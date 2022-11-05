- Home
jdR Wine & Beer
2 Reviews
49 E Scranton Ave
Lake Bluff, IL 60044
WINE OF THE WEEK
2018 Niner Cabernet Sauvignon Single Bottle
This wine is a blend of Cabernet Sauvignon Niner farms at both Heart Hill Vineyard and Bootjack Ranch. In 2018 they hand harvested the grapes throughout the month of October. This slow, methodical harvest allowed them to capture the complex spectrum of flavors that Cabernet Sauvignon is revered for: dark cherry, brushy herbs, chalky tannins and full-bodied fruit. Niner de-stemmed the grapes and fermented them in stainless steel tanks. A portion of the fruit was co-fermented with Petit Verdot. Only free-run juice was used in the bottling and Niner aged it in 50% new French Oak barrels for 21 months before bottling.
2018 Niner Cabernet Sauvignon Six Pack
This wine is a blend of Cabernet Sauvignon Niner farms at both Heart Hill Vineyard and Bootjack Ranch. In 2018 they hand harvested the grapes throughout the month of October. This slow, methodical harvest allowed them to capture the complex spectrum of flavors that Cabernet Sauvignon is revered for: dark cherry, brushy herbs, chalky tannins and full-bodied fruit. Niner de-stemmed the grapes and fermented them in stainless steel tanks. A portion of the fruit was co-fermented with Petit Verdot. Only free-run juice was used in the bottling and Niner aged it in 50% new French Oak barrels for 21 months before bottling.
2018 Niner Cabernet Sauvignon Case
This wine is a blend of Cabernet Sauvignon Niner farms at both Heart Hill Vineyard and Bootjack Ranch. In 2018 they hand harvested the grapes throughout the month of October. This slow, methodical harvest allowed them to capture the complex spectrum of flavors that Cabernet Sauvignon is revered for: dark cherry, brushy herbs, chalky tannins and full-bodied fruit. Niner de-stemmed the grapes and fermented them in stainless steel tanks. A portion of the fruit was co-fermented with Petit Verdot. Only free-run juice was used in the bottling and Niner aged it in 50% new French Oak barrels for 21 months before bottling.
RED WINE
Bordeaux, Chateau La Tonnelle 2017
Harmonious structure associated with a delicate, oaky character. The vintages of Chateau La Tonnelle exhibit a dark, sustained color with aromas of red and black cherry fruit. Rich and supple entry, fruity on the palate with delicate and lightly toasted oak notes. Long and silky finish. After a few years, the tannins soften and then give way to a charming blend.
Cabernet, Beckstoffer "75" 2019
A beautiful Cabernet from Beckstoffer. Medium plus body and medium plus tannins give this Cabernet a solid balance. Dark fruits prevail with blackberry and blueberry accented by spices and pepper.
Cabernet, Faust 2018
One of our favorite approachable Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignons. Smooth lush tannins and full body make this a tremendous Cabernet that everyone will enjoy. Rich dark fruits dominate the palate with perfectly balanced acid. Extremely approachable and and a little too drinkable if there is such a thing.
Cabernet, Method Napa Valley 2018
A rich and alluring Cabernet Sauvignon. Method Cabernet is a big full bodied wine with excellent balance between acid and tannin giving this wine a superb mouthfeel. Dark fruits dominate this rich and jammy Cabernet.
Cabernet, Substance Cabernet
A wonderful Cabernet Sauvignon from Washington. Nice full body and medium tannin give this wine a beautiful texture on the palate. Wild dark fruit and dark cherries dominate the fruit making this a very approachable Cabernet.
Grenache, Brotte Esprit Barville Rhone 2017
This is a a perfect example of how good grape sourcing can create impeccable Cotés Du Rhoné blends. This wine has depth and structure making it the perfect CDR for the colder weather. Rich dark fruits with earthen pressence make this a beautifully sophisticated wine.
Malbec, Bodega Calle "Alberti 154" 2018
The Bodega Calle Alberti 154 Malbec is a wonderful wine. Medium plus body and soft tannin make this Malbec very approachable and easy going. Bursting with cherry and red Currant this wine pleases every Malbec drinker.
