Southern
Soul Food

Jean's

413 Reviews

$$

820 22nd Avenue

Meridian, MS 39301

Trash Fries
Pork Chop

Blue Plates

Vegetable Plate

Vegetable Plate

$0.50

Choice of up to four fresh veggies.

Roasted Chicken

$9.50

Slow roasted, fall-off-the-bone. Choose White or Dark.

Turkey & Dressing

Turkey & Dressing

$9.50

Leo's cornbread dressing, giblet gravy, & shaved turkey breast. Served with cranberry sauce.

Pork Chop

Pork Chop

$9.50

Thick-cut bone-in Pork Chop. (We recommend it smothered!)

Hamburger Steak

Hamburger Steak

$9.50

Local beef hand-pattied & smothered with caramelized onions & brown gravy.

Fried White

Fried White

$9.50

Fried Chicken Breast or Wings.

Fried Dark

Fried Dark

$9.50

Fried Chicken Thigh & Leg.

Sandwiches & Such

Chef's Salad

Chef's Salad

$7.95

Chopped Ham, Turkey, boiled local egg, shredded Cheddar, Wright's Bacon, tomato, served with choice of dressing.

Trash Fries

Trash Fries

$7.50

Crinkle Cut fries, jalapeno cheese sauce, crispy bacon, "Trash" Sauce, & scallions.

Jean

Jean

$9.50

7.5 oz local beef & smoked pork jowl patty, Tabasco Aioli, bacon, House Pimento & Cheese, Wickles Pickles, on a buttered Brioche bun.

Little Mac

Little Mac

$6.75

Local beef patty, caramelized onions, melted swiss, grilled on marbled rye.

Reuben

Reuben

$6.75

Shaved Corned Beef, sauerkraut, House Russian dressing, Swiss cheese, grilled on marbled rye.

Country Club

Country Club

$8.75

Shaved Ham & Turkey, Wright's Bacon, Cheddar, Duke's Mayo, Lettuce, grilled on sourdough bread.

Pimento & Cheese

Pimento & Cheese

$5.00

House Pimento & Cheese, thick-cut tomatoes, grilled on sourdough.

Chicken Salad Plate

Chicken Salad Plate

$10.00

House Chicken Salad, served on a bed of lettuce with grilled Pimento & Cheese finger sandwiches.

Midge

Midge

$5.00

5 oz local beef, Duke's Mayo, Mustard, Ketchup, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, on a buttered bun.

Kid's Meal

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Choice of fries, grapes, or Mac & Cheese.

Chicken Tenders

$5.00

Choice of fries, grapes, or Mac & Cheese.

Kids Burger

$5.00

Choice of fries, grapes, or Mac & Cheese.

Drinks

Coffee

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Mello Yello

$2.50

Mr. Pibb

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Beer

$4.00

½ & ½ tea

$2.50

Seltzer

$2.50

Side Vegetables

Side Vegetable

Cheese Grits

$1.75Out of stock

Coleslaw

$1.75Out of stock

Rice & Gravy

$1.75Out of stock

Roasted Zucchini

$1.75Out of stock

Catfish Special

Catfish Plate

Catfish Plate

$9.50

Farm-raised Mississippi Catfish, Grit Girl smoked Gouda grits, & sweet coleslaw served with Mom’s Tartar Sauce & jalapeño hush-puppies.

Sweets

Chocolate Meringue

Chocolate Meringue

$5.00Out of stock

Richly deep chocolate on the inside, caramelized whipped sugared eggs on the outside. It doesn’t get much better than this.

Lemon Icebox

Lemon Icebox

$4.50

This summertime favorite is available yearlong. Sweetened fresh lemon juice, graham cracker crust, and fluffy whipped cream.

Banana Pudding

Banana Pudding

$5.00Out of stock

A favorite of Mom's desserts, it starts with a vanilla custard base, layered with fresh bananas, vanilla wafers, and topped with browned meringue.

Caramel Cake

$6.00

You'll have to try it for yourself to see why we're famous for it.

Pecan Pie

$5.50

A sweet treat in our restaurant, not exclusive to Thanksgiving!

Tiramisu

$6.50Out of stock

Lady fingers whipped together in a creamy, coffee-lovers dream. Topped with a drizzle of white-and-dark chocolate sauces.

Caramel Apple Pie

$6.00Out of stock

Special Dessert

$6.00Out of stock

Coconut Meringue Pie

$5.00

Luvv Cake

$7.50Out of stock

Sweet Potato Pie

$4.50Out of stock
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 2:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 2:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Call, click, or come in and enjoy! Our dining rooms are open Monday thru Friday from 10:30 am until 2:30 pm; however, we also offer curbside delivery and takeout!

Website

Location

820 22nd Avenue, Meridian, MS 39301

Directions

