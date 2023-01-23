Restaurant header imageView gallery

JB's

566A Ritchie Hwy

Severna Park, MD 21146

Order Again

Popular Items

All American Smashburger
10 Boneless
10 Bone-in

Starters

Basket of Fries

$4.99

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$8.99

Cheesesteak Egg Rolls

$11.99

Shaved beef, onions, and cheese fried in a crispy egg roll wrapper, served with queso blanco

Chicken Quesadilla

$13.99

Flour tortilla fried with cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese and grilled chicken and pico de Gallo. Served with salsa and sour cream

Chili

$4.99+

Housemade and garnished with cheddar and jack cheeses, sour cream, and scallions. Available by the cup or bowl.

Garlic Knots

$9.99

Crusted pizza dough baked golden brown and served with house marinara sauce

JB's Fried Shrimp

$11.99

A half pound of fried shrimp with JB's sauce and cocktail sauce.

Just Because Nachos

$11.99

Topped with queso blanco, cheddar and jack cheeses, refried beans, pico de Gallo, pickled jalepeños, shredded lettuce, and sour cream

LN Cup Chili

$2.49Out of stock

Loaded Fries

$10.99

Mixed cheddar and Jack cheeses, topped with bacon and green onions with ranch dressing

Mozzerella Sticks

$9.99

Served hot and crispy with a side of house marinara

Queso Dip with chips

$9.99

Queso blanco topped with pico de gallo. Served with tri-color tortilla chips

Bavarian Pretzels

$9.99

Three Big Pretzel Sticks served with creole mustard sauce.

Wings

Bone-In and Boneless (served with choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing with celery sticks)

10 Bone-in

$15.99

20 Bone-in

$29.99

30 Bone-in

$43.99

10 Boneless

$11.99

20 Boneless

$20.99

30 Boneless

$29.99

Smashburger

All American Smashburger

$13.99

American cheese, JB's sauce, pickle chips, bacon, shredded lettuce, and tomato. All smash burgers are two patties cooked to medium well on a burger roll. They are served with crinkle cut fries and pickled chips

Tex Mex Smashburger

$14.99

Cheddar and Jack cheeses, pickled jalapeños, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, and tomato. All smash burgers are two patties cooked to medium well on a burger roll. They are served with crinkle cut fries and pickled chips

Barbecue Smashburger

$14.99

House barbecue sauce, cheddar and Jack cheeses, pickle chips, bacon, shredded lettuce, and tomato. All smash burgers are two patties cooked to medium well on a burger roll. They are served with crinkle cut fries and pickled chips

Triple Smashburger

$15.99

Three patties, American cheese, bacon, JB's sauce, pickle chips, shredded lettuce, and tomato. All smash burgers are cooked to medium well on a burger roll. They are served with crinkle cut fries and pickled chips

Mushroom Swiss Smashburger

$14.99

Swiss cheese, sautéed mushrooms, shredded lettuce, and tomatoes. All smash burgers are two patties cooked to medium well on a burger roll. They are served with crinkle cut fries and pickled chips.

Buffalo Smashburger

$13.99

Buffalo sauce, blue cheese crumbles, shredded lettuce, and tomatoes. All smash burgers are two patties cooked to medium well on a burger roll. They are served with crinkle cut fries and pickled chips

Black Bean Chipotle Veggie Burger

$12.99

12" Pizzas

12" Barbecue Chicken

$14.99

House barbecue sauce, mixed cheddar and Jack cheeses, seasoned chicken, and sliced red onions

12" Cheese Pizza

$12.99

Blended cheeses and JB's pizza sauce

12" Chicken Parm

$16.99

Sausage, pepperoni, and bacon with blended cheeses, and JB's sauce

12" Hawaiian

$15.99

JB's pizza sauce, blended cheeses, crispy bacon, shaved jalapeño, and pineapple

12" Margherita

$13.99

House tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, garlic oil, and basil

12" Meat Lover

$16.99

Sausage, pepperoni, and bacon with blended cheeses, and JB's sauce

12" Mediterranean Veg

$13.99

Pesto sauce, blended cheeses, olives, roasted red peppers, sautéed mushrooms, and diced tomatoes

