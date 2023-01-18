Restaurant header imageView gallery

Jeannine's - Goleta

7060 Hollister Avenue

Goleta, CA 93117

Order Again

Eggs

Breakfast Burrito

$15.60

Scrambled eggs, Nueske's bacon, tomato, mixed cheese in a flour tortilla. Served with potatoes & house-made salsa.

Breakfast Quesadilla

$16.10

Scrambled eggs, green onions, mixed cheese in a flour tortilla. Served with potatoes, guacamole, sour cream & house-made salsa.

Huevos Rancheros

$16.10

Corn tortillas, two fried eggs, refried beans, mixed cheese, avocado, tomatoes, sour cream & house-made salsa.

Chilaquiles

$16.10

Corn tortilla chips in red chile sauce with two over-easy eggs. Topped with red onion, sour cream, queso fresco & avocado.

Chorizo Frittata

$15.60

Eggs, chorizo, onions, potatoes, pasilla chiles & mixed cheese. Served with potatoes & toast.

Breakfast Tacos

$15.00

Three tacos in fresh flour tortillas with scrambled eggs, poblano peppers, onions, corn, crema & panella cheese. Served with beans and two kinds of salsa.

American Breakfast

$15.60

Two eggs & choice of Nueske's bacon, sausage or ham. Served with potatoes & choice of buttermilk biscuit or toast.

Breakfast Club

$14.00

Two fried eggs, choice of Nueske's bacon or avocado, tomato, spinach, mayonnaise & mixed cheese. Served a la carte.

English Muffin Sandwich

$8.00

Scrambled eggs, turkey sausage patty, chipotle mayonnaise & English white cheddar. Served a la carte.

Santa Barbara Scramble

$15.00

Eggs, mixed cheese, spinach, mushrooms & tomatoes. Served with potatoes & choice of buttermilk biscuit or toast.

High Protein Scramble

$16.00

Egg whites, mushrooms, heavy cream, fresh parsley, cream cheese & parmesan. Served with sliced tomatoes.

Eduardo's Omelet

$16.85

Eggs, tri-tip, mushrooms, onions & pepperjack cheese. Served with potatoes & choice of buttermilk biscuit or toast.

California Omelet

$16.00

Eggs, tomatoes, avocado & mixed cheese. Served with potatoes & choice of buttermilk biscuit or toast.

Farmer's Egg White Omelet

$16.85

Egg whites, asparagus, spinach, corn & goat cheese. Served with fruit & choice of buttermilk biscuit or toast.

Grains & Eggs

$16.00

Two eggs with quinoa & bulgur wheat in a zesty cilantro yogurt sauce.

Classic Benedict

$17.35

Two soft-poached eggs & Canadian bacon on a Bays English muffin topped with house-made hollandaise. Served with fresh fruit.

Florentine Benedict

$17.35

Two soft-poached eggs, spinach, tomato & avocado on a Bays English muffin topped with house-made hollandaise. Served with fresh fruit.

Tri-Tip Benedict

$18.00

Two soft-poached eggs & American Wagyu-style beef on a Bays English muffin topped with house-made hollandaise. Served with fresh fruit.

Norwegian Benedict

$18.00

Two soft-poached eggs, smoked salmon, cucumbers, capers & onions on a Bays English muffin topped with house-made hollandaise sauce. Served with fresh fruit.

Griddle

Pancake Breakfast

$16.85

Two buttermilk pancakes with two eggs & choice of Nueske's bacon, sausage or ham. Served with maple syrup.

Pancakes Alone (3)

$13.60

Three buttermilk pancakes. Served with maple syrup.

French Toast Breakfast

$16.85

Thick-cut challah bread french toast with two eggs & choice Nueske's bacon, sausage or ham. Served with maple syrup.

French Toast Alone

$13.60

Thick-cut challah bread french toast. Served with maple syrup.

Banana French Toast

$16.75

Thick-cut challah bread french toast topped with bananas sauteed in butter & Kahlua.

Waffle Breakfast

$16.85

Waffle with two eggs & choice of Nueske's bacon, sausage or ham. Topped with whipped cream & served with maple syrup.

