Jeeva's 28 S State Street FC104

28 S State Street FC104

Salt Lake City, UT 84101

ENTREE

Chicken Gryo

$7.99

Lamb Gyro

$7.99

Falafel Sandwich

$7.99

Single Chicken Souvlaki

$8.99

Single Beef Souvlaki

$8.99

Double Chicken Souvlaki

$10.99

Double Beef Souvlaki

$10.99

Double Beef/Chicken Souvlaki

$10.99

Double Gyro Souvlaki

$10.99

Loaded Greek Fries

$7.99

Single Gyro Plat

$8.99

Double Gyro Plat

$10.99

Chinken/gyro Plat

$10.99

Falafel Plate

$8.99

No Pita/Rice

SALAD

Greek Salad

$7.99

Small Greek Salad

$4.99

Hummus Platter

$5.50

SIDES

Beef Kabob

$4.50

Chicken Kabob

$4.50

Side Falafel

$4.50

3 piece

Domades

$4.50

4 piece

Lemon Rice

$3.50

Hummus Platter

$5.50

French Fry

$3.00

Small Fries

$1.75

Gyro Meat

$4.00

Pita Bread

$0.99

Tazaki

$0.50

Fry Sauce

$0.50

Hummas Cup

$2.99

Side Feta

$0.75

Box

$0.15

DESSERT

Baklava

$3.99

BEVERAGES

Fountain Soda

$1.99

16 oz

Water Cup

$0.75

Water Bottle

$1.75

Arrowhead

$2.50

Bottled Soda

$1.99

16 oz

Coconut water

$2.99

Pure Leaf

$2.99

Monster

$2.80

Red bull

$2.50

Juice

$1.79

10 oz

Gatorade

$1.99

Coffee

$3.99

Coke Can

$1.75

Sparkling Ice Water

$1.99

Perrier Sparkling Water

$2.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

28 S State Street FC104, Salt Lake City, UT 84101

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

