of sweet & sour sauce. Served with your 2 choices of fries, dirty rice, coleslaw, or corn on the cob

Stuffed Flounder

Stuffed Flounder

$28.00

Broiled flounder stuffed with our famous crab cake batter. Served with your 2 choices of fries, dirty rice, coleslaw, or corn on the cob

Rock Cakes (2)

Rock Cakes (2)

$24.00

Two of our famous grilled rock shrimp cakes, served with your 2 choices of fries, dirty rice, coleslaw, or corn on the cob

Jumbo Blackened Shrimp

Jumbo Blackened Shrimp

$23.00

8 blackened butterflied jumbo shrimp, served with your 2 choices of fries, dirty rice, coleslaw, or corn on the cob

Chicken

Chicken

$21.00

Grilled or blackened chicken breast platter garnished with cajun onion strings, served with your 2 choices of fries, dirty rice, coleslaw, or corn on the cob

Grilled Shrimp Dinner

Grilled Shrimp Dinner

$23.00

8 grilled butterflied jumbo shrimp, served with your 2 choices of fries, dirty rice, coleslaw, or corn on the cob

12 oz NY Strip

12 oz NY Strip

$29.00

You can get your steak grilled or blackened! Garnished with cajun onion strings and served with your 2 choices of fries, dirty rice, coleslaw, or corn on the cob. Add 4 fried shrimp for $5.50 to make it surf and turf!

Key West Cakes (2)

$22.00Out of stock

Lighter Fare

Skinny Shrimp

Skinny Shrimp

$19.00

A ¼ pound of steamed peel & eat shrimp served with a steamed veggie platter (with or without cheese) and an ear of corn. You can add crab meat to your veggie platter for $8!

Skinny Scallops

Skinny Scallops

$22.00

A ½ pound of our steamed bay scallops, prepared garlic or plain, served with a steamed veggie platter (with or without cheese) and an ear of corn. You can add crab meat to your veggie platter for $8!

Grilled Tuna Steak

Grilled Tuna Steak

$28.00

An 8 oz grilled tuna steak, prepared to your desired temperature, served with your 2 choices of fries, dirty rice, coleslaw, or corn on the cob

Platters

Grouper Fried/Cajun Fried

Grouper Fried/Cajun Fried

$29.00

A filet of grouper, fried regular or cajun, served with your 2 choices of fries, dirty rice, coleslaw, or corn on the cob

Grouper Blackened/Broiled

Grouper Blackened/Broiled

$29.00

A filet of grouper (blackened, broiled, or grilled) served with your 2 choices of fries, dirty rice, coleslaw, or corn on the cob

Flounder Fried/Cajun Fried

Flounder Fried/Cajun Fried

$20.00

Flounder filets, fried regular or cajun, served with your 2 choices of fries, dirty rice, coleslaw, or corn on the cob

Flounder Broiled

Flounder Broiled

$20.00

Broiled filets of flounder served with your 2 choices of fries, dirty rice, coleslaw, or corn on the cob

JB’s Fish Fried/Cajun Fried

JB’s Fish Fried/Cajun Fried

$19.00

A filet of JB’s fish (basa), fried regular or cajun, served with your 2 choices of fries, dirty rice, coleslaw, or corn on the cob

JB’s Fish Blackened/Broiled

JB’s Fish Blackened/Broiled

$19.00

A filet of JB’s fish (basa) (blackened, broiled, or grilled) served with your 2 choices of fries, dirty rice, coleslaw, or corn on the cob

Mahi Fried/Cajun Fried

Mahi Fried/Cajun Fried

$25.00

A filet of mahi, fried regular or cajun, served with your 2 choices of fries, dirty rice, coleslaw, or corn on the cob

Mahi Blackened/Broiled

Mahi Blackened/Broiled

$25.00

A filet of mahi (blackened, broiled, or grilled) served with your 2 choices of fries, dirty rice, coleslaw, or corn on the cob

Scallop

Scallop

$22.00

A platter of bay scallops (fried regular or cajun) served with your 2 choices of fries, dirty rice, coleslaw, or corn on the cob

