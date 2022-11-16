Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Seafood

Jed's Local Poboys

336 Reviews

$$

672 Jefferson Hwy

BATON ROUGE, LA 70806

Order Again

Popular Items

GULF SHRIMP PO'BOY
CRINKLE CUT FRIES
CUBAN PO'BOY

APPETIZERS

ONION RINGS

ONION RINGS

$7.95
FRIED PICKLES

FRIED PICKLES

$6.95

served with housemade Buttermilk Ranch dressing

BACON CHEESE FRIES

BACON CHEESE FRIES

$9.95

creamy cheese sauce, crumbled hickory bacon

PORK FRIES

PORK FRIES

$10.95

slow-roasted pulled pork, creamy cheese sauce, Creole mustard sauce, green onion

DEBRIS FRIES

DEBRIS FRIES

$11.95

creamy cheese sauce, roast beef debris & gravy, pickled jalapenos

BUFFALO CHICKEN TENDERS

BUFFALO CHICKEN TENDERS

$7.95

hand-cut buttermilk fried with Ranch dressing

HOUSE SALAD

$8.95

tomato, red onion, cucumbers, French bread croutons, shredded carrots, balsamic vinaigrette

GUMBO / BOWL

$8.95

Chicken & Andouille Sausage Gumbo with rice

PO'BOYS

GULF SHRIMP PO'BOY

GULF SHRIMP PO'BOY

$10.95+

Crystal sauce-marinated and corn fried Gulf shrimp; served on Leidenheimer bread and dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickles, and mayo.

CATFISH PO'BOY

CATFISH PO'BOY

$9.95+

Crystal-marinated and corn fried LA catfish; served on Leidenheimer bread and dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickles, and mayo.

ROAST BEEF & GRAVY PO'BOY

ROAST BEEF & GRAVY PO'BOY

$10.95+

12-hour braised angus beef, debris style; served on Leidenheimer bread and dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickles, and mayo.

HAM & CHEESE PO'BOY

HAM & CHEESE PO'BOY

$8.95+

butter grilled, thin sliced ham, melted American cheese, dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickle, mayo - served on Leidenheimer bread

CHEESEBURGER PO'BOY

CHEESEBURGER PO'BOY

$10.95+

grilled Angus beef patty, melted American cheese, dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickle, mayo - served on Leidenheimer bread

SHRIMP & FRIED GREEN TOMATO PO'BOY

SHRIMP & FRIED GREEN TOMATO PO'BOY

$10.95+

grilled Gulf shrimp, rémoulade sauce, lettuce, and hard-cooked egg ~ served on Leidenheimer bread.

CUBAN PO'BOY

CUBAN PO'BOY

$9.95+

Sliced ham, pulled pork, pickles, Creole mustard spread, and Swiss cheese ~ served on Leidenheimer bread.

PRESSED MEATBALL PO'BOY

PRESSED MEATBALL PO'BOY

$9.95+

Creole meatballs, marinara, provolone, and Parmesan cheese ~ served on Leidenheimer bread.

BBQ PULLED PORK PO'BOY

BBQ PULLED PORK PO'BOY

$10.95+

12-hour pulled pork, BBQ sauce, onion rings, dressed ~ served on Leidenheimer bread.

SPICY FRIED CHICKEN PO'BOY

SPICY FRIED CHICKEN PO'BOY

$9.95+

buttermilk fried chicken, buffalo sauce, housemade ranch, lettuce, tomato, pickles, mayo - on Leidenheimer French bread

JED'S SPECIAL PO'BOY

JED'S SPECIAL PO'BOY

$10.95+

Roast beef, ham, Swiss, JED's sauce, lettuce, and tomato ~ served on Leidenheimer bread.

SURF & TURF PO'BOY

SURF & TURF PO'BOY

$11.95+

debris style roast beef, fried Gulf shrimp, housemade gravy, lettuce, tomato, pickles, mayo - on Leidenheimer French bread

12" HALF & HALF PO'BOY

$15.95

(12" Po'boy) Crystal sauce-marinated fried Gulf shrimp & Louisiana catfish; served on Leidenheimer bread and dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickles, and mayo.

