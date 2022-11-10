- Home
JD's Burger Company & Sushi 280 Rt 130
No reviews yet
280 Rt 130
Forestdale, MA 02644
APPETIZERS
COMBO
SERVED WITH MARINARA AND YOUR CHOICE OF DIPPINS'
FRIED PICKLE CHIPS
SERVED WITH RANCH DIPPING SAUCE
MOZZARELLA STICKS
SERVED WITH MARINARA SAUCE
CHICKEN TENDERS AND FRENCH FRIES
YOUR CHOICE OF DIPPING SAUCE
BEER BATTERED ONION RINGS
1/2 LB THICK CUT ONION RINGS
SEASONED FRENCH FRIES
SWEET WAVES
(SWEET POTATO FRIES)
CHEESY FRIES
1 LB OF OUR SEASONED FRIES, SMOTHERED WITH CHEESY CHEDDAR SERVED WITH RANCH DRESSING
CHEESY TOTS
WICKED GOOD WINGS
TATER TOTS
BUFFALO CAULIFLOWER BITES
SERVED WITH RANCH DIPPING SAUCE
CHICKEN TENDERS
MAC AND CHEESE BITES
STEAK AND CHEESE EGGROLLS
CHEESE CURDS
PORK POTSTICKERS
BROCCOLI CHEDDAR BITES
EDAMAME
SALADS
SPECIALTY BEEF BURGER
THE MOZZ BURGER
Angus Beef topped with bacon bits, mozzarella sticks, ranch dressing and buffalo sauce. Served with French fries.
THE ALPINE
Angus Beef topped with sautéed mushrooms, sautéed onions and Swiss cheese. Served with French fries.
THE BBQ BACON BURGER
Angus beef topped with bacon, cheddar cheese and onion rings. Served with French fries.
THE INFERNO
Angus beef topped with red peppers, jalapeño peppers, banana peppers and pepperjack cheese, Served with French fries.
THE BLACK AND BLUE
Angus beef topped with red onion, bacon, blue cheese crumbles and tomatoes. Served with French fries.
THE PATRIOT
Angus beef topped with blue cheese crumbles, lettuce and buffalo tenders. Served with French fries.
THE A1 MESS
Angus beef topped with sautéed peppers, mushrooms, onions, cheddar cheese and A1 sauce. Served with French fries.
THE BACON MAC AND CHEESE
Angus beef topped with bacon and Mac and cheese. Served with French fries
PIG LOVES COW
Angus beef topped with pulled pork and Swiss cheese. Served with French fries.
MAC DADDY
Two Angus beef burgers topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion, bacon, onion rings and a mozzarella stick. Served with French fries.
SPECIALTY CHICKEN SANDWICH
THE HAIL CAESAR
Grilled chicken topped with romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and caesar dressing. Served with French fries.
THE MAUI
Grilled chicken topped with pineapples, bacon, pepper jack cheese and BBQ sauce. Served with French fries.
THE BAJA
Grilled chicken topped with bacon, pepper jack cheese, freshly sliced avocado and mango chutney. Served with French fries.
THE CAB
Grilled chicken topped with lettuce, tomato, Swiss cheese, freshly sliced avocado and mayo. Served with French fries.
BUFFALO STANCE
THE ASPEN
THE CAPRESE CHICKEN SANDWICH
SPECIALTY TURKEY BURGER
JDS OTHER SANDWICHES
BUILD YOUR OWN
JD'S HOT DOGS
SPECIALS
LOADED BUFFALO FRIES
Our fries topped with crispy buffalo chicken, blue cheese crumbles and drizzled with ranch dressing.
LOADED BBQ FRIES
Our fries topped with crispy chicken, tomato and onion, drizzled with BBQ and ranch dressing.
