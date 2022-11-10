JD's Burger Company & Sushi imageView gallery
JD's Burger Company & Sushi
280 Rt 130

280 Rt 130

Forestdale, MA 02644

Popular Items

BUILD YOUR OWN
THE BBQ BACON BURGER
CHICKEN TENDERS AND FRENCH FRIES

APPETIZERS

COMBO

$12.99

SERVED WITH MARINARA AND YOUR CHOICE OF DIPPINS'

FRIED PICKLE CHIPS

$9.99

SERVED WITH RANCH DIPPING SAUCE

MOZZARELLA STICKS

$8.99

SERVED WITH MARINARA SAUCE

CHICKEN TENDERS AND FRENCH FRIES

$11.29

YOUR CHOICE OF DIPPING SAUCE

BEER BATTERED ONION RINGS

$7.49

1/2 LB THICK CUT ONION RINGS

SEASONED FRENCH FRIES

$5.79

SWEET WAVES

$5.99

(SWEET POTATO FRIES)

CHEESY FRIES

$10.99

1 LB OF OUR SEASONED FRIES, SMOTHERED WITH CHEESY CHEDDAR SERVED WITH RANCH DRESSING

CHEESY TOTS

$10.99

WICKED GOOD WINGS

TATER TOTS

$5.99

BUFFALO CAULIFLOWER BITES

$8.99

SERVED WITH RANCH DIPPING SAUCE

CHICKEN TENDERS

Out of stock

MAC AND CHEESE BITES

$8.99

STEAK AND CHEESE EGGROLLS

$10.49Out of stock

CHEESE CURDS

$8.99

PORK POTSTICKERS

$8.99Out of stock

BROCCOLI CHEDDAR BITES

$7.99

EDAMAME

$7.99

SALADS

THE GARDEN PARTY

$12.99

THE TRADITIONAL CAESAR

$12.99

THE GREEK SALAD

$13.99

BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD

$14.99

THE COBB

$14.99Out of stock

CAPRESE SALAD

$12.99Out of stock

SPECIALTY BEEF BURGER

THE MOZZ BURGER

$16.49

Angus Beef topped with bacon bits, mozzarella sticks, ranch dressing and buffalo sauce. Served with French fries.

THE ALPINE

$15.49

Angus Beef topped with sautéed mushrooms, sautéed onions and Swiss cheese. Served with French fries.

THE BBQ BACON BURGER

$15.49

Angus beef topped with bacon, cheddar cheese and onion rings. Served with French fries.

THE INFERNO

$14.99

Angus beef topped with red peppers, jalapeño peppers, banana peppers and pepperjack cheese, Served with French fries.

THE BLACK AND BLUE

$15.49

Angus beef topped with red onion, bacon, blue cheese crumbles and tomatoes. Served with French fries.

THE PATRIOT

$16.49

Angus beef topped with blue cheese crumbles, lettuce and buffalo tenders. Served with French fries.

THE A1 MESS

$15.49

Angus beef topped with sautéed peppers, mushrooms, onions, cheddar cheese and A1 sauce. Served with French fries.

THE BACON MAC AND CHEESE

$15.49

Angus beef topped with bacon and Mac and cheese. Served with French fries

PIG LOVES COW

$15.49

Angus beef topped with pulled pork and Swiss cheese. Served with French fries.

MAC DADDY

$18.99

Two Angus beef burgers topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion, bacon, onion rings and a mozzarella stick. Served with French fries.

SPECIALTY CHICKEN SANDWICH

THE HAIL CAESAR

$14.99

Grilled chicken topped with romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and caesar dressing. Served with French fries.

THE MAUI

$15.49

Grilled chicken topped with pineapples, bacon, pepper jack cheese and BBQ sauce. Served with French fries.

THE BAJA

$15.49

Grilled chicken topped with bacon, pepper jack cheese, freshly sliced avocado and mango chutney. Served with French fries.

THE CAB

$15.49

Grilled chicken topped with lettuce, tomato, Swiss cheese, freshly sliced avocado and mayo. Served with French fries.

BUFFALO STANCE

$14.99

THE ASPEN

$15.49

THE CAPRESE CHICKEN SANDWICH

$15.79Out of stock

SPECIALTY TURKEY BURGER

THE JERK

$14.59

Turkey burger topped with pepper jack cheese, red onion, Caribbean seasoning and mango chutney. Served with French fries.

