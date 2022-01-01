- Home
- /
- Bar Harbor
- /
- Jeannie's Great Maine Breakfast
Jeannie's Great Maine Breakfast
No reviews yet
15 Cottage Street
Bar Harbor, ME 04609
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Pancakes & French Toast
(1) Slice of French Toast
Our Bread is Grilled to a Golden Brown Sprinkled with Powdered Sugar. Our Breads are: Oatmeal, White, Cinnamon Raisin, and Gluten-free English Muffin (add $1.50 for gluten-free)
(2) Slices of French Toast
Our Bread is Grilled to a Golden Brown Sprinkled with Powdered Sugar. Our Breads are: Oatmeal, White, Cinnamon Raisin, and Gluten-free English Muffin (add $1.50 for gluten-free)
(3) Slices of French Toast
Our Bread is Grilled to a Golden Brown Sprinkled with Powdered Sugar. Our Breads are: Oatmeal, White, Cinnamon Raisin, and Gluten-free English Muffin (add $1.50 for gluten-free)
1 Blueberry Pancake
Delicious Buttermilk Pancakes bursting with native Maine Blueberries. "A Real Plate Full!"
2 Blueberry Pancakes
Delicious Buttermilk Pancakes bursting with native Maine Blueberries. "A Real Plate Full!"
3 Blueberry Pancakes
Delicious Buttermilk Pancakes bursting with native Maine Blueberries. "A Real Plate Full!"
1 Gluten/Dairy Free Pancake
Delicious Gluten Free and Dairy Free Pancakes. Using Rice Flour and Soy Milk. Our Gluten Free / Dairy Free Pancakes are Cooked on their Own Area of the Grill.
2 Gluten/Dairy Free Pancakes
Delicious Gluten Free and Dairy Free Pancakes. Using Rice Flour and Soy Milk. Our Gluten Free / Dairy Free Pancakes are Cooked on their Own Area of the Grill.
3 Gluten/Dairy Free Pancakes
Delicious Gluten Free and Dairy Free Pancakes. Using Rice Flour and Soy Milk. Our Gluten Free / Dairy Free Pancakes are Cooked on their Own Area of the Grill.
1 Gluten Free BLUEBERRY Pancake
Delicious Gluten Free and Dairy Free Pancake Bursting with Maine Native Blueberries. Using Rice Flour and Soy Milk. Our Gluten Free / Dairy Free Pancakes are Cooked on their Own Area of the Grill.
2 Gluten Free BLUEBERRY Pancakes
Delicious Gluten Free and Dairy Free Pancakes Bursting with Maine Native Blueberries. Using Rice Flour and Soy Milk. Our Gluten Free / Dairy Free Pancakes are Cooked on their Own Area of the Grill.
3 Gluten Free BLUEBERRY Pancakes
Delicious Gluten Free and Dairy Free Pancakes Bursting with Maine Native Blueberries. Using Rice Flour and Soy Milk. Our Gluten Free / Dairy Free Pancakes are Cooked on their Own Area of the Grill.
(1) Buttermilk Pancake
Delicious and Fluffy Buttermilk Pancakes. Grilled to perfection.
(2) Buttermilk Pancakes
Delicious and Fluffy Buttermilk Pancakes. Grilled to perfection.
(3) Buttermilk Pancakes
Delicious and Fluffy Buttermilk Pancakes. Grilled to perfection.
(1) Chocolate Chip Pancakes
Delicious and Fluffy Buttermilk Pancakes with a generous amount of Chocolate Chips. Grilled to perfection.
(2) Chocolate Chip Pancakes
Delicious and Fluffy Buttermilk Pancakes with a generous amount of Chocolate Chips. Grilled to perfection.
(3) Chocolate Chip Pancakes
Delicious and Fluffy Buttermilk Pancakes with a generous amount of Chocolate Chips. Grilled to perfection.
(1) M & M Pancakes
Delicious and Fluffy Buttermilk Pancakes, with a generous amount of M & M's. Grilled to a perfection.
(2) M & M Pancakes
Delicious and Fluffy Buttermilk Pancakes, with a generous amount of M & M's. Grilled to perfection.
