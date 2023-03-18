Restaurant header imageView gallery

JB Gourmet Juice Bar

No reviews yet

1824 Archer Street

Bronx, NY 10460

Breakfast

Breakfast

Coffee

$2.00+

Flavor Tea

$2.00+

Grilled Cheese

$2.50

Grilled Cheese w/ Any Meat

$4.00

Cream Cheese Bagel

$2.00

Flavor Cream Cheese

$3.50

Butter & Jelly Bagel

$2.50

Roll w/ Cheese

$2.00

Butter Roll

$1.50

Iced Coffee

$3.00+

Yogurt Muffins

$2.50

Toasted

$3.00

Croissant

$1.50

Jelly

$0.50

Yogurt Parfait

$5.00

Hot Oat Meal

$3.50

Toppings

1. Two Eggs

2.Two Eggs w/ Cheese

3. Two Eggs w/ Bacon, Ham, or Sausage

4. Two Eggs w/ Turkey Bacon or Turkey Sausage

Ham, Egg, and Cheese

Sausage, Egg, and Cheese

Bacon, Egg, and Cheese

Healthy Breakfast Wraps

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$6.00

Egg white, spinach, mushrooms & Swiss cheese

Spanish Wrap

$6.00

Egg white, ham, pepper, onions, Jack cheese & salsa

Morning Wrap

$6.00

Egg white, bacon, avocado & mozzarella

Veggie Wrap

$6.00

Egg white, spinach, broccoli, mushrooms & Muenster cheese

Healthy Wrap

$6.00

Egg white, avocado & turkey sausage

Greek Wrap

$6.00

Egg white, feta, broccoli, onions & tomato

B.L.T.

$6.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo

Breakfast Platters

1. 2 Eggs, Your Way

$7.50

W/ bacon, ham or sausage, home fries & toast

2. Pancakes

$6.00

2. French Toast

$6.00

Bacon

$2.00+

Sausage

$2.00+

Ham

$2.00+

Turkey Bacon

$3.00+

Turkey Sausage

$3.00+

2. French Toast (Copy)

$6.00

Omelette Platters

Western Omelette

$7.00

Ham, onions, and peppers

J.B. Omelette

$7.00

Egg whites, turkey, onions, tomato, and roasted peppers

Spanish Omelette

$7.00

Onions, tomato, and peppers

Florentine

$7.00

Mushrooms, avocado, and tomato with Swiss cheese

Greek

$7.00

Feta cheese, tomato, and spinach

Veggie Omelette

$7.00

Spinach, mushrooms, broccoli, and tomato

Lunch/Dinner

Quesadillas

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

Cheese, sautéed, peppers & onions

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.00

Grilled chicken, Jack cheese, peppers & onions

Cajun Chicken Quesadilla

$9.00

Chicken, Jack, cheddar, chili, onions & peppers

Grilled Steak Quesadilla

$9.00

Grilled steak, Jack cheese, sautéed peppers & onions

Vegetarian Quesadilla

$8.00

Roasted veggies, Jack & cheddar cheese

Chicken Nachos

$11.00

Jack cheese, black beans, tomato, jalapeño, peppers, avocado, sour cream & cilantro

Beef Steak Nachos

$13.00

Beef steak, Jack cheese, black beans, tomato, jalapeño, peppers, avocado, sour cream & cilantro

Tacos

Pollo/Chicken Tacos

$3.50

Carne Enchilada / Spicy Pork Tacos

$3.50

Cecina / Salted Beef Taco

$3.50

Bistec / Beef Taco

$3.50

Longaniza / Chorizo Taco

$3.50

Pastellitos

$1.50

Meat, cheese, or chicken

Burgers

Classic Hamburger

$4.50

Classic Cheeseburger

$5.00

Bacon Cheeseburger

$6.00

California Burger

$6.50

Lettuce, tomato, avocado, Muenster cheese & mayo

Turkey Burger

$6.00

Veggie Burger

$6.00

Sides

French Fries

$3.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Onion Rings

$4.00

Sandwiches

Roll

$6.00

Hero

$7.00

Wrap

$7.00

Wraps

1. Mexican Wrap

$7.50

Chicken cutlet, jalapeños, lettuce, tomato, pepper Jack cheese & mayo

2. Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$7.50

Grilled chicken, pepper Jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, jalapeños & mayo

