JDubbZ 2 19073 Atomic Road

JDubbZ 2

review star

No reviews yet

19073 Atomic Road

Jackson, SC 29831

Order Again

Popular Items

LG Pizza
Bone In Wingz (10)
Kickin Chicken Sub

TO-GO APPZ

To-Go MoZZ StickZ

$8.99

Homemade fried moZZ paired with fresh marinara!

To-Go Onion RingZ

$8.99

To-Go Sampler Platter

$14.99

To-Go CheeZy Bread

$8.99

To-Go Fried PickleZ

$8.99

To-Go Mac N CheeZe BiteZ

$8.99

To-Go Loaded FrieZ

$12.99

HANDHELDZ

Comes with chipZ

Deep Fried Hot Dogs

$8.99

Smashed Cheeseburger

$10.99+

PiZZa Sub

$7.99

A pepperoni piZZa on a sub

Build a PiZZa Sub

$9.98+

Build your own piZZa sub

Chik Alfredo Sub

$9.99+

Cheezy Chicken Alfredo Goodness on a roll!

JDubbZ Chicken Sub

$9.99+

Hand battered, tossed in Mild or Hot Buffalo Sauce, sauced with ranch, sprinkled with shredded cheese!

Kickin Chicken Sub

$9.99+

Hand battered then tossed in Hot Buffalo sauce, driZZled with ranch, spinkled with shredded cheeZe and topped with pickles.

Nashville Hot Chicken Sub

$9.99+

Hand battered the Nashville way. Drenched in our house made Scorcher sauce, paired with a dill pickle.

Chicken Parm Sub

$10.99+

Hand breaded chicken covered in melty Italian cheese. Little Italy on a roll!

Philly Cheese Steak Sub

$10.99+

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$10.99

JDubbZ Tender Wrap

$10.99

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.99

WINGZ & THINGZ

2pc fried chicken

$9.99Out of stock

3pc fried chicken

$12.99Out of stock

8pc fried chicken

$26.99Out of stock

16pc fried chicken

$46.99Out of stock

Bone In Wingz (10)

$13.90

Bone In Wingz (20)

$27.80

Bone In Wingz (30)

$41.70

Bone In Wingz (50)

$65.00

Boneless Wingz (10)

$13.90

Boneless Wingz (20)

$27.80

Boneless Wingz (30)

$41.70

Boneless Wingz (50)

$65.00

Tender Basket w/ Frys

$9.99

5 Bone In Basket w/ Frys

$10.99

5 Boneless Basket w/ Frys

$9.99

BOWLZ

Buff Mac N Chicken

$13.99

Mac N Chicken

$13.99

Keto Pizza Bowl - Specialty

$13.99

Keto Pizza Bowl - Create Your Own

$13.99

SALADZ

Greek Salad

$13.99

Garden Salad

$9.99

Kickin Chicken Salad

$13.99

Fried Chicken Salad

$13.99

Grilled Chicken Salad

$13.99

SIGNATURE PIZZA & CALZONE

Buff Chik

$13.99+

Signature buffalo chicken, with a ranch and a buff driZZle!

Mac n Cheeze

$13.99+

White sauce base. Covered in creamy Mac n cheeZe! Its madneZZ!

Meaty Madnezz

$13.99+

Sausage, Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon, Beef!

Chik Alfredo

$13.99+

Grilled Chik, Alfredo sauce, 4 CheeZe!

Hawaiian

$13.99+

Mozzarella, smoked ham, pineapple, yaki drizzle!

Supreme Dreamz

$13.99+

Philly Cheese Steak Pizza

$13.99+

BUILD YOUR PIZZA

CALZONE

$11.99

SM Pizza

$11.99

MD Pizza

$13.99

LG Pizza

$15.99

MD Half & Half

$15.99

LG Half & Half

$17.99

KIDDZ

Hand breaded nuggetZ with dipping sauce!

KidZ Chicken NuggetZ & FrieZ

$6.99

Hand breaded nuggetZ with dipping sauce and chipZ or frieZ

Mac n CheeZeZ

$5.99

Ooey gooey mac n cheeZe!

Cheezy Bread

$5.99

Signature baked dough covered in melty 4 cheeZe and garlic!

Corn Dog BiteZ

$5.99

All beef corndog biteZ served with frieZ!

TREATZ

Cheeze Cake

$7.99

Ice Cream

$5.99

Root Beer Float

$4.99

Chocolate chip Cookie Milk Cake

$8.99

Individual SIDEZ

Friez

$3.99

Onion Ringz

$4.99

Mac n Cheeze

$4.99

Side Salad

$4.99

Cole slaw

$3.99

Fried okra

$4.99

Family Sides

Coleslaw

$7.99

Fries

$7.99

Mac n cheese

$8.99

Fried okra

$8.99

Onion rings

$4.99

Side salad

$8.99

EXTRA SAUCE

BBQ

$0.50

Teriyaki

$0.50

Garlic Parm

$0.50

Mild

$0.50

Hot

$0.50

Scorcher

$0.50

Sweet Siracha

$0.50

Thai

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

JDubbz

$0.50

Marinara

$0.50

Petal sauce

$0.50

BEVZ

Diet Coke

$2.99

Coke

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Mr Pibb

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.99

Mello Yello

$2.99

Orange Fanta

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Club soda

$2.99

Red Bull

$3.50

Water

Sauce Bottles

Beech Island Gold

$5.99

Jack's Anything Sauce

$5.99

JdubbZ Sauce

$6.50
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

19073 Atomic Road, Jackson, SC 29831

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