POBOY OF THE MONTH

POBOY OF THE MONTH

$10.95

THANKSGIVING PO'BOY! Hand carved turkey breast, crawfish & cornbread dressing, satsuma cranberry sauce, scratch gravy - on Leidenheimer bread

SHRIMP BANH MI PO'BOY

SHRIMP BANH MI PO'BOY

$10.95+

grilled local shrimp, pickled carrots, cucumbers, cilantro, chili garlic mayo, Leidenheimer bread

SIDES

CRINKLE CUT FRIES

CRINKLE CUT FRIES

$3.95
SWEET POTATO FRIES

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$4.95
ZAPP'S POTATO CHIPS

ZAPP'S POTATO CHIPS

$1.95
RED BEANS & RICE

RED BEANS & RICE

$4.95

SIDE SALAD

$4.95

GUMBO / CUP

$4.95

Chicken & Andouille Sausage Gumbo

ENTREES

GULF SHRIMP BASKET

$17.95

crinkle cut fries, side salad, toasted French bread and cocktail & tartar sauce

LA CATFISH BASKET

$16.95

crinkle cut fries, side salad, toasted French bread and cocktail & tartar sauce

HALF & HALF BASKET

$18.95

Gulf Shrimp & Louisiana Catfish ~ crinkle cut fries, side salad, toasted French bread and cocktail & tartar sauce

RED BEANS & RICE PLATE

RED BEANS & RICE PLATE

$15.95

served with fried chicken tenders, side salad and toasted French bread

CHICKEN CLUB SALAD

$15.95

grilled chicken, bacon, cherry tomato, Parmesan, hard cooked egg, French bread croutons, buttermilk ranch dressing

PO'BOWLS

Skip the bread and enjoy your favorite po’boy as an entree salad • Your choice of dressing.
SHRIMP PO'BOWL

SHRIMP PO'BOWL

$10.95

Skip the bread and enjoy your favorite po’boy as an entree salad | Grilled or fried shrimp, lettuce, tomato, pickle • your choice of dressing

CATFISH PO'BOWL

$9.95

Skip the bread and enjoy your favorite po’boy as an entree salad | Corn fried LA catfish, lettuce, tomato, pickles • Your choice of dressing:

ROAST BEEF PO'BOWL

$10.95

Skip the bread and enjoy your favorite po’boy as an entree salad | 12-hour braised angus beef, debris style, lettuce, tomato, pickles • Your choice of dressing

HAM & CHEESE PO'BOWL

$8.95

Skip the bread and enjoy your favorite po’boy as an entree salad | butter grilled, thin sliced ham, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle • Your choice of dressing

CHEESEBURGER PO'BOWL

$10.95

Skip the bread and enjoy your favorite po’boy as an entree salad | grilled Angus beef patty, melted American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle • Your choice of dressing

SHRIMP & FRIED GREEN TOMATO PO'BOWL

SHRIMP & FRIED GREEN TOMATO PO'BOWL

$10.95

Skip the bread and enjoy your favorite po’boy as an entree salad | grilled Gulf shrimp, rémoulade sauce, lettuce, hard-cooked egg • Your choice of dressing

CUBAN PO'BOWL

CUBAN PO'BOWL

$9.95

Skip the bread and enjoy your favorite po’boy as an entree salad | Sliced ham, pulled pork, Creole mustard spread, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles • Your choice of dressing

MEATBALL PO'BOWL

$9.95

Skip the bread and enjoy your favorite po’boy as an entree salad | Creole meatballs, marinara, provolone, and Parmesan cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle • Your choice of dressing

PULLED PORK PO'BOWL

$10.95

Skip the bread and enjoy your favorite po’boy as an entree salad | 12-hour pulled pork, BBQ sauce, onion rings, lettuce, tomato, pickle • Your choice of dressing

SPICY FRIED CHICKEN PO'BOWL

$9.95

Skip the bread and enjoy your favorite po’boy as an entree salad | buttermilk fried chicken, buffalo sauce, housemade ranch, lettuce, tomato, pickles • Your choice of dressing

JED'S SPECIAL PO'BOWL

$10.95

Skip the bread and enjoy your favorite po’boy as an entree salad | Roast beef, ham, Swiss, JED's sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickles • Your choice of dressing

SURF & TURF PO'BOWL

$11.95

Skip the bread and enjoy your favorite po’boy as an entree salad | debris style roast beef, fried Gulf shrimp, housemade gravy, lettuce, tomato, pickles • Your choice of dressing

BANH MI PO'BOWL

$10.95

Skip the bread and enjoy your favorite po’boy as an entree salad | grilled local shrimp, pickled carrots, cucumbers, cilantro, chili garlic sauce • Your choice of dressing

DESSERTS

CHOCOLATE CHUNK BROWNIE

$2.95

SAUCES & DRESSINGS

BALSAMIC VINAIGRETTE

$1.00

housemade sauces & dressings

BUFFALO SAUCE

$1.00

housemade sauces & dressings

BUTTERMILK RANCH

$1.00

housemade sauces & dressings

CHILI GARLIC MAYO

$1.00

housemade sauces & dressings

COCKTAIL SAUCE

$1.00

housemade sauces & dressings

CREOLE MUSTARD SPREAD

$1.00

housemade sauces & dressings

CREOLE TARTAR SAUCE

$1.00

housemade sauces & dressings

FRENCH VINAIGRETTE

$1.00

housemade sauces & dressings

REMOULADE SAUCE

$1.00

housemade sauces & dressings

ROAST BEEF GRAVY

$1.00

housemade sauces & dressings

CHEESE SAUCE

$1.00

housemade sauces & dressings

KIDS MENU

KIDS FRIED SHRIMP

$7.00

served with crinkle cut fries

KIDS FRIED CATFISH

$7.00

served with crinkle cut fries

KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS

$7.00

served with crinkle cut fries

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$7.00

served with crinkle cut fries

KIDS CHEESEBURGER POBOY

$7.00

served with crinkle cut fries

KIDS HAM & CHEESE

$7.00

served with crinkle cut fries

N/A Beverages

ICED TEA - SWEET

$2.50

ICED TEA - UNSWEET

$2.50

ICED TEA - HALF & HALF

$2.50

COCA COLA

$2.50

DIET COKE

$2.50

SPRITE

$2.50

LEMONADE

$2.50

FRUIT PUNCH

$2.50

DR PEPPER

$2.50

ABITA ROOT BEER

$4.00

BOYLAN'S CHERRY SODA

$4.00Out of stock

MOUNTAIN VALLEY STILL WATER

$3.50

MOUNTAIN VALLEY SPARKLING WATER

$3.50

Meal Choices

SHRIMP MEAL

$56.00

( Feeds 4 people) Fried Gulf Shrimp, French Fries, Toast, Tartar & Cocktail Sauces, Salad & Dressing of Choice *PICK UP 5PM-7PM*

CATFISH MEAL

$56.00

( Feeds 4 people) Fried LA Catfish, French Fries, Toast, Tartar & Cocktail Sauces, Salad & Dressing of Choice *PICK UP 5PM-7PM*

COMBO MEAL

$56.00

( Feeds 4 people) Fried Gulf Shrimp & LA Catfish, French Fries, Toast, Tartar & Cocktail Sauces, Salad & Dressing of Choice *PICK UP 5PM-7PM*

RED BEANS MEAL

$48.00

( Feeds 4 people) Red Beans, Rice, Fried Chicken Strips, Toast, Salad & Dressing of Choice *PICK UP 5PM-7PM*

ROAST BEEF MEAL

$68.00

( Feeds 4 people) 12-Hour Roast Beef, Rice, Housemade Gravy, Toast, Salad & Dressing of Choice *PICK UP 5PM-7PM*

check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

An authentic Louisiana po'boy shop.

Website

Location

672 Jefferson Hwy, BATON ROUGE, LA 70806

Directions

