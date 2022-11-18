Restaurant header imageView gallery

JB's Cali Fusion 805 Vermont St

No reviews yet

805 Vermont St

Lawrence, KS 66044

Popular Items

Carne Asada Cali Burrito
Carnitas Cali Burrito
House Fries and Queso

Cali Burritos

Carne Asada Cali Burrito

$10.00

Burrito filled with house cut fries, shredded cheese, carne asada, pico de gallo, guacamole and chipotle crema. Choice of salsa

Carnitas Cali Burrito

$9.00

Burrito filled with house cut fries, shredded cheese, carnitas, pico de gallo, guacamole and chipotle crema. Choice of salsa

Grilled Zucchini Cali Burrito

$9.00

Burrito filled with house cut fries, shredded cheese, grilled zucchini squash, pico de gallo, guacamole and chipotle crema. Choice of salsa

Soyrizo Cali Burrito

$9.00

Burrito filled with house cut fries, shredded cheese, soyrizo, pico de gallo, guacamole and chipotle crema. Choice of salsa

Korean Beef Cali Burrito

$10.00

Burrito filled with house cut fries, marinated Korean beef, carrot, bean sprouts, cucumber, green onion, kimchi and sriracha aioli

Chicken Cali Burrito

$9.00

Burrito filled with house cut fries, shredded cheese, shredded chicken, pico de gallo, guacamole and chipotle crema. Choice of salsa

Loaded Fries

Carne Asada Fries

$11.00

Plate of house cut fries topped with shredded cheese, carne asada, pico de gallo, guacamole, and chipotle crema

Carnitas Loaded Fries

$10.00

Plate of house cut fries topped with shredded cheese, carnitas, pico de gallo, guacamole, and chipotle crema

Grilled Zucchini Loaded Fries

$10.00

Plate of house cut fries topped with shredded cheese, grilled zucchini, pico de gallo, guacamole, and chipotle crema

Soyrizo Loaded Fries

$10.00

Plate of house cut fries topped with shredded cheese, soyrizo, pico de gallo, guacamole, and chipotle crema

Korean Beef Loaded Fries

$11.00

House cut fries topped with cheese, marinated Korean beef, carrot, cucumber, bean sprouts, green onion, kimchi and sriracha aioli

Shredded Chicken Fries

$10.00

Plate of house cut fries topped with shredded cheese, , pico de gallo, shredded chicken, guacamole, and chipotle crema

Tacos

Carne Asada Taco

$4.00+

Carne asada topped with cilantro, onion, cheese and choice of salsa

Carnitas Taco

$3.00+

Carnitas topped with cilantro, onion and cheese

Soyrizo Taco

$3.00+

Soyrizo topped with cilantro, onion and cheese

Zucchini and Potato Taco

$3.00+

Grilled zucchini and potatoes topped with cilantro, onion and cheese

Shredded Chicken Taco

$3.00+

Shredded chicken taco topped with cilantro, onion and cheese

Korean Beef Taco

$3.00+

Marinated ground beef topped with carrots, bean sprouts, cucumbers, green onion and sriracha aioli

Sides

House Fries and Guacamole

$4.50

House cut french fries served with a side of guacamole

House Fries and Queso

$4.50

House cut fries served with a side of queso

Side of Queso

$1.50

Side of Guac

$2.00

Drinks

Jarritos

$2.50

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Agua Fresca

$3.00

Bottle of Water

$0.50

Specials

Special Burrito

$10.00

In-n-out animal style burrito, house fries topped with shredded American cheese, grilled ground beef, shredded lettuce, caramelized onions, pico de gallo, guacamole and animal sauce

Special Fries

$12.00

Loaded animal style fries, house cut fries topped with melted shredded American cheese, grilled ground beef, caramelized onions, pico de gallo, guacamole, and animal sauce

Special Tacos

$3.00+

Animal style burger taco, grilled ground beef and American cheese topped with lettuce, caramelized onions, pico de gallo and animal sauce

Soup of the Day!

$4.00

Shredded Chicken, zucchini and rice soup topped with fresh cilantro! Vegetarian/vegan option available!

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Southern California style Mexican and fusion foods brought to LFK!

Location

805 Vermont St, Lawrence, KS 66044

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

