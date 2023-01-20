Jeannine's Upper State
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info
Our menu is a reflection of what we, as a family, like to eat: simple, wholesome meals made from natural ingredients. It’s good for your body and soul! Come in and enjoy!
Location
3607 State St, Santa Barbara, CA 93105
