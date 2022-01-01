- Home
- /
- New Smyrna Beach
- /
- Seafood
- /
- JB's Fish Camp
JB's Fish Camp
3 Reviews
$$
859 Pompano Ave
New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Soup / Salad
Southern Style Clam Chowder
A robust, white-based chowder loaded with clams and red-skin potatoes
Bethune Spiced Seafood Gumbo
A delicious tomato-based gumbo brimming with seafood that packs just the perfect amount of heat
Tossed Salad - Only
Spring mix with tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded cheese, and croutons (with your choice of ranch, blue cheese, Italian, or honey mustard dressings)
Tossed Salad - Add On Protein
Our traditional tossed salad with your choice of mahi, grouper, shrimp, or chicken (blackened or grilled)
Appetizers
Crab Stuffed Jumbo Mushrooms
Jumbo mushrooms stuffed with our famous crab cake batter, topped with creamy, melted cheese
JBs Famous Crab Cake (1)
One of our classic grilled crab cakes
Rock Cake (1)
One of our all-time customer favorites. Like a crab cake, except it’s made with chunks of decadent rock shrimp instead! Topped with a drizzle of boom boom sauce
Fried Calamari (½ lb)
Fried regular or cajun to perfection, served with your choice of dipping sauce
Smoked Fish Dip
Bursting with flavor and served with pickled jalapenos and captain’s wafers
Crab Balls (3)
Deep fried balls of crab cake batter, another one of our menu favorites!
Alligator
Crispy fried gator tail, your choice of cajun or regular fried
Alligator BLKN
Blackened gator tail bites, served with your choice of dipping sauce
Fried Clam Strips
Perfectly crisp fried clam strip appetizer
Yo's Style Buffalo Shrimp
Chef Johan’s crispy fried buffalo shrimp are sure to start your meal off just right! Served with your choice of ranch or blue cheese for dipping
Buffalo Chicken Wings (6)
Classic fried chicken wings tossed with your choice of medium, hot, or, our house favorite, Kelley sauce. Served with ranch or blue cheese
Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail (5)
Classic shrimp cocktail served with 5 chilled jumbo shrimp
SM Steamed Fresh Veggie Platter
Delicious assortment of steamed zucchini, squash, broccoli, and cauliflower, topped with gooey melted cheese. You can add crab meat if you’re looking to get your seafood fix!
Fried Jumbo Soft Shell
Classic whole deep-fried soft-shell crab, your choice of cajun or regular fried
JB's Original Blackened Tuna Tips
Large bites of delicious tuna, blackened in our famous blackening seasoning and cooked to your preferred temperature. Paired with our spicy horseradish TT dipping sauce
Mini Corn Dogs (7)
7 mini corn dogs golden fried to perfection
Key West Cake (1)
Fish Bites
Fried Baskets
Shrimp Basket
Jumbo fried shrimp with fries and coleslaw, get it cajun or regular fried!
Scallop Basket
A basket of bay scallops, cajun or regular fried. Served with fries and coleslaw
Gator Basket Fried
Chicken Tenders Basket
Crispy chicken tenders served with fries and coleslaw
Clam Strips Basket
Oyster Basket
Oysters fried regular or cajun, served with fries and coleslaw
Fish Basket
Tender filets of white fish, regular or cajun fried to perfection. Served with fries and coleslaw
From the Steamside
Snow Clusters
Choose between a ½ pound or a pound of steamed snow crab legs, served with drawn butter
Oysters
You can get a half dozen or a dozen fresh oysters, raw on the half shell or steamed and unshucked!
Clams Dozen
A dozen little neck clams, served steamed or raw
Bay Scallops Steamed
½ pound of our tasty bay scallops, you can get them garlic or plain!