12" Pepperoni Pizza

$15.99

Blended cheeses, sliced pepperoni, and JB's pizza sauce

12' Buffalo Chicken

$15.99

JB's hot sauce, blue cheese crumbles, blue cheese dressing, and seasoned chicken

12' Sausage

$14.99

Italian sausage, JB's pizza sauce, and blended cheeses

12' Tex-Mex

$15.99

Refritos, cheddar and jack cheeses, pico de gallo, fresh jalapeños, seasoned ground beef, creme fraiche

12' White Pizza

$14.99

Italian sausage, JB's pizza sauce, and blended cheeses

16" Pizzas

16" Barbecue Chicken

$19.99

House barbecue sauce, mixed cheddar and Jack cheeses, seasoned chicken, and sliced red onions

16" Buffalo Chicken

$19.99

JB's hot sauce, blue cheese crumbles, blue cheese dressing, and seasoned chicken

16" Cheese Pizza

$16.99

Blended cheeses and JB's pizza sauce

16" Chicken Parm

$19.99

House barbecue sauce, mixed cheddar and Jack cheeses, seasoned chicken, and sliced red onions

16" Hawaiian

$19.99

JB's pizza sauce, blended cheeses, crispy bacon, shaved jalapeño, and pineapple

16" Margherita

$16.99

House tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, garlic oil, and basil

16" Meat Lover

$21.99

Sausage, pepperoni, and bacon with blended cheeses, and JB's sauce

16" Mediterranean Veg

$17.99

Pesto sauce, blended cheeses, olives, roasted red peppers, sautéed mushrooms, and diced tomatoes

16" Pepperoni Pizza

$18.99

Blended cheeses, sliced pepperoni, and JB's pizza sauce

16" Sausage

$18.99

Italian sausage, JB's pizza sauce, and blended cheeses

16" Tex-Mex

$18.99

Blended cheeses, sliced pepperoni, and JB's pizza sauce

16" White Pizza

$16.99

House tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, garlic oil, and basil

Salads

Caesar

$9.99

Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, croutons, and Caesar dressing

Cobb Salad

$14.99

Grilled chicken, mixed greens, eggs, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, and tomatoes with your choice of dressing

House Salad

$9.99

Fresh greens, sliced red onions, croutons, tomatoes, mixed cheddar and Jack cheeses, and your choice of dressing

Salmon Salad

$16.99

Grilled salmon, fresh greens, sliced red onions, croutons, tomatoes, mixed cheddar and Jack cheeses, and your choice of dressing

Taco Salad

$14.99

Seasoned ground beef, shredded lettuce, sour cream, cheddar and jack cheeses, served in a crispy flour tortilla shell with a side of salsa.

Thai Chicken Salad

$14.99

Crispy chicken bits tossed in Asian sesame sauce served on a bed of lettuce red roasted red peppers, cucumbers, cabbage, carrots, chow mein noodles, sesame seeds, with Asian sesame dressing

Handhelds

Served with crinkle-cut fries and pickle chips

Bmore Hot Chicken

$13.99

Crispy fried chicken tossed in Old Bay Hot Sauce and topped with pickle chips, served over shredded lettuce and tomato on a brioche bun. Served with crinkle-cut fries and pickle chips.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.99

Crispy chicken bites tossed in buffalo sauce and served with blue cheese dressing, lettuce, and tomato inside of a flour tortilla. Served with crinkle-cut fries and pickle chips

Chicken Calzone

$14.99

Crispy chicken packed in a folded pizza crust with marinara, mozzarella and parmesan cheeses, baked golden brown then topped with garlic butter. Served with a side of marinara

Chicken Philly

$13.99

Shaved chicken, caramelized onions, cheese whiz, lettuce, and tomato, served on an amoroso roll. Served with crinkle-cut fries and pickle chips

Fish Sandwich

$12.99

Crisp haddock, cheddar cheese, over shredded lettuce, and tomato on a brioche roll. Served with tartar sauce, crinkle-cut fries and pickle chips