3. California Wrap

$7.50

Grilled chicken, roasted peppers, avocado, lettuce, tomato & ranch dressing

4. Caesar Wrap

$7.50

Grilled chicken, Parmesan cheese, lettuce, tomato, croutons & Caesar dressing

5. Turkey Brie Wrap

$7.50

Smoked, turkey, brie cheese, green apple, lettuce & honey mustard

6. American Wrap

$7.50

Roast beef, ham, turkey, lettuce, tomato, American cheese & mayo

7. Vegetable Wrap

$7.50

Grilled veggies & balsamic dressing

8 Healthy Wrap

$7.50

Avocado, carrots, lettuce, tomato, roasted peppers, cucumbers & balsamic

9. Tuzcan Wrap

$7.50

Mozzarella, tomato, spinach & sun-dried tomato w/ pesto sauce

10. Diet Style

$7.50

Spinach, mozzarella cheese, tomato, avocado & cucumber w/ balsamic

Hero or Wrap

1. Grilled Chicken

$8.00

Grilled chicken, avocado, lettuce, tomato, Muenster cheese & ranch dressing

2. Turkey Club

$8.00

Turkey, cheddar, bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo

3. Metro

$8.00

Turkey, ham, lettuce & Swiss cheese w/ honey mustard

4. Roast Beef

$8.00

Avocado, lettuce, tomato,mozzarella, chipotle & mayo

5. Chipotle

$8.00

Grilled chicken, pepper Jack, tomato & lettuce w/ chipotle sauce

Grill Bar

1. Philly Cheeseteak

$8.00

Sliced rib eye, American cheese, sautéed onions & peppers

2. Chicken Philly

$8.00

Grilled chicken, sautéed onions & peppers

3. Cuban

$8.00

Roast pork, ham, turkey, Swiss, pickle & mustard

4. Sirloin Steak

$8.00

Sirloin, arugula, onions, peppers, tomato & A-1 sauce

5. Spicy Roast Beef

$8.00

Roast beef, pepper Jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions & jalapeño peppers w/ tabasco sauce

6. Tuna Melt

$8.00

Tuna salad, American cheese, lettuce & tomato

7. J.B. Combo

$8.00

Roast beef, turkey, provolone cheese, onions & mayo

8. Veggie

$8.00

Grilled veggies & mozzarella cheese w/ balsamic vinaigrette

9. Lamb Gyro

$8.00

Lettuce, tomato, onions & tzatziki sauce

10. Chicken Gyro

$8.00

Lettuce, tomato, onions & tzatziki sauce

11. Chopped Cheese

$8.00

Chopped cheese, lettuce, tomato, American cheese, mayo & ketchup

Pressed Panini

1. Chicken Fajita Panini

$8.00

Grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, roasted peppers, onions & salsa

2. California Panini

$8.00

Grilled chicken, roasted peppers, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, avocado & ranch

3. Chicken Club Panini

$8.00

Chicken, bacon, tomato, Brie cheese & mayo

4. Summer Panini

$8.00

Grilled chicken, Jack cheese, onions, lettuce, tomato & mayo

5. Russian Panini

$8.00

Roast beef, lettuce, Muenster cheese, onions, tomato & Russian dressing

6. Chicken Parmesan Panini

$8.00

Bread chicken, mozzarella, marinara sauce, basil & Parmesan cheese

7. Cuban Panini

$8.00

Roast pork, ham, turkey, Swiss cheese, pickle & mustard

8. Firenze Panini

$8.00

Turkey cheddar cheese, tomato & cucumber

9. Pesto Panini

$8.00

Grilled chicken, roasted peppers & mozzarella w/ pesto sauce

10. Monte Cristo Panini

$8.00

Ham, turkey, Swiss cheese, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato & honey mustard

11. Tuna Melt Panini

$8.00

Tuna salad, cheddar cheese, lettuce & tomato

12. Tuzcan Panini

$8.00

Fresh mozzarella, tomato, spinach, sun-dried tomato & pesto sauce

13. Eggplant Parm Panini

$8.00

Roasted eggplant, mozzarella, marinara & Parmesan cheese

14. Vegetarian Panini

$8.00

Grilled veggies & fresh mozzarella w/ balsamic vinaigrette

Tossed Salad Bar

Make Your Own Salad

$8.50

Gourmet Salad

1. Caesar Salad

$8.50

Romaine, Parmesan, grape tomato, croutons, grilled chicken & Caesar dressing

2. Garden Salad

$8.50

Mix greens, carrots, cucumbers, peppers, tomato, grilled chicken & balsamic vinaigrette