Medium Shrimp
½ pound or a pound of medium peel-and-eat steamed shrimp, served hot or cold. You choose between light, medium, or heavy spice
Jumbo Shrimp
½ pound or a pound of jumbo peel-and-eat steamed shrimp, served hot or cold. You choose between light, medium, or heavy spice
Rock Shrimp
½ pound or a pound of peel-and-eat steamed rock shrimp. Seasoned with light, medium, or heavy spice
Turtle Mound Steamed Sampler
Enjoy a variety of your favorite steamed seafoods! The Turtle Mound is shucked, picked, and peeled by you and includes oysters, clams, snow crab, shrimp, and corn on the cob. Your choice of light, medium, or heavy spice
Sandwiches
Grouper Fried
Filet of grouper (regular or cajun fried) on a bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, and a pickle on the side. Served with your choice of fries, chips, or coleslaw
Grouper Blackened
Filet of grouper (blackened or grilled) on a bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, and a pickle on the side. Served with your choice of fries, chips, or coleslaw
Mahi Fried
Filet of mahi (regular or cajun fried) on a bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, and a pickle on the side. Served with your choice of fries, chips, or coleslaw
Mahi Blackened
Filet of mahi (blackened or grilled) on a bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, and a pickle on the side. Served with your choice of fries, chips, or coleslaw
JB's Fish Fried
Filet of JB’s fish (basa), regular or cajun fried, on a bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, and a pickle on the side. Served with your choice of fries, chips, or coleslaw
JB's Fish Blackened
Filet of JB’s fish (basa), blackened or grilled, on a bun with lettuce, tomato, cheese, and a pickle on the side. Served with your choice of fries, chips, or coleslaw
Crabulous
A generous scoop of lump white crab meat, topped with a dollop of mayo, served on a bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, and a pickle on the side. You can add a fried soft-shell crab for $12. Served with your choice of fries, chips, or coleslaw
Grilled Crabcake
One of our famous grilled crab cakes, on a bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, and a pickle on the side. Served with your choice of fries, chips, or coleslaw
Rock Cake
A delicious rock cake (made with rock shrimp) drizzled with boom boom sauce, on a bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, and a pickle on the side. Served with your choice of fries, chips, or coleslaw
Fried Jumbo Soft Shell Crab
A jumbo soft shell crab, deep fried regular or cajun, on a bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, and a pickle on the side. Served with your choice of fries, chips, or coleslaw
Flounder
Filet of flounder, regular or cajun fried, on a bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, and a pickle on the side. Served with your choice of fries, chips, or coleslaw
Chicken Breast
You can get your chicken sandwich blackened or grilled, served on a bun, with lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, and a pickle on the side. Served with your choice of fries, chips, or coleslaw
Cheeseburger
A classic ½ lb char-broiled cheeseburger served on a bun, with lettuce, tomato, onion, and a pickle on the side. You can add bacon for $3! Served with your choice of fries, chips, or coleslaw
Hot Dog
Grilled hot dog served on a bun with fries, chips, or coleslaw on the side
Grilled Cheese
A classic grilled cheese served with fries, chips, or coleslaw on the side. You can add grilled beef baloney to your sandwich for $3!
Grilled Beyond Burger
A char-broiled vegetarian burger patty served on a bun, with lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, and a pickle on the side. Served with your choice of fries, chips, or coleslaw
Hamburger
A classic ½ lb char-broiled hamburger served on a bun, with lettuce, tomato, onion, and a pickle on the side. You can add bacon for $3! Served with your choice of fries, chips, or coleslaw
Key West Cake
Add Ons
Side Salad
Side tossed salad
SM Fish Camp Fries
A small order of our crispiest cajun fries
LG Fish Camp Fries
A large order of our crispiest cajun fries
Hushpuppies Sm (3)
An order of 3 of the best hushpuppies around
Hushpuppies Lg (6)
An order of 6 of the best hushpuppies around
Dirty Rice
Our customer favorite cajun style dirty rice
Cole Slaw
Our house coleslaw is made fresh daily
Yo's Cajun Onion Strings
The crispiest cajun fried onion strings
Fresh Corn on the Cob
Our corn is freshly shucked each morning
Real Butter
Garlic Butter
DRESSING & SAUCES
Jalapenos
Add Celery
Add Bun
Add L/T/O
Add Cheese
Add Lettuce
Add Onion
Add Tomato
Add Pickle
Potato Chips
Side Bacon
JB's Specialty Dinners
Captain's Platter
A seafood platter, fried regular or cajun, that includes JB’s fish, oysters, clams, shrimp, scallops, and a mini crab cake. Served with a hushpuppy and your 2 choices of fries, dirty rice, coleslaw, or corn on the cob. You can substitute JB’s fish for mahi ($6) or grouper ($8)!
Blackened Sampler
A blackened seafood platter that includes JB’s fish, shrimp, and alligator. Served with your 2 choices of fries, dirty rice, coleslaw, or corn on the cob. You can substitute JB’s fish for mahi ($6) or grouper ($8)!
JB's Famous Crab Cake (2)
Two of our famous grilled crab cakes, served with your 2 choices of fries, dirty rice, coleslaw, or corn on the cob
Seafood Scampi
A delicious combination of JB’s fish, bay scallops, and shrimp prepared in a decadent garlic butter sauce. Served with your 2 choices of fries, dirty rice, coleslaw, or corn on the cob. You can substitute JB’s fish for mahi ($6) or grouper ($8)!
Jumbo Coconut Shrimp (8)
8 fried jumbo butterflied coconut shrimp with a side of sweet & sour sauce. Served with your 2 choices of fries, dirty rice, coleslaw, or corn on the cob
Stuffed Flounder
Broiled flounder stuffed with our famous crab cake batter. Served with your 2 choices of fries, dirty rice, coleslaw, or corn on the cob
Rock Cakes (2)
Two of our famous grilled rock shrimp cakes, served with your 2 choices of fries, dirty rice, coleslaw, or corn on the cob
Jumbo Blackened Shrimp
8 blackened butterflied jumbo shrimp, served with your 2 choices of fries, dirty rice, coleslaw, or corn on the cob
Chicken
Grilled or blackened chicken breast platter garnished with cajun onion strings, served with your 2 choices of fries, dirty rice, coleslaw, or corn on the cob
Grilled Shrimp Dinner
8 grilled butterflied jumbo shrimp, served with your 2 choices of fries, dirty rice, coleslaw, or corn on the cob
12 oz NY Strip
You can get your steak grilled or blackened! Garnished with cajun onion strings and served with your 2 choices of fries, dirty rice, coleslaw, or corn on the cob. Add 4 fried shrimp for $5.50 to make it surf and turf!