Merlot, Alexander Valley Vineyards
Merlot is by far and away the most under rated grape produced. This Merlot from Alexander Valley Vineyards in Sonoma is a perfect example of how great Merlot can be. With a slightly lighter body than Cabernet and elegant red fruits this wine will please any Cabernet drinker.
Montepulciano, La Quercia
Montepulciano is an amazing Italian varietal that does not always get the attention it deserves. With smooth tannins and juicy acid this wine bursts on the palate with bright red fruit. Perfect for any pizza or Pasta night!
Pinot Noir, Boen 2019
This Pinot Noir is a beautiful three county blend from the Wagner family. Put down that glass of wine that rhymes with "neoni" right now and grab a bottle of this. This pinot shows a sense of place with earthen fruits and juicy acid and tannins that please the palate. A wonderful wine at a great price.
Pinot Noir, Chehalem Mountains 2018
Absolutely delicious! A wonderful wine from Willamette Valley that continues to be a top seller. With a light body and soft tannin, wild strawberries and ripe red fruit burst on the palate with juicy acidity.
Pinot Noir, Domaine de L'Estoile "Little Star"
A wonderful wine to dip your toes into the world of French Pinot Noirs. Softened tannin carry this wine throughout the palate giving you hints of red stone fruits. Hints of earth and oak give this wine a great sense of place and complexity.
Red Blend, Jax Vineyards "Y3 Taureau"
This bold structured red blend is comprised of mostly Bordeaux varietals as well as Syrah. Rich in dark fruit and with medium tannins this wine is incredible. A wonderful example of a solid California Red Blend.
Red Blend, Leviathan 2018
The Leviathan wine is a red blend created afresh each vintage, sourced from some of the most coveted vineyards in California. Each year, a percentage of Cabernet Sauvignon, Syrah, Merlot, and Cabernet Franc are blended together to produce a singular wine, showcasing all the best characteristics of the vintage. Full bodied and rich and jammy with structured tannins make this an awesome red blend for the price!
Red Blend, Raymond "R5" Field Blend
The R Collection Field Blend elegantly brings together five core varietals: Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Syrah, Petite Sirah and Zinfandel for a wine that is layered and complex. Lushous berries and dark fruit deliver an amazing wine at an incredible value.
WHITE WINE
Chardonnay, Raymond R Chardonnay 2018
The R Collection Chardonnay is an exquisitely balanced and crisp Chardonnay primarily fermented in stainless steel tanks, providing a nice alternative to the heavier oaked Chardonnays. Bursting with green apple and honeysuckle softening to smooth hints of vanilla.
Chardonnay, Ferrari Carano 2018
This Chardonnay delights with aromas of citrus, pear, vanilla, graham cracker and buttercream perfectly balanced by vibrant, rich ﬂavors of baked apple, apricot, cinnamon and hazelnut. Lingering creamy and toasted oak notes round out the ﬁnish. The classic California Chardonnay!
Chardonnay, Fess Parker 2019
From Santa Barabara Fess Parker never fails to deliver a great wine. With medium oak and medium butter, this wine has excellent body and presence. With hints of lemon cream, green apple, pear finishing with toasty oak and vanilla. A not to be missed Chardonnay.
Chardonnay, Far Niente 2018
Classically beautiful, the 2019 vintage opens with aromas of honeysuckle, white peach blossom and citrus zest, along with soft accents of vanilla. Silky stone fruit, lemon curd and honeydew flavors flow across the round, full palate, with lightly toasted oak, cool minerality and a lingering citrus note adding texture and depth. From its alluring perfume and pure fruit flavors to the graceful finish, this elegant Napa Valley Chardonnay captivates the senses.
Chardonnay, Domaine de Bachellery "Pays D'oc" 2018
A classic french style Chardonnay with no oak or butter, life and acidity carries this medium bodied wine on the palate. Showing hints of Meyer lemons and white flowers, an elegant chardonnay at a good value.
Rose, VillaViva
VillaViva is a luscious, aromatic nose of raspberries and strawberries. Fresh in the mouth with a well-balanced, full and lively middle palate, and a spicy, lingering finish. A wonderful rose for enjoying on its own or with food.
