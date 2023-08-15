COFFE

COFFE HOT

Capuuccino

$4.25

Espressos Solo

$1.50

Espresso Doppio

$2.00

ESpressos Triple

$2.50

Espresso Quad

$3.00

Espresso Macchiato Solo

$3.25

Espresso Macchiato Doppio

$3.75

Espresso Macchiato Triple

$4.25

Espresso Macchiato Quad

$5.25

Americano

$3.25

Cafe Latte

$4.25

Mocha

$4.50

Caramel Macchiato

$4.75

White Mocha

$4.50

Chai Tea Latte

$4.00

Drip Coffe

$2.50

Cafe Au Lait

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Steamer

$3.75

Hazelnut

$0.50

Vanilla

$0.50

Peppermint

$0.50

caramel

$0.50

FOOD

BREAKFAST

Yogurt Parfait

$5.99

Green yogurt topped with fruit and granola.

Pastry & Muffin

$2.99

Greek Omelet

$6.99

Spinach, onions, Feta, Tomatoes. Served with potatoes.

Veggie Omelet

$6.99

Onion, pepper, mushroom, cheddar cheese. Served with potatoes.

Denver Omelet

$8.99

Ham, cheddar, onion, pepper. Served with potatoes.

Create Your Own Omelet

$7.99

Choose 3 ingredients. +.75 each additional topping.

Breakfast Burrito

$7.99

ENTREE

Chicken Gryo

$7.99

Lamb Gyro

$7.99

Falafel Sandwich

$7.99

Single Chicken Souvlaki

$8.99

Single Beef Souvlaki

$8.99

Double Chicken Souvlaki

$10.99

Double Beef Souvlaki

$10.99

Double Beef/Chicken Souvlaki

$10.99

Double Gyro Souvlaki

$10.99

Greek Burger

$7.99

Loaded Greek Fries

$7.99

Single Gyro Plat

$8.99

Double Gyro Plat

$10.99

Gyro Meat / Chicken Plate

$10.99

Catering

$13.00

SALAD

Greek Salad

$7.99

Small Greek Salad

$4.99

Hummus Platter

$5.50

SIDES

Beef Kabob

$4.50

Chicken Kabob

$4.50

Side Falafel

$4.50

3 piece

Domades

$4.50

4 piece

Lemon Rice

$3.50

Hummus Platter

$5.50

French Fry

$3.00

Small Fries

$1.75

Gyro Meat

$4.00

Pita Bread

$0.99

Tazaki

$0.50

Hummas Cup

$2.99

Shrim

$4.50

Side Feta

$0.75

Lay's

$1.25

DESSERT

Baklava

$3.99

Cheesecake

$3.99

Cookie

$1.50

Cheese Cake

$2.50

Slic Cake

$1.99