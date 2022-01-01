Brewpubs & Breweries
Jealous Monk - Mystic, CT 27 Coogan Boulevard Suite 20 Mystic, CT 06355 860.536.6665
250 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Gather your friends, family, and/or co workers ... and enjoy one of the newest pubs in Mystic! And -- while you are there -- join the Monk Club, an exclusive membership opportunity, for specials, new brews, a cool tee-shirt, and your very own Monk mug! Summer 2017 - Large outdoor bier garden & bar.
Location
27 Coogan Blvd, #20, Mystic, CT 06355
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
West Passage Brewing Company - 7835 Post Rd
No Reviews
7835 Post Rd North Kingstown, RI 02852
View restaurant