American
Southern
Bars & Lounges

J.C. Holdway - Knoxville

501 Union Ave.

Knoxville, TN 37902

Order Again

T-Shirts

J.C. Holdway Logo T-Shirt

J.C. Holdway Logo T-Shirt

$25.00

Heather Grey with White J.C. Holdway Logo T-Shirt

Daylight Building T-Shirt

Daylight Building T-Shirt

$25.00

Navy Blue with White Daylight Building Picture T-Shirt

Hats

Navy Patch J.C. Holdway Logo Hat

Navy Patch J.C. Holdway Logo Hat

$25.00Out of stock
Grey J.C. Holdway Logo Hat

Grey J.C. Holdway Logo Hat

$25.00Out of stock
Navy J. C. Holdway Hat

Navy J. C. Holdway Hat

$25.00

Soap

J.C. Peppermint-Eucalyptus Soap

J.C. Peppermint-Eucalyptus Soap

$20.00

Koozies

J.C. Koozie

J.C. Koozie

$3.00

Grey Koozie with White J.C. Holdway Logo

Candles

Glass Candle

$99.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

J.C. Holdway is a full service restaurant located in downtown Knoxville. We celebrate regional & seasonal foods from the Southeast, cooked by wood-fire.

Website

Location

501 Union Ave., Knoxville, TN 37902

Directions