Rose, Izadi Larrosa Rose Rioja
A beautiful Rioja Rosé. Izadi burst with juicy acidity that keep the palate wanting more. Red forest and white peach are fresh, with reminiscences of cherries and watermelon jolly rancher. The finish is quite long and very elegant.
Cremant, Varichon & Clerc "Blanc de Blancs"
This sparkling Cremant is absolutely georgeous. A mouth filling mousse gives this wine excellent body, while presenting toasted brioche and lemon curd. The palate is elegant, longlasting and well balanced between freshness and fruit.
Rose, Le Grand Courtage Brut
This Brut Rosé is elegant and refreshing, with baby bubbles and a delicate balance of dryness with soft floral notes. It is deliciously seductive while smooth and versatile. A perfect balance of freshness, fruit, acidity, and sweetness.
Champagne, Jean Vesselle Reserve Brut
A phenomenal Champagne for a great price. A finely balanced, fresh wine, with flavors of brioche, wild strawberries, red apples and wildflowers. Bursting with a very fine mousse mouth feel the finish is very silky and long. A must try!
Pinot Grigio, Alois Legeder 2019
The Terra Alpina Pinot Grigio is minerally intense and lifted with aromas of dried yellow flowers, lime zest and crushed green apple. It's vibrant and comes across as approachable but sophisticated, notes of ripe pear and floral notes linger long on the palate.
Sauvignon Blanc, Duckhorn 2018
This luxurious Sauvignon Blanc displays gorgeous aromas of mango, pineapple, key lime pie and honeydew melon, as well as fragrant hints of orange blossom and elderflower. On the palate, a delicate, silky texture accentuates the generous tropical, citrus and stone fruit flavors, with energetic acidity and undercurrents of minerality carrying the wine to a bright, focused finish.
Sauvignon Blanc, Duck Hunter 2018
A well balanced Sauvignon Blanc, one that gathers the best elements of Marlborough and presents them like a fine string quartet. Delivering generous lemon meringue, orange blossom, peach and dried mango notes, from start to finish this is a wonderful wine.
Sauvignon Blanc, Ranga Ranga
A classic Marlborough zingy Sauvignon Blanc with hints of floral and lime zest aromatics. The palate is bright and mouth-watering with juicy limy acidity. The finish is very long and rich with fresh super-ripe limes and elderflowers.
Sauvignon Blanc, Sancerre Michel Girard
Moreux’s “Les Bouffants” comes from a parcel of limestone soil covered with rocks. This stony vineyard yields an aromatic wine of great minerality. Fresh nose with hints of citrus, melon, fig and floral notes. Round on the palate, full and lively. The finish is crisp and invigorating, with notes of citrus, very refreshing.
LIQUOR
Gin, Citadelle
Imported from France with a 4x distilled wheat grain base and a blend of 19 botanicals from all over the world. The production of this gin is absolutely unique – with the 4th distillation done using equipment and methods no one else uses anymore . The base wheat spirit is triple distilled in a column still then the 19 botanicals are added and it is distilled in a quite small (200 liter) cognac copper pot still using naked flame – which is a lot trickier than it sounds. Overall a unique gin crafted lovingly and with minute attention to detail. The payoff is a full flavored but subtle gin.
Gin, FEW
Tastes like Triumph with a hint of Juniper! Upon first blush, you’ll discover notes of lemon peel and warm vanilla. Then, the profile shifts. And you’ll finish with the familiar nip of juniper on the edges of your tongue. That’s what a better gin feels like. And that’s why every batch is distilled from the very best grains, bottled in-house and handled with the utmost care.
Gin, Inovasi "No Drama"
Done in collaboration with North Shore Distillery, this gin is created by Chef John des Rosiers. Over proof at 55% ABV this beautiful balanced gin delivers a truly unique and wonderful experience. Leading with Rosemary and Lavender the Juniper takes a small step back in this gin delivering an aromatic bouquet and complex finish. Something to definitely add to your liquor cabinet to impress all.
