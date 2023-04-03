Restaurant header imageView gallery

Jeen Bistro 220 E End Ctr

review star

No reviews yet

220 E End Ctr

Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702

Food Menu

Appetizers

Spring Roll

$7.00

Three handmade deep fried crispy Thai spring rolls stuffed with clear noodles, cabbage, carrots seasoning with Thai sauce. Served with plum sauce

Chicken Curry Puff

$7.00

Three handmade deep fried curry puff pastry stuffed with chicken, potato, onion seasoning with curry powder and Thai sauce. Served with plum sauce as well as a small cucumber salad

Chicken Satay

$8.00

Four pieces of marinated chicken skewered on bamboo sticks, pan fried in a sweet coconut cream & curry powder. Served with our famous handmade peanut dipping sauce

Crab Rangoon

$8.00

Six pieces of crispy wonton wrappers stuffed with cream cheese & a blend of imitate crabmeat as well as a touch of green onion. Served with sweet & sour sauce

Gyoza

$8.00

Pronounced "Gee, as in geezer, -oh-za". Six pieces of Japanese pan fried pork dumplings. Served with a special thin shoyu dipping sauce

Golden Shrimp

$9.00

Six pieces of jumbo shrimp breaded & deep fried until golden brown. Served with sweet & sour sauce

Golden Fishball

$7.00

Nine pieces of fish ball deep fried to a golden crunchy texture. Served with sweet & sour sauce

Golden Shrimpball

Crispy Fried Tofu

$6.00

Nine pieces of tofu lightly fried to a golden crunchy texture with sesame seeds sprinkled on top. Served with sweet & sour sauce

Edamame

$6.00

Steamed Japanese baby soybeans boiled with hot water & lightly seasoned with salt

Soup

Tom Yum Soup

$6.00+

Traditional Thai soup with bell pepper, onion, mushroom, cilantro, & Thai herbs in a Thai chili spicy & sour clear broth

Tom Kah Soup

$4.00+

Thai coconut milk soup with fresh mushroom, pepper, scallion, & Thai herbs in a fantastically milky broth

Baby Leng Soup

$6.00+

Wonton Soup

$4.00+

Authentic handmade soup with chicken, scallions, & herbs, wrapped in wanton, in a clear broth

Woon Sen Soup

$4.00+

Authentic handmade soup with glass noodle, chicken, fish ball, scallions, & onion, in a clear broth

Thai Salad

Jeen Salad

$8.00

Romain lettuce, carrot, cucumber, tomato, red onion & fried tofu served with house peanut dressing

Som Tum (Papaya Salad)

$10.00

Shredded green papaya mixed with 3 grill shrimp, carrot, tomato, green bean in fresh chili, garlic & lime juice

Preaw Wanjai (Mix Fruit Salad)

$9.00

Apple, pineapple, strawberry, mango in chili powder, garlic, lime juice, palm sugar

Lab Gai

$10.00

Ground chicken mix with mix with roasted rice power, chili powder, lime juice, red onion, scallion & cilantro

Lab Mhoo

$10.00

Ground pork mix with mix with roasted rice powder, chili powder, lime juice, red onion, scallion & cilantro

Main Dish

Pad Pong Karee

$14.00

Recommend shrimp or squid

Pad Kra Pao

$14.00

Pad Himmapan

$14.00

Pad Preaw Wan

$14.00

Wok sauteed with cucumbers, tomato, pineapple, bell peppers, onion in sweet & sour sauce

Pad Pak

$12.00

Only vegetable

Red Rib

$16.00

4 pieces of spare rib marinated with garlic, chili paste & house Thai sauce

Rak Gung

$20.00

Full load of glass noodle mixes with Thai sauce bake with shrimp served with seafood dipping

Coloring Tofu

$14.00

Deep fried tofu top over with peapot, carrot, corn & Thai gravy sauce. Option to vg

Curry Main Dish

Red Curry

$14.00

Pumpkin, bamboo shoots, bell peppers, basil in a red curry with coconut milk

Yellow Curry

$14.00

Potato, eggplant, onions, bell peppers, basil in a yellow curry with coconut milk

Green Curry

$14.00

Eggplant, bamboo shoots, onions, green peppers, basil in a green curry with coconut milk

Panang Curry

$14.00

Choice of meat serve with panang curry with coconut milk

Massaman Curry

$14.00

Authentic Thai masaman curry made with coconut milk, potato, carrots, & peanuts. A house favorite for sure

A La Carte Rice & Noodle

Thai Fried Rice

$14.00

Wok tossed with egg, onion, carrots, green onion

Spicy Basil Fried Rice

$14.00

Wok tossed with egg onion bell peppers basil chili paste

Pad Thai

$14.00

Stir fried house pad Thai sauce with flat rice noodles, egg, bean sprouts, scallion, ground peanuts

Padseeew

$14.00

Large, flat rice noodles, egg and Chinese broccoli stir fried in our locally famous handmade sauce. Unique, flavorful, & delicious

Pad Khee Mao

$14.00

Large flat rice noodles with Chinese broccoli, bell peppers, basil, stir fried mix with garlic & chili & our handmade sauce

Bha Mee Gai

$14.00

Egg noodle served with braised chicken, bean sprout, Chinese broccoli flavorful chicken broth

Bha Mee Nau Toon

$14.00

Egg noodle served with braised beef, bean sprout, Chinese broccoli flavorful beef broth

Bha Mee Hangover

$14.00

Egg noodle serve with choice of braised beef or chicken, bean sprout, Chinese broccoli flavorful Thai gravy sauce

Thai Noodle Tom Yum

$14.00

Thai egg noodle with choice of meat, mushroom, onion, bell pepper with homemade chili pastes & vegetable broth

Yakisoba

$14.00

Yakisoba noodles sauteed with cabbage, shiitake mushrooms & choice of meat

Niku Udon (Beef Udon)

$14.00

Udon noodles serve with a hot soup, topped with sweet juicy sliced beef

Miso Ramen

$14.00

Ramen noodle serve with miso soup f ramen has a thick, deep & complex flavor profile

Shoyu Ramen

$14.00

Ramen noodle serve with shoyu broth top over with Japanese braise pork belly (chashu), bamboo, boiling egg, seaweed, scallion

Tonkatsu Curry Ramen

$16.00

Ramen noodle serve with tonkatsu broth mix with Japanese curry paste top over with chicken katsu or pork katsu

Japanese Curry with Rice

$16.00

Japanese-style thick curry sauce with deep fried chicken katsu or pork katsu, potato, carrot & onion over steamed rice

Kid Menu

Pad See Ew

$7.00

Niku Udon (Beef Udon)

$7.00

Korea Corndog

$6.00

Served with French fries

Kao Pad Dang

$6.00

Desserts

Mochi Ice Cream

$8.00

Pumpkin Custard

$8.00

1 piece of homemade pumpkin custard

Thai Coconut Pudding

$8.00

3 pieces of homemade Thai coconut pudding

Drinks Menu

Drink

Soda

$1.50+

Your choice of Coke, Diet Coke, Coke Zero, Sprite, Ginger Ale, Barq's Root Beer

Freshly Brewed Coffee

$2.50

Freshly brewed, delicious medium roast coffee

Hot Tea Tea

$2.50

Served with a lemon wedge

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Served with a lemon wedge

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Served with a lemon wedge

Mango Juice

$4.00

22 oz mango juice served with ice

Coconut Juice

22 oz coconut juice served with ice

Thai Iced Tea

$4.00

Authentic Thai iced tea, also known as cha yen, is a refreshing mixture of black tea, spices, sugar, sweetened condensed milk, & evaporated milk

Thai Iced Coffee

$4.00

Thai iced coffee has a slightly stronger, distinct flavor & is a great way to experiment & expand your coffee palate

Bottled Water

$1.00

Fresh water

Lunch Menu

Pad Kraprow (Spicy Basil)

$8.99

Wok sauteed with onion, bell peppers, garlic chili paste, basil and homemade sauce

Pad Sweet & Sour

$8.99

Wok sauteed with cucumbers, tomato, pineapple, bell peppers, onion in sweet & sour sauce

Pad Broccoli

$8.99

Wok sauteed with fresh garlic, broccoli & homemade sauce

Pad Khing (Ginger)

$8.99

Wok sauteed with fresh ginger, bell pepper, onion, mushroom, celery & carrot

Thai Fried Rice

$8.99

Wok tossed with egg, onion, carrots, green onion

Red Curry

$8.99

Red curry paste with coconut milk bamboo shoots, bell peppers, basil

Tonkatsu Chicken

$11.99

Deep fried chicken cutlet in served with rice, cabbage & Japanese tonkatsu sauce

Tonkatsu Pork

$11.99

Deep fried pork cutlet in served with rice, cabbage & Japanese tonkatsu sauce

Drunken Noodles

$8.99

Wok stir fried broad rice noodles with onion, bell pepper, basil leaves, chili paste

Pad Thai

$8.99

Wok stir fried rice noodles with egg, green onion, bean spout, peanut, & homemade pad Thai sauce

Bha Mee Gai

$8.99

Ebe noodle soup served with chicken braised & favor with chicken broth soup

Lo Mein in Box

$6.99

Wok tossed egg noodle with carrot, green onion, cabbage, & roasted pork

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Modern Thai street food, noodle and more

220 E End Ctr, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702