BUFFALO CHICKEN PANINI
POUTINE FRIES
CHICKEN PESTO PANINI
RICE BOWL
BYO BOWL
GREEK BOWL
Chopped Romaine, Cherry Tomatoes, Diced Red Onion, Shredded Carrots, Crumbled Feta, Kalamata Olives on a Bed of White Rice and Drizzled with Creamy Greek Dressing
ALL AMERICAN BOWL
BUFFALO CHICKEN BOWL
STEAK BOMB BOWL
Shaved Steak with Sautéed Mushrooms, Onions and Red Peppers with Melted American Cheese over a Bed of White Rice
LOADED CAESAR BOWL
DESSERT
BANANA CHOCOLATE SWIRL CAKE
CARROT CAKE
Apple Pie A La Mode
Warm Apple Pie with a Scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream Drizzled with Caramel Sauce
Sweet Treat Chewy Marshmallow
Chocolate Chunk Cookie
Salted Caramel Cookie
PEANUTBUTTER CHOC CAKE
CREME BRÛLÉE CHEESECAKE
SUSHI (Copy)
CHOPSTICKS
NO SOY SAUCE
SPICY TUNA
SPICY SCALLOP
SPICY SALMON
SPICY YELLOWTAIL
CALIFORNIA MAKI
Crab, avocado, cucumber and tobiko
THE PHILIDELPHIA
EEL AND CUCUMBER
TUNA AND AVOCADO
SALMON AND AVOCADO
TEKKA MAKI (TUNA)
SAKE MAKI (SALMON)
SHRIMP TEMPURA
SALMON MANGO AND CREAMCHEESE
TUNA, MANGO AND CREAM CHEESE
KAPPA MAKI (CUCUMBER ROLL)
AVOCADO ROLL
VEGGIE ROLL
TRIPLE A ROLL
DOWNTOWN ROLL
Lobster, cream cheese, avocado, and cucumber wrapped in soy paper, drizzled with our special sauce and eel sauce. (8 pc)
JDS HOUSE ROLL
Shrimp tempura, avocado, bacon and cream cheese topped with our certified angus beef, spicy mayo, unagi sauce and sweet chili sauce. (8 pc)
THE PINEAPPLE EXPRESS
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, mango, lettuce, avocado and soy paper topped with pineapple salsa and sweet chili Thai sauce (10 pc, cooked).
THE BOARDWALK
Avocado, cucumber and crab topped with a baked spicy mayo scallop and crab surimi mix, drizzled with unagi sauce, scallions and tobiko (8 pc, cooked).
LOBSTER TANGO ROLL
Cucumber, avocado, cream cheese, crab and shrimp topped with fresh lobster, eel sauce, spicy mayo and tobiko wrapped in soy paper.
THE SAVAGE
Avocado, cucumber and crab topped with avocado, unagi sauce and tempura crumbs (8 pc, cooked).
THE CORSO
Shrimp tempura and avocado topped with crab surimi, spicy mayo and unagi sauce (8 pc, cooked)
PINEAPPLE REFRESHER ROLL
Shrimp, cucumber, avocado and pineapple topped with mango, pineapple sauce and eel sauce.
THE AMORE
Spicy tuna, avocado, crunch, topped with tuna sashimi and our special sweet sauce & spicy sauce. (8 pc)
THE BELOVED
THE TOWNIE
THE REAL DEAL
Spicy tuna and cucumber topped with torched yellowtail, tobiko, scallions, lime slices, spicy mayo and unagi sauce. (8 pc)
THE TROLLING TUNA
Spicy tuna and cucumber topped with tuna sashimi, mango, tempura crumbs and mango sauce. (8 pc)
THE SPICY TRIO
Spicy tuna and cucumber topped with salmon and yellowtail sashimi, jalapeño and sriracha. (8 pc)
THE NOREASTER
Spicy salmon, cucumber, avocado and crab surimi topped with seared salmon, spicy mayo snd unagi sauce. (10 pc)
THE RIPTIDE
Spicy yellowtail, cucumber, avocado and crab surimi topped with tempura crumbs, spicy tuna and sriracha. (10 pc)
THE SUNSET
Spicy scallop with tempura crumbs, topped with tobiko and mango. (8 pc)
THE EAST COAST
Tuna, cucumber, avocado and crab surimi topped with fresh tuna sashimi, avocado, spicy mayo and unagi sauce (10 pc).
THE SANDBAR
Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, cucumber, avocado, crab surimi topped with tobiko, tempura crumbs, spicy mayo and unagi sauce (10 pc).
THE CRUNCHY TUNA
Tuna and avocado topped with tempura crumbs and sweet chili sauce (8 pc).
OVER THE RAINBOW
Crab, cucumber and avocado topped with assorted fish (8 pc).
THE KRUSTY KRAB
Shrimp tempura, avocado, soy paper and spicy tuna topped with crab surimi, spicy mayo and unagi sauce (8 pc).
THE TUGBOAT
Avocado, cucumber and crab topped with BBQ eel, avocado and unagi sauce (8 pc).
SUNSHINE ROLL
SASHIMI
3 PIECE PER ORDER
NIGIRI
2 PIECE PER ORDER
CHEFS CHOICE NIGIRI
12 PIECE NIGIRI
CHEFS CHOICE SASHIMI
12 PIECE SASHIMI
CHIRASHI
ASSORTED SLICED FISH WITH RICE
HANDROLL
Sushi Rice
SUSHI SPECIALS
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
JD's Burger & Sushi is Veteran owned and Family operated. Come in and enjoy gourmet burgers and fresh sushi.
280 Rt 130, Forestdale, MA 02644