Jefe's Cocina 726 S Pacific Ave.

726 S Pacific Ave.

San Pedro, CA 90731

FOOD

TACOS

TACO: CHICKEN / POLLO

$2.99

Handmade corn tortillas served with freshly grilled chicken, the marinated chicken is grilled over mesquite charcoal. Topped with a fresh mix of cilantro, onion, and salsa.

TACO: AL PASTOR

$2.99

Handmade corn tortilla served with a savory pastor. Topped with a fresh mix of cilantro, onion, and salsa.

TACO: ASADA

$2.99

Handmade corn tortillas served with carne asada, the marinated beef is grilled over mesquite charcoal. Topped with a fresh mix of cilantro, onion, and salsa.

TACO: LENGUA

$3.50

Handmade corn tortilla served with tender, slow-cooked beef tongue. Topped with a fresh mix of cilantro, onion, and salsa.

QUESADILLAS

QUESADILLA: CHICKEN / POLLO

$11.99

Handmade corn tortilla, topped with melted cheese and served with freshly grilled chicken, the marinated chicken is grilled over mesquite charcoal. Topped with a fresh mix of cilantro, onion, and salsa.

QUESADILLA: PASTOR

$11.99

Handmade corn tortilla, topped with melted cheese and served with a savory pastor. Topped with a fresh mix of cilantro, onion, and salsa.

QUESADILLA: ASADA

$11.99

Handmade corn tortilla, topped with melted cheese and served with carne asada, the marinated beef is grilled over mesquite charcoal. Topped with a fresh mix of cilantro, onion, and salsa.

QUESADILLA: CHEESE

$7.99

Handmade corn tortilla, topped with melted cheese.

QUESADILLA: LENGUA

$12.50

PUPUSAS

PUPUSA: CHICHARRON Y QUESO

$5.99

Traditional Salvadoran consists of a thick handmade corn tortilla filled with home-cooked chicharron (pork rinds) and melted Monterey Jack cheese. Topped with freshly made curtido and salsa de tomate.

PUPUSA: BEANS

$2.99

Traditional Salvadoran consists of a thick handmade corn tortilla filled with homemade black beans. Topped with freshly made curtido and salsa de tomate.

PUPUSA: CHEESE

$3.50

Traditional Salvadoran consists of a thick handmade corn tortilla filled with Monterey Jack cheese. Topped with freshly made curtido and salsa de tomate.

MARISCOS

EL PATRON

Comes with 3 crabs, 1 lobster and choice of flavor.
EL PATRON: AL MOJO DE AJO

$74.99

EL PATRON: A LA DIABLA

$74.99

CAMARONES

CAMARONES: AL MOJO DE AJO

$24.99+

Al Mojo de Ajo Camarones is a mouth-watering dish that features plump and juicy shrimp cooked to perfection in a savory garlic sauce. The succulent shrimp are sautéed in a rich and flavorful garlic sauce, which is made using fresh garlic, butter, and a hint of lime juice for added zing. Served with a side of rice and Coleslaw, Al Mojo de Ajo Camarones is a wholesome and satisfying meal that is perfect for any occasion.

CAMARONES: A LA DIABLA

$24.99+

A la Diabla is a spicy and bold dish that features succulent seafood sautéed in a fiery sauce made with tomatoes, onions, garlic, and chili peppers. Served with a side of coleslaw and rice.

LOUISIANA FAJITAS

Louisiana Fajitas - a mouthwatering blend of marinated steak, sautéed potato, onion, bell pepper, and tomato, served with four slices of garlic bread. Made with only the freshest ingredients, our Louisiana Fajitas are the perfect combination of spicy and savory flavors, making them the ultimate comfort food
LOUISIANA FAJITAS : 1/2 POUND

$24.99

LOUISIANA FAJITAS : 1 POUND

$34.99

LOUISIANA FAJITAS: 1 1/2 POUND

$44.99

DRINKS

AGUAS FRESCAS

HORCHATA

$4.50

Made from a blend of rice, cinnamon, and vanilla, this drink has a creamy texture and a delicate sweetness.

JAMAICA

$4.50

Made from dried hibiscus flowers, this deep red, tart, and fruity tea is a delicious and healthy drink.

TAMARINDO

$4.50

Tamarindo is a sweet and tangy beverage made from the pulp of tamarind fruit.

PINEAPPLE & CUCUMBER

$4.50

Made with freshly sliced pineapples and cucumbers, this drink is a perfect combination of sweet and crisp flavors.

SOFT DRINK

Dr. Pepper

$2.75+

Minute Maid Lemonade

$2.75+

Coca-Cola Zero Sugar

$2.75+

Sprite

$2.75+

Diet Coke

$2.75+

Coca-Cola

$2.75+

BOTTLED SODA

Bottled Coca-Cola

$2.75
Jarritos: Pineapple

$2.75
Jarritos: Mandarin

$2.75
Sidral Mundet Apple

$2.75

WATER

Mineral

$1.00

Regular Water

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Welcome to Jefe's Cocina! We are excited to share with you our passion for traditional homemade dishes. We take pride in crafting each dish from scratch using fresh, locally sourced ingredients. Come and join us for a delicious meal and experience the warmth and hospitality of our restaurant. We look forward to serving you!

726 S Pacific Ave., San Pedro, CA 90731

