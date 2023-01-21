Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mediterranean
Jeeroz food truck

1100 Richards Boulevard

Sacramento, CA 95811

Entrees

Lamb & Beef Gyro Wrap

Lamb & Beef Gyro Wrap

$16.00
Chicken Gyro Wrap

Chicken Gyro Wrap

$15.00
Chicken Shawarma Wrap

Chicken Shawarma Wrap

$15.00
Falafel Wrap

Falafel Wrap

$14.00

Spicy Jeeroz Lamb & Beef Wrap

$15.00

Spicy Jeeroz Chicken Wrap

$15.00

Drinks

Water

$2.00Out of stock

Dt. Pepsi

$2.00Out of stock

Pepsi

$2.00Out of stock

Mt. Dew

$2.00Out of stock

Lemonade

$5.00Out of stock

Strawberry Lemonade

$5.00Out of stock

Gaterade

$3.00Out of stock

Fries Menu

Cajun Fries

Cajun Fries

$7.00
Regular Fries

Regular Fries

$7.00
Loaded Chicken Fries

Loaded Chicken Fries

$15.00
Loaded Lamb & Beef Fries

Loaded Lamb & Beef Fries

$15.00

Loaded Mixed Meats Fries

$15.00
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Jeeroz is a Mediterranean Cuisine serving the Greater Sacramento Area.

1100 Richards Boulevard, Sacramento, CA 95811

Directions

