JC's BBQ & Grill

Popular Items

Smokehouse Mac 'N Cheese
BBQ Meat Platter (3 Meat & 2 Sides)
Spicy Fried Pickles

Starters

Spicy Fried Pickles

Spicy Fried Pickles

$8.00

Served with green chile ranch

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.00

Served with marinara sauce.

Chips and Queso

Chips and Queso

$7.00

Homemade queso served with house-fried tortilla chips.

Loaded Queso Bacon Fries

Loaded Queso Bacon Fries

$12.00

Stadium fries smothered in queso and topped with pico de gallo, cheddar jack cheese, bacon, and sour cream.

Big Red Sampler

Big Red Sampler

$13.00

Mozzarella sticks, chips & queso, and fried pickles.

Wagyu Sliders

Wagyu Sliders

$16.00

Three Booth Creek Wagyu beef sliders served with sharp cheddar on petite brioche buns.

Fried Green Beans

Fried Green Beans

$8.00

Served with green chile ranch.

Texas Brisket-Achos

Texas Brisket-Achos

$15.00

Tortilla chips with baked beans, double-smoked brisket and pork, cheddar jack, pico de gallo, and jalapenos topped with sour cream.

Wings

6 Traditional Wings

6 Traditional Wings

$12.00

Served sauced or naked with pub chips and your choice of dipping sauce

12 Traditional Wings

12 Traditional Wings

$20.00

Served sauced or naked with pub chips and your choice of dipping sauce

9 Boneless Wings

9 Boneless Wings

$12.00

Served sauced or naked with pub chips and your choice of dipping sauce.

18 Boneless Wings

18 Boneless Wings

$19.00

Served sauced or naked with pub chips and your choice of dipping sauce.

I-70 Sampler

I-70 Sampler

$25.00

Boneless chicken wings (9), traditional bone-in wings (6), and a chicken tender served with pub chips and your choice of dipping sauce.

Sandwiches

Sandwiches are served with your choice of one house side. A gluten-free bun is available for $1.
General's Philly Sandwich

General's Philly Sandwich

$15.00

Sirloin steak or chicken, grilled peppers, onions, and cheese sauce on a toasted hoagie. Sandwiches are served with your choice of one house side. A gluten-free bun is available for $1.

Coach Laster's Chicken Sandwich

Coach Laster's Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Homemade chicken tender dipped in buffalo sauce and topped with Swiss on a butter-toasted brioche bun. Sandwiches are served with your choice of one house side. A gluten-free bun is available for $1.

Bluejay Chicken Sandwich

Bluejay Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Marinated grilled chicken tenders and melted Swiss on a butter-toasted brioche bun served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and thousand island. Sandwiches are served with your choice of one house side. A gluten-free bun is available for $1.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.00

Fried chicken tender, buffalo sauce, lettuce, pico de gallo, and cheddar jack wrapped in a Southwest tortilla served with ranch. Sandwiches are served with your choice of one house side.

Turkey Melt

Turkey Melt

$14.00

Smoked turkey topped with sharp cheddar, sautéed mushrooms, guacamole, and chipotle mayo on toasted sourdough. Sandwiches are served with your choice of one house side. A gluten-free bun is available for $1.

BBQ Turkey Wrap

BBQ Turkey Wrap

$13.00

Smoked turkey, lettuce, pepper jack, pico de gallo, BBQ sauce, and crispy onion straws wrapped in a Southwest tortilla. Sandwiches are served with your choice of one house side.

Salads

JC's All-Conference Chicken Salad

JC's All-Conference Chicken Salad

$14.00

Fresh mixed greens topped with crispy or grilled chicken, cucumbers, guacamole, tomatoes, chopped bacon, and cheddar jack.

JC's Smokehouse Salad

JC's Smokehouse Salad

$15.00

Fresh mixed greens topped with choice of pulled pork, smoked turkey, or tender brisket loaded with cucumbers, grape tomatoes, cheddar jack, and crispy onion straws.

Signature Wagyu Burgers

Burgers are cooked medium* and served with your choice of one side. You can substitute with marinated grilled chicken tenders, seasoned black bean patty (+$1), or wagyu beef (+$2). A gluten-free bun is available for $1. Lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onion are on the side.
Build Your Own Wagyu Burger

Build Your Own Wagyu Burger

$16.00

Medium-well patty topped with choice of cheese and 2 toppings on a butter-toasted brioche bun served with choice of one house side. Lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onion are on the side.

Brisket Wagyu Burger

Brisket Wagyu Burger

$16.00

Sliced brisket, pepper jack, and BBQ sauce on a butter-toasted brioche bun. Burgers are cooked medium* and served with your choice of one side. You can substitute with marinated grilled chicken tenders, seasoned black bean patty (+$1), or wagyu beef (+$2). A gluten-free bun is available for $1. Lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onion are on the side.

Coach Z's Wagyu Burger

Coach Z's Wagyu Burger

$16.00

Swiss, guacamole, and pico de gallo on a butter-toasted brioche bun.* Burgers are cooked medium* and served with your choice of one side. You can substitute with marinated grilled chicken tenders, seasoned black bean patty (+$1), or wagyu beef (+$2). A gluten-free bun is available for $1. Lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onion are on the side.

Big Red One Wagyu Patty Melt

Big Red One Wagyu Patty Melt

$16.00

Applewood smoked bacon, chipotle mayo, BBQ sauce, cheddar jack, and a fried egg on toasted sourdough bread.* Burgers are cooked medium* and served with your choice of one side. You can substitute with marinated grilled chicken tenders, seasoned black bean patty (+$1), or wagyu beef (+$2). A gluten-free bun is available for $1. Lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onion are on the side.

Hangover Wagyu Burger

Hangover Wagyu Burger

$16.00

Candied bacon, fried egg, and cheddar ack drizzled with chipotle mayo on a butter-toasted brioche bun.* Burgers are cooked medium* and served with your choice of one side. A gluten-free bun is available for $1. Lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onion are on the side.

Jalapeño Popper Wagyu Burger

Jalapeño Popper Wagyu Burger

$16.00

Jalapeño slices, bacon, and cheddar jack with a garlic and chive cream cheese spread on a butter-toasted brioche bun.*Burgers are cooked medium* and served with your choice of one side. A gluten-free bun is available for $1. Lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onion are on the side.

Mac Daddy Wagyu Burger

Mac Daddy Wagyu Burger

$16.00

Fried southern-style mac ‘n’ cheese nuggets, mac ‘n’ jack cheese sauce, and chopped bacon on a butter-toasted brioche bun.* Burgers are cooked medium* and served with your choice of one side. A gluten-free bun is available for $1. Lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onion are on the side.

Sarsaparilla Wagyu Burger

Sarsaparilla Wagyu Burger

$16.00

Root beer-candied bacon, sharp cheddar, and two fried onion rings drizzled with root beer BBQ sauce on a butter-toasted brioche bun.* Burgers are cooked medium* and served with your choice of one side. A gluten-free bun is available for $1. Lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onion are on the side.

Authentic BBQ

Big Memphis Sandwich

Big Memphis Sandwich

$16.00

Brisket, turkey, and pulled pork on a butter-toasted brioche bun served with choice of one side.

The BBQ Classic

The BBQ Classic

$12.00

Your choice of meat on a butter-toasted brioche bun and choice of one side.

Mac Brisket Sandwich

Mac Brisket Sandwich

$16.00

Brisket topped with BBQ sauce, two fried onion rings, and mac ‘n’ jack cheese sauce on a butter-toasted brioche bun with choice of one side.

The Rancher

The Rancher

$15.00

Pulled pork topped with BBQ sauce, ranch, sharp cheddar, and crispy onion strings on a butter-toasted brioche bun with choice of one side.

Smokehouse Mac 'N Cheese

Smokehouse Mac 'N Cheese

$16.00

Mac ‘n’ cheese with brisket and pulled pork topped with BBQ Sauce.