(3) M & M Pancakes
Delicious and Fluffy Buttermilk Pancakes, with a generous amount of M & M's. Grilled to perfection.
(1) Banana Nut Pancake
Delicious and Fluffy Buttermilk Pancakes, with a generous amount of Sliced Bananas. Grilled to a perfection, then Topped with Walnuts!!
(2) Banana Nut Pancakes
Delicious and Fluffy Buttermilk Pancakes, with a generous amount of Sliced Bananas. Grilled to a perfection, then Topped with Walnuts!!
(3) Banana Nut Pancakes
Delicious and Fluffy Buttermilk Pancakes, with a generous amount of Sliced Bananas. Grilled to a perfection, then Topped with Walnuts!!
(1) Berry Pancake
Delicious and Fluffy Buttermilk Pancake with your choice of Raspberries, Strawberries and Banana's. Grilled to perfection.
(2) Berry Pancakes
Delicious and Fluffy Buttermilk Pancakes with your choice of Raspberries, Strawberries and Banana's. Grilled to perfection.
(3) Berry Pancakes
Delicious and Fluffy Buttermilk Pancakes with your choice of Raspberries, Strawberries and Banana's. Grilled to perfection.
Vegan Fare
Island Tofu Scramble
*Spicy Tofu, Green Peppers and Onions, topped with our Homemade Salsa. Served with Golden Homefries and Toast. *Our Spicy Tofu has Chili Powder, Cumin, Coriander and Tumeric.
Vegan Burrito
A Crisp Tortilla Shell Filled with Spicy Tofu, Onions, Green Peppers, Black Beans, Avocado, topped with Homemade Salsa and served with Homefries
1 Vegan Pancake
Vegan Oatmeal Pancake made with Cinnamon and Nutmeg topped with Walnuts provides a very Hearty Meal.
2 Vegan Pancakes
Vegan Oatmeal Pancakes made with Cinnamon and Nutmeg topped with Walnuts provides a very Hearty Meal.
3 Vegan Pancakes
Vegan Oatmeal Pancakes made with Cinnamon and Nutmeg topped with Walnuts provides a very Hearty Meal.
1 Apple Spice Pancake
Delicious Vegan Oatmeal Pancake topped with Walnuts and our homemade warm and savory Applesauce.
2 Apple Spice Pancakes
Delicious Vegan Oatmeal Pancakes topped with Walnuts and our homemade warm and savory Applesauce.
3 Apple Spice Pancakes
Delicious Vegan Oatmeal Pancakes topped with Walnuts and our homemade warm and savory Applesauce.
1 Vegan GF Pancake
Delicious Vegan Gluten Free and Dairy Free Pancake. Using Rice Flour, Soy Milk and Flax Seed. Our Vegan Gluten Free / Dairy Free Pancakes are Cooked on their Own Area of the Grill.
2 Vegan GF Pancakes
Delicious Vegan Gluten Free and Dairy Free Pancakes. Using Rice Flour, Soy Milk and Flax Seed. Our Vegan Gluten Free / Dairy Free Pancakes are Cooked on their Own Area of the Grill.
3 Vegan GF Pancakes
Delicious Vegan Gluten Free and Dairy Free Pancakes. Using Rice Flour, Soy Milk and Flax Seed. Our Vegan Gluten Free / Dairy Free Pancakes are Cooked on their Own Area of the Grill.
Egg Dishes
Breakfast Sandwich
Fruits and Granola
Assorted Fresh fruit
Assortment of Fresh Fruit. Cup: $4.99 Bowl: $5.99
Cottage Street Sundae
Assorted Fresh Fruit, Vanilla Yogurt, topped with Homemade Granola.
Granola with Vanilla Yogurt
Our Homemade Granola with Vanilla Yogurt.
Granola with Milk or Soy Milk
Our Homemade Granola with your choice of 2% Milk or Soy Milk.
Menu Specials
Pot Roast Delight
A delicious bed of Homefries topped with Savory Pot Roast, Provolone Cheese, 2 Eggs, and Toast
Camp Skillet
Three Eggs, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Tomatos, Onions, choice of Ham, Bacon, or Sausage, and Homefries scrambled together then topped with Cheddar/Jack Cheese. Served with Toast.
