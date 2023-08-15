Jeeva's Greek Cafe - Campus Center Drive
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1655 campus center drive, Salt Lake City, UT 84112
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Publik Eds - 210 University St E
No Reviews
210 University St E Salt Lake City, UT 84102
View restaurant
Tsunami Restaurant & Sushi Bar - Tsunami on 9th
4.6 • 1,130
1059 E 900 S Salt Lake City, UT 84105
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Salt Lake City
Spitz Sugarhouse - Sugarhouse
4.7 • 6,048
1201 E Wilmington Ave Salt Lake City, UT 84106
View restaurant
Even Stevens Sandwiches - Cottonwood Heights
4.8 • 4,421
1346 E Fort Union Blvd Cottonwood Heights, UT 84121
View restaurant
More near Salt Lake City