Jc's Grill 2726 11th Street Niles Suite #60
2726 11th Street Niles Suite #60
Niles, MI 49120
Sweets
Sweet Shack
- Pretzel with Cheese$6.00
- Popcorn$1.00
- Pudding Cup$3.00
- Frozen Choc. Banana$2.00
- Bubble Tea$5.99
- Kazooie
Cookie topped with an ice cream scoop$3.50
- Slice of Pie$2.75
- Smoothie$5.00
- Brownie$1.75
- Cobbler$3.00
- 12 Pcs. Funnel Cake Fries with Icing$3.00
- Regular Shake$5.00
- Fancy Shake
Filled with yummies on top. Like candy, cotton candy, brownie, fruit$15.00
- Cotton Candy$3.00
- 2 Scoops Ice Cream$4.00
- Jello Cup with Gummy Fish$3.00
- 2 Cookies$2.00
- Cake Slice$2.75
- Special Tea$4.00
- Mocktails$6.00
- Cake Parfait$2.00
- Pudding Pops$3.00
- Fruit Bread Loaf
Made to order. Strawberry, banana, blueberry, zucchini, raspberry, choc chip, strawberry banana, peach cobbler, pineapple, cherry, apple, carrot, cinnamon raisin, chocolate, lemon$6.00
Breakfast Menu
Drinks
Juices
Hot Beverages
Eggs
- Corned Beef Hash, 2 Eggs, and Toast$9.99
- 10 Oz Ribeye
Choice potatoes, 2 eggs, and toast$14.99
- Country Fried Steak
Gravy, choice potatoes, 2 eggs, and toast$10.99
- Cream Chipped Beef
Over toast, and potatoes 2 eggs$5.99
- Breakfast Burrito
Meat, cheese, potato, gravy, peppers$8.99
- Ham, Egg and Cheese Sandwich
With English muffin or biscuit$6.99
- Sausage, Egg and Cheese Sandwich
With English muffin or biscuit$6.99
- Large Sampler
2 eggs, 1/2 ham slice, 2 bacon, 2 sausage 2 pancakes, and potatoes$12.99
- Small Sampler
1 egg, 1/4 ham slice, 1 bacon, 1 sausage. 1 pancakes, and potatoes$9.99
Quesadilla
Omelet
Biscuits and Gravy
Pancakes, Waffles, Texas French Toast
Ala Cart
- Peanut Butter$1.49
- One Egg$1.49
- English Muffin$1.49
- Toast 1 Slice$1.49
- Biscuit$1.49
- Fruit Cup$2.99
- Sausage Patties 2 Pcs$3.79
- Sausage Links 2 Pcs$3.79
- Bacon 3 Pcs$3.79
- Pancake 1 Pc$1.99
- French Toast 1 Slice$1.99
- Gravy Full Cup$2.00
- Cream Cheese$1.49
- Tomato Slice 3 Pcs$1.49
- Gravy Half Cup$1.29
- Grits$3.79
- Oatmeal$3.79
- Bagel$2.49
Kids Under 12 & Seniors
Lunch and Dinner
Starters
Salads
- Chef Salad
Fresh lettuce, hardboiled egg, ham, turkey, tomatoes, croutons, and cheese$10.00
- House Salad
Tomatoes, cucumber, red onions, croutons, cheddar cheese$7.00
- Caesar Salad
Shaved parmesan cheese, croutons$8.00
- Strawberry Spinach Salad
Feta cheese, walnuts, lemon juice, olive oil, honey mustard$11.75
Sandwiches
- BLT on Toast$6.00
- Breaded Chicken
With mayonnaise, lettuce, and tomato$9.00
- Chicken Salad
On a soft fresh baked crescent roll or lettuce$6.00
- French Dip on Sub Bun$10.00
- Grilled Chicken
With mayonnaise, lettuce, and tomato$9.00
- Grilled Ham and Cheese$7.00
- Philly Cheese Steak$10.00
- Pulled Pork BBQ$8.00
- Reuben
Corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, thousand island dressing, on rye bread$10.00
Seafood
Beef
Chicken
- Mesquite Chicken Breast
Parmesan peppercorn dressing, chives, potato, vegetable of the day$11.00
- Monterey Chicken Breast
Garlic and herb seasoned, smothered in our house sauce, potato, vegetable of the day$11.00
- Chicken Parmesan
Breaded and topped with marinara sauce and melted mozzarella cheese, potato, and vegetable of the day$12.00
- Lemon Chicken
Lemon butter over noodles, parmesan cheese, potato, vegetable of the day$13.00
- Fried Chicken
4 pcs lightly breaded chicken pressure cooked to lock in the juiciest tender meat, potato, vegetable of the day$11.00
- 2 Chicken Chimi Charri Skewers
Pineapple & peppers, on a bed of rice, vegetable of the day$13.00
Steak
Extra Sides
Baskets
Burgers and Dogs
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
