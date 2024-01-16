Jack's Chicken Shack - Bellevue | Redmond
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
There’s just something so satisfying about authentic southern fried chicken. We figure, why change it!? At Jack’s Chicken Shack we use fresh, never frozen, quarter pound chicken tenders, because…well… you’ll see. After a buttermilk brine, we dredge them in deliciousness and fry them super crispy.
2115 Bel Red Rd., Redmond, WA 98052