Waffle alone

$12.55

Waffle topped with whipped cream & served with maple syrup.

Pumpkin Waffle Breakfast

$17.85Out of stock

Pumpkin waffle with two eggs & choice of Nueske's bacon, sausage or ham. Topped with sour cream & roasted pumpkin seeds. Served with maple syrup.

Pumpkin Waffle Alone

$13.60Out of stock

Pumpkin waffle topped with sour cream & roasted pumpkin seeds. Served with maple syrup.

1 Pancake Alone

$4.95

Other Breakfast

Toasted Bagel

$3.50

Salmon Bagel Plate

$16.60

Smoked salmon, cream cheese, tomatoes, red onion & capers with a toasted bagel.

Avocado Toast

$11.00

Smashed avocado on thick-cut sourdough with watermelon radish, sprouts & pumpkin seeds.

Ricotta Egg Toast

$10.00

Soft-scrambled eggs, ricotta cheese & chives on thick-cut sourdough toast. Served with a side of lemony arugula.

Irish Oatmeal

$9.95

Topped with mixed berries & bananas. Served with a side of milk and optional raisins & brown sugar.

Granola

$12.50

House-made granola with mixed berries. Served with choice of Greek yogurt or milk.

Jeannine's Own Scone

$3.50

We will provide your flavor choice whenever possible. As our daily offerings vary, and we often sell out of certain flavors, substitutions may be necessary. For orders of greater than 6 scones, please call before ordering. Thanks for understanding.

Breakfast Sides

Side Bacon

$4.00

Side Crispy Bacon

$4.00

Side Ham

$4.00

Side Turkey Sausage Links

$4.00

Side Turkey Sausage Patty

$4.00

Side Pork Sausage

$4.00

Side Canadian Bacon

$4.00

Side Smoked Salmon

$7.00

Side 1 Egg

$2.00

Side 2 Eggs

$4.00

Side Greek Yogurt

$3.00

Side Potatoes

$4.00

Side Crispy Potatoes

$4.00

Side Hash Browns

$4.00

Side Crispy Hash Browns

$4.00

Side Corn Muffin

$2.00

Side Fruit Small

$3.50

Side Fruit Large

$5.50

Side 1/2 Avocado

$5.00

Side Guacamole

$2.00

Side Sliced Tomato

$1.00

Side Hollandaise

$2.00

Side Cream Cheese

$1.00

Side of Cheese

$1.50

Side Salsa

$0.75

Side Tri-Tip

$7.00

Side of Toast

$1.75

Kid's Menu

Kid's American Breakfast

$9.95

Kid's French Toast Breakfast

$9.95

Kid's Pancake Breakfast

$9.95

Barista Beverages

Drip Coffee

$3.75+

Cold Brew

$4.00+

Americano

$3.75+

Red Eye

$4.00+

Cafe Au Lait

$4.25+

Latte

$4.75+

Flat White

$4.75

Chai Latte

$4.50+

Havana Latte

$5.25+

Horchata Latte

$5.75+

Espresso

$3.00+

Macchiatto

$3.00+

Cortado

$4.50

Cappuccino

$4.50

Mocha

$5.50+

Hot Tea

$4.75

Tea Latte

$4.85

Matcha Latte

$5.75+

Matcha Chai Latte

$7.00+

Matcha with Water

$5.00+

Steamer

$3.50+

Hot Chocolate

$4.25+

Frappe

$4.25

Glass of Milk

$3.75+

Iced Tea & Juice

Orange Juice

$5.00+

Squeezed fresh every day.

Lemonade

$5.00+

Made in-house with real lemon juice.

Smoothie

$8.00

100% fruit smoothie, made with your choice of apple or orange juice. Optional additions include protein powder, spinach, or kale.

Iced Tea

$4.25

Arnold Palmer

$5.00
Restaurant info

Our menu is a reflection of what we, as a family, like to eat: simple, wholesome meals made from natural ingredients. It's good for your body and soul! Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

7060 Hollister Avenue, Goleta, CA 93117

Directions