3. Cobb Salad

$9.50

Mix greens, grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, hard-boiled egg, blue cheese crumble & blue cheese dressing

4. Greek Salad

$8.50

Romaine, cucumbers, feta, onions, cherry tomato, peppers, black olives & balsamic vinaigrette

5. Santa Fé Salad

$9.50

Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, corn, avocado, cheddar, tomato, cucumber & ranch dressing

6 .Turkey Cobb Salad

$9.50

Mix greens, turkey, avocado, bacon, hard-boiled egg, cucumbers, tomato & ranch

Smoothie Bar

*Smoothie Bar

A1. Baby

$6.50+

Strawberry, Banana

A2. First Kiss

$6.50+

Strawberry, Blueberry, Banana

A3. Berris

$6.50+

Blackberry, Blueberry, Strawberry

A4. Moon

$6.50+

Mango, Pineapple, Banana

A5. Tex Mex

$6.50+

Strawberry, Papaya, Pineapple

A6. Mango Fango

$6.50+

Mango, Spinach, Beets

A7. Sweet Breeze

$6.50+

Pineapple, Mango, Strawberry

A8. Especial Piña Colada

$6.50+

Pineapple, Coconut, Milk

A9. Caribean

$6.50+

Mango, Blueberry, Banana

A10. Tropical

$6.50+

Peach, Pineapple, Mango

Energy

*Energy

B1. Banana, Mango, Pineapple & Spinach

$5.50+

B2. Mango, Kale & Banana

$5.50+

B3. Apple, Banana, Pineapple, Cucumber & Spinach

$5.50+

B4. Carrots, Pineapple, Mango & Banana

$5.50+

B5. Strawberry, Mango & Oats

$5.50+

B6. Papaya, Granola, Pecans & Cantaloupe

$5.50+

B7. Mango, Pineapple & Strawberry

$5.50+

B8. Mamey, Papaya & Banana

$5.50+

Protein

*Protein

D1. Banana & Peanut Butter

$6.50+

D2. Peach, Mango, Banana & Peanut Butter

$6.50+

D3. Granola, Banana & Yogurt

$6.50+

D4. Pineapple, Mango, Oats, Banana, Spinach & Oats

$6.50+

D5. Papaya, Pecans, Banana & Granola

$6.50+

D6. Blueberry, Banana & Peanut Butter

$6.50+

D7. Strawberry, Pineapple, Mango & Banana

$6.50+

D8. Pecans, Oats, Banana & Blueberry

$6.50+

D9. Carrots, Almonds, Pecan & Mango

$6.50+

D10. Kale, Pineapple, Banana, Cantaloupe & Granola

$6.50+

Juices

*Juices

E1. Green

$5.50+

Cucumber, spinach, kale, apple, celery & pineapple

E2. Skin Helper

$5.50+

Apple, aloe, pineapple & lemon

E3. Morning Sunshine

$5.50+

Kale, apple, pineapple & lemon

E4. Vampipre

$5.50+

Orange, beets, carrots & apple

E5. Lose Weight

$5.50+

Ginger, spinach, apple, cucumber & kale

E6. Sparks

$5.50+

Kale, spinach, beets, carrots, apple, ginger & lemon

E7. Super Six

$5.50+

Cucumber, carrots, celery, apple, beets & ginger

E8. Clean Tonic

$5.50+

Carrots, beets & apple

E9. Kidney

$5.50+

Orange, apple, watermelon, ginger & lemon

E10. Hang-Over

$5.50+

Apple, carrots, beets & ginger

E11. Deprecion

$5.50+

Spinach, beets, carrots & kale

E12. Eyes

$5.50+

Carrots & celery

E13. Asthma

$5.50+

Garlic, spinach, apple & carrots

E14. Diabetes

$5.50+

Apple, spinach, beets, celery & cucumber

E15. Energy

$5.50+

Ginger, grapes, apple & carrots

E16. Cold

$5.50+

Carrots, pineapple, ginger & orange

E17 Headache

$5.50+

Kale, cucumber, apple & ginger

E18. Summer Time

$5.50+

Cantaloupe, watermelon, banana & orange

E19. Morir Soñando

$6.50+

Milk & orange juice

Fruit Salad

$3.50+

Ginger Shot

$3.50

Lemon Shot

$3.50

Wheatgrass Shot

$4.50
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday7:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

1824 Archer Street, Bronx, NY 10460

Directions

