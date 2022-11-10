  • Home
Jeeva's Greek Cafe- 2nd Location Garff Building 1731 Campus Center Dr.

No reviews yet

Garff Building 1731 Campus Center Dr.

Salt Lake City, UT 84112

BREAKFAST

Yogurt Parfait

$5.99

Green yogurt topped with fruit and granola.

Pastry & Muffin

$2.99

Greek Omelet

$6.99

Spinach, onions, Feta, Tomatoes. Served with potatoes.

Veggie Omelet

$6.99

Onion, pepper, mushroom, cheddar cheese. Served with potatoes.

Denver Omelet

$8.99

Ham, cheddar, onion, pepper. Served with potatoes.

Create Your Own Omelet

$7.99

Choose 3 ingredients. +.75 each additional topping.

Breakfast Burrito

$7.99

ENTREE

Chicken Gryo

$7.99

Lamb Gyro

$7.99

Falafel Sandwich

$7.99

Single Chicken Souvlaki

$8.99

Single Beef Souvlaki

$8.99

Double Chicken Souvlaki

$10.99

Double Beef Souvlaki

$10.99

Double Beef/Chicken Souvlaki

$10.99

Double Gyro Souvlaki

$10.99

Greek Burger

$7.99

Loaded Greek Fries

$7.99

Single Gyro Plat

$8.99

Double Gyro Plat

$10.99

Chinken/gyro Plat

$10.99

SALAD

Greek Salad

$7.99

Small Greek Salad

$4.99

Hummus Platter

$5.50

SIDES

Beef Kabob

$4.50

Chicken Kabob

$4.50

Side Falafel

$4.50

3 piece

Domades

$4.50

4 piece

Lemon Rice

$3.50

Hummus Platter

$5.50

French Fry

$3.00

Small Fries

$1.75

Gyro Meat

$4.00

Pita Bread

$0.99

Tazaki

$0.50

Hummas Cup

$2.99

Shrim

$4.50

Side Feta

$0.75

DESSERT

Baklava

$3.99

Cheesecake

$3.99

Coocki

$1.50

Cheese Cake

$2.50

BEVERAGES

Fountain Soda

$1.99

16 oz

Water Bottle

$1.75

Arrowhead

$2.50

Bottled Soda

$1.99

16 oz

Coconut water

$2.99

Monster

$2.80

Red bull

$2.50

Juice

$1.79

10 oz

Bubly

$1.99

Bubly- peach

$1.75

Gatorade

$1.99

Coffee

$3.99

Coke Cane

$1.75

Coffe

$2.50
