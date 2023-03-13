JD's Mission Steakhouse imageView gallery

JD's Mission Steakhouse

review star

No reviews yet

4957 Felspar St

Jurupa Valley, CA 92509

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

DRINKS

Sodas & Waters

Pepsi

$4.99

Diet Pepsi

$4.99

Dr. Pepper

$4.99

Diet Dr. Pepper

$4.99

Sierra Mist

$4.99

Water

Water with Lemon

Soda Water

Tea & Coffee

Raspberry Iced Tea

$3.99

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$3.99

Sweetened Iced Tea

$3.99

Arnold Palmer

$3.99

Hot Tea

$2.99

Decaf Coffee

$2.99

Coffe

$2.99

Lemonades

Lemonade

$3.99

Pink Lemonade

$3.99

Arnold Palmer

$3.99

Stubborn Craft Sodas

Lemon Berry Acai

$4.50

Citrus Hibiscus Orange

$4.50

Agave Vanilla Cream

$4.50

Classic Root Beer

$4.50

Milk & Juice

Milk

$3.99

Chocolate Milk

$3.99

Apple Juice

$3.99

Orange Juice

$3.99

Cranberry Juice

$3.99

BEERS

Draft Beers

Budweiser

Out of stock

Red Trolley

Mango Cart

Out of stock

Michelob Ultra

Bud Light

Four Peaks Hazy IPA

Out of stock

Elysian Space Dust

Coors Light

805

Lagunitas

Angry Orchid Apple Cider

Modelo

Blue Moon

Dos XX

$8.99+

Bottled & Canned Beers

805 Bottle

$5.99

Big Wave Can

$5.99

Bud Light Bottle

$5.99

Budweiser Bottle

$5.99

Corona Extra Bottle

$7.99

Coronita Bottle

$4.99

Dos XX Bottle

$7.99Out of stock

Lagunitas Hazy Wonder Can

$5.99

Lagunitas IPA Bottle

$5.99

Mango Cart Can

$5.99

Pacifico Bottle

$7.99

Stella Bottle

$7.99

White Claw

$5.99

Blue Moon Bottle

$5.99

Estrella Jalisco Bottle

$5.99

Modelo Bottle

$5.99Out of stock

Michelob ultra

$5.99Out of stock

WINE

Reds

Murphy Goode Pinot Noir (California)

$12.00+

La Crema Pinot Noir (Monterey California)

$12.00+

Jackson Estate Alexander Valley Cabernet

$54.00

Whites

Benvolio Pinot Grigio (Italy)

$7.00+

Mohua Sauvignon Blanc (New Zealand)

$12.00+

Kendal Jackson Vintners Reserve Chardonnay (California)

