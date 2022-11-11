- Home
- /
- Junction City
- /
- Barbeque
- /
- JC's BBQ & Grill
JC's BBQ & Grill
1,304 Reviews
$$
812 E Chestnut
Junction City, KS 66441
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Starters
Spicy Fried Pickles
Served with green chile ranch
Mozzarella Sticks
Served with marinara sauce.
Chips and Queso
Homemade queso served with house-fried tortilla chips.
Loaded Queso Bacon Fries
Stadium fries smothered in queso and topped with pico de gallo, cheddar jack cheese, bacon, and sour cream.
Big Red Sampler
Mozzarella sticks, chips & queso, and fried pickles.
Wagyu Sliders
Three Booth Creek Wagyu beef sliders served with sharp cheddar on petite brioche buns.
Fried Green Beans
Served with green chile ranch.
Texas Brisket-Achos
Tortilla chips with baked beans, double-smoked brisket and pork, cheddar jack, pico de gallo, and jalapenos topped with sour cream.
Wings
6 Traditional Wings
Served sauced or naked with pub chips and your choice of dipping sauce
12 Traditional Wings
Served sauced or naked with pub chips and your choice of dipping sauce
9 Boneless Wings
Served sauced or naked with pub chips and your choice of dipping sauce.
18 Boneless Wings
Served sauced or naked with pub chips and your choice of dipping sauce.
I-70 Sampler
Boneless chicken wings (9), traditional bone-in wings (6), and a chicken tender served with pub chips and your choice of dipping sauce.
Sandwiches
General's Philly Sandwich
Sirloin steak or chicken, grilled peppers, onions, and cheese sauce on a toasted hoagie. Sandwiches are served with your choice of one house side. A gluten-free bun is available for $1.
Coach Laster's Chicken Sandwich
Homemade chicken tender dipped in buffalo sauce and topped with Swiss on a butter-toasted brioche bun. Sandwiches are served with your choice of one house side. A gluten-free bun is available for $1.
Bluejay Chicken Sandwich
Marinated grilled chicken tenders and melted Swiss on a butter-toasted brioche bun served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and thousand island. Sandwiches are served with your choice of one house side. A gluten-free bun is available for $1.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Fried chicken tender, buffalo sauce, lettuce, pico de gallo, and cheddar jack wrapped in a Southwest tortilla served with ranch. Sandwiches are served with your choice of one house side.
Turkey Melt
Smoked turkey topped with sharp cheddar, sautéed mushrooms, guacamole, and chipotle mayo on toasted sourdough. Sandwiches are served with your choice of one house side. A gluten-free bun is available for $1.
BBQ Turkey Wrap
Smoked turkey, lettuce, pepper jack, pico de gallo, BBQ sauce, and crispy onion straws wrapped in a Southwest tortilla. Sandwiches are served with your choice of one house side.
Salads
JC's All-Conference Chicken Salad
Fresh mixed greens topped with crispy or grilled chicken, cucumbers, guacamole, tomatoes, chopped bacon, and cheddar jack.
JC's Smokehouse Salad
Fresh mixed greens topped with choice of pulled pork, smoked turkey, or tender brisket loaded with cucumbers, grape tomatoes, cheddar jack, and crispy onion straws.
Signature Wagyu Burgers
Build Your Own Wagyu Burger
Medium-well patty topped with choice of cheese and 2 toppings on a butter-toasted brioche bun served with choice of one house side. Lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onion are on the side.
Brisket Wagyu Burger
Sliced brisket, pepper jack, and BBQ sauce on a butter-toasted brioche bun. Burgers are cooked medium* and served with your choice of one side. You can substitute with marinated grilled chicken tenders, seasoned black bean patty (+$1), or wagyu beef (+$2). A gluten-free bun is available for $1. Lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onion are on the side.
Coach Z's Wagyu Burger
Swiss, guacamole, and pico de gallo on a butter-toasted brioche bun.* Burgers are cooked medium* and served with your choice of one side. You can substitute with marinated grilled chicken tenders, seasoned black bean patty (+$1), or wagyu beef (+$2). A gluten-free bun is available for $1. Lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onion are on the side.
Big Red One Wagyu Patty Melt
Applewood smoked bacon, chipotle mayo, BBQ sauce, cheddar jack, and a fried egg on toasted sourdough bread.* Burgers are cooked medium* and served with your choice of one side. You can substitute with marinated grilled chicken tenders, seasoned black bean patty (+$1), or wagyu beef (+$2). A gluten-free bun is available for $1. Lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onion are on the side.