THE CALI

$14.59

Turkey burger topped with freshly sliced avocado, spinach, tomato and Swiss cheese. Served with French fries.

JDS OTHER SANDWICHES

THE PULLED PORK SANDWICH

$14.99

THE STEAK BOMB

$14.99

THE SALMON BURGER

$15.29

THE PASTRAMI

$14.49

THE GYRO

$13.99

CRISPY CHICKEN BLT

$14.99

BUILD YOUR OWN

BUILD YOUR OWN

$9.99

JD'S HOT DOGS

HOT DOG

$8.49

KIDS MENU

KIDS HAMBURGER

$7.99

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$7.99

KIDS HOT DOG

$7.99

KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS

$7.99

SPECIALS

LOADED BUFFALO FRIES

$15.99

Our fries topped with crispy buffalo chicken, blue cheese crumbles and drizzled with ranch dressing.

LOADED BBQ FRIES

$15.99

Our fries topped with crispy chicken, tomato and onion, drizzled with BBQ and ranch dressing.

BUFFALO CHICKEN PANINI

$12.99

POUTINE FRIES

$13.99Out of stock

CHICKEN PESTO PANINI

$13.99Out of stock

RICE BOWL

BYO BOWL

$4.99

GREEK BOWL

$12.99

Chopped Romaine, Cherry Tomatoes, Diced Red Onion, Shredded Carrots, Crumbled Feta, Kalamata Olives on a Bed of White Rice and Drizzled with Creamy Greek Dressing

ALL AMERICAN BOWL

$14.99

BUFFALO CHICKEN BOWL

$14.99

STEAK BOMB BOWL

$14.99

Shaved Steak with Sautéed Mushrooms, Onions and Red Peppers with Melted American Cheese over a Bed of White Rice

LOADED CAESAR BOWL

$13.99

DESSERT

BANANA CHOCOLATE SWIRL CAKE

$7.99

CARROT CAKE

$7.99Out of stock

Apple Pie A La Mode

$8.99Out of stock

Warm Apple Pie with a Scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream Drizzled with Caramel Sauce

Sweet Treat Chewy Marshmallow

$2.99

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$2.99

Salted Caramel Cookie

$2.99

PEANUTBUTTER CHOC CAKE

$8.99Out of stock

CREME BRÛLÉE CHEESECAKE

$8.99

BOTTLED SODA

COKE 20 OZ

$2.50

DIET COKE 20 OZ

$2.50

BARQS 20 OZ

$2.50

SPRITE 20 OZ

$2.50

GINGER ALE 20 OZ

$2.50Out of stock

CHOCOLATE MILK

$2.99

WHITE MILK

$2.99

APPLE JUICE

$2.79

GOLD PEAK SWEET TEA

$2.99Out of stock

WATER

$2.50

APPETIZERS

SEAFOOD DELIGHT

$15.99

Scallop Sashimi Topped with Lobster, Mango, Avocado, Drizzled with Sweet and Spicy sauce, Scallion and Tobiko.

EDAMAME

$7.00

KANI SALAD

$8.50

PEPPER TUNA

$15.00

THE TUNA POKE BOWL

$22.00

SALMON POKE BOWL

$22.00

SEAWEED SALAD

$8.00

TOSSED IN A SESAME DRESSING

SUSHI (Copy)

CHOPSTICKS

NO SOY SAUCE

SPICY TUNA

$9.00

SPICY SCALLOP

$10.00

SPICY SALMON

$9.00

SPICY YELLOWTAIL

$9.00

CALIFORNIA MAKI

$9.00

Crab, avocado, cucumber and tobiko

THE PHILIDELPHIA

$9.00

EEL AND CUCUMBER

$8.00

TUNA AND AVOCADO

$9.00

SALMON AND AVOCADO

$9.00

TEKKA MAKI (TUNA)

$8.00

SAKE MAKI (SALMON)

$8.00

SHRIMP TEMPURA

$10.00

SALMON MANGO AND CREAMCHEESE

$12.50

TUNA, MANGO AND CREAM CHEESE

$12.50

KAPPA MAKI (CUCUMBER ROLL)

$5.00

AVOCADO ROLL

$7.00

VEGGIE ROLL

$7.00

TRIPLE A ROLL

$9.00

DOWNTOWN ROLL

$20.00

Lobster, cream cheese, avocado, and cucumber wrapped in soy paper, drizzled with our special sauce and eel sauce. (8 pc)

JDS HOUSE ROLL

$23.00

Shrimp tempura, avocado, bacon and cream cheese topped with our certified angus beef, spicy mayo, unagi sauce and sweet chili sauce. (8 pc)

THE PINEAPPLE EXPRESS

$18.00

Shrimp tempura, cucumber, mango, lettuce, avocado and soy paper topped with pineapple salsa and sweet chili Thai sauce (10 pc, cooked).