$12.00+

House Wine Bottle

House Wine Bottle

$18.99

Honoro Vera White

$7.00+

Honoro Vera Rose

$7.00+

Honoro Vera Cabernet

$7.00+

Laya Red Blend

$7.00+

Champagne André

$7.00+

Sangria

$7.00+

Cork Fee

Corking fee

$12.00

JD's Specials

Half Sandwich & Soup or Salad

Half Sandwich & Soup or Salad

$9.00

Lunch Only Monday Bunday

French Dip Prime Beef Sliders

$12.00

JD's Cheese Burger

$12.00

BBQ Chicken Burger

$12.00

Jalapeno Burger

$12.00

Garden Burger

$12.00

Tuna Melt

$12.00

Reuben Sandwich

$12.00

Club Sandwich

$12.00

BLT

$12.00

Lunch Only Wednesday $15 Entrees

Cedar Plank Salmon

$15.00

New York Steak Sandwich

$15.00

Cajun Chicken

$15.00

Fried Chicken

$15.00

Fish & Chips

$15.00

Flat Iron with Peppercorn sauce

8oz

$28.99

JD's Lunch Menu

Appetizers & Small Bites

Sampler Platter

$15.99

Chicken Wings

$15.99

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail

$13.99

Potato Skins

$10.99

Kid's Meals

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$7.99

Kid's Cheeseburger

$7.99

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$7.99

Kid's Pasta

$7.99

Soup

Soup Cup

$6.99

Soup Bowl

$8.99

From the Garden

Southwest Chicken Salad

$15.99

Californian Cobb Salad

$15.99

Traditional Caesar Salad

$11.99

House Salad

$9.99

In the Bun

French Dip Prime Beef Sliders

$15.99

JD's Cheese Burger

$15.99

BBQ Chicken Burger

$15.99

Jalapeño Burger

$15.99

Garden Burger

$15.99

Tuna Melt

$15.99

Reuben Sandwich

$15.99

Club Sandwich

$15.99

BLT

$13.99

Entrees

Cedar Plank Salmon

$21.99

New York Steak Sandwich

$20.99

Cajun Chicken

$18.99

Fried Chicken

$18.99

Fish & Chips

$17.99

Sides

French Fries

$5.99

Curly Fries

$5.99

Onion Rings

$5.99

Garlic Mash Potatoes

$5.99

Side Cole Slaw

$5.99

Rice Pilaf

$5.99

Sautéed Vegetables

$5.99

Lunch Specials

Half Sandwich & Soup/Salad Special

$9.00

Monday Bunday Special

$12.00

Saturday Kids 50% off meals

$3.99

Shrimp Scampi

$22.00

3 Tostadas w/Ceviche

$18.00

JD's Dinner Menu

Appetizers & Small Bites

Sampler Platter

$15.99

Chicken Wings

$15.99

French Dip Prime Beef Sliders

$15.99

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail

$13.99

Guacamole Bowl

$13.99

Six Jalapeno Poppers

$13.99

Sautéed Mushrooms

$12.99

Bruschetta

$11.99

Roasted Brussel Sprouts

$11.99

Onion Rings

$11.99

Potato Skins

$10.99

Soup of the Day

Soup Cup

$6.99

Soup Bowl

$8.99

From the Garden

JD's Signature Retro Salad

$8.99

Traditional Caesar Salad

$8.99

House Salad

$8.99

The Bon Appetite Corner

Chicken Alfredo

$20.99

Baked Spaghetti

$16.99

In the Bun

Tri-tip Sandwich

$16.99

JD's Cheese Burger

$15.99

BBQ Chicken Burger

$15.99

Garden Burger

$15.99

From the Sea Entrees

Crispy Seared Wild Mahi Mahi

$26.99

Cedar Plank Salmon

$26.99

Fish & Chips

$18.99

From the Ranch Entrees

Baby Back Ribs

Prime Braised Boneless Short Ribs

$25.99

Tournedos of Pork Tenderloins

$24.99

Grilled Lemon Pepper Chicken

$21.99

Fried Chicken

$21.99

Prime Dry-Aged Cuts Entrees

Ribeye

Filet Mignon

New York

Skirt Steak 10oz

$32.99

Top Sirloin 8oz

$22.99

Tomahawk

$150.99

Kid's Meals

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$7.99

Kid's Cheeseburger

$7.99

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$7.99

Kid's Pasta

$7.99

Sides

French Fries

$5.99

Garlic Mash Potato

$5.99

Baked Potato

$5.99

Roasted Corn

$5.99

Mac & Cheese

$5.99

Sautéed Asparagus

$5.99

Seasonal Vegetables

$5.99

Rice Pilaf

$5.99

Side salad

$5.99

Dinner Specials

Tri-tip w/Peppercorn Vodka Sauce

$21.00

Shrimp Scampi

$32.00

3 Tostadas w/Ceviche

$18.00

New Years Eve Dinner

Coffee And Cocoa Rubbed Petite Filet Mignon

$65.00

Prime New York Steak And Prawns Ala Scampi

$55.00

Breast Of Free Range Chicken

$35.00

Valentines Dinner

Mix Grilled Combo

$50.00

Ribeye

$48.00

Honey Salmon

$36.00

Lover'Sweet Breast Of Chicken

$32.00

Rolls

1 Roll

$0.75

JD's Desserts

Desserts

New York Cheesecake

$9.99

Apple Streusel Pie A La Mode

$9.99

Caramelized Brownie A La Mode

$9.99

Crème Brulee

$9.99

Churro Tower

$9.99

Chocolate Chip A La Mode

$9.99

Vanilla Ice Cream

$2.99

Birthday Cookie A La Mode

Brunch

Brunch Meal

Brunch Adults

$31.99

Brunch Kids 10 & Under

$15.99

Brunch Drinks

Bottomless Mimosa per Person

$18.99

Mimosa

$7.00

Thanksgiving Brunch

Brunch Adults

$39.99

Brunch Kids

$9.99

Valentines Menu

Mix Grilled Combo

Prime New York 10 oz.

$50.00

Ribeye

12 oz. Ribeye

$48.00

Honey Salmon

Honey Salmon

$36.00

Lover'Sweet Breast of Chicken

Lover'Sweet Breast of Chicken

$32.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Steak house ;Come in and enjoy!

Location

4957 Felspar St, Jurupa Valley, CA 92509

Directions

Gallery
JD's Mission Steakhouse image
JD's Mission Steakhouse image

Similar restaurants in your area

DIABLOS MICHELADAS MEXICAN GRILL - Limonite
orange starNo Reviews
8304 Limonite Avenue Riverside, CA 92509
View restaurantnext
Mi Alegria Mexican Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
5850 Etiwanda Ave Mira Loma, CA 91752
View restaurantnext
El Chivito 2 - 11090 Limonite Ave
orange starNo Reviews
11090 Limonite Ave Jurupa Valley, CA 91752
View restaurantnext
The Restaurant at Oak Quarry - 7151 Sierra Ave.
orange starNo Reviews
7151 Sierra Ave. Jurupa Valley, CA 92509
View restaurantnext
The Riverside Airport Cafe - 6951 Flight Rd
orange starNo Reviews
6951 Flight Rd Riverside, CA 92504
View restaurantnext
Philly's Best Cheesesteaks
orange starNo Reviews
6237 Pats Ranch Road Mira Loma, CA 91752
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Jurupa Valley

Ten Ren's Tea Time-Riverside
orange star4.4 • 3,325
1400 University Ave. Ste. A103 Riverside, CA 92507
View restaurantnext
Winchell's Donut House - Bellflower Blvd
orange star4.5 • 3,255
1705 UNIVERSITY AVE RIVERSIDE, CA 92507
View restaurantnext
Taqueria 2 Potrillos - Riverside
orange star4.4 • 1,577
10088 Magnolia Ave Riverside, CA 92503
View restaurantnext
The Salted Pig
orange star4.4 • 1,532
3750 Main St Riverside, CA 92501
View restaurantnext
Habanero Mexican Grill
orange star4.6 • 1,521
2472 University Ave Riverside, CA 92507
View restaurantnext
It's Boba Time - Riverside
orange star4.5 • 1,265
10082 MAGNOLIA AVE RIVERSIDE, CA 92503
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Jurupa Valley
Mira Loma
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Norco
review star
Avg 3.8 (13 restaurants)
Corona
review star
Avg 4.5 (52 restaurants)
Moreno Valley
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Fontana
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
San Bernardino
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Ontario
review star
Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)
Redlands
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Chino
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston