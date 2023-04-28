Restaurant header imageView gallery

JD Shuckers- Lewes

review star

No reviews yet

20750 John J Williams Highway

Lewes, DE 19958

STARTERS

Traditional Wings

$12.00

Served with Blue Cheese Dressing & Celery

Pork Potstickers

$9.50

Served with Soy Sauce

Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Served with Honey Mustard

Fried Oyster App

$12.75

Served with Cocktail & Lemon

Fried Shrimp App

$12.75

Served with Cocktail & Lemon

Mozzarella Sticks

$11.00

Served with Marinara Sauce

RAW BAR

Middle Neck Clams (Dozen)

$13.00

Middle Neck Clams (Bucket)

$50.00

Old Bay Shrimp 1/2 lb

$12.50

Old Bay Shrimp 1 lb

$25.00

Drunken Mussels

$12.00

Served with Garlic Bread

Local Oysters 1/2 Doz.

$11.50

Local Oysters Dozen

$23.00

Local Oyster (ONE)

$2.25

SOUP

New England Clam Chowder

$8.00

Served with Oyster Crackers

Soup Of The Day

$8.00

Maryland Crab

SALAD

House Salad

$6.75

Iceberg, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Carrots, Croutons, Buttermilk Dressing

Chopped Salad

$9.75

Iceberg, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Carrots, Croutons, Buttermilk Dressing

Caesar Salad

$8.75

Romaine, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, Caesar Dressing

Mixed Field Greens Salad

$9.75

Mixed Greems, Apples, Cranberries, Gorgonzola, Raspberry Vinaigrette

Loaded Wedge Salad

$9.75

Iceberg Wedge, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Cucumbers, Bacon, Gorgonzola, Buttermilk Ranch Dressing

SANDWICH

French Dip

$16.00

Roast Beef, Mushrooms, Onions, Provolone, Au Jus & Horseradish Mayo

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$13.50

Fried Chicken, Buffalo, Blue Cheese Crumbles

Fried Flounder Sandwich

$16.00

Served with Tartar Sauce

Crab Cake Sandwich

$19.00

Served with Cocktail Sauce & Lemon

Fish Tacos

$15.00

Cabbage, Pico de Gallo, Shredded Cheese, Chipotle Mayo

Shrimp Tacos

$16.75

Cabbage, Pico de Gallo, Shredded Cheese, Chipotle Mayo

Blackened Salmon Sandwich

$16.00

Served with Tartar Sauce

BURGER

Burger 101

$12.00

Cooked to Temperature, Lettuce,Tomato, Pickle

Turkey Burger

$12.00

Lettuce, Tomato & Pickle

Bacon BBQ Burger

$14.00

Bacon, Cheddar BBQ Sauce

Swiss Mushroom Burger

$13.50

Swiss, Mushroom

Mac Attack Burger

$16.00

Cheddar, Bacon, Mac & Cheese

Steakhouse Burger

$14.75

Cheddar, Onion Rings & Bistro Sauce

Tex - Mex Buger

$14.75

Pico de Gallo, Jalapenos, Avocaodo, Pepper Jack Cheese & Southwest Mayo

Shuckers' Burger

$14.75

Bacon, Blue Cheese Crumbles & Sauteed Onions

ENTREES

Fish & Chips

$19.25

Beer Battered Cod, Served wih Tartar Sauce

Fried Shrimp Dinner

$22.50

Hand Breaded, Served wth Cocktail Sauce

Fried Oyster Dinner

$22.50

Hand Breaded, Served wth Cocktail Sauce

Jumbo Lump Crab Cake (ONE)

$22.00

Broiled, Served with Cocktail Sauce

Parmesan Crusted Tilapia

$20.50

Hand Breaded with Panko Breadcrumbs

Stuffed Flounder

$28.00

Stuffed with Lump Crab & Imperial Sauce

Homemade Meatloaf

$15.00

Topped with Demi Glaze

Sea Scallops

$27.00

Served with Lemon

Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes (TWO)

$32.00

Catch of the Day

SPECIALS

Wings of the Week

$12.00

Marinara Parmesan

Blackened Scallop App

$16.00

Over Fresh Mango Salsa

Fried Crab Balls

$18.00

Served with Cocktail & Lemon

Fried Zucchini

$10.00

Served with Horseradish Mayo

Salmon Special

$24.00

Grilled Salmon - Topped with a Honey Garlic BBQ

Tuna Special

$24.00

Blackened Tuna - Topped with a Zesty Orange Sauce

Steak & Shrimp

$25.00

6oz. Sirloin & Grilled Shrimp

NY Strip Special

$28.00

Black & Blue 12oz. Strip - Blackened Strip Topped with Blue Cheese Crumbles

Pasta Special

$25.00

Grilled Shrimp Alfredo Pasta - Served with Garlic Bread

Pork Special

$21.00

8oz. Pork Topped with a Mango Habanero Sauce

Special Salad

$25.00

Grilled Scallop Spinach Salad - Fresh Spinach, Dried Cranberries, Red Onion, Sliced Apples, Sliced Almonds & Blue Cheese Crumbles with a Raspberry Vinaigrette

DESSERTS

Brownie Sundae

$7.00

Vanilla Ice Cream, Chocolate Sauce, Caramel Sauce, Whipped Cream & Cherry

Waffle Bowl Sundae

$8.00

Vanilla Ice Cream, Chocolate Sauce, Caramel Sauce, Whipped Cream & Cherry

Deluxe Waffle Bowl Brownie Sundae

$9.00

Vanilla Ice Cream, Chocolate Sauce, Caramel Sauce, Whipped Cream & Cherry

Bread Pudding

$7.00

Vanilla

Ana's Dessrt

$7.00

Fried Tortilla Stuffed with Cheesecake Flavor Filling & Topped with Rasberry Sauce, Whipped Cream & Cherry

FROZEN FARMER Pint Of Ice Cream

$8.00

Please Pick One

FROZEN FARMER One Scoop Of Ice Cream

$3.25

FROZEN FARMER Two Scoops Of Ice Cream

$6.50

FROZEN FARMER Three Scoops Of Ice Cream

$9.75

KIDS MENU

KID Fish & Chips

$7.00

2 Fish Sticks, Tartar Sauce & Lemon

KIDS Chicken Tenders

$6.00

2 Tenders Served with Honey Mustard

KIDS Pasta

$6.00

KIDS Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Texas Toast , American Cheese

KIDS Mac & Cheese

$6.00

EXTRA SIDES

SIDE FRENCH FRIES

$3.50

SIDE COLE SLAW

$3.50

SIDE GREEN BREANS

$3.50

SIDE STEWED TOMATOES

$3.50

SIDE MAC & CHEESE

$3.50

SIDE MASHED POTATOES

$3.50

SIDE APPLESAUCE

$3.50
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

20750 John J Williams Highway, Lewes, DE 19958

Directions