Hangover Wagyu Burger
Candied bacon, fried egg, and cheddar ack drizzled with chipotle mayo on a butter-toasted brioche bun.* Burgers are cooked medium* and served with your choice of one side. A gluten-free bun is available for $1. Lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onion are on the side.
Jalapeño Popper Wagyu Burger
Jalapeño slices, bacon, and cheddar jack with a garlic and chive cream cheese spread on a butter-toasted brioche bun.*Burgers are cooked medium* and served with your choice of one side. A gluten-free bun is available for $1. Lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onion are on the side.
Mac Daddy Wagyu Burger
Fried southern-style mac ‘n’ cheese nuggets, mac ‘n’ jack cheese sauce, and chopped bacon on a butter-toasted brioche bun.* Burgers are cooked medium* and served with your choice of one side. A gluten-free bun is available for $1. Lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onion are on the side.
Sarsaparilla Wagyu Burger
Root beer-candied bacon, sharp cheddar, and two fried onion rings drizzled with root beer BBQ sauce on a butter-toasted brioche bun.* Burgers are cooked medium* and served with your choice of one side. A gluten-free bun is available for $1. Lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onion are on the side.
Authentic BBQ
Big Memphis Sandwich
Brisket, turkey, and pulled pork on a butter-toasted brioche bun served with choice of one side.
The BBQ Classic
Your choice of meat on a butter-toasted brioche bun and choice of one side.
Mac Brisket Sandwich
Brisket topped with BBQ sauce, two fried onion rings, and mac ‘n’ jack cheese sauce on a butter-toasted brioche bun with choice of one side.
The Rancher
Pulled pork topped with BBQ sauce, ranch, sharp cheddar, and crispy onion strings on a butter-toasted brioche bun with choice of one side.
Smokehouse Mac 'N Cheese
Mac ‘n’ cheese with brisket and pulled pork topped with BBQ Sauce.
Chicken & Waffles
Chicken tenders served on top of a Belgian-style waffle served with bacon-smoked maple syrup and a choice of one side.
Half Rack Rib Platter
Full Rack Rib Platter
Full slab of ribs served with one JC's House Side
Rib & Chicken Platter
Two hand-breaded chicken tenders and a 1/4 slab of ribs served with choice of one side.
Chicken Platter
Chicken tenders with choice of honey mustard, green chile ranch, or any of our wing sauces served with choice of one side.
BBQ Meat Platter (1 Meat & 1 Side)
Choice of pulled pork, sliced brisket, smoked turkey or ribs with one side.
BBQ Meat Platter (2 Meat & 2 Sides)
Choice of pulled pork, sliced brisket, smoked turkey or ribs with two sides.
BBQ Meat Platter (3 Meat & 2 Sides)
Choice of pulled pork, sliced brisket, smoked turkey or ribs with two sides.
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Desserts
Kid's
Kid's Mac 'N' Cheese
Served with small drink.
Kid's Mini Corn Dog Basket
6 mini corn dogs served with small drink and choice of fries or applesauce.
Kid's Slider Basket
Slider served with small drink and choice of fries or applesauce.
Kid's Chicken Tenders Basket
Chicken tender served with small drink and choice of fries or applesauce.
Kid's Grilled Cheese Basket
Served with small drink and choice of fries or applesauce.
Sides
Limited Time Menu - FOOD
Beverages
Water
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Dr. Pepper
Sierra Mist
Mtn. Dew
Mug Root Beer
Lemonade
Sweet Tea
Unsweet Tea
Coffee
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Apple Juice
Cranberry Juice
OJ
Tomato
Arnold Palmer
Tonic
Soda Water
Virgin Daquiris
Hot Chocolate - Whip Only
S’mores Hot Chocolate
RedBull
Ginger Beer
Shirley Temple
Pineapple Juice
Kid's Drinks
Kid's Apple Juice
Kid's Milk
Kid's Chocolate Milk
Kid's Cranberry Juice
Kid's Orange Juice
Kid's Pineapple Juice
Kid's Pepsi
Kid's Diet Pepsi
Kid's Dr. Pepper
Kid's Sierra Mist
Kid's Mtn. Dew
Kid's Mug Root Beer
Kid's Lemonade
Kid's Sweet Tea
Kid's Unsweet Tea
Kid's Water
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Full-service sports bar and grill located off I-70 in Junction City, KS serving local BBQ favorites, burgers, sandwiches and more.
812 E Chestnut, Junction City, KS 66441