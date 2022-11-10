Restaurant header imageView gallery
Caterers

JCaribbean Flavor Restaurant & Catering 8904 N 56th St

67 Reviews

$$

8904 North 56th Street

Temple Terrace, FL 33617

Popular Items

Avocado Punch
Curry Chicken
Oxtails with Butter Beans

Entrees

Brown Stew Chicken

Brown Stew Chicken

$7.99+
Curry Chicken

Curry Chicken

$7.99+
Jerk Chicken

Jerk Chicken

$7.99+

Curry Goat

$12.99+

Shrimp (Jerk / Curry)

$13.95
Oxtails with Butter Beans

Oxtails with Butter Beans

$15.99+

Escovitch Fish

$22.95
Grilled Salmon

Grilled Salmon

$25.00
Tour of the Island

Tour of the Island

$40.00

Pasta

Plain Rasta Pasta

Alfredo Rasta Pasta

Jerk Chicken Breast Pasta

$10.95
Jerk Shrimp Pasta

Jerk Shrimp Pasta

$14.95
Grilled Salmon Pasta

Grilled Salmon Pasta

$15.95

Oxtail Pasta

$16.95

Wings

5 Wings

$9.95

10 WIngs

$15.95

20 Wings

$29.95

Salads

Organic Spring Mix

Organic Spring Mix

$7.00

Roti

Curry Channa and Potato Roti

$9.95

Curry Veggies Roti

$10.00

Brown Stew Chicken Roti

$10.95

Curry Chicken Roti

$11.95

Curry Goat Roti

$12.95
Curry Shrimp Roti

Curry Shrimp Roti

$12.95

Burgers

Lentil Burger

Lentil Burger

$6.50
Black Bean Burger

Black Bean Burger

$6.50
Quinoa/Chick Peas Burger

Quinoa/Chick Peas Burger

$6.50

Beef Burger

$6.50

Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich

$6.50

Jerk Chicken Breast Sandwich

$6.50

Fried Basa Sandwich

$6.75

Grilled Basa Sandwich

$6.75

Grilled Grouper Sandwich

$7.50

Fried Grouper Sandwich

$7.50

Sides

French Fries

$1.75

Sweet Potato French Fries

$2.00

Sweet Potato Tots

$2.00

Plantain French Fries

$2.00

White Rice

$2.00

Brown Rice

$2.50

Organic Wheat Quinoa

$2.50

Rice & Peas

$2.50

Plaintains

$2.50

Broccoli & Carrot

$2.50

Organic Spring Mix

$2.50

Buss Up Shot

$3.00

Dhalpourie

$3.00

Macaroni Pie (Mac & Cheese)

$5.00

Pumpkin

$5.00

Spinach

$5.00

Breakfast

Trinidad Style Breakfast

$7.00

Jamaican Style Breakfast

$8.00

Beverages

Bottle Water

$1.00

Coke

$1.00

Diet Coke

$1.00

Sprite

$1.00

Hot Tea

$1.50

Jamaica Soda

$2.50

Trinidad Soda

$2.50

Natural / Cold Pressed

Sorrel

$4.00
Sea Moss

Sea Moss

$6.00
Avocado Punch

Avocado Punch

$6.00

Peanut Punch

$6.00

Beetroot/Carrot/Apple

$6.00

Beetroot/Carrot/Apple/Ginger/Turmeric

$6.00

Cucumber/Lemon

$6.00

Pineapple/Strawberry

$6.00
Pineapple/Mango/Carrot/Lemon/Ginger

Pineapple/Mango/Carrot/Lemon/Ginger

$6.00

Smoothies

Peanut Butter & Jelly

$6.00
Pina Colada

Pina Colada

$6.00
True Greens

True Greens

$6.00
Very Berry

Very Berry

$6.00

J's Caribbean Superfruit Passion

$6.00

Cherries, Mango, Peach, Banana, Strawberry

Tropical Avocado Smoothie

$6.00

Banana, Pineapple, Mango, Avocado, Kale

D's Jamaican Love Smoothie

$6.00

Mango, Pineapple, Apple & Raisins

APPERTIZERS

Patties

Patties

$3.00

Coco Bread

$3.50

Doubles (Saturdays)

$4.00

Extra Tambrind Sauce

$0.25

Sunday Special

Trinidad Sunday Lunch

$12.95

LUNCH

LARGE RICE & PEAS, LARGE CURRY CHICKEN, LARGE JERK CHICKEN, LARGE CABBAGE, HALF SIZE PLANTAINS, 50 HONEY BBQ WINGS

$350.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thank You For Your Business!

