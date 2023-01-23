- Home
JB's
566A Ritchie Hwy
Severna Park, MD 21146
Popular Items
Starters
Basket of Fries
Beer Battered Onion Rings
Cheesesteak Egg Rolls
Shaved beef, onions, and cheese fried in a crispy egg roll wrapper, served with queso blanco
Chicken Quesadilla
Flour tortilla fried with cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese and grilled chicken and pico de Gallo. Served with salsa and sour cream
Chili
Housemade and garnished with cheddar and jack cheeses, sour cream, and scallions. Available by the cup or bowl.
Garlic Knots
Crusted pizza dough baked golden brown and served with house marinara sauce
JB's Fried Shrimp
A half pound of fried shrimp with JB's sauce and cocktail sauce.
Just Because Nachos
Topped with queso blanco, cheddar and jack cheeses, refried beans, pico de Gallo, pickled jalepeños, shredded lettuce, and sour cream
LN Cup Chili
Loaded Fries
Mixed cheddar and Jack cheeses, topped with bacon and green onions with ranch dressing
Mozzerella Sticks
Served hot and crispy with a side of house marinara
Queso Dip with chips
Queso blanco topped with pico de gallo. Served with tri-color tortilla chips
Bavarian Pretzels
Three Big Pretzel Sticks served with creole mustard sauce.
Wings
Smashburger
All American Smashburger
American cheese, JB's sauce, pickle chips, bacon, shredded lettuce, and tomato. All smash burgers are two patties cooked to medium well on a burger roll. They are served with crinkle cut fries and pickled chips
Tex Mex Smashburger
Cheddar and Jack cheeses, pickled jalapeños, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, and tomato. All smash burgers are two patties cooked to medium well on a burger roll. They are served with crinkle cut fries and pickled chips
Barbecue Smashburger
House barbecue sauce, cheddar and Jack cheeses, pickle chips, bacon, shredded lettuce, and tomato. All smash burgers are two patties cooked to medium well on a burger roll. They are served with crinkle cut fries and pickled chips
Triple Smashburger
Three patties, American cheese, bacon, JB's sauce, pickle chips, shredded lettuce, and tomato. All smash burgers are cooked to medium well on a burger roll. They are served with crinkle cut fries and pickled chips
Mushroom Swiss Smashburger
Swiss cheese, sautéed mushrooms, shredded lettuce, and tomatoes. All smash burgers are two patties cooked to medium well on a burger roll. They are served with crinkle cut fries and pickled chips.
Buffalo Smashburger
Buffalo sauce, blue cheese crumbles, shredded lettuce, and tomatoes. All smash burgers are two patties cooked to medium well on a burger roll. They are served with crinkle cut fries and pickled chips
Black Bean Chipotle Veggie Burger
12" Pizzas
12" Barbecue Chicken
House barbecue sauce, mixed cheddar and Jack cheeses, seasoned chicken, and sliced red onions
12" Cheese Pizza
Blended cheeses and JB's pizza sauce
12" Chicken Parm
Sausage, pepperoni, and bacon with blended cheeses, and JB's sauce
12" Hawaiian
JB's pizza sauce, blended cheeses, crispy bacon, shaved jalapeño, and pineapple
12" Margherita
House tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, garlic oil, and basil
12" Meat Lover
Sausage, pepperoni, and bacon with blended cheeses, and JB's sauce
12" Mediterranean Veg
Pesto sauce, blended cheeses, olives, roasted red peppers, sautéed mushrooms, and diced tomatoes
12" Pepperoni Pizza
Blended cheeses, sliced pepperoni, and JB's pizza sauce
12' Buffalo Chicken
JB's hot sauce, blue cheese crumbles, blue cheese dressing, and seasoned chicken
12' Sausage
Italian sausage, JB's pizza sauce, and blended cheeses
12' Tex-Mex
Refritos, cheddar and jack cheeses, pico de gallo, fresh jalapeños, seasoned ground beef, creme fraiche
12' White Pizza
Italian sausage, JB's pizza sauce, and blended cheeses
16" Pizzas
16" Barbecue Chicken
House barbecue sauce, mixed cheddar and Jack cheeses, seasoned chicken, and sliced red onions
16" Buffalo Chicken
JB's hot sauce, blue cheese crumbles, blue cheese dressing, and seasoned chicken
16" Cheese Pizza
Blended cheeses and JB's pizza sauce
16" Chicken Parm
House barbecue sauce, mixed cheddar and Jack cheeses, seasoned chicken, and sliced red onions
16" Hawaiian
JB's pizza sauce, blended cheeses, crispy bacon, shaved jalapeño, and pineapple
16" Margherita
House tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, garlic oil, and basil
16" Meat Lover
Sausage, pepperoni, and bacon with blended cheeses, and JB's sauce
16" Mediterranean Veg
Pesto sauce, blended cheeses, olives, roasted red peppers, sautéed mushrooms, and diced tomatoes
16" Pepperoni Pizza
Blended cheeses, sliced pepperoni, and JB's pizza sauce
16" Sausage
Italian sausage, JB's pizza sauce, and blended cheeses
16" Tex-Mex
Blended cheeses, sliced pepperoni, and JB's pizza sauce
16" White Pizza
House tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, garlic oil, and basil
Salads
Caesar
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, croutons, and Caesar dressing
Cobb Salad
Grilled chicken, mixed greens, eggs, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, and tomatoes with your choice of dressing
House Salad
Fresh greens, sliced red onions, croutons, tomatoes, mixed cheddar and Jack cheeses, and your choice of dressing
Salmon Salad
Grilled salmon, fresh greens, sliced red onions, croutons, tomatoes, mixed cheddar and Jack cheeses, and your choice of dressing
Taco Salad
Seasoned ground beef, shredded lettuce, sour cream, cheddar and jack cheeses, served in a crispy flour tortilla shell with a side of salsa.
