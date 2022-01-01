Restaurant header imageView gallery

JDubbZ New Ellenton

review star

No reviews yet

771 Main St N.

New Ellenton, SC 29809

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Tender Basket w/ Frys
LG Pizza
Bone In Wingz (10)

TO-GO APPZ

To-Go MoZZ StickZ

$8.99

Homemade fried moZZ paired with fresh marinara!

To-Go Onion RingZ

$8.99

To-Go CheeZy Bread

$8.99

To-Go Fried PickleZ

$8.99

To-Go Mac N CheeZe BiteZ

$8.99

To-Go Loaded FrieZ

$12.99

To-Go Sampler Platter

$14.99

HANDHELDZ

Comes with chipZ

Deep Fried Hot Dog

$8.99

Smashed Cheeseburger

$10.99+

PiZZa Sub

$7.99+

A pepperoni piZZa on a sub Build your own for an additional $1.99

Build a PiZZa Sub

$9.98+

Build your own piZZa sub

Chik Alfredo Sub

$9.99+

Cheezy Chicken Alfredo Goodness on a roll!

JDubbZ Chicken Sub

$9.99+

Hand battered, tossed in Mild or Hot Buffalo Sauce, sauced with ranch, sprinkled with shredded cheese!

Kickin Chicken Sub

$9.99+

Hand battered then tossed in Hot Buffalo sauce, driZZled with ranch, spinkled with shredded cheeZe and topped with pickles.

Nashville Hot Chicken Sub

$9.99+

Hand battered the Nashville way. Drenched in our house made Scorcher sauce, paired with a dill pickle.

Chicken Parm Sub

$10.99+

Hand breaded chicken covered in melty Italian cheese. Little Italy on a roll!

Philly Cheese Steak Sub

$10.99+

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$10.99

JDubbZ Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.99

WINGZ & THINGZ

2pc Fried Chicken

$9.99

3pc Fried Chicken

$12.99

8pc Fried Chicken

$26.99

16pc Fried Chicken

$46.99

Bone In Wingz (10)

$13.90

Bone In Wingz (20)

$27.80

Bone In Wingz (30)

$41.70

Bone In Wingz (50)

$65.00

Boneless Wingz (10)

$13.90

Boneless Wingz (20)

$27.80

Boneless Wingz (30)

$41.70

Boneless Wingz (50)

$65.00

Tender Basket w/ Frys

$9.99

5 Bone In Basket w/ Frys

$10.99

5 Boneless Basket w/ Frys

$9.99

BOWLZ

Buff Mac N Chicken

$13.99

Mac N Chicken

$13.99

Keto Pizza Bowl - Specialty

$13.99

Keto Pizza Bowl - Create Your Own

$11.99

SALADZ

Greek Salad

$13.99

Garden Salad

$9.99

Kickin Chicken Salad

$13.99

Fried Chicken Salad

$13.99

Grilled Chicken Salad

$13.99

SIGNATURE PIZZA & CALZONE

Buff Chik

$13.99+

Signature buffalo chicken, with a ranch and a buff driZZle!

Mac n Cheeze Pizza

$13.99+

White sauce base. Covered in creamy Mac n cheeZe! Its madneZZ!

Meaty Madnezz

$13.99+

Sausage, Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon, Beef!

Chik Alfredo

$13.99+

Grilled Chik, Alfredo sauce, 4 CheeZe!

Hawaiian

$13.99+

Mozzarella, smoked ham, pineapple, yaki drizzle!

Supreme Dreamz

$13.99+

Philly Cheese Steak Pizza

$13.99+

BUILD YOUR PIZZA

CALZONE

$11.99

SM Pizza

$11.99

MD Pizza

$13.99

LG Pizza

$15.99

MD Half & Half

$15.99

LG Half & Half

$17.99

KIDDZ

Hand breaded nuggetZ with dipping sauce!

Kidz NuggetZ & FrieZ

$6.99

Hand breaded nuggetZ with dipping sauce and chipZ or frieZ

Corn Dog BiteZ

$5.99

All beef corndog biteZ served with frieZ!

Mac n CheeZeZ

$5.99

Ooey gooey mac n cheeZe!

Cheezy Bread

$5.99

Signature baked dough covered in melty 4 cheeZe and garlic!

TREATZ

Chocolate Chip Cookie Milk Cake

$8.99

Cheeze Cake

$7.99

Ice Cream

$5.99

Root Beer Float

$4.99

Individual SideZ

Coleslaw

$3.99

Fried Okra

$4.99

Friez

$3.99

Onion Ringz

$4.99

Mac n Cheeze

$4.99

Side Salad

$4.99

Family SideZ

Coleslaw

$7.99

Fried Okra

$8.99

FrieZ

$7.99

Onion RingZ

$8.99

Mac N CheeZe

$8.99

Salad

$8.99

EXTRA SAUCE

BBQ

$0.50

Teriyaki

$0.50

Garlic Parm

$0.50

Mild

$0.50

Hot

$0.50

Scorcher

$0.50

Sweet Siracha

$0.50

Thai

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Marinara

$0.50

Jdubbz

$0.50Out of stock

Lemon pepper

$0.50

Jamaican jerk

$0.50

Slice

Slice

$4.00

BEVZ

Diet Coke

$2.99

Coke

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Fruit Punch

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Mr Pibb

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.99

Mello Yello

$2.99

Ginger Ale

$2.99

Orange Fanta

$2.99

Tonic Water

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Water - Bottle

$2.00

Red Bull

$3.50

Club soda

$2.99

Orange Juice

$2.99

Water

Sauce Bottles

Beech Island Gold

$5.99

Jack's Anything Sauce

$5.99

JdubbZ Sauce

$6.50
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Join JDUBBZ New Ellenton Rewards and start earning delicious rewards! Get a 25 point welcome bonus and unlock $2.50 OFF for 50 points! https://www.toasttab.com/jdubbz29809/rewardsSignup

Location

771 Main St N., New Ellenton, SC 29809

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
JDubbz image

Similar restaurants in your area

WingPlace Patio
orange starNo Reviews
732 E Pine Log Rd Aiken, SC 29803
View restaurantnext
JDubbZ 2 - 19073 Atomic Road
orange starNo Reviews
19073 Atomic Road Jackson, SC 29831
View restaurantnext
Jameson McDubby's - 126 Laurens Street Northwest
orange starNo Reviews
126 Laurens Street Northwest Aiken, SC 29801
View restaurantnext
Betsy’s Round The Corner
orange star4.4 • 1,140
224 Park Ave SW Aiken, SC 29801
View restaurantnext
Neon Fig - 110 Southwest Park Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
110 Southwest Park Avenue Aiken, SC 29801
View restaurantnext
Rose Hill in Aiken
orange starNo Reviews
221 Greenville St NW Aiken, SC 29801
View restaurantnext
Map
More near New Ellenton
Aiken
review star
Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)
North Augusta
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Augusta
review star
Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)
Evans
review star
Avg 3.7 (8 restaurants)
Lexington
review star
Avg 4.7 (22 restaurants)
Orangeburg
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Orangeburg
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
West Columbia
review star
No reviews yet
Columbia
review star
Avg 4.4 (89 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston