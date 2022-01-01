Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

JB's on 41

46 Reviews

$$

4040 S 27th St

Milwaukee, WI 53221

Popular Items

Traditional: 10 Wings
Cheese Curds
Wonton Tacos

Appetizers

Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$8.00

hand-battered Wisconsin white cheddar cheese, fried to a golden brown and served with ranch

Junction Quesadilla

Junction Quesadilla

$11.00

flour tortilla loaded with cotija and cheddar jack cheese, roasted poblano peppers, sautéed onions, southwest queso, topped with avocado creme, served with sour cream and salsa

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00

hand-breaded mozzarella, served with a side of signature marinara

Nachos

Nachos

$10.00

house-made white queso, cotija cheese, jalapenos, pico de gallo, sour cream, scallions, and avocado creme

Wonton Tacos

Wonton Tacos

$11.00

three fried wonton shells stuffed with choice of bbq pulled pork, chicken, or shrimp tossed in tangy Thai sauce, topped with a lemon vinaigrette coleslaw, chipotle mayo, avocado creme, cilantro, served with limes

Chicken Tenders & Fries

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$10.00

four chicken tenders, fries, coleslaw, served with choice of ranch, honey mustard, or bbq

Signature Pizza

Build Your Own 16"

$16.00
Four Cheese 16"

Four Cheese 16"

$16.00

marinara sauce, mozzarella, provolone, parmesan, and cheddar jack

Supreme 16"

Supreme 16"

$20.00

marinara sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, peppers, mushrooms, and red onion

Wings

Boneless: 14 Wings

Boneless: 14 Wings

$15.00
Traditional: 10 Wings

Traditional: 10 Wings

$15.00

jumbo marinated and hand-breaded, mix of drums and flats

N/A Beverages

Soda (free refills)

$3.25

Sprecher Root Beer Draft Pint (no refills)

$4.00

Btl Water

$1.50

Red Bull

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00
Sunday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
At The Junction Bar & Grill, you'll experience delicious, unique food, perfect for every taste and occasion. Our kitchen boasts an all-new menu, featuring gourmet pub staples and elevated comfort food. Chef-inspired creations are fun and fresh, all prepared and served daily within JB's on 41's kitchen, The Junction Bar & Grill. Here's what you can expect: This is Wisconsin, so we know our cheese. We take pride in locally sourcing many products, from meat to cheese to fresh-baked bread. Family time is the best time, so share a meal. Our made-from-scratch options feature gluten-free and vegetarian items, highlighted with icons throughout the menu. Special pizza crusts, salads, and starters are prepared with care. Other highlighted options? We recommend our signature offers.

4040 S 27th St, Milwaukee, WI 53221