Mezcal, Puntagave Raicilla Sierra Madre
Puntagave Rustico is produced by Victoriano Joya in the coastal region of Cabo Corrientes, 700 meters above sea level. Agave Rhodacantha is roasted in an earthen pit, double distilled in a Philippino still made from copper and a hollowed-out tree trunk. The agave Rhodacantha transforms on the nose to an aroma like parmesan cheese with a green earthy touch.
Scotch, Dewars
In 1899, a year after production commenced at Dewar’s new distillery, Aberfeldy, A.J. Cameron created the now-iconic Dewar’s White Label. Over the next 120 years our flagship blend established itself as one of the leading blended Scotch whiskies worldwide.
Scotch, Monkey Shoulder
Smooth and fruity, Monkey Shoulder is the perfect introduction to Scotch. Richness and vibrancy combine with fruity aromas and mellow vanilla notes making it perfect for mixing or to be enjoyed neat if you prefer. Multi award winning, honored by industry and bar professionals alike.
Scotch, Mossburn Speyside Blended Malt Scotch
A blend of Speyside Single Malt Scotch Whiskies which underwent a secondary maturation in Mossburn Cask Bill #2. These were specially built Oloroso Sherry Butts with heavily charred virgin American Oak heads which enhance the richness, depth and spicy vanilla flavours.
Tequila, 1 Organic Blanco
Unaged and clean with intense aromas of fresh agave. Vibrant with lemon peel, black pepper, and minerals. Smooth as silk, with a slight sweet kick on a lengthy finish, which is so easy it's criminal.
Tequila, 2 Organic Reposado
Aged 6 months in oak, which gives it a very light color and no real hint of wood. Salted caramel, crème brûlée, and toffee notes. There's agave on the nose, but it quickly dissipates as you head for a light dessert course, complete with minty anise finish.
Tequila, 3 Organic Anejo
After eighteen months in oak, Tres' wood character is more prominent, and on first blush it is heady on the nose with tannin and wood oil notes. This fades after time in the glass, revealing richer versions of those characteristics in the Reposado: caramel and some chocolate notes. A lovely anejo, it really opens up when you give it time.
Tequila, Fortaleza Blanco
Aromas of citrus, and rich cooked agave fill your nose in this unique and very special blanco tequila. Also present: butter, olive, earth, black pepper, and a deep inviting vegetal complexity. Flavors include citrus, cooked agave, vanilla, basil, olive, and lime. The finish is long and deep, complex yet easy to drink. Fortaleza Blanco is a true aficionado’s tequila.
Vodka, Chopin
Chopin Potato Vodka is naturally gluten-free and the world’s most awarded potato vodka. Its uniquely creamy and full-bodied flavor profile makes it a great standalone vodka, ideal for sipping neat or in martinis and cocktails.
Vodka, Titos
Tito's Handmade Vodka is certified Gluten-Free by the Gluten-Free Certification Organization. Some folks add a bit of mash back into the spirit after distillation, which could add gluten, but we don’t do that.
Whiskey, Bone Snapper Rye
Where other rye whiskeys are watered down, Bone Snapper Rye is the big proof, bold flavor rye that makes your money well spent. No wonder it was named a Top 5 Rye Whiskey by Maxim Magazine. Distilled with a mash of 95% rye and 5% malt, the rye ages in small batches in Bardstown, KY, before being bottled. No chill-filtration. No mystery ingredients. Just great rye whiskey with a bold, spicy flavor bottled at 108 proof.
Whiskey, Hotel Tango Bourbon Ready-To-Drink
The backstory to Hotel Tango is one well-worth telling. It starts with a young man’s desire to serve his country — and ends with the first combat-disabled, veteran-owned distillery in the U.S. On the nose brown sugar, orange zest mingle with toasted rye. On the palate this bourbon is zippy and bright, with a flash of spicy pepper at the front at the start that opens up to toffee, brûléed orange, and very subtle baking spices and oak.
