JC’s Mexican Restaurant imageView gallery

JC’s Mexican Restaurant

543 Reviews

$$

130 W BARTLETT AVE

BARTLETT, IL 60103

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizer

Appetizer Quesadilla

$7.95

Nachos

$12.95

Jalapeño Poppers

$6.95

Fried Mushrooms

$6.95

1/2 Guacamole

$5.95

Queso Fundido

$10.95

Pico De Gallo

$3.95

Bag of Chips

$1.50

Buffalo Wings

$11.95

Large Guacamole

$19.95

Queso Fundido with Chorizo

$13.95

Pico De Gallo w/ Chips

$3.95

Ceviche Appetizer

$11.95

Habanero Salsa

$2.95

Guacamole

Queso Dip

$5.95

QuesaBirria

$14.50

Salsa To Go

$3.95

Dinners

Taco Dinner

$11.95

Quesadilla Dinner

$9.95

Chimichanga

$13.95

Tostada Dinner

$11.95

Sope Dinner

$12.95

Flour Taco Dinner

$11.95

Meat and Fajita Quesadilla Dinner

$13.95

Chiles Rellenos

$15.95

Torta Dinner

$11.95

Gordita Dinner

$11.50

Hard Shell Taco Dinner

$11.95

QuesaBirria Dinner

$17.50

..albondigas

$14.95

...

..

Taco Salad

$12.95

Flauta Dinner

$13.95

Veggie Jumbo Burrito

$8.95

Carnes, Pollos, Fajitas

Carne Asada

$19.95

Bistek Ranchero

$22.95

Bistek ala Mexicana

$22.95

Bistek con Rajas

$23.95

Bistek Encebollado

$22.95

Tampiqueña

$24.95

Mar y Tierra

$27.95

Milanesa

$18.95

.

.

Pollo a la Mexicana

$19.95

Pollo Sasonado

$15.95

Pollo a la Diabla

$18.95

Pollo en Mole

$18.95

Habanero Salsa

$2.95

Skirt Steak Fajitas

$20.95

Chicken Fajitas

$18.95

Shrimp Fajitas

$20.95

All Three Fajitas

$26.95

Mix Fajitas

$20.95

Shrimp Fajitas w/ Steak

$23.95

Veggie Fajitas

$16.95

Shrimp Fajitas w/ Chicken

$21.95

Veggie Veggie Fajitas

$16.95

Mariscos

Tacos de Camaron

$19.95

Camarones Rancheros

$20.95

Camarones ala Plancha

$19.95

Camarones al Mojo de Ajo

$18.95

Camarones ala Diabla

$19.95

Mahi Mahi Tacos

$19.95

Mahi Mahi Ranchero

$20.95

Mahi Mahi Sasonado

$18.95

Mahi Mahi al Mojo de Ajo

$20.95

Rainbow Trout

$23.95

Coctel de Camaron

$17.95

Tilapia

$18.95

Pick 2

Pick 2

$14.50

PICK 2 Quick

$14.50

Burritos/Enchiladas

Jumbo Burrito Dinner

$12.95

Jumbo Burrito Red Dinner

$15.95

Jumbo Burrito Green Dinner

$15.95

Jumbo Burrito Ranchera Dinner

$15.95

Jumbo Burrito Mole Dinner

$17.45

Jumbo Burrito Suizo Dinner

$16.45

.

Habanero Salsa

$2.95

..albondigas

$14.95

.

Baby Burrito Dinner

$10.95

Baby Burrito Red Dinner

$13.95

Baby Burrito Green Dinner

$13.95

Baby Burrito Ranchera Dinner

$13.95

Baby Burrito Mole Dinner

$15.45

Baby Burrito Suizo Dinner

$14.45

.

..

...

....

Enchiladas Suizas Red Sauce

$14.95

Enchiladas Suizas Green Sauce

$14.95

Enchiladas Suizas Ranchera Sauce

$14.95

Enchiladas Suizas Mole Sauce

$16.45

Flour Enchiladas Suizas Red Sauce

$14.95

Flour Enchiladas Suizas Green Sauce

$14.95

Flour Enchiladas Suizas Ranchera Sauce

$14.95

Flour Enchiladas Suizas Mole Sauce

$16.45

Veggie Jumbo Burrito Dinner

$10.95

Ensaladas/Desayunos/Burgers

Huevos Rancheros

$11.95

Huevos con Chorizo

$12.95

Huevos ala Mexicana

$11.95

Chilaquiles

$14.95

Bistek con Huevos

$22.95

Cheeseburger

$7.50

Dbl Cheeseburger

$8.95

Mexican Cheeseburger

$9.95

Dbl Mex Cheeseburger

$10.50

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$8.95

Southwest Salad

$11.95

Grilled Chicken Salad

$14.95

Baby Spinach Salad

$11.95

Ala Carte

Taco

$3.00

Jumbo Burrito

$9.95

Baby Burrito

$7.95

Enchilada

$4.25

Flour Enchilada

$4.25

Flour Taco

$3.00

Hard Shell Taco

$3.00

Habanero Salsa

$2.95

.