Fish Tacos

$14.99

Two tacos with breaded and fried haddock. Served in flour tortillas with shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, and chipotle remoulade. Served with a side of salsa

Grilled Chicken BLT

$13.99

Grilled chicken topped with crisp bacon and Swiss cheese, served over shredded lettuce and tomato on a brioche roll. Served with crinkle-cut fries and pickle chips

Philly Cheesesteak

$15.99

Shaved ribeye, caramelized onions, cheese whiz, lettuce, and tomato, served on an amoroso roll. Served with crinkle-cut fries and pickle chips

Rueben

$15.99

Shaved corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and 1000 island dressing, on grilled marble rye bread.

Salmon BLT

$16.99

Served on grilled marble rye with lettuce, tomato, and crisp bacon.

Shrimp Po' Boy

$15.99

Crispy fried shrimp, lettuce, tomato, remoulade, in an amoroso roll. Served with crinkle-cut fries and pickle chips

Dinner

Sirloin

$19.99

Juicy 8oz steak cooked your liking. Choose two sides.

Shrimp Dinner

$14.99

Golden fried shrimp with crinkle-cut fries, cole slaw, cocktail sauce, and JB's sauce (You can chose two alternate sides)

Jack Chicken

$16.99

Grilled chicken breast topped with Monterey Jack cheese and pico de gallo. Choose two sides.

Tender Dinner

$15.99

Golden fried chicken tenders, crinkle-cut fries, cole slaw, and honey mustard. (you may choose two alternate sides)

Salmon Dinner

$17.99

8oz filet topped with citrus butter. Your choice of two sides.

Fish-n-chips

$16.99

Crispy fried haddock served with tartar sauce, crinkle-cut fries, and cole slaw. (You may choose two alternate sides)

Tender & Shrimp Platter

$16.99

Golden fried chicken tenders and shrimp, served with cocktail sauce and honey mustard. Your choice of two sides.

Southern Fried Chicken

$16.99

Two breaded and fried chicken breasts served over mashed potatoes with country gravy and a choice of side.

Blackened Chicken Pasta

$17.99

Served over fettuccine tossed in creole sauce with ground sausage, red peppers, and sautéed onions.

Dessert

Chocolate Lava Cake

$7.99

Warm Apple Pie

$6.99

Kid Sundae

$3.50

Sides

Fries

$2.99

Sweet Fries

$3.99

Side Mash

$3.99

Side Broccoli

$3.99

Cole Slaw

$2.99

Side Salad

$4.99

Mac-n-Cheese

$3.99

Side Caesar

$4.99

Side Applesauce

$2.00

Side Loaded Fry

$4.99

Extra Sauce

$0.50

Side Queso

$4.00

Side Celery

$1.50

Side Loaded Mashed

$4.99

Kids

Kids Pizza

$6.99

6 inch cheese or pepperoni pizza. All kids items come choice of crinkle-cut fries, carrot sticks, or apples

Kids Tenders

$6.99

Crispy chicken tenders served with honey mustard. All kids items come choice of crinkle-cut fries, carrot sticks, or apples

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.99

Topped with American cheese. All kids items come choice of crinkle-cut fries, carrot sticks, or apples

Kids Mac-n-Cheese

$6.99

Kraft elbow macaroni tossed in melted cheese sauce. All kids items come choice of crinkle-cut fries, carrot sticks, or apples.

Features

Chicken Noodle Soup

$4.99+

Available by the cup or bowl.

Pickle Chips

$9.99

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$11.99

Spinach & Artichoke Dip topped with pico de gallo. Served with tri-color tortilla chips

12" Chicken Florentine Pizza

$17.99

16" Chicken Florentine Pizza

$21.99

Good Guys Calzone

$14.99

Marbled Banana Chocolate Cake

$8.99

Peppermint Milkshake

$7.99

Milkshakes

Milkshake

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Bites, Brews, Ballgames.. Just Because!

Location

566A Ritchie Hwy, Severna Park, MD 21146

Directions