THE BOARDWALK

$18.00

Avocado, cucumber and crab topped with a baked spicy mayo scallop and crab surimi mix, drizzled with unagi sauce, scallions and tobiko (8 pc, cooked).

LOBSTER TANGO ROLL

$23.00

Cucumber, avocado, cream cheese, crab and shrimp topped with fresh lobster, eel sauce, spicy mayo and tobiko wrapped in soy paper.

THE SAVAGE

$18.00

Avocado, cucumber and crab topped with avocado, unagi sauce and tempura crumbs (8 pc, cooked).

THE CORSO

$16.00

Shrimp tempura and avocado topped with crab surimi, spicy mayo and unagi sauce (8 pc, cooked)

PINEAPPLE REFRESHER ROLL

$18.00

Shrimp, cucumber, avocado and pineapple topped with mango, pineapple sauce and eel sauce.

THE AMORE

$20.00

Spicy tuna, avocado, crunch, topped with tuna sashimi and our special sweet sauce & spicy sauce. (8 pc)

THE BELOVED

$20.00

THE TOWNIE

$18.00

THE REAL DEAL

$18.00

Spicy tuna and cucumber topped with torched yellowtail, tobiko, scallions, lime slices, spicy mayo and unagi sauce. (8 pc)

THE TROLLING TUNA

$18.00

Spicy tuna and cucumber topped with tuna sashimi, mango, tempura crumbs and mango sauce. (8 pc)

THE SPICY TRIO

$18.00

Spicy tuna and cucumber topped with salmon and yellowtail sashimi, jalapeño and sriracha. (8 pc)

THE NOREASTER

$18.00

Spicy salmon, cucumber, avocado and crab surimi topped with seared salmon, spicy mayo snd unagi sauce. (10 pc)

THE RIPTIDE

$18.00

Spicy yellowtail, cucumber, avocado and crab surimi topped with tempura crumbs, spicy tuna and sriracha. (10 pc)

THE SUNSET

$17.00

Spicy scallop with tempura crumbs, topped with tobiko and mango. (8 pc)

THE EAST COAST

$18.00

Tuna, cucumber, avocado and crab surimi topped with fresh tuna sashimi, avocado, spicy mayo and unagi sauce (10 pc).

THE SANDBAR

$18.00

Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, cucumber, avocado, crab surimi topped with tobiko, tempura crumbs, spicy mayo and unagi sauce (10 pc).

THE CRUNCHY TUNA

$15.00

Tuna and avocado topped with tempura crumbs and sweet chili sauce (8 pc).

OVER THE RAINBOW

$17.00

Crab, cucumber and avocado topped with assorted fish (8 pc).

THE KRUSTY KRAB

$19.00

Shrimp tempura, avocado, soy paper and spicy tuna topped with crab surimi, spicy mayo and unagi sauce (8 pc).

THE TUGBOAT

$16.00

Avocado, cucumber and crab topped with BBQ eel, avocado and unagi sauce (8 pc).

SUNSHINE ROLL

$19.00

SASHIMI

3 PIECE PER ORDER

NIGIRI

2 PIECE PER ORDER

CHEFS CHOICE NIGIRI

$43.00

12 PIECE NIGIRI

CHEFS CHOICE SASHIMI

$43.00

12 PIECE SASHIMI

CHIRASHI

$40.00

ASSORTED SLICED FISH WITH RICE

HANDROLL

Sushi Rice

$6.00

SUSHI SPECIALS

THE PILOT

$21.00

THE PINK CRUNCH

$21.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

JD's Burger & Sushi is Veteran owned and Family operated. Come in and enjoy gourmet burgers and fresh sushi.

Location

280 Rt 130, Forestdale, MA 02644

