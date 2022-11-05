jdR Wine & Beer

Gin, Citadelle

$32.00

Imported from France with a 4x distilled wheat grain base and a blend of 19 botanicals from all over the world. The production of this gin is absolutely unique – with the 4th distillation done using equipment and methods no one else uses anymore . The base wheat spirit is triple distilled in a column still then the 19 botanicals are added and it is distilled in a quite small (200 liter) cognac copper pot still using naked flame – which is a lot trickier than it sounds. Overall a unique gin crafted lovingly and with minute attention to detail. The payoff is a full flavored but subtle gin.