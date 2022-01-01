JD's Restaurant & Lounge

Main picView gallery

Order Again

Crew Teasers

Shrimp Feta Fondue

$12.95

U-Peel Shrimp 1/2 lb

$10.25

Raw Oysters Dozen

$15.25

Chicago Oysters (10)

$17.95

Fish Spread

$13.95

Shrimp Cocktail (7)

$10.75

Haddie Bites

$10.95

Buffalo Shrimp (6)

$10.25

Coconut Shrimp (5)

$12.50

Chicken Strips

$9.95

Fried Pickles

$7.50

Basket of Onion Rings

$7.95

Zucchini Sticks

$8.50

Basket of Fries

$4.75

Crab Cake App

$15.00

Shrimp Skewer

$10.75

Fried Oyster Teaser

$8.25

Chicken Wings

Flock of Ten

$12.95

Soups

Clam Chowder Cup

$4.25

Clam Chowder Bowl

$5.75

Seafood Gumbo Cup

$4.25

Seafood Gumbo Bowl

$5.75

Greens (Salads)

Side Salad

$5.75

House Salad

$7.50

Bucket of Salad

$11.95

Burgers

6oz Burger

$9.25

Bacon Burger

$10.25

BBQ Bacon Burger

$10.25

JD's Double Burger

$15.25

Blu's Burger

$10.75

Other Hand Helds

Grouper Reuben

$15.75

Mahi Taco

$12.50

Mahi Mahi Sandwich

$12.75

Grouper Sandwich

$14.75

Cod Sandwich

$11.75

Chicken Breast Sandwich

$9.25

Philly Steak & Cheese

$10.75

Patty Melt

$9.75

The BIG BLT

$9.25

Lonely Dog

$1.25

JD's Classics

5 oz Sirloin

$14.75

The Blu's 5 oz Sirloin

$15.25

BBQ Baby Back Ribs (Full)

$21.25

Half Rack Ribs

$13.75

Chicken Breast Dinner

$11.50

Liver & Onions

$11.50

Mama's Meat Loaf

$11.95

Chopped Sirloin

$11.50

Grilled Shrimp Platter

$18.95

House Special

All You Can Eat Fish Fry

$14.50

Fish Fry Re-Order

Surf & Turf

5 oz Sirloin & Shrimp

$25.95

5 oz Sirloin & Lobster

$40.95

5 oz Sirloin & Snow Crab 1/2 lb

$38.00

1/2 Rack Rib & Shrimp

$26.95

1/2 Rack Rib & Chicken

$18.25

Pastas

Pasta Alfredo

$13.95

Shrimp Alfredo

$18.50

Chicken Alfredo

$16.95

Seafood Dinners

Grouper Dinner

$24.95

Cod Dinner

$17.25

Salmon Dinner

$18.95

Mahi Dinner

$18.25

Fried Clam Strip Dinner

$14.75

Snow Crab Dinner 1 lb

$38.00

Lobster Tail Dinner

$33.95

BIG Fried Shrimp Dinner (7)

$19.95

Coconut Shrimp Dinner (7)

$22.75

Shrimp Skewer Dinner (20)

$21.95

Fried Combo

$22.95

Big Fried Shrimp Dinner (20)

$25.95

Sea Scallop Dinner (8)

$29.95

Bacon Wrap Sea Scallop Dinner (8)

$32.95

U-Peel Shrimp Dinner 1/2 lb

$18.95

Fried Oyster Dinner

$22.95

LARGE STONE CRAB

$50.00

MEDIUM STONE CRAB

$48.00

Kid's Meals

KD Hot Dog

$6.75

KD Grilled Cheese

$6.50

KD Chicken Strips

$7.95

KD Fried Fish

$7.95

KD Fried Shrimp

$8.25

Desserts

Chocolate Peanut Pie

$6.50

Key Lime Pie

$6.25

APPLE PIE

$6.50

Along Side

SD Cole Slaw

$2.75

SD Fresh Vegetable of Day

$2.85

SD Fries

$2.75

SD Mashed Potatoes

$2.50

SD Baked Potato

$2.50

SD Baked Potato w/bacon & cheese

$5.25

SD Garlic Bread

$2.95

SD Gravy

$1.50

SD Extra Side Dressing

$1.50

SD Feta Bread

$2.95

SD BLEU CHEESE DRESSING

$1.75

SD CHEESE SAUCE

$1.50

Dinner Add-Ons

Garlic Bread

$2.95

Dressing

$0.50

Side of Gravy

$1.50

Dinner Side Bacon

$1.95

Features

Prime Rib

$28.00

Steamed Clams

$11.95

Steamed Mussels

$11.95

Crab Cake App

$15.00

Ham Steak

$16.00

Crab Cake Dinner

$28.00

pretzel with cheese

$8.00

Prime Rib Sandwich with Fries

$16.00

Chamber Buffalo Shrimp & Fries

$10.00

Rib Eye

$22.00

Gift Shop

Women's T-shirt

$20.00

Men's T-shirt

$20.00

JD's T-Shirt

$20.00

Women's T-shirt xx/xxx

$23.43

Men's T-shirt xx/xxx

$23.43

Ladies Tank Top

$20.00

JD's Hat

$20.00

JD's Coffee Mug

$5.00

JD's Shot Glass

$3.00

Canvas Bag

$15.02

Hoodies

$30.14

Men's 1/4 zip

$29.00

Women's 1/4 zip

$29.00

Tea Towel

$12.21

Koolie

$1.00

Employee Shirt

$12.15

Manager Polo Shirt

$20.00

Black Team Shirt

$10.00

Name Tag

$5.00

Employee Menu

EM Pancake (1)

$1.00

EM Pancake (2)

$1.75

EM Pancake w/Meat (1)

$2.75

EM Pancake w/Meat (2)

$4.25

EM 2 Eggs

$1.50

EM 2 Eggs w/Meat

$5.50

EM Biscuits & Gravy

$2.50

EM Egg Sandwich

$2.00

EM Egg Sandwich w/Meat

$4.50

EM French Toast (1)

$1.00

EM French Toast w/Meat (1)

$2.75

EM French Toast (2)

$1.50

EM French Toast w/Meat (2)

$4.25

EM Homefries

$1.25

EM Toast

$0.85

EM 5oz Sirloin Steak

$6.25

EM Hamburger

$2.75

EM Cheeseburger

$5.75

EM Chicken Sandwich

$5.25

EM Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$1.50

EM Hotdog

$1.75

EM Pasta

$2.50

EM Cod Sandwich

$6.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:30 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:30 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:30 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:30 pm
Restaurant info

Live music, great food & cocktails 7 days a week! Come and join us for Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner & late night. An Indian Rocks Beach favorite since 1985.

Location

125 Gulf Boulevard, Indian Rocks Beach, FL 33785

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