Shrimp

Shrimp

$19.00

A platter of crispy fried shrimp (fried regular or cajun) served with your 2 choices of fries, dirty rice, coleslaw, or corn on the cob

Butterflied Shrimp (8)

Butterflied Shrimp (8)

$20.00

A platter of 8 fried jumbo butterflied shrimp (fried regular or cajun) served with your 2 choices of fries, dirty rice, coleslaw, or corn on the cob

Oyster

Oyster

$21.00

A platter of fried oysters (fried regular or cajun) served with your 2 choices of fries, dirty rice, coleslaw, or corn on the cob

Clam Strips

Clam Strips

$15.00

A platter of perfectly crisp fried clam strips served with your 2 choices of fries, dirty rice, coleslaw, or corn on the cob

Jumbo Soft Shell Crab (2)

Jumbo Soft Shell Crab (2)

$28.00

A platter of 2 of our classic whole deep-fried soft-shell crabs (fried regular or cajun) served with your 2 choices of fries, dirty rice, coleslaw, or corn on the cob

Alligator

Alligator

$26.00

A platter of crispy fried gator tail bites (fried regular or cajun) served with your 2 choices of fries, dirty rice, coleslaw, or corn on the cob

Alligator BLKND

Alligator BLKND

$26.00

A platter of blackened gator tail bites served with your 2 choices of fries, dirty rice, coleslaw, or corn on the cob

Oyster and Shrimp

Oyster and Shrimp

$20.00

A platter of crispy fried shrimp and oysters (fried regular or cajun) served with your 2 choices of fries, dirty rice, coleslaw, or corn on the cob

Fish & Shrimp

Fish & Shrimp

$19.00

A platter of crispy fried shrimp and JB’s fish (fried regular or cajun) served with your 2 choices of fries, dirty rice, coleslaw, or corn on the cob

Scallop & Shrimp

Scallop & Shrimp

$20.00

A platter of crispy fried shrimp and bay scallops (fried regular or cajun) served with your 2 choices of fries, dirty rice, coleslaw, or corn on the cob

Homemade Pie Slices

All of our pies are homemade and delicious!
Key Lime

Key Lime

$7.50

Slice of paradise. All of our pies are homemade and delicious!

Orange Creme

Orange Creme

$7.50

Like a creamsicle, but better. All of our pies are homemade and delicious!

Chocolate Oreo Crumb

Chocolate Oreo Crumb

$8.00

A chocolate lover's dream. All of our pies are homemade and delicious!

Strawberry Banana

$8.00Out of stock

Beverages

WATER NC

UNSWT TEA

$3.00

SWT TEA

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Half/Half

$3.00

COKE

$3.00

DIET COKE

$3.00

SPRITE

$3.00

Pibb Xtra

$3.00

LEMONADE

$3.00

ROOT BEER

$3.00

GINGER ALE

$3.00

GINGER BEER

$3.00

CLUB SODA

$3.00

TONIC

$3.00

KIDS SODA

$3.00

SHIRLEY TEMPLE

$3.00

ROY ROGERS

$3.00

BTL WATER

$3.00

REFILL

$0.75

PINAPL JC

$3.75

GRAPFRT JC

$3.75

ORANGE JC

$3.75

CRANBRY JC

$3.75

COFFEE

$3.00

DECAF

$3.00

RED BULL

$4.00

RED BULL SUGAR FREE

$4.00

NA PINA COLADA

$6.00

NA MARGARITA

$6.00

NA STRAW DAQUIRI

$6.00

NA BLOODY MRY

$4.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

JB’s Fish Camp is a world famous riverfront seafood restaurant located in New Smyrna Beach, Florida. We have the best sunset views and finest seafood in town. You can arrive by boat or car. We have plenty of parking for large parties. JB’s offers a full indoor and outdoor bar, and live music on the weekends. Join us for fresh seafood prepared steamed, grilled, blackened or fried. We have plenty of choices for non-seafood lovers as well!

Location

859 Pompano Ave, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169

Directions

Gallery
JB's Fish Camp image
JB's Fish Camp image

Map
