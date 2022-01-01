Restaurant header imageView gallery

Jeannie's Great Maine Breakfast

No reviews yet

15 Cottage Street

Bar Harbor, ME 04609

Call

Hours

Directions

Popular Items

Breakfast Sandwich
Miles' Croissant Sandwich
Vegan Burrito

Pancakes & French Toast

(1) Slice of French Toast

$5.99

Our Bread is Grilled to a Golden Brown Sprinkled with Powdered Sugar. Our Breads are: Oatmeal, White, Cinnamon Raisin, and Gluten-free English Muffin (add $1.50 for gluten-free)

(2) Slices of French Toast

$8.99

Our Bread is Grilled to a Golden Brown Sprinkled with Powdered Sugar. Our Breads are: Oatmeal, White, Cinnamon Raisin, and Gluten-free English Muffin (add $1.50 for gluten-free)

(3) Slices of French Toast

$10.99

Our Bread is Grilled to a Golden Brown Sprinkled with Powdered Sugar. Our Breads are: Oatmeal, White, Cinnamon Raisin, and Gluten-free English Muffin (add $1.50 for gluten-free)

1 Blueberry Pancake

$5.99

Delicious Buttermilk Pancakes bursting with native Maine Blueberries. "A Real Plate Full!"

2 Blueberry Pancakes

$9.99

Delicious Buttermilk Pancakes bursting with native Maine Blueberries. "A Real Plate Full!"

3 Blueberry Pancakes

$11.99

Delicious Buttermilk Pancakes bursting with native Maine Blueberries. "A Real Plate Full!"

1 Gluten/Dairy Free Pancake

$6.99

Delicious Gluten Free and Dairy Free Pancakes. Using Rice Flour and Soy Milk. Our Gluten Free / Dairy Free Pancakes are Cooked on their Own Area of the Grill.

2 Gluten/Dairy Free Pancakes

$9.99

Delicious Gluten Free and Dairy Free Pancakes. Using Rice Flour and Soy Milk. Our Gluten Free / Dairy Free Pancakes are Cooked on their Own Area of the Grill.

3 Gluten/Dairy Free Pancakes

$11.99

Delicious Gluten Free and Dairy Free Pancakes. Using Rice Flour and Soy Milk. Our Gluten Free / Dairy Free Pancakes are Cooked on their Own Area of the Grill.

1 Gluten Free BLUEBERRY Pancake

$7.99

Delicious Gluten Free and Dairy Free Pancake Bursting with Maine Native Blueberries. Using Rice Flour and Soy Milk. Our Gluten Free / Dairy Free Pancakes are Cooked on their Own Area of the Grill.

2 Gluten Free BLUEBERRY Pancakes

$11.99

Delicious Gluten Free and Dairy Free Pancakes Bursting with Maine Native Blueberries. Using Rice Flour and Soy Milk. Our Gluten Free / Dairy Free Pancakes are Cooked on their Own Area of the Grill.

3 Gluten Free BLUEBERRY Pancakes

$13.99

Delicious Gluten Free and Dairy Free Pancakes Bursting with Maine Native Blueberries. Using Rice Flour and Soy Milk. Our Gluten Free / Dairy Free Pancakes are Cooked on their Own Area of the Grill.

(1) Buttermilk Pancake

$4.99

Delicious and Fluffy Buttermilk Pancakes. Grilled to perfection.

(2) Buttermilk Pancakes

$8.99

Delicious and Fluffy Buttermilk Pancakes. Grilled to perfection.

(3) Buttermilk Pancakes

$10.99

Delicious and Fluffy Buttermilk Pancakes. Grilled to perfection.

(1) Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$5.99

Delicious and Fluffy Buttermilk Pancakes with a generous amount of Chocolate Chips. Grilled to perfection.

(2) Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$9.99

Delicious and Fluffy Buttermilk Pancakes with a generous amount of Chocolate Chips. Grilled to perfection.

(3) Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$11.99

Delicious and Fluffy Buttermilk Pancakes with a generous amount of Chocolate Chips. Grilled to perfection.

(1) M & M Pancakes

$5.99

Delicious and Fluffy Buttermilk Pancakes, with a generous amount of M & M's. Grilled to a perfection.

(2) M & M Pancakes

$9.99

Delicious and Fluffy Buttermilk Pancakes, with a generous amount of M & M's. Grilled to perfection.

(3) M & M Pancakes

$11.99

Delicious and Fluffy Buttermilk Pancakes, with a generous amount of M & M's. Grilled to perfection.

(1) Banana Nut Pancake

$5.99

Delicious and Fluffy Buttermilk Pancakes, with a generous amount of Sliced Bananas. Grilled to a perfection, then Topped with Walnuts!!

(2) Banana Nut Pancakes

$9.99

Delicious and Fluffy Buttermilk Pancakes, with a generous amount of Sliced Bananas. Grilled to a perfection, then Topped with Walnuts!!

(3) Banana Nut Pancakes

$11.99

Delicious and Fluffy Buttermilk Pancakes, with a generous amount of Sliced Bananas. Grilled to a perfection, then Topped with Walnuts!!

