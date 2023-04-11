Jefe's Cocina 726 S Pacific Ave.

CAMARONES: AL MOJO DE AJO

$24.99 +

Al Mojo de Ajo Camarones is a mouth-watering dish that features plump and juicy shrimp cooked to perfection in a savory garlic sauce. The succulent shrimp are sautéed in a rich and flavorful garlic sauce, which is made using fresh garlic, butter, and a hint of lime juice for added zing. Served with a side of rice and Coleslaw, Al Mojo de Ajo Camarones is a wholesome and satisfying meal that is perfect for any occasion.