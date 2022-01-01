Restaurant header imageView gallery
Jealous Monk - Mystic, CT 27 Coogan Boulevard Suite 20 Mystic, CT 06355 860.536.6665

250 Reviews

$$

27 Coogan Blvd, #20

Mystic, CT 06355

Appetizers

Chowder

The classic version of this New England staple.

Hungarian Goulash

$14.00

A Hearty Beef Stew Over Creamy Mashed Potatoes

Belgian Frites

$9.00

Thick cut, crispy & sprinkled with salt. Choose 2 of our sauces for your dipping pleasure!

Big A Pretzel

$13.00

A Bavarian staple, don't forget to add our Bier Cheese! Served with our spicy & sweet mustards.

Buff Chicken Rangoon

$11.00

Chicken & Cream Cheese filled Fried Wontons, Drizzled with Buffalo Sauce & Bleu Cheese.

Charcuterie Pretzel

$25.00

Chef's Choice of Assorted Meats & Cheese Served with Cornichons, Whole Grain Mustard & Sweet Mustard on our Big A Pretzel.

Chicken Wings

$11.00

Boneless or Traditional Buffalo, Chipotle Honey BBQ, House Dry Rub

Griddled Cornbread

$8.00

Drizzled with honey, topped with whipped butter & sprinkled with love a.k.a confectioners sugar!

Loaded Fries

$13.00

Our Belgian Frites topped with Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Sour Cream & Chives

Flatbread

$16.00

Creme Fraiche, Swiss Cheese, Caramelized Onions & Crispy Bacon

Salads

Classic Caesar

$12.00

Crisp Romaine, Homemade Caesar Dressing, Cheesy Croutons & Parmesan Cheese.

Cobb Salad

$17.00

Crisp Romaine, Grilled Chicken, Crumbled Bleu Cheese, Bacon, Tomato, Avocado, Hard Boiled Egg & House Made Ranch Dressing.

Wedge Salad

$15.00

Iceberg Lettuce, Tomatoes, Crispy Bacon, Bleu Cheese Crumbles & Housemade Bleu Cheese Dressing

Garden Salad

$12.00

Side Garden Salad

$5.00

Burgers - Chuck and Brisket Ground in House

All sandwiches are served with our house cut Belgian Frites & pickle.

Monk Burger

$15.00

Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion & Monk Sauce with House Cut Belgian Frites & Pickle.

Brewers Burger

$15.00

Buffalo Sauce, Bacon, Crumbled Bleu Cheese & Chipotle Aioli with House Cut Belgian Frites & Pickle.

Western Burger

$15.00

Bacon, BBQ Sauce, Bier Cheese & Chipotle Aioli with House Cut Belgian Frites & Pickle.

Monk Beyond Burger

$15.00

Vegetarian Beyond Burger topped with Cheddar, Monk Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato & Red Onion with House Cut Belgian Frites & Pickle .

Sandwiches

Cubano

$15.00

Our Twist on a Classic with Ham, Pulled Pork, Swiss Cheese & Mustard Relish on Naan Bread with House Cut Belgian Frites & Pickle.

Reuben

$15.00

House Made Corned Beef & Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese, Monk Sauce with House Cut Belgian Frites & Pickles.

Bavarian Bratwurst

$15.00

Housemade, served on a Fresh Baked Roll with Housemade Sauerkraut with House Cut Belgian Frites & Pickle .

Tuna Melt

$15.00

Fresh Tuna Salad, Cheddar Cheese, Red Onion on Rye served with Belgian Frites & Pickles.

Chicken Schnitzel

$15.00

Crispy Breaded Chicken Schnitzel, Swiss Cheese, Grilled Onions & Peppers, Chipotle Aioli with House Cut Belgian Frites & Pickle.

Fried Fish Sandwich

$15.00

Lettuce, Tartar Sauce, American Cheese

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$15.00

Housemade Pulled Pork, BBQ Sauce, Crispy Onion Strings, Cole Slaw

Gyro

$15.00

Entrees

Bangers & Mashed

$16.00

Our own Housemade Bangers with Freshly Whipped Mashed Potatoes & Peppered Gravy.

Fish & Chips

$19.00

Beer Battered Cod, Belgian Frites, Creamy Slaw, Housemade Tartar Sauce & Lemon.

Schinkennudeln

$17.00

Monk Mac n Cheese

So many choices!!

Kids Menu

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Served with fries, crisp carrots, or apples with peanut butter.

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Served with fries, crisp carrots, or apples with peanut butter.

Kid's Hot Dog

$8.00

Served with fries, crisp carrots, or apples with peanut butter.

Kid's Cheeseburger

$8.00

Served with fries, crisp carrots, or apples with peanut butter.

Kid's Plain Burger

$8.00

Served with fries, crisp carrots, or apples with peanut butter.

Kids Fish & Chip

$8.00

Fresh fried Cod & fries.

Kid's Mac N Cheese

$7.00

Served with fries, crisp carrots, or apples with peanut butter.

Kid's Grilled Chicken

$8.00

Served with fries, crisp carrots, or apples with peanut butter.

Specials

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$16.00

Apple Crisp

$7.00Out of stock

Dessert

Cinnamon Pretzel

$12.00

Cinnamon & sugar dusted pretzel, served with a scoop of vanilla bean ice cream.

Ice Cream Sandwich

$6.00

Peanut Butter Chocolate Pie

$6.00

3 Scoops Ice Cream

$5.00

Vanilla bean ice cream.

Sides

Side Carrots

$1.00

Side Celery

$1.00

Side Creamy Cole Slaw

$3.00

Side Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Side Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

$3.00

Side Sauerkraut

$2.00

Side Bratwurst

$5.00

Side Grilled Chicken

$5.00

Plain Burger Patty

$5.00

Side Avocado

$2.00

Side Veggies

$3.00

Side Pickles

$0.50

Side Tuna Salad

$4.00

Side Naan Bread

$2.00

Side Garden Salad

$5.00

Sauces

Balsamic Dressing

$0.50

Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.50

Buffalo

$0.50

Caesar Dressing

$0.50

Chipotle Honey BBQ

$0.50

Gravy

$1.00

Ketchup

Mayo

$0.50

Monk Sauce

$0.50

Smoked Chili Aioli

$0.50

Spicy Mustard

Sweet Mustard

$0.50

Tartar Sauce

$0.50

Teriyaki

$0.50

Tzatziki Sauce

$0.50

Yellow Mustard

Zenga Sauce

$0.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markSports
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Gather your friends, family, and/or co workers ... and enjoy one of the newest pubs in Mystic! And -- while you are there -- join the Monk Club, an exclusive membership opportunity, for specials, new brews, a cool tee-shirt, and your very own Monk mug! Summer 2017 - Large outdoor bier garden & bar.

Website

Location

27 Coogan Blvd, #20, Mystic, CT 06355

Directions

