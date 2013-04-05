JB Whiskey
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
JB's Whiskey is home of the largest patio in the area! We feature the best live entertainment on Fridays and Saturdays starting at 7:00pm. The inside bar is a sight to see with over 400 bottles of liquor to choose from. While offering such a selection we are still able to maintain a kid friendly atmosphere.
Location
3905 Dickman Road, Springfield, MI 49037
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
DIMOR Eats, LLC - (Waco Kitchen-Battle Creek)
4.5 • 13
15955 South Airport Road Battle Creek, MI 49015
View restaurant
Nina's Taqueria - 248 Capital Ave SW
No Reviews
248 Capital Ave SW Battle Creek, MI 49037
View restaurant