Bayside Florentine
Two Slices Grilled Bread topped with Monterey Jack Cheese. Grilled Spinach, 2 Eggs and Parmesan Cheese served with Homefries.
The Lumberjack
2 Large Buttermilk Pancakes topped with 2 Eggs, 2 Bacon or Sausage, and Golden Homefries
Stuffed French Toast
2 pieces of grilled French Toast, stuffed with cream cheese and smothered with your choice of Homemade Blueberry, Strawberry, Raspberry, or Strawberry Rhubarb Sauce. Sprinkled with powdered sugar
Very Berry Pancakes
2 Large Buttermilk Pancakes with Berries, topped with Homemade Berry Sauce and Whipped Cream Choice of Blueberry, Raspberry, Strawberry, or Strawberry Rhubarb
New England Sausage Gravy and Biscuit
Savory Homemade Sausage Gravy and Homemade Biscuit served with two Eggs and Golden Homefries.
Homemade Corned Beef Hash with Two Eggs and Homemade Toast
Homemade Corned Beef Hash served with Two Eggs and Toast.
Bulls Eyes
Two Slices of Grilled Bread with an Egg cooked in the center of each slice, sprinkled with Cheddar Cheese and served with your choice of Ham, Bacon or Sausage, and Golden Homefries.
Mexican Burrito
A Crisp Tortilla Shell filled with Scrambled Eggs, Onions, Green Peppers, Black Beans, Monterey Jack Cheese, topped with our Homemade Salsa and Sour Cream, served with Homefries
OMELETS
*Build Your Favorite Omelet
Begin with our 3 Egg Omelet, served with Toast and Homefries
Garden Omelet
3 Egg Omelet filled with Sauteed Onions, Broccoli, Tomatoes, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, and Cheddar Cheese. Served with Toast and Golden Homefries.
Greek Omelet
3 Egg Omelet filled with Spinach, Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese. Served with Toast and Golden Homefries.
Western Omelet
3 Egg Omelet with diced Ham, Green Peppers, Onions, and American Cheese served with Toast and Golden Homefries.
Lobster Omelet
3 Egg Omelet filled with rich Native Lobster Meat topped with Homemade Mornay Cheese Sauce. Served with Toast and Golden Homefries.
BENEDICTS
Frenchman Bay Benedict
Herb Biscuit Topped with Spinach, Tomatoes, Avocado and Two Poached Eggs Topped with Homemade Mornay Cheese Sauce and Golden Homefries.
Eggs Benedict
Grilled English Muffin topped with Canadian Bacon and 2 Poached Eggs Topped with Homemade Mornay Cheese Sauce, and Golden Homefries.
Lobster Benedict
Grilled Herb Biscuit topped with Native Lobster Meat and 2 Poached Eggs Topped with Homemade Mornay Cheese Sauce, and Golden Homefries.
Children's Menu & Lighter Fare
Mini French Toast
One Slice of French Toast with a side of Fresh Fruit.
Junior Egg Dish
Includes 1 Egg, 2 Bacon or Sausage Links, Golden Homefries and one slice of Toast.
One Happy Face Pancake
One Large Buttermilk Happy Face Pancake with Whipped Cream:)
Gluten Free Happy Face Pancake
One Large Gluten and Dairy Free Buttermilk Happy Face Pancake with Whipped Cream:)
Weekly SPECIALS
On-Line Condinments
Sides
Assorted Fresh fruit
Assortment of Fresh Fruit. Cup: $4.99 Bowl: $5.99
Avacado and Toast
Homemade Muffin
Toast, Croissant, Biscuit
Peanut Butter or Cream Cheese
Bagel with Cream Cheese
English Muffin
Homemade Hot Oatmeal
Single Egg
Side of Bacon, Sausage or Ham
Turkey Bacon
Side Corned Beef Hash
Side Pot Roast
Side Sausage Gravy and Biscuit
Side Sausage Gravy
Side of Veggies
Golden Homefries
Homemade Baked Beans
Maple Syrup
Single Serve: $1.99 Family Serving: $2.99
Berry Sauce, Mornay, or Salsa
Vanilla Yogurt
Homemade Granola
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Come in and enjoy!
15 Cottage Street, Bar Harbor, ME 04609