Key West Cakes (2)
Lighter Fare
Skinny Shrimp
A ¼ pound of steamed peel & eat shrimp served with a steamed veggie platter (with or without cheese) and an ear of corn. You can add crab meat to your veggie platter for $8!
Skinny Scallops
A ½ pound of our steamed bay scallops, prepared garlic or plain, served with a steamed veggie platter (with or without cheese) and an ear of corn. You can add crab meat to your veggie platter for $8!
Grilled Tuna Steak
An 8 oz grilled tuna steak, prepared to your desired temperature, served with your 2 choices of fries, dirty rice, coleslaw, or corn on the cob
Platters
Grouper Fried/Cajun Fried
A filet of grouper, fried regular or cajun, served with your 2 choices of fries, dirty rice, coleslaw, or corn on the cob
Grouper Blackened/Broiled
A filet of grouper (blackened, broiled, or grilled) served with your 2 choices of fries, dirty rice, coleslaw, or corn on the cob
Flounder Fried/Cajun Fried
Flounder filets, fried regular or cajun, served with your 2 choices of fries, dirty rice, coleslaw, or corn on the cob
Flounder Broiled
Broiled filets of flounder served with your 2 choices of fries, dirty rice, coleslaw, or corn on the cob
JB’s Fish Fried/Cajun Fried
A filet of JB’s fish (basa), fried regular or cajun, served with your 2 choices of fries, dirty rice, coleslaw, or corn on the cob
JB’s Fish Blackened/Broiled
A filet of JB’s fish (basa) (blackened, broiled, or grilled) served with your 2 choices of fries, dirty rice, coleslaw, or corn on the cob
Mahi Fried/Cajun Fried
A filet of mahi, fried regular or cajun, served with your 2 choices of fries, dirty rice, coleslaw, or corn on the cob
Mahi Blackened/Broiled
A filet of mahi (blackened, broiled, or grilled) served with your 2 choices of fries, dirty rice, coleslaw, or corn on the cob
Scallop
A platter of bay scallops (fried regular or cajun) served with your 2 choices of fries, dirty rice, coleslaw, or corn on the cob
Shrimp
A platter of crispy fried shrimp (fried regular or cajun) served with your 2 choices of fries, dirty rice, coleslaw, or corn on the cob
Butterflied Shrimp (8)
A platter of 8 fried jumbo butterflied shrimp (fried regular or cajun) served with your 2 choices of fries, dirty rice, coleslaw, or corn on the cob
Oyster
A platter of fried oysters (fried regular or cajun) served with your 2 choices of fries, dirty rice, coleslaw, or corn on the cob
Clam Strips
A platter of perfectly crisp fried clam strips served with your 2 choices of fries, dirty rice, coleslaw, or corn on the cob
Jumbo Soft Shell Crab (2)
A platter of 2 of our classic whole deep-fried soft-shell crabs (fried regular or cajun) served with your 2 choices of fries, dirty rice, coleslaw, or corn on the cob
Alligator
A platter of crispy fried gator tail bites (fried regular or cajun) served with your 2 choices of fries, dirty rice, coleslaw, or corn on the cob
Alligator BLKND
A platter of blackened gator tail bites served with your 2 choices of fries, dirty rice, coleslaw, or corn on the cob
Oyster and Shrimp
A platter of crispy fried shrimp and oysters (fried regular or cajun) served with your 2 choices of fries, dirty rice, coleslaw, or corn on the cob
Fish & Shrimp
A platter of crispy fried shrimp and JB’s fish (fried regular or cajun) served with your 2 choices of fries, dirty rice, coleslaw, or corn on the cob
Scallop & Shrimp
A platter of crispy fried shrimp and bay scallops (fried regular or cajun) served with your 2 choices of fries, dirty rice, coleslaw, or corn on the cob
Homemade Pie Slices
Beverages
WATER NC
UNSWT TEA
SWT TEA
Arnold Palmer
Half/Half
COKE
DIET COKE
SPRITE
Pibb Xtra
LEMONADE
ROOT BEER
GINGER ALE
GINGER BEER
CLUB SODA
TONIC
KIDS SODA
SHIRLEY TEMPLE
ROY ROGERS
BTL WATER
REFILL
PINAPL JC
GRAPFRT JC
ORANGE JC
CRANBRY JC
COFFEE
DECAF
RED BULL
RED BULL SUGAR FREE
NA PINA COLADA
NA MARGARITA
NA STRAW DAQUIRI
NA BLOODY MRY
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
JB’s Fish Camp is a world famous riverfront seafood restaurant located in New Smyrna Beach, Florida. We have the best sunset views and finest seafood in town. You can arrive by boat or car. We have plenty of parking for large parties. JB’s offers a full indoor and outdoor bar, and live music on the weekends. Join us for fresh seafood prepared steamed, grilled, blackened or fried. We have plenty of choices for non-seafood lovers as well!
859 Pompano Ave, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169