(1) Berry Pancake

$5.99

Delicious and Fluffy Buttermilk Pancake with your choice of Raspberries, Strawberries and Banana's. Grilled to perfection.

(2) Berry Pancakes

$9.99

Delicious and Fluffy Buttermilk Pancakes with your choice of Raspberries, Strawberries and Banana's. Grilled to perfection.

(3) Berry Pancakes

$11.99

Delicious and Fluffy Buttermilk Pancakes with your choice of Raspberries, Strawberries and Banana's. Grilled to perfection.

Vegan Fare

Our Homemade Strawberry Rhubarb Fruit Spread contains Gelatin. *Our Spiced Tofu has Chili Powder, Cumin, Coriander and Tumeric. Substitute Homefries for a cup of fruit add $2.00. Substitute Gluten Free English Muffin add $1.50

Island Tofu Scramble

$13.99

*Spicy Tofu, Green Peppers and Onions, topped with our Homemade Salsa. Served with Golden Homefries and Toast. *Our Spicy Tofu has Chili Powder, Cumin, Coriander and Tumeric.

Vegan Burrito

$13.99

A Crisp Tortilla Shell Filled with Spicy Tofu, Onions, Green Peppers, Black Beans, Avocado, topped with Homemade Salsa and served with Homefries

1 Vegan Pancake

$4.99

Vegan Oatmeal Pancake made with Cinnamon and Nutmeg topped with Walnuts provides a very Hearty Meal.

2 Vegan Pancakes

$8.99

Vegan Oatmeal Pancakes made with Cinnamon and Nutmeg topped with Walnuts provides a very Hearty Meal.

3 Vegan Pancakes

$10.99

Vegan Oatmeal Pancakes made with Cinnamon and Nutmeg topped with Walnuts provides a very Hearty Meal.

1 Apple Spice Pancake

$5.99

Delicious Vegan Oatmeal Pancake topped with Walnuts and our homemade warm and savory Applesauce.

2 Apple Spice Pancakes

$10.99

Delicious Vegan Oatmeal Pancakes topped with Walnuts and our homemade warm and savory Applesauce.

3 Apple Spice Pancakes

$12.99

Delicious Vegan Oatmeal Pancakes topped with Walnuts and our homemade warm and savory Applesauce.

1 Vegan GF Pancake

$5.99

Delicious Vegan Gluten Free and Dairy Free Pancake. Using Rice Flour, Soy Milk and Flax Seed. Our Vegan Gluten Free / Dairy Free Pancakes are Cooked on their Own Area of the Grill.

2 Vegan GF Pancakes

$9.99

Delicious Vegan Gluten Free and Dairy Free Pancakes. Using Rice Flour, Soy Milk and Flax Seed. Our Vegan Gluten Free / Dairy Free Pancakes are Cooked on their Own Area of the Grill.

3 Vegan GF Pancakes

$11.99

Delicious Vegan Gluten Free and Dairy Free Pancakes. Using Rice Flour, Soy Milk and Flax Seed. Our Vegan Gluten Free / Dairy Free Pancakes are Cooked on their Own Area of the Grill.

Egg Dishes

2 Eggs with Homefries and Toast

$8.99

2 Eggs, choice of Bacon, Sausage, Or Ham with Homefries and Toast

$10.99

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$8.99

Egg & American Cheese on Toast, English Muffin or Bagel. Choice of Ham, Bacon or Sausage. Served with Homefries

Miles' Croissant Sandwich

$10.99

Large Grilled Croissant with Two Eggs, American Cheese and choice of Bacon, Ham or Sausage Patty. Served with Homefries

Fruits and Granola

Assorted Fresh fruit

$5.99+

Assortment of Fresh Fruit. Cup: $4.99 Bowl: $5.99

Cottage Street Sundae

$12.99

Assorted Fresh Fruit, Vanilla Yogurt, topped with Homemade Granola.

Granola with Vanilla Yogurt

$9.99

Our Homemade Granola with Vanilla Yogurt.

Granola with Milk or Soy Milk

$8.99

Our Homemade Granola with your choice of 2% Milk or Soy Milk.

Menu Specials

Pot Roast Delight

$15.99

A delicious bed of Homefries topped with Savory Pot Roast, Provolone Cheese, 2 Eggs, and Toast

Camp Skillet

$14.99

Three Eggs, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Tomatos, Onions, choice of Ham, Bacon, or Sausage, and Homefries scrambled together then topped with Cheddar/Jack Cheese. Served with Toast.

Bayside Florentine

$13.99

Two Slices Grilled Bread topped with Monterey Jack Cheese. Grilled Spinach, 2 Eggs and Parmesan Cheese served with Homefries.

