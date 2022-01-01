Restaurant header imageView gallery

Jeannot's Patisserie & Bistro

2770 Arapahoe Road

Lafayette, CO 80026

Croissant
Pain au Chocolat
Ham, Cheese and Egg Croissant

Breakfast and Lunch

Quiche Lorraine

$13.00

Flaky Pie crust filled with Savory Egg Custard, Ham and Gruyere Cheese, Served with Green Salad

Ham, Cheese and Egg Croissant

$14.50

Croissant Filled with Scrambled Egg, Ham and Gruyere Cheese, Served with One Side

Croque Monsieur

$13.50

Grilled Brioche with Crème Fraiche, Ham and Gruyere Cheese, Served with Green Salad

Croque Madame

$16.00

Grilled Brioche with Crème Fraiche, Ham and Gruyere Cheese, Topped with an Over Easy Egg, Served with Green Salad

Oeuf à la Coque

$11.00

2 Soft Boiled Egg, Served with Brioche and Choice of two sides

French Riviera Muffin

$12.00

English Muffin Filled with Bacon, Scrambled Egg, Gruyere Cheese, Avocado, Tomato, Served with one side

Atlantique Muffin

$14.50

English Muffin Filled with Smoked Salmon, Crème Fraiche, Capers, Pickles, Poached egg, Served with one side

Salade Caprese

$12.50

Juicy Fresh Tomatoes, Creamy Fresh Mozzarella, Avocado and Basil with Balsamic Dressing

Salade Verte

$8.00

Crisp Green Salad with our Signature Dressing

Roasted Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Brioche Bun Filled with Bacon, Roasted Chicken, Gruyere Cheese served with one side

Overnight Coconut Oatmeal

$9.00

Vegan Coconut Milk Oatmeal, Served with fresh Berries

Yogurt, Granola et Fruits Rouge

$9.50

European Style Yogurt Topped with Fresh Berries, House Made Granola and Jam

English Muffin

$4.50

Vegetarian Quiche

$13.00

Flaky Pie Crust Filled with Savory Egg, Cauliflower and Ricotta Cheese with Green Salad

Salade Niçoise

$15.00

Mixed Greens, Blanched Green beans, Cure Farm Butter Radish, Onion, Niçoise Olives, Hard Boiled Egg, Tuna and Anchovies with House Vinaigrette

Soup & Grilled Cheese

$14.00

Cure Farms Heirloom Tomatoes, Blended with Basil, Garlic, Shallots and a touch of Cream, Served with Emmental Cheese Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Grilled Cheese made with Emmental Cheese on Housemade Bread and Served with Green Salad

Pumpkin Carrot Soup

$9.00

Lasagna

$16.00

Poulet A'lancienne

$16.00

Roasted chicken in a white wine cream sauce with Mushrooms served with Potatoes

Side

Ham

$4.00

Smoked Salmon

$4.00

Bacon

$4.00

Egg

$2.00

Avocado

$4.00

Fruit

$4.00

Fingerling Potato

$4.00

Green salad

$4.00

Mouillette (Brioche)

$4.00

Gruyere Cheese

$4.00

Peanut Butter

$3.00

Nutella

$3.00

Jam

$3.00

Butter

$2.00

Chicken

$5.00

2 Eggs

$4.00

Breakfast Pastry

Puffed pastry topped with caramelized onions, niçoise olives and anchovies

Croissant

$3.85

Classic Croissant

Pain au Chocolat

$5.00

Chocolate Croissant or Pain au Chocolat, this is not "Chocolatine"

Morning Bun

$4.50

Croissant Roll with Cinnamon and Orange zest

English Muffin

$4.25

English Muffin with One Choice of Topping

Almond Chocolate Croissant

$6.00Out of stock

Almond Croissant

$5.50

Lemon & Berries

$5.00

Pain aux Raisins

$4.25

Croissant Roll, with Rum Raisins and Pastry Cream

Pitch

$5.00Out of stock

Triple Chocolate

$6.00Out of stock

Sugar Brioche

$5.00Out of stock

Apple Tarte

$6.00Out of stock

Cakes and Tart

LemonTart

$6.50

Sweet Dough, Lemon Curd topped with Meringue

Eclair au Chocolat

$5.50Out of stock

Cream Puff Filled with Dark Chocolate Cream, Topped with Chocolate Glaze

Gateau Au Chocolat

$7.00

Gâteau aux Fraises

$7.00Out of stock

Vanilla Sponge, Strawberry Compote, Strawberry Mousse, Strawberry Glaze, Topped with Fresh Strawberries