Whiskey, Michter's Bourbon
Small batch, limited quantity. First barrel: Fire-charred, new American white oak. Second barrel: Toasted barrel made from an 18-month air-dried wood. 91.4 proof (47.5% ABV). Louisville, Kentucky. On the nose there are heavy notes of cherry, maple, and strong vanilla bean. On the palate there is an initial sharp, prickly heat that mellows to a glow. The bitter note at the top of the palate is reminiscent of dandelion greens and a bit of smoke and spice combined with chocolate notes offers a palate-pleasing expression.
Whiskey, Noah's Mill Bourbon
One of the most lush and rich Whiskeys on the market. The nose is walnuts, prunes, and floral notes. The palate mimics the nose with walnuts, prunes, spices, intertwined with lavender and balanced with the perfect amount of acid, that leads you down a path of lingering burnt caramel.
Whiskey, Penelope Bourbon Barrel Strength
Bourbon in its purest form. Penelope Barrel Strength pushes the boundaries of our signature four grain balanced flavor profile. Each batch is blended from three bourbon mash bills aged in new American oak barrels and completely uncut and non chill-filtered. Each barrel was hand selected and blended into a single batch in order to create this unique offering. Smooth caramel syrup, brown sugar, subtle barrel char, and hints of butterscotch and crème brûlée deliver a beautiful bourbon experience.
BEER
Hacker Pschorr Weiss 6pk
Our unfiltered Hacker-Pschorr Weissbier is naturally cloudy, full-flavoured and uniquely refreshing. Georg Pschorr – in his day owner of the Pschorr brewery and a man of true foresight - spread word of this exquisite and enjoyable Hefe-Weissbier and made it popular beyond the borders of Bavaria.
J.K's Scrumpy Hard Cider Farmhouse Organic 4pk
JK’s Organic Scrumpy is slowly fermented from organic apples and natural yeast. The apples are 100% grown in our Michigan orchards- the same orchards that have been in out family for over 150 years. This cider saved our farm during the Great Depression and now we produce it legally so you can appreciate it too. There will be slight variations from bath to batch, just as nature makes no two apples alike! Enjoy our authentic estate-bottled American Farmhouse Scrumpy Cider with its fresh, juicy apple aroma and crisp clean finish.
Krombacher N/A Pilsner 0.0% 6pk
Krombacher Pilsner is brewed with natural spring water using a process developed only for Krombacher. This brewing process combined with cold, gentle fermentation and storage produces a convincing ultra-low alcohol interpretation of a typical pilsner. Refreshing, isotonic and with reduced calorie content, Krombacher makes an excellent post-exercise pick-me-up. With its tangy taste, Krombacher is best served ice cold.
Krombacher Pilsner 6pk
"Situated in beautiful natural surroundings, the pure Felsquellwasser® (mountain spring water) provides the essence of purity that is captured in the unmistakable taste adventure that Krombacher Pils brings us. The taste of our beer is quite decisively characterised by the water it is brewed with. With Krombacher Pils you enjoy a distinctive, finely bitter taste and a full-flavoured aroma – this is a genuine premium pilsner beer with an alcohol content of 4.8 %. Our modern production processes enhance the traditional recipe whilst complimenting the natural products that have been used for generations to create the unique brew that is Krombacher Pils."
Lagunitas "Super Cluster" Mega IPA 6pk
A Citra-Hopped Mega IPA of Intergalactic Proportions This out-of-this-world Mega IPA is a galactic blast from the glass, a Citra supernova in the sky, jettisoning lupulin lusciousness through the cosmos and across the universe of your palate. Enter its bitter orbit and we’ll all float on, okay? Cheers!
Left Hand Brewery "Nitro" Stout 6pk
Roasted chocolate malt and coffee notes build the foundation for this creamy stout. Milk sugar in your stout is like cream in your coffee. Just enough sweetness to keep the dark roast in check. Rich and robust, our classic Milk Stout exhibits notes of dark chocolate, freshly brewed coffee, caramelized sugar and roasted malt.
Miller Lite 6pk
Drinking beer is easy. Brewing a great tasting light beer is science. See how our Brew Masters source the best ingredients to keep Miller Lite tasting great with only 96 calories. Taste is how it all comes together. Our beer has a hop-forward flavor and solid malt character. It’s smooth with a light to medium body and a crisp, clean finish.
