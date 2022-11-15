Restaurant header imageView gallery

J Bella's Pizzeria - Lone Oak Location

2805 Lone Oak Road

Paducah, KY 42003

Popular Items

16" Kitchen Sink Pizza
16" Pepperoni
Toasted Ravioli

Appetizers

Hot Wings (2 oz. side sauce included)

$8.50+

Chicken Tenders

$6.99

Meatballs

$1.25+

Bosco Sticks

$1.99+

Toasted Ravioli

$7.99+

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

$6.99

Fried Mushrooms

$7.99

Salads

Fresh Garden Salad

$4.95

Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, and Cheese

Grilled Chicken Salad

$7.00

Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, Cheese, and Grilled Chicken

Chef Salad

$7.00

Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, Cheese, and Ham

Pastas

Baked Spaghetti

$6.50

Baked Spaghetti with Meatballs (3)

$7.99

Desserts

Cookie

$7.99Out of stock

Cannoli

$4.00

Cannoli (2)

$6.65

Dipped Cannoli

$4.89

Dipped Cannoli (2)

$6.99

Sauces And Dressings

SIDE Ranch Dressing

$0.50

SIDE Garlic Butter

$0.50

SIDE Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

SIDE Hot Sauce

$0.50

SIDE BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Blue Cheese Dressing

$1.00

1000 Island Dressing

$1.00

Ranch Dressing

$1.00

French Dressing

$1.00

Fat Free Ranch Dressing

$1.00

Italian Dressing

$1.00

Honey Mustard Dressing

$1.00

Balasamic Dressing

$1.00

Pizza Sauce

$0.50

Pasta Sauce

$0.50

Parm

$0.50

Red Pepper Flakes

$0.50

Whole Peppercini

Side Whole Peppercini

$0.50

Side Of Chopped Peppercini

$0.50

10" Specialty Pizzas

10" Cheese Pizza

$11.40

10" Pepperoni

$12.00

10" Pepperoni & Sausage

$12.60

10" Leather Couch Pizza

$13.20

Cheese, Pepperoni, Ham, and Banana Peppers

10" Chicken Nick Pizza

$13.20

Ranch Base, Cheese, and Chicken

10" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$13.20

Cheese, BBQ Base, Cheese, and Chicken

10" White Pizza

$13.20

Cheese, Ranch Base, Artichoke, and Spinach

10" Buffalo Head Pizza

$13.20

Cheese, Spicy Ranch Base, and Cheese

10" Woah Daddy Pizza

$14.40

Cheese, Ham, Beef, Meatballs, Bacon, and Jalapenos

10" Meat Lovers Pizza

$14.40

Cheese, Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon, Sausage, and Beef

10" Veggie Pizza

$14.40

10" Kitchen Sink Pizza

$15.60

Cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Beef, Banana Peppers, Onions, Green Olives, Black Olives, Bell Peppers, and Fresh Mushrooms

10" Lone Oak Special

$14.40

12" Gluten Free Specialty Pizzas

12" Cheese Pizza

$13.10

12" Pepperoni

$13.95

12" Pepperoni & sausage

$15.60

12" Leather Couch Pizza

$16.45

Cheese, Pepperoni, Ham, and Banana Peppers

12" Chicken Nick Pizza

$15.65

Ranch Base, Cheese, and Chicken

12" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$15.65

Cheese, BBQ Base, Cheese, and Chicken

12" White Pizza

$15.60

Cheese, Ranch Base, Artichoke, and Spinach

12" Buffalo Head Pizza

$14.35

Cheese, Spicy Ranch Base, and Cheese

12" Woah Daddy Pizza

$17.35

Cheese, Ham, Beef, Meatballs, Bacon, and Jalapenos

12" Meat Lovers Pizza

$17.35

Cheese, Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon, Sausage, and Beef

12" Veggie Pizza

$17.35

12" Kitchen Sink Pizza

$19.85

Cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Beef, Banana Peppers, Onions, Green Olives, Black Olives, Bell Peppers, and Fresh Mushrooms

12" Lone Oak Special

$18.15

14" Specialty Pizzas

14" Cheese Pizza

$13.90

14" Pepperoni

$14.75

14" Pepperoni & Sausage

$15.60

14" Leather Couch Pizza

$16.45

Cheese, Pepperoni, Ham, and Banana Peppers

14" Chicken Nick Pizza

$14.75

Ranch Base, Cheese, and Chicken

14" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$14.75

Cheese, BBQ Base, Cheese, and Chicken

14" White Pizza

$15.60

Cheese, Ranch Base, Artichoke, and Spinach

14" Buffalo Head Pizza

$14.75

Cheese, Spicy Ranch Base, and Cheese

14" Woah Daddy Pizza

$18.15

Cheese, Ham, Beef, Meatballs, Bacon, and Jalapenos

14" Meat Lovers Pizza

$18.15

Cheese, Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon, Sausage, and Beef

14" Veggie Pizza

$18.15

14" Kitchen Sink Pizza

$19.85

Cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Beef, Banana Peppers, Onions, Green Olives, Black Olives, Bell Peppers, and Fresh Mushrooms

14" Lone Oak Special

$18.15

16" Specialty Pizzas

16" Cheese Pizza

$16.40

16" Pepperoni

$17.40

16" Pepperoni & sausage

$18.40

16" Leather Couch Pizza

$19.40

Cheese, Pepperoni, Ham, and Banana Peppers

16" Chicken Nick Pizza

$18.40

Ranch Base, Cheese, and Chicken

16" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$18.40

Cheese, BBQ Base, Cheese, and Chicken

16" White Pizza

$19.40

Cheese, Ranch Base, Artichoke, and Spinach

16" Buffalo Head Pizza

$17.40

Cheese, Spicy Ranch Base, and Cheese

16" Woah Daddy Pizza

$21.40

Cheese, Ham, Beef, Meatballs, Bacon, and Jalapenos

16" Meat Lovers Pizza

$21.40

Cheese, Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon, Sausage, and Beef

16" Veggie Pizza

$21.40

16" Kitchen Sink Pizza

$23.40

Cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Beef, Banana Peppers, Onions, Green Olives, Black Olives, Bell Peppers, and Fresh Mushrooms

16" Lone Oak Spcial

$21.40

2O" Specialty Pizzas

20" Cheese pizza

$21.79

20" Pepperoni

$23.09

20" Pepperoni & sausage

$24.39

20" Leather Couch Pizza

$25.69

20" Chicken Nick Pizza

$25.69

20" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$25.69

20" White Pizza

$25.69

20" Buffalo Head Pizza

$25.69

20" Woah Daddy Pizza

$28.59

20" Meat Lovers Pizza

$28.59

20" Veggie Pizza

$27.29

20" Kitchen Sink Pizza

$30.31

Lone Oak Special

$28.59

3 topping pizza calzone

calzone 3 topping

$9.99

Italian Beef

Italian Beef

$11.00

Liters

Coke (Liter)

$3.99

Diet Coke (Liter)

$3.99

Sprite (Liter)

$3.99

Mellow Yellow (Liter)

$3.99

Pibb Extra (Liter)

$3.99

Fanta Orange (Liter)

$3.99

20oz

Coke

$2.69

Diet Coke

$2.69

Sprite

$2.69

Pibb Extra

$2.69

Mellow Yellow

$2.69

Fanta Orange

$2.69

Gold Peak Sweetened Tea

$2.69

Gold Peak Unsweetened Tea

$2.69

Water

$0.75
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Kentucky's Finest Pizza!

Location

2805 Lone Oak Road, Paducah, KY 42003

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