Chicken & Waffles

Chicken & Waffles

$15.00

Chicken tenders served on top of a Belgian-style waffle served with bacon-smoked maple syrup and a choice of one side.

Half Rack Rib Platter

Half Rack Rib Platter

$19.00
Full Rack Rib Platter

Full Rack Rib Platter

$29.00

Full slab of ribs served with one JC's House Side

Rib & Chicken Platter

Rib & Chicken Platter

$16.00

Two hand-breaded chicken tenders and a 1/4 slab of ribs served with choice of one side.

Chicken Platter

Chicken Platter

$15.00

Chicken tenders with choice of honey mustard, green chile ranch, or any of our wing sauces served with choice of one side.

BBQ Meat Platter (1 Meat & 1 Side)

BBQ Meat Platter (1 Meat & 1 Side)

$14.00

Choice of pulled pork, sliced brisket, smoked turkey or ribs with one side.

BBQ Meat Platter (2 Meat & 2 Sides)

BBQ Meat Platter (2 Meat & 2 Sides)

$18.00

Choice of pulled pork, sliced brisket, smoked turkey or ribs with two sides.

BBQ Meat Platter (3 Meat & 2 Sides)

BBQ Meat Platter (3 Meat & 2 Sides)

$23.00

Choice of pulled pork, sliced brisket, smoked turkey or ribs with two sides.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.00

Desserts

JC's Strawberry Shortcake

JC's Strawberry Shortcake

$6.00Out of stock

Layers of white cake, strawberries, and whipped cream topped with white chocolate shavings.

Kid's

Kid's Mac 'N' Cheese

Kid's Mac 'N' Cheese

$4.99

Served with small drink.

Kid's Mini Corn Dog Basket

Kid's Mini Corn Dog Basket

$5.99

6 mini corn dogs served with small drink and choice of fries or applesauce.

Kid's Slider Basket

Kid's Slider Basket

$5.99

Slider served with small drink and choice of fries or applesauce.

Kid's Chicken Tenders Basket

Kid's Chicken Tenders Basket

$6.99

Chicken tender served with small drink and choice of fries or applesauce.

Kid's Grilled Cheese Basket

Kid's Grilled Cheese Basket

$4.99

Served with small drink and choice of fries or applesauce.

Sides

Applesauce

Applesauce

$1.50
Baked Beans

Baked Beans

$3.50
Baked Potato

Baked Potato

$3.50Out of stock
Basket Pub Chips

Basket Pub Chips

$3.50
Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$3.50
Mac 'N' Cheese

Mac 'N' Cheese

$3.50
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$3.50
Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$3.50
Seasonal Vegetables

Seasonal Vegetables

$3.50
Side Salad

Side Salad

$3.50
Stadium Fries

Stadium Fries

$3.50
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.50

No Side

Limited Time Menu - FOOD

Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese

Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese

$16.00

Shell Noodles with Mac N' Cheese Sauce and Bleu Cheese Crumbles, topped with Crispy Boneless Chicken tossed in Buffalo Sauce and Green Onions.

Beverages

Water

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Mtn. Dew

$3.00

Mug Root Beer

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

OJ

$3.00

Tomato

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Soda Water

$3.00

Virgin Daquiris

$4.00

Hot Chocolate - Whip Only

$3.00

S’mores Hot Chocolate

$3.00

RedBull

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Kid's Drinks

Kid's Apple Juice

$1.50

Kid's Milk

$1.50

Kid's Chocolate Milk

$1.50

Kid's Cranberry Juice

$1.50

Kid's Orange Juice

$1.50

Kid's Pineapple Juice

$1.50

Kid's Pepsi

$1.50

Kid's Diet Pepsi

$1.50

Kid's Dr. Pepper

$1.50

Kid's Sierra Mist

$1.50

Kid's Mtn. Dew

$1.50

Kid's Mug Root Beer

$1.50

Kid's Lemonade

$1.50

Kid's Sweet Tea

$1.50

Kid's Unsweet Tea

$1.50

Kid's Water