Choux au Nutella

$5.50

Traditional Choux filled with Nutella Cream, Caramelized Hazelnuts and Nutella

Pear Cobbler

$6.50

Tarte aux Fraises

$7.00

Sable Breton Shell, Almond Creme, Mascarpone Muse, Red Berry Jam, fresh strawberries

Baba Au Rhum

$7.00Out of stock

Opera

$7.00Out of stock

Eclair a la Vanille

$5.50Out of stock

Classic Eclair filled with Vanilla Cream and Vanilla Top

Other Breakfast Pastry

Chocolate Brownie

$8.00

Chocolate, not Cocoa Brownie

Financier

$3.00Out of stock

Blueberry Muffin

$4.50Out of stock

Hot Beverage

Latte

$4.00

Cappuccino

$4.00

Espresso

$3.00

Coffee, dripped

$3.00

Coffee, dripped, Decaf

$3.00

Chocolat Chaud

$9.00

Thick and Yummy Hot Chocolate (no Cocoa Powder)

Americano

$3.00

Cafe Au Lait

$3.50

Mocha

$4.50

Cortado

$3.50

Lavender Latte

$5.00

Chai

$4.50

Rose

$5.00

Cold Beverage

Iced Tea

$3.00

Peach Mint Iced Tea

$5.00

Perrier

$3.00

Jus d'Orange Frais

$9.00

Fresh Orange Juice

Iced Coffee

$3.50

Orangina

$4.50

Ginger strawberry lemonade

$6.00

Herbal Iced Tea

$3.50

Fiji Water

$3.25

Tea

Blue and Yellow

$3.00

Harney and Sons Tea Chamomile Lavender

Cinammon

$3.00

Harney and Son's Tea Black tea with Cinnamon Spice

Earl Grey

$3.00

Harney and Son's Tea Traditional Black Earl Grey Tea

English Breakfast

$3.00

Harney and Son's Tea Black Tea

Paris

$3.00

Harney and Son's Tea Black Tea with Vanilla Hints

Peppermint

$3.00

Harney and Son's Tea Herbal Peppermint Tea

Chai

$3.00

Harney and Son's Tea Black Tea with Chai Spices

London Fog

$4.00

Earl Grey Tea, Vanilla and Steamed Milk

Green ( cherry )

$3.00

Harney and Son's Tea Green Tea Cherry Flowers

The Met

$3.00

Harney and Son's Tea Black Tea and Green Tea Blend

Jasmine

$3.00

Harney and Son's Tea Jamine Tea Leaves

Kids Beverages

Milk ( kids )

$3.00

Hot Chocolate ( kids )

$6.00

Steamed Milk

$3.25

White

2020 Merci Muscadet La Pepie

$11.50

2020 Domains Cheveau Chardonnay

$18.00

Mixed Drinks

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Aperitif

Ricard

$5.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Jeannot’s Patisserie and Bistro is a place where French tradition, culture, flavor and quality meet together, bringing about a beautiful experience in a relaxing and welcoming atmosphere. Food is an art, a passion, an experience, a time to share with loved ones and (at Jeannot’s Patisserie & Bistro) a place you can experience traveling all around France without leaving beautiful Colorado. We will always focus on quality rather than quantity. Our team has the “savoir faire” to make everything from scratch. At Jeannot’s we strive to offer delightful creations made from the freshest ingredients, sourced from The Front Range whenever possible. Community support is part of our mission and making sure our space is safe for our customers and employees is of the utmost importance. We invite you to taste a little piece of France in your own back yard. Bon Appetit

2770 Arapahoe Road, Lafayette, CO 80026

