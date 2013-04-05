JB Whiskey imageView gallery

JB Whiskey

review star

No reviews yet

3905 Dickman Road

Springfield, MI 49037

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Popular Items

Large BYO

$13.00

Medium Supreme Pizza

$15.00

Topped with pepperoni, ham, bacon, green peppers, onions, green and black olives

Medium BYO

$10.00


Medium Pizzas

Medium BYO

$10.00

Medium Meat Lovers

$15.00

Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, ham, beef

Medium Mac N Cheese Pizza

$15.00

Pizza topped with our famous house-made mac & cheese and bacon

Medium Supreme Pizza

$15.00

Topped with pepperoni, ham, bacon, green peppers, onions, green and black olives

Medium Garlic Cheese Bread

$9.00

Large Pizzas

Large BYO

$13.00

Large Meat Lovers

$18.00

Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, ham, beef

Large Mac N Cheese Pizza

$18.00

Pizza topped with our famous house-made mac & cheese and bacon

Large Supreme Pizza

$18.00

Topped with pepperoni, ham, bacon, green peppers, onions, green and black olives

Large Garlic Bread

$13.00

Grinders

1/2 Italian Grinder W/ Chips

$10.00

Italian Grinder is served with chips

Italian Grinder W/ Chips

$12.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

JB's Whiskey is home of the largest patio in the area! We feature the best live entertainment on Fridays and Saturdays starting at 7:00pm. The inside bar is a sight to see with over 400 bottles of liquor to choose from. While offering such a selection we are still able to maintain a kid friendly atmosphere.

Website

Location

3905 Dickman Road, Springfield, MI 49037

Directions

Gallery
JB Whiskey image

Similar restaurants in your area

Territorial Brewing Company
orange star4.7 • 396
1600 Avenue A Springfield, MI 49037
View restaurantnext
DIMOR Eats, LLC - (Waco Kitchen-Battle Creek)
orange star4.5 • 13
15955 South Airport Road Battle Creek, MI 49015
View restaurantnext
Mancino's Battle Creek
orange star4.3 • 924
2171 Columbia Ave W Battle Creek, MI 49015
View restaurantnext
Serious Dogs
orange starNo Reviews
55 20th St S Battle Creek, MI 49015
View restaurantnext
Nina's Taqueria - 248 Capital Ave SW
orange starNo Reviews
248 Capital Ave SW Battle Creek, MI 49037
View restaurantnext
Umami Ramen
orange star4.8 • 1,283
215 Michigan West Battle Creek, MI 49017
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Springfield

Umami Ramen
orange star4.8 • 1,283
215 Michigan West Battle Creek, MI 49017
View restaurantnext
Mancino's Battle Creek
orange star4.3 • 924
2171 Columbia Ave W Battle Creek, MI 49015
View restaurantnext
Territorial Brewing Company
orange star4.7 • 396
1600 Avenue A Springfield, MI 49037
View restaurantnext
DIMOR Eats, LLC - (Waco Kitchen-Battle Creek)
orange star4.5 • 13
15955 South Airport Road Battle Creek, MI 49015
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Springfield
Augusta
review star
No reviews yet
Kalamazoo
review star
Avg 4.2 (54 restaurants)
Portage
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Plainwell
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Hastings
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Otsego
review star
No reviews yet
Jackson
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Byron Center
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Lowell
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston