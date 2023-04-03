Jeen Bistro 220 E End Ctr
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Modern Thai street food, noodle and more
Location
220 E End Ctr, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702
