JB’s Tavern

112 Main St

Wanamingo, MN 55983

Popular Items

BASKET OF WAFFLE FRIES
McMATT
CHEESEBURGER

Main Menu

STARTERS | APPETIZERS

HOUSE BREADED CHICKEN STRIPS

$8.99

with fries $10.49. Choice of one sauce

BEEF BRISKET TATCHOS

$12.99

House smoked beef brisket, jalapeños, onions served on tater tots with smoked cheddar cheese sauce & green onions

SPINACH & ARTICHOKE DIP

$10.99

Served with hot pita chips

GRILLED SHRIMP SCAMPI (6)

$10.99

on a bed of greens with house made cocktail sauce

BRUSCHETTA

$8.99

Herb focaccia, marinated tomatoes, basil, mozzarella, parmesean, balsamic reduction served with roasted garlic sauce

FRIED TATER TOTS

$8.99

Topped with chipotlé sour cream, bacon bits and green onion

CHEESY TATER TOTS

$10.99

Topped with smoked cheddar cheese sauce and green onion

HALF POUND CHEESE CURDS

$9.99

Served with ranch dressing

HALF POUND ONION RINGS

$7.99

Served with roasted garlic sauce

BASKET OF WAFFLE FRIES

$6.99

Served with seasoned sour cream

BASKET OF FRENCH FRIES

$6.49

Basket Of Tator Tots

$6.49

HAND PRESSED BURGERS

6.5 oz. of fresh ground chuck sourced locally from Blondie’s Butcher Shop.

PLAIN BURGER

$10.99

CHEESEBURGER

$11.49

BACON & SMOKED CHEDDAR

$12.99

MUSHROOM & SWISS

$12.49

Forest mushrooms, Swiss cheese

CALIFORNIA

$12.49

Lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo

BULLDOG MELT

$12.49

Sauteéd onions, bacon, Swiss and American cheeses on multi-grain bread

INFERNO BURGER

$12.49

Jalapeño bacon jam, chipotlé sauce, pepper jack cheese

McMATT

$12.99

Lettuce, house made pickles, American cheese secret sauce.

COWBOY

$12.99

Onion ring, smoked cheddar cheese, sweet bourbon sauce.

BACON & BLEU CHEESE

$13.49

Caramelized onions, lingonberry mayo.

ALOHA

$12.99

Grilled pineapple, Swiss cheese, ham and Korean BBQ sauce

THE HAWG

$13.99

Topped with pulled pork, smoked cheddar cheese sauce & BBQ sauce

CHICKEN & SANDWICHES

All served with fries. Sub tater-tots or waffle fries for $1.00 Sub cheese curds or onion rings for $2.99

PANKO CRUSTED CHICKEN BREAST

$13.49

Bacon and Swiss cheese stuffed, buffalo mayo, lettuce and shaved red onion

GRILLED CHICKEN

$12.99

Bacon, cheddar cheese, marinated tomato, lettuce, cucumber and garlic mayo

INFERNO CHICKEN SANDWICH

$12.49

Jalapeño bacon jam, chipotlé sauce and pepper jack cheese

HAWAIIAN CHICKEN

$12.99

Grilled pineapple, Swiss cheese, ham and Korean BBQ sauce

CHICKEN CORDON BLEU

$12.99

Grilled chicken with Ham and Swiss cheese

REUBEN

$13.99

House made corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, thousand island dressing

TEXAN DIP

$13.99

House smoked brisket, smoked cheddar cheese served on a ciabatta roll with au jus

FRIED FISH SANDWICH

$12.99

Panko crusted mahi-mahi, pickled cucumbers, lettuce, lemon & dill tater sauce on a ciabatta roll

PULLED PORK SANDWICH

$10.99

Pulled pork piled high on a ciabatta roll, served with roasted corn salsa and BBQ sauce

BEEF BRISKET SANDWICH

$13.49

House smoked beef brisket served with roasted corn salsa, smoked cheddar cheese and a sweet bourbon glaze on multi-grain bread

MINGO MELT SANDWICH

$10.99

Ham, smoked cheddar cheese served on grilled multi-grain bread

SOUP & SALAD

HOMEMADE CHICKEN WILD RICE SOUP

$3.99+

HOUSE SALAD

$4.99+

Mixed greens, cucumber, marinated tomatoes, shaved red onion, mozzarella cheese with choice of ranch, French, bleu cheese, balsamic vinaigrette or thousand island dressing

CEASAR SALAD

$4.99+

House made dressing and croutons and shaved Parmesan cheese. Add grilled chicken for $6.49

KIDS & SMALLER APPETITE

Served with fries, apple sauce and kids drink

PUP BURGER

$5.99

MAC & CHEESE

$5.99

KIDS CHICKEN FINGERS

$5.99

SAUCES

Chipotle Sour Cream

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Korean BBQ

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Roasted Garlic

$0.50

Seasoned Sour Cream

$0.50

French

$0.50

Sour cream

$0.50

Mayo

$0.50

Buffalo

$0.50

Cheese Sauce Dip

$1.00

Daily special

Daily lunch special

$8.95

Dinner special

$13.95

St patty dinner

$11.95

Other

Peanuts

$0.50

Beef sticks

$3.00

Cashews/almonds

$1.75

Candy

$2.00

Chips

$1.25

Lighter

$2.00

Pretzels

$3.50

Cigarettes

$12.00

Can pop

$1.00

Chew

$8.99

Coffee

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 1:30 am
Monday8:00 am - 1:30 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 1:30 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 1:30 am
Thursday8:00 am - 1:30 am
Friday8:00 am - 1:30 am
Saturday8:00 am - 1:30 am
Great Burgers and Cold Beer

Location

112 Main St, Wanamingo, MN 55983