Montucky Cold Snacks Lager 6pk
Montucky Cold Snacks derives its name from the term of endearment for Montana, Montucky. Simply put, it refers to the backwoods and rural areas of the state. Cold Snacks is a tongue and cheek way of referring to beer; i.e. ‘Lets go crack into some Cold Snacks.’ A very laid back and easy going lager to please all.
Revolution "Anti-Hero" IPA 6pk
Our flagship IPA is supremely aromatic, crisp, and drinkable. This iconic ale features a blend of Citra, Crystal, Centennial, and Chinook to create a crisp clean bitterness and imparts massive floral and citrus aromas. An American hop assault for all the ambivalent warriors who get the girl in the end. “Look, I ain't in this for your revolution, and I'm not in it for you, Princess.”
Three Floyds "Zombie Dust" IPA 6pk
The West Coast has Pliny The Elder and the East Coast has Heady Topper but does the Midwest have a Pale Ale that is equally loved? While it is not nearly as hard to find, Zombie Dust is one of the most praised beers with a cult following in the Midwest. Once considered as hard to find as a unicorn, this intensely hopped and gushing undead Pale Ale will be one’s only respite after the zombie apocalypse. Created with our marvelous friends in the comic industry.
Topo Chico Variety Pack 12pk
Introducing Topo Chico Hard Seltzer, the only hard seltzer inspired by Topo Chico® Mineral Water's legendary taste. Topo Chico Hard Seltzer delivers all the refreshment consumers love, made in the spirit of Topo Chico® Mineral Water, with added minerals for taste. Topo Chico Hard Seltzer is gluten-free and contains only 100 calories, 2g of sugar, and 4.7% alcohol by volume per 12oz. Topo Chico Hard Seltzer brings a unique twist to classic flavors with its Variety Pack, including Tangy Lemon Lime, Tropical Mango, Strawberry Guava, and Exotic Pineapple.
Victory Brewing "Golden Monkey" Belgian Strong Ale 6pk
Meet the most curious of all the monkeys. His journey to discover the truth about life lead him to meditate with monks, wrestle with lions and study the stars. Golden Monkey crafts an ale with imported malts, Belgian yeast, and a mix of magical spices resulting in mystical flavors that will enlighten your senses. The nose is loaded with Belgian yeast character of banana and clove with an equally fruity body balanced with a light, earthy hop character. Savor notes of orange and spice followed by a dry finish.
Smylie Castagna Chestnut Lager by jdr
This Amber Lager combines Italian chestnuts with European malt and American hops, showcasing classic brewing traditions and culinary exploration. Made in collaboration with Chef John des Rosiers. ABV: 6%
SNACKS
CHEESE, 3 Mo. Manchego by El Atrio
Light nutty flavor, and semi-firm in texture, El Atrio 3 Month Manchego is a young, sheep’s milk pasteurized cheese from Spain. Best Paired with: Cava
CHEESE, Beemster Goat Gouda
Just like our cows, Beemster goats are raised humanely in small herds. This is a great introduction to goat cheese—even people who think they don't like goat cheese fall in love with Beemster's! A pale ivory interior and smooth, semi-firm texture deliver a refreshing, sweet, flavorful experience. Food Pairings: Wildflower honey, crushed cashews and melt atop whole wheat bread.
CHEESE, Camembert de Caractere by Royal Faucon
Made in Normandy, Royal Faucon's Camembert is a cheese that is buttery, with a mild, sweet, and fruity flavor, and a velvety texture that develops as it ages. Best Paired with: Cabernet Franc
CHEESE, Deer Creek VAT 17 Cheddar
A unique blend of Cheddars from around the world Gold Medal Winner – World Cheese Awards The creation of this unique cheese began as a quest to capture the best flavor attributes from Cheddars around the world and blend them into one unique cheese. Vat 17 World Cheddar is bold and complex, with a tangy nuttiness that is unsurpassed. It is a highly decorated cheese, winning numerous awards the world over.