The Lumberjack

$14.99

2 Large Buttermilk Pancakes topped with 2 Eggs, 2 Bacon or Sausage, and Golden Homefries

Stuffed French Toast

$11.99

2 pieces of grilled French Toast, stuffed with cream cheese and smothered with your choice of Homemade Blueberry, Strawberry, Raspberry, or Strawberry Rhubarb Sauce. Sprinkled with powdered sugar

Very Berry Pancakes

$11.99+

2 Large Buttermilk Pancakes with Berries, topped with Homemade Berry Sauce and Whipped Cream Choice of Blueberry, Raspberry, Strawberry, or Strawberry Rhubarb

New England Sausage Gravy and Biscuit

$13.99

Savory Homemade Sausage Gravy and Homemade Biscuit served with two Eggs and Golden Homefries.

Homemade Corned Beef Hash with Two Eggs and Homemade Toast

$12.99

Homemade Corned Beef Hash served with Two Eggs and Toast.

Bulls Eyes

$13.99

Two Slices of Grilled Bread with an Egg cooked in the center of each slice, sprinkled with Cheddar Cheese and served with your choice of Ham, Bacon or Sausage, and Golden Homefries.

Mexican Burrito

$13.99

A Crisp Tortilla Shell filled with Scrambled Eggs, Onions, Green Peppers, Black Beans, Monterey Jack Cheese, topped with our Homemade Salsa and Sour Cream, served with Homefries

OMELETS

*Build Your Favorite Omelet

$9.99

Begin with our 3 Egg Omelet, served with Toast and Homefries

Garden Omelet

$15.50

3 Egg Omelet filled with Sauteed Onions, Broccoli, Tomatoes, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, and Cheddar Cheese. Served with Toast and Golden Homefries.

Greek Omelet

$14.99

3 Egg Omelet filled with Spinach, Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese. Served with Toast and Golden Homefries.

Western Omelet

$14.99

3 Egg Omelet with diced Ham, Green Peppers, Onions, and American Cheese served with Toast and Golden Homefries.

Lobster Omelet

$29.99

3 Egg Omelet filled with rich Native Lobster Meat topped with Homemade Mornay Cheese Sauce. Served with Toast and Golden Homefries.

BENEDICTS

Frenchman Bay Benedict

$14.99

Herb Biscuit Topped with Spinach, Tomatoes, Avocado and Two Poached Eggs Topped with Homemade Mornay Cheese Sauce and Golden Homefries.

Eggs Benedict

$12.99

Grilled English Muffin topped with Canadian Bacon and 2 Poached Eggs Topped with Homemade Mornay Cheese Sauce, and Golden Homefries.

Lobster Benedict

$29.99

Grilled Herb Biscuit topped with Native Lobster Meat and 2 Poached Eggs Topped with Homemade Mornay Cheese Sauce, and Golden Homefries.

Children's Menu & Lighter Fare

Mini French Toast

$8.99

One Slice of French Toast with a side of Fresh Fruit.

Junior Egg Dish

$8.99

Includes 1 Egg, 2 Bacon or Sausage Links, Golden Homefries and one slice of Toast.

One Happy Face Pancake

$8.99

One Large Buttermilk Happy Face Pancake with Whipped Cream:)

Gluten Free Happy Face Pancake

$9.99

One Large Gluten and Dairy Free Buttermilk Happy Face Pancake with Whipped Cream:)

Weekly SPECIALS

Stuffed Pumpkin Pancakes

$13.99

Pumpkin Pancakes

$5.99+

On-Line Condinments

Plastic Utensils

Complimentary Strawberry Rhubarb Fruit Spread

Butter

House Syrup

Ketchup

Cream for Coffee/Tea

2% Milk for Coffee/Tea

Almond Milk for Coffee/Tea

$0.50

White Sugar

Splenda

Sweet & Low

No Condiments Needed

Sides

Assorted Fresh fruit

$5.99+

Assortment of Fresh Fruit. Cup: $4.99 Bowl: $5.99

Avacado and Toast

$7.99

Homemade Muffin

$3.99

Toast, Croissant, Biscuit

$3.99

Peanut Butter or Cream Cheese

$0.50

Bagel with Cream Cheese

$3.50

English Muffin

$3.50

Homemade Hot Oatmeal

$5.99

Single Egg

$1.99

Side of Bacon, Sausage or Ham

$3.99

Turkey Bacon

$4.99

Side Corned Beef Hash

$8.99

Side Pot Roast

$9.99

Side Sausage Gravy and Biscuit

$7.99

Side Sausage Gravy

$4.99

Side of Veggies

Golden Homefries

$3.99

Homemade Baked Beans

$5.99

Maple Syrup

$1.99+

Single Serve: $1.99 Family Serving: $2.99

Berry Sauce, Mornay, or Salsa

$3.99

Vanilla Yogurt

$5.99+

Homemade Granola

$6.99+

Jams/Mixes/Coffee

Strawberry Rhubarb Fruit Spread 9 oz.

$7.50

BlueBerry Fruit Spread 9 oz.

$7.50

Coffee--Retail

$11.95

Buttermilk Pancake Mix

$6.95

Blueberry Pancake Mix

$7.95

Vegan Oatmeal Pancake Mix

$6.95

Blueberry Muffin Mix

$7.95

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday6:00 am - 1:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 1:00 pm
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
15 Cottage Street, Bar Harbor, ME 04609

