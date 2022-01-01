Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges

Jefe Urban Cocina

2,075 Reviews

$$

219 SE Main St

Minneapolis, MN 55414

Attributes and Amenities
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
From romantic dining to cocktailing on the vintage banquette of the dragon lounge, Jefe has been carefully tailored to be your intimate escape from the bustling metropolis. Handcrafted cocktails lovingly built under the direction of our skilled bartenders, a deep collection of tequilas and mezcals, house made sangrias, twelve draft beers, and an expert wine list await you at the Urban Cocina. Featuring Mexican street food, tacos, and especiales, Heavy Table said that the kitchen at Jefe “is committed to its vision and delivered a surprisingly serious experience”. Join us and see for yourself.

219 SE Main St, Minneapolis, MN 55414