CHEESE, Merlot BellaVitano by Sartori
A rich, creamy cheese, this Sartori's BellaVitano is complemented by berry and plum notes of Merlot. Best Paired with: Merlot
CHEESE, Triple Creme Brie Wheel by Marin French
Smooth, creamy and elegant, Marin French's Triple Creme Brie has a slightly sweet flavor and a velvety white rind that provides a delicate, tangy finish. Best Paired with: An unoaked Chardonnay
CHEESE, Zingermann's Pimento
There are probably more versions of pimento cheese spread in the South than there are grandmothers. Ours, made just down the road at Zingerman's Creamery, is a salty/tangy/spicy mix of Cabot Vermont Cheddar, Hellmann’s mayo, pimento peppers and spices. At the table it’s got as many roles as Zelig. On a cracker. On a burger. On a slice of bread. Or, like they do at Zingerman's Roadhouse restaurant (and one of my personal favorites), swept to your mouth on ribs of celery.
CRACKER, COLEEN'S OLIVE OIL AND SEA SALT BREADSTICKS
Cheese infused artisan breadsticks. Masterfully seasoned and pulled by hand. Then baked till they are toasty brown and the cheese is perfectly golden and crisp. The end product is shockingly good! You need to try these!
CRACKER, ENGLISH WATER CRACKER
In 1801 Josiah Bent of Massachusetts began baking and selling 'water crackers' made from flour and water that wouldn't deteriorate during long sea voyages. During baking, a cracking sound occurred and it is from this that the American term 'cracker' originated. As tradition dictates we only use 100% English flour and English water to make our crackers and bake by toasting under flames for 1 minute. The result is a cracker that is ultra-crisp, with a dark, 'nutty' taste.
CRACKER, RUSTIC EVERYTHING FLATBREAD
It all started with our sourdough flatbreads. Things have grown a bit since our first batch, but the recipe hasn't changed. Made with all organic ingredients, and a staple of every great cheese board. The perfect crunch of salt, sesame seeds, garlic, onion, and poppy seeds.
SALAME, BROOKLYN BOURBON SOUR CHERRY
This unique pork salami is inspired a classic Manhattan cocktail with bourbon and a maraschino cherry garnish. Bourbon's sweet smoky flavors are a great compliment to pork, and the cherries add complexity with their tart and fruity notes.
SALAME, CREMINELLI BAROLO
Barolo is the king of Italian red wines and one of Cristiano's favorite vintage flavors.No matter how you choose to enjoy them, all of our products are made from 100% US heritage pork raised in open living conditions with no added nitrates and no antibiotics, ever.
SALAME, CREMINELLI PROSCUITTO
No matter how you choose to enjoy them, all of our products are made from 100% US heritage pork raised in open living conditions with no added nitrates and no antibiotics, ever. Whole leg Sliced razor thing bursting with flavor a must have.
SALAME, DELAWARE FIREBALL SMOKING GOOSE
crepinette salame of pork with red chilies and espelette pepper wrapped by hand in caul fat and cold-smoked for days in our gravity-fed smoker before fermentation and aging, about 5oz each
SALAME, RED BEAR DIABLO
Premium cuts of all natural whole muscle pork are coarsely ground and generously spiced with paprika and red pepper flakes imported from Calabria. Red wine and fennel are added to the mix to add an extra layer of flavor.
SALAME, RED BEAR SAUSICON SEC
Sacre Bleu Saucisson Sec Salami is a celebration of the ancient art of French charcuterie. Simple artisan creation inspired by the rustic dry cured salamis found in Charcuterie-Traiteurs (delicatessens) throughout France. Crafted from whole muscle all natural cuts of pork and flavorful backfat, this salami is simply flavored with garlic, sea salt and black peppercorn. A touch of red wine gives this delectable salami an extra layer of depth and flavor. Sacre Bleu is aged for over two months until it is perfectly smooth, nutty and sweet.
SNACK, MARCONA ALMONDS MATIZ
These marcona almonds are unbeatable. Marcona almonds are known as the chef's choice in almonds. Their higher fat content gives them an unsurpassed taste and texture.
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
We offer incredible value, big store pricing, small shop care and attention!
49 E Scranton Ave, Lake Bluff, IL 60044