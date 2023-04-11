Jefe's Cocina 726 S Pacific Ave.
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Welcome to Jefe's Cocina! We are excited to share with you our passion for traditional homemade dishes. We take pride in crafting each dish from scratch using fresh, locally sourced ingredients. Come and join us for a delicious meal and experience the warmth and hospitality of our restaurant. We look forward to serving you!
726 S Pacific Ave., San Pedro, CA 90731
