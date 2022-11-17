Main picView gallery

Jefe Takeout 2739 Main Street

2739 Main Street

Hartford, CT 06120

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Popular Items

Jefe Chicken
Jefe Mac n Cheese
Whiting Fish

MOB Wings

Hot Wings

$9.50+

BBQ Wings

$9.50+

Jefe Wings

$9.50+

Plain Wings

$8.00+
Jefe garlic parm wing

Jefe garlic parm wing

$9.50+

Asian zing wings

$9.50+

Sweet and sour wing

$9.50+

Lemon pepper wing

$9.50+

Sweet chilli wings

$9.50+

Gotti Grinders

Jefe Steak & Cheese

Jefe Steak & Cheese

$10.00Out of stock

Ham & Cheese

$9.00Out of stock

Turkey & Cheese

$9.00Out of stock
Beef Burger

Beef Burger

$9.00Out of stock

With fries

Mafia Meals

Pork Chops

Pork Chops

$17.50

Meals include choice of 2 sides & our famous cornbread

Jefe Chicken

Jefe Chicken

$17.50

Meals include choice of 2 sides & cornbread.

Whiting Fish

Whiting Fish

$17.50

Meals include choice of 2 sides & cornbread.

Pork Shoulder

Pork Shoulder

$17.50

This meal includes two sides of your choice plus a piece of cornbread

Beef stew with potato

$17.50Out of stock

Pork Ribs

$17.50Out of stock

Shrimp

$17.50

Sides

Yams

$4.50+

Cabbage

$4.50+Out of stock

White Rice

$4.50+

Yellow Rice w. Beans

$4.50+Out of stock

Yellow Rice w. Grandules

$4.50+

Potato Salad

$4.50+

Collard Greens

$4.50+
Jefe Mac n Cheese

Jefe Mac n Cheese

$4.50+

Fries

$4.00+

Cheese Fries

$4.50+

Cheese n Bacon Fries

$5.50+Out of stock

Ziti

Ziti with sausage

$4.50+Out of stock

Cornbread

$2.00

Broccoli

$3.00

Paesano Platters

Platter of Three

$21.00Out of stock

Served with 4 Sliders & 4 Wings or Empanadas

Platter of Four

$28.00Out of stock

Served with 4 Sliders & 4 Wings or Empanadas

Beef Sliders

$9.00Out of stock

Chicken Sliders

$7.00Out of stock

Whiting fish with bread

Whiting Fish with Bread

$13.00

Pork chop sandwich

Pork Chop Sandwich

$9.50

Shrimp

Shrimp with Fries

$10.00

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad (Grilled Chicken)

$15.00

Caesar Salad (Grilled Shrimp)

$18.00

Cans

Pepsi Can

$1.25

Coke Can

$1.25

Canada Dry Gingerale Can

$1.25

Sunkiss Orange Can

$1.25

Sprite Can

$1.25

Lemonade Minute Maid

$1.25

Juice

Snapple Apple

$2.50

Snapple Kiwi Strawberry

$2.50

Snapple Mango Madness

$2.50

Diet Snapple Peach Tea

$2.50

Nantucket Nectar - Peach Orange

$2.50

Nantucket Nectar - Orchard Apple

$2.50

Nantucket Nectar - Red Plum

$2.50

Nantucket Nectar - Lemonade

$2.50

Misc/Water

Water Bottle

$1.00

India Malta

$1.50

Kola Champagne Soda

$1.50

Kool-Aid

$2.50
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday2:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday2:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday2:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday2:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday2:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday2:00 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2739 Main Street, Hartford, CT 06120

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