Thai Chicken Salad
Crispy chicken bits tossed in Asian sesame sauce served on a bed of lettuce red roasted red peppers, cucumbers, cabbage, carrots, chow mein noodles, sesame seeds, with Asian sesame dressing
Handhelds
Bmore Hot Chicken
Crispy fried chicken tossed in Old Bay Hot Sauce and topped with pickle chips, served over shredded lettuce and tomato on a brioche bun. Served with crinkle-cut fries and pickle chips.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Crispy chicken bites tossed in buffalo sauce and served with blue cheese dressing, lettuce, and tomato inside of a flour tortilla. Served with crinkle-cut fries and pickle chips
Chicken Calzone
Crispy chicken packed in a folded pizza crust with marinara, mozzarella and parmesan cheeses, baked golden brown then topped with garlic butter. Served with a side of marinara
Chicken Philly
Shaved chicken, caramelized onions, cheese whiz, lettuce, and tomato, served on an amoroso roll. Served with crinkle-cut fries and pickle chips
Fish Sandwich
Crisp haddock, cheddar cheese, over shredded lettuce, and tomato on a brioche roll. Served with tartar sauce, crinkle-cut fries and pickle chips
Fish Tacos
Two tacos with breaded and fried haddock. Served in flour tortillas with shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, and chipotle remoulade. Served with a side of salsa
Grilled Chicken BLT
Grilled chicken topped with crisp bacon and Swiss cheese, served over shredded lettuce and tomato on a brioche roll. Served with crinkle-cut fries and pickle chips
Philly Cheesesteak
Shaved ribeye, caramelized onions, cheese whiz, lettuce, and tomato, served on an amoroso roll. Served with crinkle-cut fries and pickle chips
Rueben
Shaved corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and 1000 island dressing, on grilled marble rye bread.
Salmon BLT
Served on grilled marble rye with lettuce, tomato, and crisp bacon.
Shrimp Po' Boy
Crispy fried shrimp, lettuce, tomato, remoulade, in an amoroso roll. Served with crinkle-cut fries and pickle chips
Dinner
Sirloin
Juicy 8oz steak cooked your liking. Choose two sides.
Shrimp Dinner
Golden fried shrimp with crinkle-cut fries, cole slaw, cocktail sauce, and JB's sauce (You can chose two alternate sides)
Jack Chicken
Grilled chicken breast topped with Monterey Jack cheese and pico de gallo. Choose two sides.
Tender Dinner
Golden fried chicken tenders, crinkle-cut fries, cole slaw, and honey mustard. (you may choose two alternate sides)
Salmon Dinner
8oz filet topped with citrus butter. Your choice of two sides.
Fish-n-chips
Crispy fried haddock served with tartar sauce, crinkle-cut fries, and cole slaw. (You may choose two alternate sides)
Tender & Shrimp Platter
Golden fried chicken tenders and shrimp, served with cocktail sauce and honey mustard. Your choice of two sides.
Southern Fried Chicken
Two breaded and fried chicken breasts served over mashed potatoes with country gravy and a choice of side.
Blackened Chicken Pasta
Served over fettuccine tossed in creole sauce with ground sausage, red peppers, and sautéed onions.
Sides
Kids
Kids Pizza
6 inch cheese or pepperoni pizza. All kids items come choice of crinkle-cut fries, carrot sticks, or apples
Kids Tenders
Crispy chicken tenders served with honey mustard. All kids items come choice of crinkle-cut fries, carrot sticks, or apples
Kids Cheeseburger
Topped with American cheese. All kids items come choice of crinkle-cut fries, carrot sticks, or apples
Kids Mac-n-Cheese
Kraft elbow macaroni tossed in melted cheese sauce. All kids items come choice of crinkle-cut fries, carrot sticks, or apples.
Features
Chicken Noodle Soup
Available by the cup or bowl.
Pickle Chips
Spinach Artichoke Dip
Spinach & Artichoke Dip topped with pico de gallo. Served with tri-color tortilla chips
12" Chicken Florentine Pizza
16" Chicken Florentine Pizza
Good Guys Calzone
Marbled Banana Chocolate Cake
Peppermint Milkshake
Milkshakes
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Bites, Brews, Ballgames.. Just Because!
566A Ritchie Hwy, Severna Park, MD 21146