Jefe The Crabman

1369 New York Avenue Northeast

Washington, DC 20002

Order Again

Popular Items

Steamed Shrimp (1 lb)
Blue Crab Claws
1 dz Premium Crabs + 1/2 dz for FREE

Deals

The Grand Poobah

$85.00

1/2 Premium Crabs (large) +1 lb of shrimp + 1 lb of large snow crab legs (approx 2-3 clusters)

1.5 dz (Mixed) Medium & Large

$85.00

1.5 dz of delicious blue crabs!

1 dz Premium Crabs + 1/2 dz for FREE

$95.00

(1) dz Large Crabs (6" to 6½" from tip to tip)

1 dz Standard Crabs (Medium) + 1/2 dz for FREE

$70.00

(1 dz) Small-Medium Crabs (5" to 5 ½" from tip to tip)

Seafood Platter ($10 OFF)

$35.00

(1) 6oz no-filler handpicked homemade crab cake, 1 large snow crab cluster + 1/2 lb large shrimp

Blue Crab Claws

$10.00

1 lb (approx 15-20) of delicious blue crab claws

Crabs (Male)

Standard (1/2 dozen)

$35.00

Small-Medium crabs (5" to 5 ½" from tip to tip)

Standard (1 dozen)

$70.00

Small-Medium crabs (5" to 5 ½" from tip to tip)

Premium (1/2 dozen)

$50.00

Large crabs (6" to 6½" from tip to tip)

Premium (1 dozen)

$95.00

Large crabs (6" to 6½" from tip to tip)

Colossal (1/2 dozen)

$65.00Out of stock

Largest crabs (6¼+" from tip to tip)

Colossal (1 dozen)

$125.00Out of stock

Largest crabs (6¼+" from tip to tip)

Bushels

Bushel (Half) = 3 dz (M/L)

$200.00

3 dozens of medium & large crabs 5 ½" to 6½" from tip to tip)

Bushel (Half) = 3 dz (L/XL)

$275.00Out of stock

3 dozens of large & x-large (6"+ from tip to tip)

Bushel (Full) = 6 dz (Mixed)

$350.00

6 dozens of large small, medium, large & x-large crabs (5" to 6"+ from tip to tip)

Legs, Claws & All

Steamed Shrimp (1 lb)

$18.00

1 lb of large juicy & flavorful E-Z peel shrimp

Snow Crab Legs: Large (per lb)

$28.00

1 lb / Approximately 2-3 clusters per pound–weighed before steaming

Blue Crab Claws

$15.00

1 lb (approximately 15-20) of delicious blue crab claws

Crab Cakes

$18.00

6oz no-filler handpicked homemade crab cake!

Jefe Combos

Seafood Platter

$45.00

(1) 6oz no-filler handpicked homemade crab cake, 1 large snow crab cluster + 1/2 lb large shrimp

The Bambino

$30.00

**KIDS COMBO** (3) Standard Crabs (sm-medium) + 1/2 lb of large juicy & flavorful E-Z peel shrimp

The Crab Migos

$45.00

**CRAB LEGS & SHRIMP** 1 lb of large E-Z peel shrimp + 1 lb of large snow crab legs / Approximately 2-3 clusters per pound–weighed before steaming

The Big Boy

$75.00

1/2 dz Standard Crabs (sm-medium) + 1 lb of shrimp + 1 lb of large snow crab legs (approx 2-3 clusters)

The Grand Poobah

$100.00

1/2 Premium Crabs (large) +1 lb of shrimp + 1 lb of large snow crab legs (approx 2-3 clusters)

The Head Honcho

$150.00Out of stock

1/2 dz Colossal Crabs (largest) + 1.5 lb of shrimp + 2 lb of large snow crab legs (approx 3-4 clusters)

The DMV's Gourmet Chef for Flavorful Crab Cuisine