Chile Relleno

$6.95

Flauta

$4.25

Tostada

$4.50

Torta

$8.95

Sope

$4.95

Gordita

$4.25

Veggie Jumbo Burrito

$8.95

Sides

S. Sour Cream

$2.00

Guacamole

Small Rice

$3.50

Large Rice

$6.95

Elote Preparado

$4.50

S. Guacamole

$3.00

Salsa To Go

$3.95

Small Refried Beans

$3.50

Large Refried Beans

$6.95

Fries

$3.50

S. Cheese

$1.95

Pico D Gallo

$2.95

Maiz

$2.95

S. Tortillas

$1.50

Bag of Chips

$1.50

S. Avocado

$1.95

Pico D Gallo w/ Chips

$4.50

S. Fresh Jalapeños

$0.95

Jalapeños Toreados

$2.95

Spicy Carrots & Jalapeños

$2.95

S. Diabla

$2.50

S. Sauce

$3.95

Private Room

$50.00

S. Rice & Beans

$4.50

S. Ranch Dressing

$0.75

Kids Menu/ Dessert

Kids Taco

$8.50

Kids Quesadilla

$8.50

Grilled Cheese

$8.50

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.50

Kids Hot Dog

$8.50

Kids Burrito

$8.50

Chicken Fingers

$8.50

Habanero Salsa

$2.95

.

...

Flan

$5.95

Fried Ice Cream

$5.95

Chocolate Cake

$6.95

Sopapillas

$7.50

Ice Cream

$3.95

Kids Ice Cream

$2.50

Whole Chocolate Cake

$47.95

Cheesecake

$5.95

Tres Leches

$6.95

Lunch Platters*

Taco Lunch

$9.95

Jumbo Burrito Lunch

$9.95

Baby Burrito Lunch

$7.95

Enchiladas Lunch

$12.50

Chimichanga

$14.50

Flour Taco Lunch

$9.95

.

Enchiladas Flour Lunch

$12.50

Chiles Rellenos

$15.95

Taco Salad

$12.95

.

Habanero Salsa

$2.95

Quesadilla Lunch

$9.95

Fajita Quesadilla Lunch

$13.95

Tostada Lunch

$7.95

Flauta Lunch

$11.95

Torta Lunch

$11.95

Sope Lunch

$8.95

Gordita Lunch

$7.95
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

130 W BARTLETT AVE, BARTLETT, IL 60103

Directions

Gallery
JC’s Mexican Restaurant image

Similar restaurants in your area

HOOT DOGS, INC.
orange starNo Reviews
150 BARTLETT PLAZA BARTLETT, IL 60103
View restaurantnext
O'Hare's Pub & Restaurant
orange star4.1 • 165
391 Bartlett Plaza Bartlett, IL 60103
View restaurantnext
Pizza Now
orange star4.4 • 238
6602 Barrington road Hanover Park, IL 60133
View restaurantnext
Fresh Fried Fish - 652 S Sutton Rd
orange starNo Reviews
652 S Sutton Rd Streamwood, IL 60107
View restaurantnext
Tap House Grill - Hanover Park - 7600 S Barrington Rd
orange starNo Reviews
7600 S Barrington Rd Hanover Park, IL 60133
View restaurantnext
TIGER CHICKEN - HANOVER PARK, IL
orange starNo Reviews
7452 BARRINGTON RD HANOVER PARK, IL 60133
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in BARTLETT

Savoury Restaurant & Pancake Cafe - 782 West Bartlett Road
orange star4.4 • 1,676
782 West Bartlett Road Bartlett, IL 60103
View restaurantnext
Beef Shack - Bartlett
orange star4.4 • 997
30W100 Army Trail Rd Bartlett, IL 60103
View restaurantnext
O'Hare's Pub & Restaurant
orange star4.1 • 165
391 Bartlett Plaza Bartlett, IL 60103
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near BARTLETT
South Elgin
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Carol Stream
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Elgin
review star
Avg 4.6 (26 restaurants)
Saint Charles
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Roselle
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
West Chicago
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Bloomingdale
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Hoffman Estates
review star
Avg 3.4 (10 restaurants)
Schaumburg
review star
Avg 4.1 (29 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston